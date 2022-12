Spurs 75, Magic 72: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The top-5 teams in net rating over the last month are an interesting mix of teams:1. Grizzlies2. Knicks3. Nets4. Cavaliers5. 76ersThe bottom 5 is more predictable:26. Pacers27. Wizards28. Pistons29. Spurs30. Hornets – 1:48 PM

📅 On this day in 1986, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson scored a career-high 46 points in an overtime win over the Kings.Johnson would go on to win the first of his three MVP Awards that season, averaging a career-high 23.9 PPG, 12.2 APG, and 6.3 RPG.More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…

Jeremy Sochan doesn’t care what people think of his one-handed free throw.Know what else he doesn’t give a darn about?: Whether he starts or comes off the bench.“I am going to do whatever Coach Pop decides and play as hard as I can,” he said. #Spurs

This past week @CJ McCollum hosted his annual Christmas party where he went bowling with the Boys & Girls Club. Everyone in attendance got an iPad, a McCollum jersey, and two tickets to yesterday’s game versus the Spurs 🎁🔗: https://t.co/qSZxul9OE3

The San Antonio Spurs play the Magic tonight in Orlando on the second night of a back-to-back. Here’s a preview of the action: spurstalk.com/spurs-magic-pr…

The @Orlando Magic will keep the same starting lineup of Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, Paolo Banchero and Moe Wagner against the @Spurs tonight.Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris will both be on a minutes restriction & come off the bench as they’re reintegrated tonight. – 5:17 PM

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! 🎄Play Call Your Shot for a chance to win 2 plaza tickets! https://t.co/29RFzpCAFx

Blake Wesley is here in Orlando, but he won’t be available tonight. Basically a numbers game in that the Spurs need more bigs against Magic. – 5:44 PM

Jacque Vaughn played for and coached with Mike Budenholzer in San Antonio. Won a title together in 2007. Said he’s learned a lot from him and it was an interesting transition going from being a point guard under him to sitting in coaching meetings with him. – 5:50 PM

Tonight is the second game of a back-to-back for the Spurs, who lost at New Orleans on Thursday.They are 2-9 this season in back-to-backs, 1-5 in the first games and 1-4 in second games. – 6:18 PM

Rare night of good health for the Spurs with only Dominic Barlow (G League) on the injury report.Spurs have played without at least one of their open-night starters in 19 of 31 games this season. – 6:23 PM

Pistons about to take on the Hawks, with the same starters as usual.Starting tonight, Detroit plays its first “friendly” stretch of games this season — Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago and Minnesota all between now and Jan. 1. – 7:08 PM

Admiral Schofield and Kevon Harris are in street clothes, so assuming they won’t play tonight.Neither were listed on the injury report. – 7:10 PM

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,245 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory

The Spurs and Magic are tied up at 13 at the first timeout. – 7:18 PM

Looks like Markelle came down on someone’s foot. He’s heading back into the locker room.Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. just checked in for Markelle and Moe Wagner. – 7:23 PM

Thought Stanley Johnson would get a bit more time tonight after the way Pop praised him after his 4Q work last night. – 7:26 PM

Gary Harris and Terrence Ross were about to check in together but both went back to the bench.Jamahl Mosley just called timeout, so imagine we’ll see them check in for Franz and Bol after this stoppage. – 7:29 PM

Bol Bol with an impressive opening fame, going 5-for-6 from the floor and 2-for-2 from distance on his way to a game-high 12 first-quarter points.Magic 34, Spurs 28 after one. – 7:34 PM

End of 1Q: Magic 34, Spurs 28.Bol Bol had a impressive opening quarter, scoring 12 points and having multiple highlight-reel worthy plays.Orlando needs to take better care of the ball (6 turnovers) and do better collecting DREBS. – 7:35 PM

Wendell Carter Jr. gets his first bucket since making his return tonight. He finishes through contact for the AND-1. – 7:37 PM

Tre Jones already has 11 points on 5 of 5 to go along with 4 assists. He’s scored in double figures in 7 of his last 8 games, including two games of 19 or more. – 7:47 PM

Halftime: Magic 61, Spurs 61.Orlando’s been extremely efficient offensively — when they get a shot off. Shooting 59.5% from the field (25-42) and 45.5% on 3s (5-11) but have turned the ball over 12 times.Also allowed 9 OREBs. Spurs have 12 more FGAs. – 8:02 PM

In a game with lottery implications, Spurs & Magic are knotted at 61 at the break.Sochan has 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. – 8:03 PM

The Heat did this with Omer Yurtseven, and seeing same thing now with Orlando RobinsonThey love blitzing and recovering with those guys – 8:27 PM

