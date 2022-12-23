Spurs vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $9,788,651 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $10,220,171 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@BasketNews_com
Jeremy Sochan had himself a career night versus Pelicans 👀🔥
23 PTS
9 REB
6 AST pic.twitter.com/QXAkWD410h – 2:06 AM
@PaulGarciaNBA
Shot location stats from the Spurs @ Pelicans game Thursday.
Also mid-quarter and full quarter leads pic.twitter.com/NY5REQoGYH – 2:06 AM