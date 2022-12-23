Robert Williams will not play

Jay King: Marcus Smart will play tonight. Robert Williams will not. Per the Celtics.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart is in, Rob Williams is out for Friday’s matchup against the Wolves masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 6:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart is available for the Celtics tonight. Robert Williams OUT. Both have been dealing with non-COVID illnesses. – 6:13 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla says the status of Smart and Robert Williams hasn’t been determined yet – 5:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Nasty night in Boston, will see how it impacts the crowd. En route to #Celtics #Timberwolves. Should hear about Robert Williams, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson’s status in an hour. They were all questionable to play. – 4:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart has been upgraded to probable, but Robert Williams is now questionable tonight, both with a non-covid illness. – 10:46 AM
Jay King: Joe Mazzulla said Robert Williams “came out well” after playing the other night. The Celtics plan to use him in a similar role today . -via Twitter @ByJayKing / December 18, 2022
Brian Robb: Rob Williams with the standing ovation from the TD Garden as he enters the game. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / December 16, 2022
