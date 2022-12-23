Spurs 75, Magic 72: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (10-21) play against the Orlando Magic (21-21) at Amway Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

San Antonio Spurs 75, Orlando Magic 72 (Q3 06:29)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Heat did this with Omer Yurtseven, and seeing same thing now with Orlando Robinson

They love blitzing and recovering with those guys – The Heat did this with Omer Yurtseven, and seeing same thing now with Orlando RobinsonThey love blitzing and recovering with those guys – 8:27 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Orlando Robinson enters as the Heat’s backup center tonight with Dewayne Dedmon out. – Orlando Robinson enters as the Heat’s backup center tonight with Dewayne Dedmon out. – 8:26 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning



vs. IND 7/20 2PT, 3/7 3PT

vs. ORL G2 6/8, 5/10

vs. ORL G1 8/9, 0/2

Pretty good results on early entries into the offensive zone continuing in this one. Transition game strong. – #Celtics very early in the shot clock (24-18 sec)vs. IND 7/20 2PT, 3/7 3PTvs. ORL G2 6/8, 5/10vs. ORL G1 8/9, 0/2Pretty good results on early entries into the offensive zone continuing in this one. Transition game strong. – 8:24 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Halftime: Magic 61, Spurs 61

Bol Bol – 14 pts, 2 rebs, 2 stls

Paolo Banchero – 11 pts, 3 rebs

Franz Wagner – 8 pts, 3 rebs

Cole Anthony – 8 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts

Markelle Fultz – 6 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts, 2 stls

Orlando – 59.5% FG | 45.5% 3PT

San Antonio – 46.3% FG | 35% 3PT – Halftime: Magic 61, Spurs 61Bol Bol – 14 pts, 2 rebs, 2 stlsPaolo Banchero – 11 pts, 3 rebsFranz Wagner – 8 pts, 3 rebsCole Anthony – 8 pts, 4 rebs, 2 astsMarkelle Fultz – 6 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts, 2 stlsOrlando – 59.5% FG | 45.5% 3PTSan Antonio – 46.3% FG | 35% 3PT – 8:03 PM

Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q

Been super impressed with Jeremy Sochan these last couple days – Been super impressed with Jeremy Sochan these last couple days – 8:03 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

In a game with lottery implications, Spurs & Magic are knotted at 61 at the break.

Sochan has 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. – In a game with lottery implications, Spurs & Magic are knotted at 61 at the break.Sochan has 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. – 8:03 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Halftime: Magic 61, Spurs 61.

Orlando’s been extremely efficient offensively — when they get a shot off. Shooting 59.5% from the field (25-42) and 45.5% on 3s (5-11) but have turned the ball over 12 times.

Also allowed 9 OREBs. Spurs have 12 more FGAs. – Halftime: Magic 61, Spurs 61.Orlando’s been extremely efficient offensively — when they get a shot off. Shooting 59.5% from the field (25-42) and 45.5% on 3s (5-11) but have turned the ball over 12 times.Also allowed 9 OREBs. Spurs have 12 more FGAs. – 8:02 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

all tied up at the half

grab a snack and wrap those last-minute gifts 8:02 PM all tied up at the halfgrab a snack and wrap those last-minute gifts pic.twitter.com/f5yLTCOwpN

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Halftime | Spurs 61, Magic 61

Johnson: 13 points, 3 assists

Jones: 11 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds

Bol: 14 points

Banchero: 11 points, 3 rebounds – Halftime | Spurs 61, Magic 61Johnson: 13 points, 3 assistsJones: 11 points, 5 assists, 2 reboundsBol: 14 pointsBanchero: 11 points, 3 rebounds – 8:01 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

With 2 minutes left in half, Spurs have outscored Magic 33-18 in the 2Q. – With 2 minutes left in half, Spurs have outscored Magic 33-18 in the 2Q. – 7:56 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Tre Jones already has 11 points on 5 of 5 to go along with 4 assists. He’s scored in double figures in 7 of his last 8 games, including two games of 19 or more. – Tre Jones already has 11 points on 5 of 5 to go along with 4 assists. He’s scored in double figures in 7 of his last 8 games, including two games of 19 or more. – 7:47 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Idk about y’all but I thoroughly enjoy watching Jeremy Sochan do basketball – Idk about y’all but I thoroughly enjoy watching Jeremy Sochan do basketball – 7:42 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

This sequence should have Magic fans VERY excited for the future 😍🪄

pic.twitter.com/QCOMg9dqp2 – 7:38 PM This sequence should have Magic fans VERY excited for the future 😍🪄

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Wendell Carter Jr. gets his first bucket since making his return tonight. He finishes through contact for the AND-1. – Wendell Carter Jr. gets his first bucket since making his return tonight. He finishes through contact for the AND-1. – 7:37 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Magic 34, Spurs 28.

Bol Bol had a impressive opening quarter, scoring 12 points and having multiple highlight-reel worthy plays.

Orlando needs to take better care of the ball (6 turnovers) and do better collecting DREBS. – End of 1Q: Magic 34, Spurs 28.Bol Bol had a impressive opening quarter, scoring 12 points and having multiple highlight-reel worthy plays.Orlando needs to take better care of the ball (6 turnovers) and do better collecting DREBS. – 7:35 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs trail 34-28 after 1Q. Early “give-a-damn” factor, as Pop puts it, better than last night. – Spurs trail 34-28 after 1Q. Early “give-a-damn” factor, as Pop puts it, better than last night. – 7:35 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Bol Bol with an impressive opening fame, going 5-for-6 from the floor and 2-for-2 from distance on his way to a game-high 12 first-quarter points.

Magic 34, Spurs 28 after one. – Bol Bol with an impressive opening fame, going 5-for-6 from the floor and 2-for-2 from distance on his way to a game-high 12 first-quarter points.Magic 34, Spurs 28 after one. – 7:34 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

End of 1Q | Magic 34, Spurs 28

Bol: 12 point

F. Wagner: 6 points

Jones: 7 points

Sochan: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists – End of 1Q | Magic 34, Spurs 28Bol: 12 pointF. Wagner: 6 pointsJones: 7 pointsSochan: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists – 7:34 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Gary Harris and Terrence Ross were about to check in together but both went back to the bench.

Jamahl Mosley just called timeout, so imagine we’ll see them check in for Franz and Bol after this stoppage. – Gary Harris and Terrence Ross were about to check in together but both went back to the bench.Jamahl Mosley just called timeout, so imagine we’ll see them check in for Franz and Bol after this stoppage. – 7:29 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Thought Stanley Johnson would get a bit more time tonight after the way Pop praised him after his 4Q work last night. – Thought Stanley Johnson would get a bit more time tonight after the way Pop praised him after his 4Q work last night. – 7:26 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

bol with the MASSIVE block

fultz with the dime

paolo with the slam 🤌 7:24 PM bol with the MASSIVE blockfultz with the dimepaolo with the slam 🤌 pic.twitter.com/XQQ1syq37R

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Looks like Markelle came down on someone’s foot. He’s heading back into the locker room.

Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. just checked in for Markelle and Moe Wagner. – Looks like Markelle came down on someone’s foot. He’s heading back into the locker room.Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. just checked in for Markelle and Moe Wagner. – 7:23 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Spurs and Magic are tied up at 13 at the first timeout. – The Spurs and Magic are tied up at 13 at the first timeout. – 7:18 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Admiral Schofield and Kevon Harris are in street clothes, so assuming they won’t play tonight.

Neither were listed on the injury report. – Admiral Schofield and Kevon Harris are in street clothes, so assuming they won’t play tonight.Neither were listed on the injury report. – 7:10 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons about to take on the Hawks, with the same starters as usual.

Starting tonight, Detroit plays its first “friendly” stretch of games this season — Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago and Minnesota all between now and Jan. 1. – Pistons about to take on the Hawks, with the same starters as usual.Starting tonight, Detroit plays its first “friendly” stretch of games this season — Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago and Minnesota all between now and Jan. 1. – 7:08 PM

Jim Lefko @jimlefko

100 food-insecure San Antonio households receive surprise holiday food boxes just in time for Christmas. 7:08 PM 100 food-insecure San Antonio households receive surprise holiday food boxes just in time for Christmas. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/100…

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Join Digital Arena tonight for a chance to win a FREE Fan Shop gift card 💰 pic.twitter.com/R6UhSVIpLX – 7:04 PM Join Digital Arena tonight for a chance to win a FREE Fan Shop gift card 💰 https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Rare night of good health for the Spurs with only Dominic Barlow (G League) on the injury report.

Spurs have played without at least one of their open-night starters in 19 of 31 games this season. – Rare night of good health for the Spurs with only Dominic Barlow (G League) on the injury report.Spurs have played without at least one of their open-night starters in 19 of 31 games this season. – 6:23 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Tonight is the second game of a back-to-back for the Spurs, who lost at New Orleans on Thursday.

They are 2-9 this season in back-to-backs, 1-5 in the first games and 1-4 in second games. – Tonight is the second game of a back-to-back for the Spurs, who lost at New Orleans on Thursday.They are 2-9 this season in back-to-backs, 1-5 in the first games and 1-4 in second games. – 6:18 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn played for and coached with Mike Budenholzer in San Antonio. Won a title together in 2007. Said he’s learned a lot from him and it was an interesting transition going from being a point guard under him to sitting in coaching meetings with him. – Jacque Vaughn played for and coached with Mike Budenholzer in San Antonio. Won a title together in 2007. Said he’s learned a lot from him and it was an interesting transition going from being a point guard under him to sitting in coaching meetings with him. – 5:50 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Blake Wesley is here in Orlando, but he won’t be available tonight. Basically a numbers game in that the Spurs need more bigs against Magic. – Blake Wesley is here in Orlando, but he won’t be available tonight. Basically a numbers game in that the Spurs need more bigs against Magic. – 5:44 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! 🎄

Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win 2 plaza tickets! pic.twitter.com/lvUomxS3EE – 5:28 PM It’s the most wonderful time of the year! 🎄Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win 2 plaza tickets! https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Mo Wagner tonight, Jamahl Mosley said. – The Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Mo Wagner tonight, Jamahl Mosley said. – 5:18 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic starters vs. Spurs: Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Moe Wagner. – Magic starters vs. Spurs: Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Moe Wagner. – 5:17 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

The

Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris will both be on a minutes restriction & come off the bench as they’re reintegrated tonight. – The @Orlando Magic will keep the same starting lineup of Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero and Moe Wagner against the @Spurs tonight.Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris will both be on a minutes restriction & come off the bench as they’re reintegrated tonight. – 5:17 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero warming up prior to facing the Spurs tonight 5:08 PM Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero warming up prior to facing the Spurs tonight pic.twitter.com/I4PSeRa2uI

LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom

The San Antonio Spurs play the Magic tonight in Orlando on the second night of a back-to-back. Here’s a preview of the action: 5:06 PM The San Antonio Spurs play the Magic tonight in Orlando on the second night of a back-to-back. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-magic-pr…

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Controversial San Antonio event planner Gregorio Palomino is back in the news after his partner in the

expressnews.com/news/local/art… – 5:05 PM Controversial San Antonio event planner Gregorio Palomino is back in the news after his partner in the @USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program slapped him and his company, CRE8AD8, with a lawsuit in Bexar County District Court alleging fraud.

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Jeremy Sochan doesn’t care what people think of his one-handed free throw.

Know what else he doesn’t give a darn about?: Whether he starts or comes off the bench.

“I am going to do whatever Coach Pop decides and play as hard as I can,” he said.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 3:45 PM Jeremy Sochan doesn’t care what people think of his one-handed free throw.Know what else he doesn’t give a darn about?: Whether he starts or comes off the bench.“I am going to do whatever Coach Pop decides and play as hard as I can,” he said. #Spurs

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1986, the

Johnson would go on to win the first of his three MVP Awards that season, averaging a career-high 23.9 PPG, 12.2 APG, and 6.3 RPG.

More: 3:12 PM 📅 On this day in 1986, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson scored a career-high 46 points in an overtime win over the Kings.Johnson would go on to win the first of his three MVP Awards that season, averaging a career-high 23.9 PPG, 12.2 APG, and 6.3 RPG.More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

The top 5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:

1. Grizzlies

2. Knicks

3. Nets

4. Cavaliers

5. 76ers

The bottom 5 is more predictable:

26. Pacers

27. Wizards

28. Pistons

29. Spurs

30. Hornets – The top 5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:1. Grizzlies2. Knicks3. Nets4. Cavaliers5. 76ersThe bottom 5 is more predictable:26. Pacers27. Wizards28. Pistons29. Spurs30. Hornets – 1:49 PM