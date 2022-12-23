Timberwolves 41, Celtics 50: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-16) play against the Boston Celtics (10-10) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 41, Boston Celtics 50 (Q2 03:46)
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A Jaylen Brown And 1 with a bloody mouth from a previous collision with Forbes and he exchanges words with Naz Reid. Tech on Reid. #Celtics #Timberwolves – 8:27 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Naz Reid picked up a tech after the Brown basket for stepping up to Jaylen and not backing off – 8:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Bryn Forbes continues to bleed on the ball, so he’s headed to the locker room to get his hand stitched up. BOS 48, MIA 41. #Celtics #Timberwolves – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Best game Al Horford has played since come back. He’s doing a lot of everything right now on both ends. – 8:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics very early in the shot clock (24-18 sec)
vs. IND 7/20 2PT, 3/7 3PT
vs. ORL G2 6/8, 5/10
vs. ORL G1 8/9, 0/2
Pretty good results on early entries into the offensive zone continuing in this one. Transition game strong. – 8:24 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics are 5-9 on 3s this quarter. Finally breaking through with some hot shooting after some lean nights. – 8:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
gear shifter 🏎
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
14-4 run for the Celtics to take 40-37 lead over the Wolves. As everyone thought, making some 3s helps out the offense. – 8:17 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Edwards a little out of sorts early, Celtics have a lot to do with that. Naz keeping them afloat. – 8:17 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Scal just described the Celtics starting 2-for-13 from 3 as “unbelievable” but after the last few weeks, I find it pretty believable. – 8:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart, again, doing the best he can to break the #Celtics out of this rut. – 8:14 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart is 2-2 on 3s tonight. Rest of the Celtics are a combined 0-9 because that makes sense. – 8:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DLo in the first quarter:
13 PTS / 4 AST / 3 REB
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon fakes into the 2 vs. a hard closeout after #Celtics started 1/10 from 3 and hits. Now gets fouled in transition to start the 2nd.
Stevens lauded his ability to solve many of the C’s issues earlier today: celticsblog.com/2022/12/23/235… – 8:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves ended the quarter on an 22-7 run over the final 7:18 to take a 29-22 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Russell leads all with 13 points, his 4th 10+ point first quarter of the season. – 8:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wolves lead 29-22 after one
White – 8 points
Brown – 5 points
Tatum – 4 points
Celtics – 34.6% FGs
Celtics – 1-10 3Ps
Celtics – 5 TOs
Russell – 13/3/4
Reid – 7 points
Wolves – 47.6% FGs
Wolves – 2-5 3Ps
Wolves – 4 TOs
Wolves – 5 blocks – 8:08 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves lead 29-22 after one. Russell with a great first quarter with 13, but Wolves either better get out on these open Boston looks from 3 or hope the C’s keep missing them. – 8:08 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics started off well, then give up a run the rest of the first quarter. Wolves finished first on a 24-10 run to take a 29-22 lead. C’s shot 1-10 on 3s that quarter. – 8:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Gobert is sitting in that paint and #Celtics aren’t making him move. Wide open look for Tatum over the top hits back rim, and #Timberwolves lead 29-22 after 1. – 8:06 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Teams are relentlessly going at Sam Hauser defensively, so if he’s not hitting threes, there’s really no reason to have him in the game. #Celtics #Timberwolves – 8:05 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics are shooting 25.9 percent from 3 (37-of-143) so far on this homestand. – 8:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics keeping Kornet out there to counter Rudy, but #Wolves are starting to attack him downhill around screens. 25-20 MIN, Wolves on a 20-8 run and C’s are 1/9 from 3. – 8:03 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
doesn’t matter. Naz is too nice. pic.twitter.com/Gqrf1LNvwl – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I might have tried Naz Reid and KAT more before committing my entire draft future to try Gobert and KAT. – 7:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Once again the Celtics start out well but the other team makes a 1st Q run. 14-4 run right now for Minnesota – 7:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#timberwolves taking control and blocking #Celtics left and right. They’re all over Brown and Naz Reid recovered to stuff Kornet inside, then ran for a layup.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hauser once again holds up in one-on-one defense against a guard. He’s not the mismatch opponents think he is. – 7:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Celtics are a big step up in weight class from recent Wolves opponents. Not surprising if they need a minute to adjust. – 7:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
There have been a handful of mishaps stemming from opponents trying to target Hauser, but I hadn’t seen anyone dribble into a 24 sec. violation like Russell there. – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are getting really good looks. Ball isn’t going in, but Boston has to stick with the process and not get discouraged. Just keep playing and shots will eventually fall. – 7:54 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
hope everyone is ready for Derrick White haircut stories from tonight. he’s up to 8 points on 4-6 shooting. – 7:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Hauser, who quietly played well on Wednesday, finds White cutting in transition on what might be the best pass of his young career. – 7:53 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Tonight’s emphasis is on playing with a sense of urgency from the jump.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston’s pace has been really good to start this game. They’re getting the ball up quickly and getting into their stuff with enough time to run second and third actions if they need to. – 7:50 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
D’Angelo Russell’s shot looks great after a couple of tough nights. Best thing the Wolves have going right now – 7:48 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
8,000 career points. ice cold.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White apparently just needed a haircut to get him going again! – 7:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics seem to be making it a point to get to the rim. Brad Stevens wanted an extra layup per half and they’re like “oh you want layups we’ll give you layups” – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart is working his ass off on switches against Rudy Gobert. – 7:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Some solid rhythm to the #Celtics‘ offense early. Love an early Horford post touch, and Brown/Tatum are finding each other. Aggressive White has 3 buckets after an 0/7 night. – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum came up limping after that last drive. Landed on Gobert’s foot and rolled his ankle. Staying in for now. – 7:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
WHOLE LOTTA BUCKETS. 🥶
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Celtics putting Jayson Tatum on Rudy Gobert as his primary defensive matchup, sliding Al Horford to Jaden McDaniels. Interesting. – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cutting! Celtics already moving off-ball. Good stuff to start the game. – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Both JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele are active for Boston tonight. – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This would be a nice night for the Celtics to make a statement right from the jump. Wolves aren’t a bad team, but they are banged up. Boston should be able to handle this one like they were handling game early this season. – 7:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
WATCH YO HEAD, A1 😳
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Rudy Gobert is AVAILABLE.
Kyle Anderson (Back Spasms), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain), Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT at Boston. pic.twitter.com/1tyvS4opc0 – 7:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons about to take on the Hawks, with the same starters as usual.
Starting tonight, Detroit plays its first “friendly” stretch of games this season — Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago and Minnesota all between now and Jan. 1. – 7:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Timberwolves at Celtics – TD Garden – December 23, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Minnesota – D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Austin Rivers, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Minnesota – Towns, Anderson, McLaughlin, Prince pic.twitter.com/1AdvyAP20A – 7:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Timberwolves starters:
Rudy Gobert
Jaden McDaniels
Anthony Edwards
Austin Rivers
D’Angelo Russell – 7:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @Minnesota Timberwolves starters at Boston:
Russell
Rivers
Edwards
McDaniels
Gobert
OUT
Anderson- Back Spasms
McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Prince – Right Shoulder Subluxation
Towns – Right Calf Strain – 7:01 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
The Celtics holiday graphic is absolutely electric. Including a Kornet Kontest in boots, Blake and the bench roasting s’mores, and Rob’s clock. Put this on a T-shirt. pic.twitter.com/0ODsGbL9HN – 6:38 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Cozy fits on the #JetBlueRunway tonight 🥶 pic.twitter.com/BR5Q1IfsbJ – 6:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart is in, Rob Williams is out for Friday’s matchup against the Wolves masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 6:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart is available for the Celtics tonight. Robert Williams OUT. Both have been dealing with non-COVID illnesses. – 6:13 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
stay warm out there, y’all. ♨️ pic.twitter.com/kn5hJxTYiz – 6:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Brad Stevens takes wide view on #Celtics, isn’t panicking over team’s recent struggles bostonglobe.com/2022/12/23/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 6:11 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Asked Chris Finch if the other Wolves have a tendency to defer to Gobert for all the rebounds when he’s in the game. He thought there might be something to it and said the Wolves just have to be better with gang rebounding when Rudy is on the floor. Will be big tonight. – 6:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch acknowledged the Wolves upcoming schedule during his pregame media tonight — at Boston, at Miami, at New Orleans, at Milwaukee.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert will be in tonight and Kyle Anderson is a game time decision – 6:02 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Mazzulla: “We want to be relaxed but at the same time have the right sense of urgency … I think that’s what we’re learning as a team now is how to find that balance of both being relaxed, executing, but at the same time having a sense of urgency.” – 5:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla says the status of Smart and Robert Williams hasn’t been determined yet – 5:47 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics’ Brad Stevens discusses Joe Mazzulla’s interim tag, possibility of Boston making trades, more
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
came thru drippin’
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Nasty night in Boston, will see how it impacts the crowd. En route to #Celtics #Timberwolves. Should hear about Robert Williams, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson’s status in an hour. They were all questionable to play. – 4:36 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Brad Stevens touched on a variety of topics at shootaround this morning, ranging from an early evaluation of Joe Mazzulla and the coaching staff, a positive perspective on the rut we’ve been in of late, his initial impressions of Malcolm Brogdon and more.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
it’s tripping me out that tonight could be the first time I’ve seen Kawhi play in person since pre-COVID.
That was probably best Sixers win/game of the Horford year, perhaps not coincidentally the night he was moved to the bench. Sixers were somehow 25-2 at home after that win! – 4:25 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Ja Morant today absolutely not backing down on what he said to @Malika Andrews about how he’s eyeing the Celtics and he’s all good with the Western Conference pic.twitter.com/Z5zc5J9Pld – 4:01 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Jayson Tatum, six months after NBA Finals loss – ‘I know what it takes now’ espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 3:12 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Have you voted yet today? 🤔
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
an early gift of wolves basketball. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/lyT6tCvPvj – 2:37 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Tatum hears all the MVP talk 👀
Boston Celtics @celtics
“Be the best version of you.”
Watch @Jaylen Brown‘s personal journey through superstardom in Pass The Rock, available exclusively in the @NBA app: https://t.co/wENMhZTbRb pic.twitter.com/SzeDsYqom8 – 1:30 PM
