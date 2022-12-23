Rival teams express trade interest in Buddy Hield

Rival teams have expressed interest in Turner and Buddy Hield during the season, sources said. Hield, 30, has been a positive locker room figure for these Pacers and is averaging 17.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 39.7 percent 3-point shooting this season.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers lead the Celtics by 28 at halftime. An absolutely dominant first half. It’s 71-43. Celtics have the best offense in the league, so the Pacers need to keep defending well and stay engaged.
Tyrese Haliburton has 20 points and 5 assists. Buddy Hield has 8 points and 5 dimes. – 8:36 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Jaylen Brown chasing Buddy Hield to the corner as Nembhard runs free for a layup. Textbook shooting gravity, and Haliburton did a great job using his eyes to lure the defender away. pic.twitter.com/2U1fu4Lvmt – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Payton Pritchard
Pacers starters:
Myles Turner
Aaron Nesmith
Buddy Hield
Andrew Nembhard
Tyrese Haliburton – 7:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – December 21, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Pritchard, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Indiana – Tyler Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Indiana – Theis, Brown pic.twitter.com/gS9ULpVJxU – 7:08 PM
Clutch Points: “Yo Sacramento can suck my d**k!” Buddy Hield at Pacers shootaround 💀 pic.twitter.com/VQKSwte4mz -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 22, 2022
Scott Agness: With Haliburton (sore groin) sidelined after 48 consecutive starts as a Pacer, Aaron Nesmith will be back in the starting lineup. Nembhard, Hield, Nesmith, Smith and Turner. And for the Blazers, who played last night in SLC, Dame Lillard is back. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / December 4, 2022
“For the Lakers, right now they’re looking at ‘do we make a smaller move where we move a Pat, move a Kendrick, we move both with potentially a pick and just keep Russ off the bench as our Sixth Man and get a wing in here, get another big and upgrade that way? Or do we do a big move with Russ that’s probably going to require attaching two picks and really kind of tear this thing down in terms of salary and bring in a Myles Turner and Buddy Hield or someone else?’ So I think right now they’re weighing that. They’re leaning more towards a smaller move of a Pat or a Kendrick, or both, but I think really the next 5-10 games are going to determine what they do. -via Silverscreenandroll.com / November 30, 2022
