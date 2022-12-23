Wizards 87, Kings 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (12-21) play against the Sacramento Kings (13-13) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022
Washington Wizards 87, Sacramento Kings 59 (Q3 07:17)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ 30-point lead over the Kings is the Wizards’ largest lead of the season. The previous high: 28 points on Nov. 28 in a victory over the Timberwolves. – 11:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
update: flint boys are still makin’ noise 👀 pic.twitter.com/ShvlrjiUn1 – 11:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are beating the Kings by 30 points. pic.twitter.com/R8EWZ1lS4t – 11:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have opened a 30-point lead over the Kings in Sacramento. With 7:52 remaining in the third quarter, the Wizards lead 87-57. The Wizards are shooting 60 percent from the field. – 11:31 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Brad Beal puts the Wizards up 30, Mike Brown has burned the timeout and a chorus of boos at Golden 1 Center can be heard as the teams head to the benches.
Brad Beal puts the Wizards up 30, Mike Brown has burned the timeout and a chorus of boos at Golden 1 Center can be heard as the teams head to the benches.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings unable to defend, especially without fouling. They’ve committed their 4th team foul of the 3rd period with 8:25 remaining in the quarter – 11:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kyle Kuzma is up to 23 points now, his Wizards closing in on a 30 point lead, lead the Kings 83-55 8:51 3rd. – 11:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings getting beat off the dribble. Kings getting beat in transition. Kings getting beat on the offensive glass. Kings getting beat on turnovers.
Kings getting beat off the dribble. Kings getting beat in transition. Kings getting beat on the offensive glass. Kings getting beat on turnovers.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Heads down and drooping less than 2 minutes into the 2nd half. Kings trail by 26. Not great. – 11:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are officially getting booed. 76-50 Wizards. Kings flat coming out of half and getting embarrassed. – 11:25 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Wizards lead the Kings by 26 early in the third quarter. Largest lead of the game. – 11:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Some scattered boos now within the Golden1 Center as the Wizards take a 75-50 lead. – 11:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox with an emphatic slam serves as the best highlight from the first half from his Kings. Sacramento trails the Wizards 68-50 at the half. Fox with 13. ‘Zards led by Rui Hachimura’s 14 points. pic.twitter.com/iGOvXWRXGQ – 11:13 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Wizards scored a season-high 40 pts in the 2nd quarter.
Wizards scored a season-high 40 pts in the 2nd quarter.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
squad dropped a season high 40 points in q2 👀
squad dropped a season high 40 points in q2 👀
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 68, Kings 50
Hachimura: 14 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.
Kuzma: 13 pts., 6 rebs., 4 assts.
Beal: 13 pts., 2 assts.
Fox: 13 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.
FG%: Wizards 57%, Kings 42%
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Wizards 1 (0), Kings 7 (8)
Halftime: Wizards 68, Kings 50
Hachimura: 14 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.
Kuzma: 13 pts., 6 rebs., 4 assts.
Beal: 13 pts., 2 assts.
Fox: 13 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.
FG%: Wizards 57%, Kings 42%
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Wizards 1 (0), Kings 7 (8)
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings get run over in the second quarter. Trail the Wizards 68-50 at the half. Fox leads with 13 points. 10 each for Sabonis and Huerter, but the Kings’ defense has been horrible. 38 points in the paint for Wiz and an 18-9 lead in fast break points. – 11:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Kings 68-50 at halftime, +18 their 2nd-best point differential in a half this season.
Wizards lead the Kings 68-50 at halftime, +18 their 2nd-best point differential in a half this season.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox is starting to let the highlight dunks out of the bag and I am here for it. – 11:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Emphatic dunk from De’Aaron Fox. Maybe that will spark some life in the Kings? – 11:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Wizards with 18 fast break points in this first half with 1:20 left in the 2nd quarter. The high for a game this season was 27. The most points in a first half this season is 77. They have 68 – 11:03 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings should be embarrassed with how they are getting beat in transition. 18 fast break points. 38 points in the paint. Unacceptable. – 11:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The starters are a combined 11 of 31 (.355) for the Sacramento Kings. – 11:00 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox settling for a lot of mid-range jumpers and they aren’t falling.
De’Aaron Fox settling for a lot of mid-range jumpers and they aren’t falling.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings desperately need this half to end and regroup. One of the worst halves of basketball this season. – 10:58 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
flint boys makin’ some noise 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/BXxtzKWzkI – 10:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kevin Huerter is the first Kings player to reach double-figures. He has 10. – 10:57 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Wizards are up 20 on the Kings with 5:26 left in the second quarter. Rui Hachimura leads all scorers with 14 off the bench. – 10:54 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards now lead the Kings by 20 points in the 2nd quarter, still having yet to turn the ball over once with 5:26 left in the 1st half. Some of their best basketball of the season so far on display. – 10:54 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
It’s a 20 point game after the Kings 6th turnover turning into a Kyle Kuzma dunk on the other end. 5:26 to play in the 2nd. Kuzma with 13 points now. – 10:54 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards are having a dominant performance so far in Sacramento on the second night of a back-to-back. Shooting 62 percent from the field, they lead the Kings 56-36. – 10:53 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Smattering of boos here at Golden 1 Center as the Wizards take a 56-36 lead. The Kings have been outscored 28-9 in the second quarter. – 10:53 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Richaun Holmes played 3 minutes before Domantas Sabonis was called back in. Wizards building their lead to 54-36 now with 5:37 to go in the 2nd. – 10:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings down 20. They are in complete shambles. First time I’ve heard Kings fans boo them this season. – 10:53 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Richaun Holmes played 3 minutes before Domantas Sabonis was called back in. Wizards building their lead to 54-36 now with 5:37 to go – 10:52 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are starting to hear some boos. Not a lot of energy from the team early in this game. Wizards up 54-36. – 10:52 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In his second game back from a bone bruise in his right ankle, Rui Hachimura is up to 14 points with 7:02 remaining in the second quarter. Hachimura has made all six shots he’s attempted, including a pair of 3-pointers. – 10:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Rui Hachimura is up to 14 points in the early 2Q. Mike Brown forced to go back to Harrison Barnes. – 10:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings look completely out of sorts. 11-1 run by the Wizards to open the 2Q. – 10:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mike Brown going to Richaun Holmes after trying Neemias Queta for 4 minutes. Kings trail ‘Zards 35-28 with 10:11 to go – 10:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nice ovation for Richaun Holmes as he comes on to replace Neemias Queta. – 10:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura has an early rhythm in his 2nd game back: 9 pts and 4 reb in 9 min on 4-4 FG – 10:42 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
this pass from Malik 😳
this pass from Malik 😳
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings are taking a lot of early-in-the-shotclock jumpers that aren’t falling.
Kings are taking a lot of early-in-the-shotclock jumpers that aren’t falling.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
heading to q2 up 1.
heading to q2 up 1.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Your daily reminder to vote Fox and Sabonis to the 2023 #NBAAllStar game 😂
Your daily reminder to vote Fox and Sabonis to the 2023 #NBAAllStar game 😂
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Kings 28-27 at the end of the 1st. Beal has 9 pts. Wizards lead 20-12 in PITP and 10-2 in fastbreak pts. Also, 1-5 FT. – 10:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Wizards 28, Kings 27
1Q: Wizards 28, Kings 27
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Wizards 28-27 after 1Q. Lots of missed shots for Sacramento. Sabonis leads with 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists. Huerter has 7 points. – 10:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura with a pass that would make Kareem Abdul-Jabbar proud. pic.twitter.com/L7YvB4miMm – 10:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
rui hookin’ up taj for an easy slam 🤝 pic.twitter.com/GAmCF8xxid – 10:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
It’s 3:31 a.m. in Portugal and Neemias Queta is checking in for the Sacramento Kings. – 10:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rui Hachimura just made the nicest pass I’ve seen him make: a pass to Taj Gibson for an easy dunk. Hachimura’s pass resembled a sweeping hook, but it wasn’t a hook. – 10:30 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Sacramento Kings fans won @CrumblCookies because of two missed free throws by Taj Gibson. – 10:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Taj Gibson misses two free throws. Everybody wins free Crumbl Cookies and the place goes absolutely bonkers! – 10:28 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
There is no bigger pop in sports than when Kings fans get free stuff after 2 missed free throws. – 10:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Taj Gibson misses both free throws. Free cookies. Golden 1 Center on their feet. – 10:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
can’t give HB this much space 😤💦
can’t give HB this much space 😤💦
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Keegan chases down his own miss and finds Sabonis for the midi 👑 pic.twitter.com/piXdRRNJ1v – 10:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Lots of Kings family members here tonight at Golden 1 Center. I heard the Murrays are here. Neemias Queta’s sister and kids are here. The Sabonis’ are here through New Years and I believe that the Dellavedova’s are here as well. – 10:22 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis has scored or assisted all 5 of the Kings field goals here in the first quarter. – 10:18 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kev and Domas working that two-man game early 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kKUUlHOvz0 – 10:18 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings and Wizards underway in Sacramento with Davis native & MAJOR Kings fan Hasan Minhaj seated courtside with Vivek Ranadive tonight. If you haven’t seen his special “Kings Jester” on Netflix, do so immediately. @hasanminhaj pic.twitter.com/lbkB4sfu0z – 10:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal’s early triple against the Kings is his first three since returning from injury four games ago. He’s been scoring plenty in other ways, but had been waiting for that one. – 10:15 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Met a couple of NBA fans from Japan tonight. They came to Sacramento for the holidays. To watch the Kings.
Met a couple of NBA fans from Japan tonight. They came to Sacramento for the holidays. To watch the Kings.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes goes over the top of Porzingis to get the Kings on the board. 2-0 Kings. – 10:12 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
On the eve of Christmas Eve, I give you @AnnouncerScott. Happy holidays, Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/6CWZNJ9bUb – 10:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The #BeamTeam takes the floor 👑
The #BeamTeam takes the floor 👑
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
A message from Kings guard Kevin Huerter: pic.twitter.com/4kHaxfSgCW – 10:04 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Learn how to make the 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭🍹
Learn how to make the 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭🍹
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
TyTy Washington Jr. checked in for KPJ, seeming to have moved up a spot in the rotation. – 9:57 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
TyTy Washington checks in ahead of Daishen Nix in the second half – 9:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
workin’ late on the west coast
workin’ late on the west coast
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet getting start for Devin Booker after career 31-point night in Wednesday’s loss to #Wizards.
Landry Shamet getting start for Devin Booker after career 31-point night in Wednesday’s loss to #Wizards.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porziņģis and Daniel Gafford have played a total of 49 minutes together this season, according to the NBA’s stats database. Tonight, they’ll start alongside each other for the first time since they became teammates last season. – 9:48 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Sacramento Kings, with Deni Avdija out:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Daniel Gafford
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Sacramento Kings, with Deni Avdija out:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Kyle Kuzma
PF: Daniel Gafford
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Wizards:
G De’Aaron Fox
G Kevin Huerter
F Harrison Barnes
F Keegan Murray
Kings starters vs. Wizards:
G De’Aaron Fox
G Kevin Huerter
F Harrison Barnes
F Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“You can tell he’s imposed his identity on this group … they look like they’re playing for each other.”
“You can tell he’s imposed his identity on this group … they look like they’re playing for each other.”
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Wizards small forward Will Barton has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings due to lower back soreness. – 9:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis is back tonight and the Wizards are going with a new starting 5:
Kristaps Porzingis is back tonight and the Wizards are going with a new starting 5:
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
friday night five from Sactown 🖐️
friday night five from Sactown 🖐️
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) has been cleared to return for tonight’s Kings-Wizards game. – 9:31 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“You’re right, we don’t talk about Kevin Huerter a lot, we do talk about Red Velvet though.” 👀
“You’re right, we don’t talk about Kevin Huerter a lot, we do talk about Red Velvet though.” 👀
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
How many players have a better-looking jump shot than Bradley Beal? pic.twitter.com/1Sjh6tf7lm – 9:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“De’Aaron is not just a scorer. He’s not just Speedy Gonzales. He’s sacrificing his body as an All-Star caliber player.”
“De’Aaron is not just a scorer. He’s not just Speedy Gonzales. He’s sacrificing his body as an All-Star caliber player.”
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
last drip 💧 before Christmas 🎄
last drip 💧 before Christmas 🎄
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Delon Wright, who is about to play in his first game since he suffered Grade 2 hamstring strain on Oct. 25, will be on a minutes restriction tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 8:59 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
end of the roadtrip but still staying fresh.
end of the roadtrip but still staying fresh.
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Harrison Barnes is averaging 16.6 points per game in his last three games. The Kings are 17-13 and hold the 6th spot in the Western Conference. Will the Sacramento Kings light the beam tonight? pic.twitter.com/9HEDI2ZD90 – 8:51 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porziņģis is going through his usual early pregame shooting routine in Sacramento. Porziņģis is said to be a game-time decision after he missed the last two games because of a non-Covid illness, but he looks sharp and healthy now. pic.twitter.com/KcmMT4TStG – 8:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Both Deni Avdija and Will Barton are OUT for tonight’s game due to lower back soreness, per the Wizards. Porzingis remains questionable. – 8:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Jaime Echenique has been traded to the Motor City Cruise, the Capital City Go-Go announced. Echenique became the first Colombian-born NBA player last year when he debuted with the Wizards. Great story. – 8:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Updated injury report tonight vs. Sacramento:
Updated injury report tonight vs. Sacramento:
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija (lower back soreness) will not play tonight in Sacramento, Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. Kristaps Porziņģis (non-Covid illness) will be a game-time decision. – 8:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Richaun Holmes will be available for the Kings tonight vs. Washington. – 8:16 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Richaun Holmes will be available for the slings tonight vs. Washington. – 8:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings center Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness) is available vs. the Wizards tonight. – 8:16 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Get 50% off bottled water with #ApplePay. Add your card to Apple Wallet before the game to get started. pic.twitter.com/iGcJCcrgmV – 8:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
“I feel like I have a lot left to show.”
@Delon Wright joined @Chris Miller for the latest episode of Off the Bench, presented by @AlibabaGroup 🎧
“I feel like I have a lot left to show.”
@Delon Wright joined @Chris Miller for the latest episode of Off the Bench, presented by @AlibabaGroup 🎧
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Looking for some recipe inspiration? We teamed up with @capitalcityco to bring you another delicious meal idea.
Looking for some recipe inspiration? We teamed up with @capitalcityco to bring you another delicious meal idea.
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Delon Wright is expect to return tonight vs. @Sacramento Kings here’s a portion of our recent conversation on the “Off The Bench” Podcast. pic.twitter.com/PgmDlB1b5f – 5:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Washington Wizards are listing Deni Avdija (back) and Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Delon Wright (hamstring) is available.
The Washington Wizards are listing Deni Avdija (back) and Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Delon Wright (hamstring) is available.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Delon Wright is back. After missing the last 29 games due to a hamstring injury, Wright will return against the Kings tonight, the Wizards say. – 4:41 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Delon Wright, who has been sidelined since Oct. 25 because of a hamstring strain, will be available to play tonight in Sacramento, the Wizards said. Deni Avdija (lower back soreness) and Kristaps Porziņģis (non-Covid illness) are listed as questionable to play. – 4:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Delon Wright will be available tonight vs. the Kings! #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/5cubUts0hv – 4:38 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) is not on the Wizards at Kings injury report indicating he will make his return after 29 games missed from the October 25 injury.
Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) is not on the Wizards at Kings injury report indicating he will make his return after 29 games missed from the October 25 injury.
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
RIP Walter Wolfman Washington
A true legend of the New Orleans local music scene and somebody everyone loved to see out.
RIP Walter Wolfman Washington
A true legend of the New Orleans local music scene and somebody everyone loved to see out.
