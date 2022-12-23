Trae Young's dad responds to trade rumors: 'He's busy trying to win in Atlanta'

Ray Young: This is what sucks about pro ball these days. Although I like Kevin’s stuff, now there’ll be articles on Trae like this👇🏾…just because “rival execs” believe something! Trae doesn’t talk to other teams😂 He’s busy trying to win in Atlanta. Will this ever end?
Source: Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA
Source: Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Asked Dejounte Murray about the chemistry between him and Trae, after assisting on the 3s that got him going:
Last night I told him at halftime, ‘Me and everybody else have got to be better. Even yourself, you’ve got to figure out what you can be better at’, but he carried us. pic.twitter.com/YJlOlR9Wxt – 2:35 PM
Asked Dejounte Murray about the chemistry between him and Trae, after assisting on the 3s that got him going:
Last night I told him at halftime, ‘Me and everybody else have got to be better. Even yourself, you’ve got to figure out what you can be better at’, but he carried us. pic.twitter.com/YJlOlR9Wxt – 2:35 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I ranked all 30 NBA teams by how badly they need to blow it up.
– The six nonflammable teams
– It’s not time to trade Trae. It might be time to trade a core Raptor
– I don’t know what the Lakers are doing and neither do they
– A three-way race for No. 1
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-b… – 1:37 PM
I ranked all 30 NBA teams by how badly they need to blow it up.
– The six nonflammable teams
– It’s not time to trade Trae. It might be time to trade a core Raptor
– I don’t know what the Lakers are doing and neither do they
– A three-way race for No. 1
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-b… – 1:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Trae Young could request trade if Hawks struggle in postseason nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/22/rep… – 1:06 PM
Report: Trae Young could request trade if Hawks struggle in postseason nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/22/rep… – 1:06 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
On taking AJ Griffin out in the 4Q, Nate McMillan noted today that 1) AJ had played 12 straight minutes, 2) he took him out for Trae. (I think Hunter was the actual sub, but Trae came back in right around the same time.) – 1:03 PM
On taking AJ Griffin out in the 4Q, Nate McMillan noted today that 1) AJ had played 12 straight minutes, 2) he took him out for Trae. (I think Hunter was the actual sub, but Trae came back in right around the same time.) – 1:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
File this under trades that will never ever happen:
Jimmy Butler to the Lakers
Trae Young to the Heat
Two Lakers picks and three Heat picks to the Hawks
Trae and Bam are perfect for each other.
(No I don’t think the Hawks should trade Trae but hey that’s today’s news cycle). – 12:49 PM
File this under trades that will never ever happen:
Jimmy Butler to the Lakers
Trae Young to the Heat
Two Lakers picks and three Heat picks to the Hawks
Trae and Bam are perfect for each other.
(No I don’t think the Hawks should trade Trae but hey that’s today’s news cycle). – 12:49 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
In the last 10 minutes I’ve gotten two texts, a twitter DM and a WhatsApp message about that Trae Young report from B/R. Lest you think Spurs fans aren’t watching those future draft picks closely, Atlanta…
You too, Chicago! Don’t think for a second you’ve been forgotten lol – 12:27 PM
In the last 10 minutes I’ve gotten two texts, a twitter DM and a WhatsApp message about that Trae Young report from B/R. Lest you think Spurs fans aren’t watching those future draft picks closely, Atlanta…
You too, Chicago! Don’t think for a second you’ve been forgotten lol – 12:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae Young this season:
— 27.6 PPG
— 9.8 APG
— 41/31/90%
There have been six 27/9 seasons in the last 50 years. Trae has 3 of them. pic.twitter.com/OP0R8n7GMk – 12:22 PM
Trae Young this season:
— 27.6 PPG
— 9.8 APG
— 41/31/90%
There have been six 27/9 seasons in the last 50 years. Trae has 3 of them. pic.twitter.com/OP0R8n7GMk – 12:22 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
At the very least, that report on Trae got the first two words and the last sentence correct. – 12:12 PM
At the very least, that report on Trae got the first two words and the last sentence correct. – 12:12 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI: @Bobby Marks broached the idea of Trae Young trades — including the broad strokes of theoretical destinations — on the Lowe Post last week (as part of a larger trade season preview):
Spotify: spoti.fi/3uWQiTW
Apple: apple.co/3jbh4p5 – 12:07 PM
ICYMI: @Bobby Marks broached the idea of Trae Young trades — including the broad strokes of theoretical destinations — on the Lowe Post last week (as part of a larger trade season preview):
Spotify: spoti.fi/3uWQiTW
Apple: apple.co/3jbh4p5 – 12:07 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
B/R Sources: Rival executives are of belief Hawks guard Trae Young could be next star player to request trade if team doesn’t make inroads come playoff time. More news and nuggets for @BleacherReport: bleacherreport.com/articles/10059… – 12:01 PM
B/R Sources: Rival executives are of belief Hawks guard Trae Young could be next star player to request trade if team doesn’t make inroads come playoff time. More news and nuggets for @BleacherReport: bleacherreport.com/articles/10059… – 12:01 PM
More on this storyline
The Atlanta Hawks aren’t in a very good place right now. Trae Young recently had a spat with head coach Nate McMillan that resulted in the two-time All-Star getting benched. This eventually led to rumors about Young supposedly wanting out of Atlanta and how he’s now on the brink of demanding a trade. Dejounte Murray, who himself joined the Hawks this summer with the objective of forming a star duo with Trae, has now spoken out about his relationship with Young. When asked to describe his chemistry with his Hawks star teammate, Young revealed that he recently challenged Trae to do better: “As far as Trae, he’s doing good,” Murray said, via Hawks reporter Kevin Chouinard. “Last night at halftime, I told him, ‘Me and everybody else have got to be better. Even yourself, you’ve got to figure out what you can be better at.’ But he carried us and kept us in that game.” -via Clutch Points / December 23, 2022
When it comes to players who have unequivocally been made available as a new calendar year approaches, Atlanta’s John Collins and Phoenix’s Jae Crowder still top the list in terms of prominence. League sources say Atlanta, while it is also managing recently revealed tension between star guard Trae Young and Coach Nate McMillan, has indeed widened the scope on its Collins trade discussions in recent weeks in hopes of finding him a new home. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.