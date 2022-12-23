Spurs 75, Magic 72: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (10-21) play against the Orlando Magic (21-21) at Amway Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 75, Orlando Magic 72 (Q3 06:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Another steal & score ‼️ @Devin Vassell pic.twitter.com/36Oibvqqmw – 8:29 PM
Another steal & score ‼️ @Devin Vassell pic.twitter.com/36Oibvqqmw – 8:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat did this with Omer Yurtseven, and seeing same thing now with Orlando Robinson
They love blitzing and recovering with those guys – 8:27 PM
The Heat did this with Omer Yurtseven, and seeing same thing now with Orlando Robinson
They love blitzing and recovering with those guys – 8:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Orlando Robinson enters as the Heat’s backup center tonight with Dewayne Dedmon out. – 8:26 PM
Orlando Robinson enters as the Heat’s backup center tonight with Dewayne Dedmon out. – 8:26 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Magic touch 🪄
Vote for @Luka Doncic ➡️ https://t.co/TqEV1UocW3 pic.twitter.com/CgB13a0KdL – 8:24 PM
Magic touch 🪄
Vote for @Luka Doncic ➡️ https://t.co/TqEV1UocW3 pic.twitter.com/CgB13a0KdL – 8:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics very early in the shot clock (24-18 sec)
vs. IND 7/20 2PT, 3/7 3PT
vs. ORL G2 6/8, 5/10
vs. ORL G1 8/9, 0/2
Pretty good results on early entries into the offensive zone continuing in this one. Transition game strong. – 8:24 PM
#Celtics very early in the shot clock (24-18 sec)
vs. IND 7/20 2PT, 3/7 3PT
vs. ORL G2 6/8, 5/10
vs. ORL G1 8/9, 0/2
Pretty good results on early entries into the offensive zone continuing in this one. Transition game strong. – 8:24 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 61, San Antonio 61
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/aqWKwaohta – 8:05 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 61, San Antonio 61
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/aqWKwaohta – 8:05 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 61, Spurs 61
Bol Bol – 14 pts, 2 rebs, 2 stls
Paolo Banchero – 11 pts, 3 rebs
Franz Wagner – 8 pts, 3 rebs
Cole Anthony – 8 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts
Markelle Fultz – 6 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts, 2 stls
Orlando – 59.5% FG | 45.5% 3PT
San Antonio – 46.3% FG | 35% 3PT – 8:03 PM
Halftime: Magic 61, Spurs 61
Bol Bol – 14 pts, 2 rebs, 2 stls
Paolo Banchero – 11 pts, 3 rebs
Franz Wagner – 8 pts, 3 rebs
Cole Anthony – 8 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts
Markelle Fultz – 6 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts, 2 stls
Orlando – 59.5% FG | 45.5% 3PT
San Antonio – 46.3% FG | 35% 3PT – 8:03 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
In a game with lottery implications, Spurs & Magic are knotted at 61 at the break.
Sochan has 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. – 8:03 PM
In a game with lottery implications, Spurs & Magic are knotted at 61 at the break.
Sochan has 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. – 8:03 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 61, Spurs 61.
Orlando’s been extremely efficient offensively — when they get a shot off. Shooting 59.5% from the field (25-42) and 45.5% on 3s (5-11) but have turned the ball over 12 times.
Also allowed 9 OREBs. Spurs have 12 more FGAs. – 8:02 PM
Halftime: Magic 61, Spurs 61.
Orlando’s been extremely efficient offensively — when they get a shot off. Shooting 59.5% from the field (25-42) and 45.5% on 3s (5-11) but have turned the ball over 12 times.
Also allowed 9 OREBs. Spurs have 12 more FGAs. – 8:02 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
all tied up at the half
grab a snack and wrap those last-minute gifts pic.twitter.com/f5yLTCOwpN – 8:02 PM
all tied up at the half
grab a snack and wrap those last-minute gifts pic.twitter.com/f5yLTCOwpN – 8:02 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Spurs 61, Magic 61
Johnson: 13 points, 3 assists
Jones: 11 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds
Bol: 14 points
Banchero: 11 points, 3 rebounds – 8:01 PM
Halftime | Spurs 61, Magic 61
Johnson: 13 points, 3 assists
Jones: 11 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds
Bol: 14 points
Banchero: 11 points, 3 rebounds – 8:01 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With 2 minutes left in half, Spurs have outscored Magic 33-18 in the 2Q. – 7:56 PM
With 2 minutes left in half, Spurs have outscored Magic 33-18 in the 2Q. – 7:56 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the ‘ol scoop & score
@Paolo Banchero + @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/Yiv1caE5eG – 7:53 PM
the ‘ol scoop & score
@Paolo Banchero + @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/Yiv1caE5eG – 7:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones already has 11 points on 5 of 5 to go along with 4 assists. He’s scored in double figures in 7 of his last 8 games, including two games of 19 or more. – 7:47 PM
Tre Jones already has 11 points on 5 of 5 to go along with 4 assists. He’s scored in double figures in 7 of his last 8 games, including two games of 19 or more. – 7:47 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Idk about y’all but I thoroughly enjoy watching Jeremy Sochan do basketball – 7:42 PM
Idk about y’all but I thoroughly enjoy watching Jeremy Sochan do basketball – 7:42 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
This sequence should have Magic fans VERY excited for the future 😍🪄
pic.twitter.com/QCOMg9dqp2 – 7:38 PM
This sequence should have Magic fans VERY excited for the future 😍🪄
pic.twitter.com/QCOMg9dqp2 – 7:38 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Wendell Carter Jr. gets his first bucket since making his return tonight. He finishes through contact for the AND-1. – 7:37 PM
Wendell Carter Jr. gets his first bucket since making his return tonight. He finishes through contact for the AND-1. – 7:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 34, Spurs 28.
Bol Bol had a impressive opening quarter, scoring 12 points and having multiple highlight-reel worthy plays.
Orlando needs to take better care of the ball (6 turnovers) and do better collecting DREBS. – 7:35 PM
End of 1Q: Magic 34, Spurs 28.
Bol Bol had a impressive opening quarter, scoring 12 points and having multiple highlight-reel worthy plays.
Orlando needs to take better care of the ball (6 turnovers) and do better collecting DREBS. – 7:35 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 34-28 after 1Q. Early “give-a-damn” factor, as Pop puts it, better than last night. – 7:35 PM
Spurs trail 34-28 after 1Q. Early “give-a-damn” factor, as Pop puts it, better than last night. – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
bol bol in the first quarter:
12 PTS
5-6 FG
2-2 3P
@SASsoftware x @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/yDSZwn6tgO – 7:35 PM
bol bol in the first quarter:
12 PTS
5-6 FG
2-2 3P
@SASsoftware x @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/yDSZwn6tgO – 7:35 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Bol Bol with an impressive opening fame, going 5-for-6 from the floor and 2-for-2 from distance on his way to a game-high 12 first-quarter points.
Magic 34, Spurs 28 after one. – 7:34 PM
Bol Bol with an impressive opening fame, going 5-for-6 from the floor and 2-for-2 from distance on his way to a game-high 12 first-quarter points.
Magic 34, Spurs 28 after one. – 7:34 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Magic 34, Spurs 28
Bol: 12 point
F. Wagner: 6 points
Jones: 7 points
Sochan: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists – 7:34 PM
End of 1Q | Magic 34, Spurs 28
Bol: 12 point
F. Wagner: 6 points
Jones: 7 points
Sochan: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists – 7:34 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 34, San Antonio 28
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/xy56Gj0BoZ – 7:33 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 34, San Antonio 28
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/xy56Gj0BoZ – 7:33 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Gary Harris and Terrence Ross were about to check in together but both went back to the bench.
Jamahl Mosley just called timeout, so imagine we’ll see them check in for Franz and Bol after this stoppage. – 7:29 PM
Gary Harris and Terrence Ross were about to check in together but both went back to the bench.
Jamahl Mosley just called timeout, so imagine we’ll see them check in for Franz and Bol after this stoppage. – 7:29 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Thought Stanley Johnson would get a bit more time tonight after the way Pop praised him after his 4Q work last night. – 7:26 PM
Thought Stanley Johnson would get a bit more time tonight after the way Pop praised him after his 4Q work last night. – 7:26 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
scoooop (pass)
@Markelle Fultz + @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/oRy7QLtADM – 7:26 PM
scoooop (pass)
@Markelle Fultz + @Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/oRy7QLtADM – 7:26 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
bol with the MASSIVE block
fultz with the dime
paolo with the slam 🤌 pic.twitter.com/XQQ1syq37R – 7:24 PM
bol with the MASSIVE block
fultz with the dime
paolo with the slam 🤌 pic.twitter.com/XQQ1syq37R – 7:24 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Looks like Markelle came down on someone’s foot. He’s heading back into the locker room.
Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. just checked in for Markelle and Moe Wagner. – 7:23 PM
Looks like Markelle came down on someone’s foot. He’s heading back into the locker room.
Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. just checked in for Markelle and Moe Wagner. – 7:23 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
the ball movement 🤩 the @Tre Jones bucket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FdFGiEOSId – 7:20 PM
the ball movement 🤩 the @Tre Jones bucket 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FdFGiEOSId – 7:20 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
coast to coast with bol bol
@Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/G2ZaBk19y6 – 7:14 PM
coast to coast with bol bol
@Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/G2ZaBk19y6 – 7:14 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,245 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:12 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,245 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Spurs and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/ZogAE3FG9e – 7:11 PM
The Spurs and Magic have tipped off! pic.twitter.com/ZogAE3FG9e – 7:11 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Admiral Schofield and Kevon Harris are in street clothes, so assuming they won’t play tonight.
Neither were listed on the injury report. – 7:10 PM
Admiral Schofield and Kevon Harris are in street clothes, so assuming they won’t play tonight.
Neither were listed on the injury report. – 7:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons about to take on the Hawks, with the same starters as usual.
Starting tonight, Detroit plays its first “friendly” stretch of games this season — Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago and Minnesota all between now and Jan. 1. – 7:08 PM
Pistons about to take on the Hawks, with the same starters as usual.
Starting tonight, Detroit plays its first “friendly” stretch of games this season — Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago and Minnesota all between now and Jan. 1. – 7:08 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
100 food-insecure San Antonio households receive surprise holiday food boxes just in time for Christmas. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/100… – 7:08 PM
100 food-insecure San Antonio households receive surprise holiday food boxes just in time for Christmas. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/100… – 7:08 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Join Digital Arena tonight for a chance to win a FREE Fan Shop gift card 💰 https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt pic.twitter.com/R6UhSVIpLX – 7:04 PM
Join Digital Arena tonight for a chance to win a FREE Fan Shop gift card 💰 https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt pic.twitter.com/R6UhSVIpLX – 7:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Rare night of good health for the Spurs with only Dominic Barlow (G League) on the injury report.
Spurs have played without at least one of their open-night starters in 19 of 31 games this season. – 6:23 PM
Rare night of good health for the Spurs with only Dominic Barlow (G League) on the injury report.
Spurs have played without at least one of their open-night starters in 19 of 31 games this season. – 6:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tonight is the second game of a back-to-back for the Spurs, who lost at New Orleans on Thursday.
They are 2-9 this season in back-to-backs, 1-5 in the first games and 1-4 in second games. – 6:18 PM
Tonight is the second game of a back-to-back for the Spurs, who lost at New Orleans on Thursday.
They are 2-9 this season in back-to-backs, 1-5 in the first games and 1-4 in second games. – 6:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
In the holiday spirit 🎅
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/CvxvOsBhQK – 6:02 PM
In the holiday spirit 🎅
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/CvxvOsBhQK – 6:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn played for and coached with Mike Budenholzer in San Antonio. Won a title together in 2007. Said he’s learned a lot from him and it was an interesting transition going from being a point guard under him to sitting in coaching meetings with him. – 5:50 PM
Jacque Vaughn played for and coached with Mike Budenholzer in San Antonio. Won a title together in 2007. Said he’s learned a lot from him and it was an interesting transition going from being a point guard under him to sitting in coaching meetings with him. – 5:50 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Blake Wesley is here in Orlando, but he won’t be available tonight. Basically a numbers game in that the Spurs need more bigs against Magic. – 5:44 PM
Blake Wesley is here in Orlando, but he won’t be available tonight. Basically a numbers game in that the Spurs need more bigs against Magic. – 5:44 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! 🎄
Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win 2 plaza tickets! https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx pic.twitter.com/lvUomxS3EE – 5:28 PM
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! 🎄
Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win 2 plaza tickets! https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx pic.twitter.com/lvUomxS3EE – 5:28 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Mo Wagner tonight, Jamahl Mosley said. – 5:18 PM
The Magic will start Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Mo Wagner tonight, Jamahl Mosley said. – 5:18 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
friday fiveeee 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/ydXIGEvkxl – 5:18 PM
friday fiveeee 🪄
🪄 @Markelle Fultz
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Moritz Wagner
🪄 @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/ydXIGEvkxl – 5:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic starters vs. Spurs: Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Moe Wagner. – 5:17 PM
Magic starters vs. Spurs: Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Moe Wagner. – 5:17 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will keep the same starting lineup of Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero and Moe Wagner against the @Spurs tonight.
Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris will both be on a minutes restriction & come off the bench as they’re reintegrated tonight. – 5:17 PM
The @Orlando Magic will keep the same starting lineup of Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero and Moe Wagner against the @Spurs tonight.
Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris will both be on a minutes restriction & come off the bench as they’re reintegrated tonight. – 5:17 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero warming up prior to facing the Spurs tonight pic.twitter.com/I4PSeRa2uI – 5:08 PM
Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero warming up prior to facing the Spurs tonight pic.twitter.com/I4PSeRa2uI – 5:08 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs play the Magic tonight in Orlando on the second night of a back-to-back. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-magic-pr… – 5:06 PM
The San Antonio Spurs play the Magic tonight in Orlando on the second night of a back-to-back. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-magic-pr… – 5:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Controversial San Antonio event planner Gregorio Palomino is back in the news after his partner in the @USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program slapped him and his company, CRE8AD8, with a lawsuit in Bexar County District Court alleging fraud.
expressnews.com/news/local/art… – 5:05 PM
Controversial San Antonio event planner Gregorio Palomino is back in the news after his partner in the @USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program slapped him and his company, CRE8AD8, with a lawsuit in Bexar County District Court alleging fraud.
expressnews.com/news/local/art… – 5:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
This past week @CJ McCollum hosted his annual Christmas party where he went bowling with the Boys & Girls Club. Everyone in attendance got an iPad, a McCollum jersey, and two tickets to yesterday’s game versus the Spurs 🎁
🔗: https://t.co/qSZxul9OE3 pic.twitter.com/3pUEQTxaqQ – 3:52 PM
This past week @CJ McCollum hosted his annual Christmas party where he went bowling with the Boys & Girls Club. Everyone in attendance got an iPad, a McCollum jersey, and two tickets to yesterday’s game versus the Spurs 🎁
🔗: https://t.co/qSZxul9OE3 pic.twitter.com/3pUEQTxaqQ – 3:52 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jeremy Sochan doesn’t care what people think of his one-handed free throw.
Know what else he doesn’t give a darn about?: Whether he starts or comes off the bench.
“I am going to do whatever Coach Pop decides and play as hard as I can,” he said. #Spurs
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 3:45 PM
Jeremy Sochan doesn’t care what people think of his one-handed free throw.
Know what else he doesn’t give a darn about?: Whether he starts or comes off the bench.
“I am going to do whatever Coach Pop decides and play as hard as I can,” he said. #Spurs
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 3:45 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1986, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson scored a career-high 46 points in an overtime win over the Kings.
Johnson would go on to win the first of his three MVP Awards that season, averaging a career-high 23.9 PPG, 12.2 APG, and 6.3 RPG.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:12 PM
📅 On this day in 1986, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson scored a career-high 46 points in an overtime win over the Kings.
Johnson would go on to win the first of his three MVP Awards that season, averaging a career-high 23.9 PPG, 12.2 APG, and 6.3 RPG.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:12 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The top 5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:
1. Grizzlies
2. Knicks
3. Nets
4. Cavaliers
5. 76ers
The bottom 5 is more predictable:
26. Pacers
27. Wizards
28. Pistons
29. Spurs
30. Hornets – 1:49 PM
The top 5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:
1. Grizzlies
2. Knicks
3. Nets
4. Cavaliers
5. 76ers
The bottom 5 is more predictable:
26. Pacers
27. Wizards
28. Pistons
29. Spurs
30. Hornets – 1:49 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The top-5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:
1. Grizzlies
2. Knicks
3. Nets
4. Cavaliers
5. 76ers
The bottom 5 is more predictable:
26. Pacers
27. Wizards
28. Pistons
29. Spurs
30. Hornets – 1:48 PM
The top-5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:
1. Grizzlies
2. Knicks
3. Nets
4. Cavaliers
5. 76ers
The bottom 5 is more predictable:
26. Pacers
27. Wizards
28. Pistons
29. Spurs
30. Hornets – 1:48 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.