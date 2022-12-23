Timberwolves vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $9,354,798 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $8,119,969 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)
Away Radio: 830 WCCO

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
The Minnesota Timberwolves arrive at the Garden tonight trying to snap one of the longest Boston losing streaks in NBA history.
How long has it been?
This was the landscape on March 6th, 2005… pic.twitter.com/FcHTXSw1KG3:00 AM

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Three of the NBA’s top 12 scorers at the Garden tonight.
Jayson Tatum begins the night 17 points behind KD and Luka for the league lead. pic.twitter.com/a2DWa706bj2:47 AM

