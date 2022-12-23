Timberwolves vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $9,354,798 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $8,119,969 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBC Sports Boston

Away TV: Bally Sports North

Home Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

Away Radio: 830 WCCO

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

The Minnesota Timberwolves arrive at the Garden tonight trying to snap one of the longest Boston losing streaks in NBA history.

How long has it been?

This was the landscape on March 6th, 2005… 3:00 AM The Minnesota Timberwolves arrive at the Garden tonight trying to snap one of the longest Boston losing streaks in NBA history.How long has it been?This was the landscape on March 6th, 2005… pic.twitter.com/FcHTXSw1KG

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

As the Minnesota Timberwolves arrive at the Garden tonight trying to snap one of the longest Boston losing streaks in NBA history.

How long has it been?

This was the landscape on March 6th, 2005… 2:59 AM As the Minnesota Timberwolves arrive at the Garden tonight trying to snap one of the longest Boston losing streaks in NBA history.How long has it been?This was the landscape on March 6th, 2005… pic.twitter.com/qT5ZWOtUVi

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

As the Minnesota Timberwolves arrive at the Garden tonight trying to snap one of the longest Boston losing streaks in NBA history.

How long had it been?

This was the landscape on March 6th, 2005… 2:59 AM As the Minnesota Timberwolves arrive at the Garden tonight trying to snap one of the longest Boston losing streaks in NBA history.How long had it been?This was the landscape on March 6th, 2005… pic.twitter.com/2tKKzWRxZa