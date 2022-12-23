Raptors vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Toronto Raptors are spending $10,562,904 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $6,841,396 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: TSN
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: TSN Radio 1050
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!