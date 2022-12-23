Robert Williams will not play

John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams is out tonight. Marcus Smart is in – 6:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart is in, Rob Williams is out for Friday’s matchup against the Wolves masslive.com/celtics/2022/1…6:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Robert Williams is OUT tonight (illness). – 6:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart is available for the Celtics tonight. Robert Williams OUT. Both have been dealing with non-COVID illnesses. – 6:13 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Marcus Smart will play tonight. Robert Williams will not. Per the Celtics. – 6:13 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla says the status of Smart and Robert Williams hasn’t been determined yet – 5:47 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Joe Mazzulla said he hasn’t heard yet whether Marcus Smart and/or Robert Williams will be available tonight. – 5:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Nasty night in Boston, will see how it impacts the crowd. En route to #Celtics #Timberwolves. Should hear about Robert Williams, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson’s status in an hour. They were all questionable to play. – 4:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart has been upgraded to probable, but Robert Williams is now questionable tonight, both with a non-covid illness. – 10:46 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Marcus Smart is probable for tonight’s game against Minnesota. He’s here at shootaround so I’d guess he will play. Robert Williams now listed as questionable. Like Smart, he’s also listed with a non-COVID illness. – 10:39 AM

