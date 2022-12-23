Wizards 87, Kings 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (12-21) play against the Sacramento Kings (13-13) at Golden 1 Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Washington Wizards 87, Sacramento Kings 59 (Q3 07:17)

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards' 30-point lead over the Kings is the Wizards' largest lead of the season. The previous high: 28 points on Nov. 28 in a victory over the Timberwolves. – 11:33 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards are beating the Kings by 30 points. 11:31 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards have opened a 30-point lead over the Kings in Sacramento. With 7:52 remaining in the third quarter, the Wizards lead 87-57. The Wizards are shooting 60 percent from the field. – 11:31 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Brad Beal puts the Wizards up 30, Mike Brown has burned the timeout and a chorus of boos at Golden 1 Center can be heard as the teams head to the benches.

Brad Beal puts the Wizards up 30, Mike Brown has burned the timeout and a chorus of boos at Golden 1 Center can be heard as the teams head to the benches.

87-57 7:52 3rd. – 11:31 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings unable to defend, especially without fouling. They've committed their 4th team foul of the 3rd period with 8:25 remaining in the quarter – 11:30 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kyle Kuzma is up to 23 points now, his Wizards closing in on a 30 point lead, lead the Kings 83-55 8:51 3rd. – 11:28 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings getting beat off the dribble. Kings getting beat in transition. Kings getting beat on the offensive glass. Kings getting beat on turnovers.

Kings getting beat off the dribble. Kings getting beat in transition. Kings getting beat on the offensive glass. Kings getting beat on turnovers.

UGLY – 11:27 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Keegan Murray getting a quick hook. Mitchell back in the game. – 11:26 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Heads down and drooping less than 2 minutes into the 2nd half. Kings trail by 26. Not great. – 11:25 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings are officially getting booed. 76-50 Wizards. Kings flat coming out of half and getting embarrassed. – 11:25 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Wizards lead the Kings by 26 early in the third quarter. Largest lead of the game. – 11:25 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Some scattered boos now within the Golden1 Center as the Wizards take a 75-50 lead. – 11:25 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Is Kyle Kuzma auditioning for the Kings? – 11:22 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De'Aaron Fox with an emphatic slam serves as the best highlight from the first half from his Kings. Sacramento trails the Wizards 68-50 at the half. Fox with 13. 'Zards led by Rui Hachimura's 14 points. 11:13 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Wizards scored a season-high 40 pts in the 2nd quarter.

Wizards scored a season-high 40 pts in the 2nd quarter.

18 asts and one turnover for Washington in the first half. – 11:10 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

squad dropped a season high 40 points in q2 👀

squad dropped a season high 40 points in q2 👀

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne 11:09 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Halftime: Wizards 68, Kings 50

Hachimura: 14 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.

Kuzma: 13 pts., 6 rebs., 4 assts.

Beal: 13 pts., 2 assts.

Fox: 13 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.

FG%: Wizards 57%, Kings 42%

Turnovers (opp. pts.): Wizards 1 (0), Kings 7 (8)

Halftime: Wizards 68, Kings 50

Hachimura: 14 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.

Kuzma: 13 pts., 6 rebs., 4 assts.

Beal: 13 pts., 2 assts.

Fox: 13 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.

FG%: Wizards 57%, Kings 42%

Turnovers (opp. pts.): Wizards 1 (0), Kings 7 (8)

Bench pts.: Wizards 27, Kings 9 – 11:08 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings get run over in the second quarter. Trail the Wizards 68-50 at the half. Fox leads with 13 points. 10 each for Sabonis and Huerter, but the Kings' defense has been horrible. 38 points in the paint for Wiz and an 18-9 lead in fast break points. – 11:07 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards lead the Kings 68-50 at halftime, +18 their 2nd-best point differential in a half this season.

Wizards lead the Kings 68-50 at halftime, +18 their 2nd-best point differential in a half this season.

Rui Hachimura leads all scorers with 14 pts off the bench. – 11:07 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

De'Aaron Fox is starting to let the highlight dunks out of the bag and I am here for it. – 11:05 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Emphatic dunk from De'Aaron Fox. Maybe that will spark some life in the Kings? – 11:05 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Wizards with 18 fast break points in this first half with 1:20 left in the 2nd quarter. The high for a game this season was 27. The most points in a first half this season is 77. They have 68 – 11:03 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings should be embarrassed with how they are getting beat in transition. 18 fast break points. 38 points in the paint. Unacceptable. – 11:01 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The starters are a combined 11 of 31 (.355) for the Sacramento Kings. – 11:00 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

De’Aaron Fox settling for a lot of mid-range jumpers and they aren’t falling.

De'Aaron Fox settling for a lot of mid-range jumpers and they aren't falling.

He's 2/7 with 7 points. – 10:59 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings desperately need this half to end and regroup. One of the worst halves of basketball this season. – 10:58 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kevin Huerter is the first Kings player to reach double-figures. He has 10. – 10:57 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

The Wizards are up 20 on the Kings with 5:26 left in the second quarter. Rui Hachimura leads all scorers with 14 off the bench. – 10:54 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards now lead the Kings by 20 points in the 2nd quarter, still having yet to turn the ball over once with 5:26 left in the 1st half. Some of their best basketball of the season so far on display. – 10:54 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

It's a 20 point game after the Kings 6th turnover turning into a Kyle Kuzma dunk on the other end. 5:26 to play in the 2nd. Kuzma with 13 points now. – 10:54 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards are having a dominant performance so far in Sacramento on the second night of a back-to-back. Shooting 62 percent from the field, they lead the Kings 56-36. – 10:53 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Smattering of boos here at Golden 1 Center as the Wizards take a 56-36 lead. The Kings have been outscored 28-9 in the second quarter. – 10:53 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Richaun Holmes played 3 minutes before Domantas Sabonis was called back in. Wizards building their lead to 54-36 now with 5:37 to go in the 2nd. – 10:53 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings down 20. They are in complete shambles. First time I've heard Kings fans boo them this season. – 10:53 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Richaun Holmes played 3 minutes before Domantas Sabonis was called back in. Wizards building their lead to 54-36 now with 5:37 to go – 10:52 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings are starting to hear some boos. Not a lot of energy from the team early in this game. Wizards up 54-36. – 10:52 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

In his second game back from a bone bruise in his right ankle, Rui Hachimura is up to 14 points with 7:02 remaining in the second quarter. Hachimura has made all six shots he's attempted, including a pair of 3-pointers. – 10:49 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Rui Hachimura has 14 pts in 11 min on 6-6 FG 🔥🔥🔥 – 10:49 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Rui Hachimura is up to 14 points in the early 2Q. Mike Brown forced to go back to Harrison Barnes. – 10:46 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings down 11. Wizards have sucked the energy out of G1C. – 10:44 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings look completely out of sorts. 11-1 run by the Wizards to open the 2Q. – 10:44 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Mike Brown going to Richaun Holmes after trying Neemias Queta for 4 minutes. Kings trail 'Zards 35-28 with 10:11 to go – 10:43 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Nice ovation for Richaun Holmes as he comes on to replace Neemias Queta. – 10:42 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Big ovation for Richaun Holmes when he checked in. – 10:42 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Richaun Holmes sighting. Nice ovation from the Kings crowd. – 10:42 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Rui Hachimura has an early rhythm in his 2nd game back: 9 pts and 4 reb in 9 min on 4-4 FG – 10:42 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Richaun Holmes is about to check in for the Kings. – 10:42 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings are taking a lot of early-in-the-shotclock jumpers that aren’t falling.

Kings are taking a lot of early-in-the-shotclock jumpers that aren't falling.

Meanwhile the defense is allowing Washington to shoot 57% – 10:41 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards lead the Kings 28-27 at the end of the 1st. Beal has 9 pts. Wizards lead 20-12 in PITP and 10-2 in fastbreak pts. Also, 1-5 FT. – 10:38 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

1Q: Wizards 28, Kings 27

1Q: Wizards 28, Kings 27

The Kings have a 15-11 rebounding advantage but they are getting outshot 54.2% to 41.7%. – 10:38 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings trail the Wizards 28-27 after 1Q. Lots of missed shots for Sacramento. Sabonis leads with 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists. Huerter has 7 points. – 10:37 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Rui Hachimura with a pass that would make Kareem Abdul-Jabbar proud. 10:35 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

It's 3:31 a.m. in Portugal and Neemias Queta is checking in for the Sacramento Kings. – 10:31 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Rui Hachimura just made the nicest pass I've seen him make: a pass to Taj Gibson for an easy dunk. Hachimura's pass resembled a sweeping hook, but it wasn't a hook. – 10:30 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Taj Gibson misses two free throws. Everybody wins free Crumbl Cookies and the place goes absolutely bonkers! – 10:28 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

There is no bigger pop in sports than when Kings fans get free stuff after 2 missed free throws. – 10:28 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Taj Gibson misses both free throws. Free cookies. Golden 1 Center on their feet. – 10:27 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Keegan chases down his own miss and finds Sabonis for the midi 👑 10:22 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Lots of Kings family members here tonight at Golden 1 Center. I heard the Murrays are here. Neemias Queta's sister and kids are here. The Sabonis' are here through New Years and I believe that the Dellavedova's are here as well. – 10:22 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Domantas Sabonis has scored or assisted all 5 of the Kings field goals here in the first quarter. – 10:18 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings and Wizards underway in Sacramento with Davis native & MAJOR Kings fan Hasan Minhaj seated courtside with Vivek Ranadive tonight. If you haven't seen his special "Kings Jester" on Netflix, do so immediately. @hasanminhaj 10:17 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal's early triple against the Kings is his first three since returning from injury four games ago. He's been scoring plenty in other ways, but had been waiting for that one. – 10:15 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Daniel Gafford with his second foul in the first 2:46. – 10:15 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Met a couple of NBA fans from Japan tonight. They came to Sacramento for the holidays. To watch the Kings

They aren’t Kings fans. They just like basketball and this team has their attention. – Met a couple of NBA fans from Japan tonight. They came to Sacramento for the holidays. To watch the Kings.They aren’t Kings fans. They just like basketball and this team has their attention. – 10:13 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes goes over the top of Porzingis to get the Kings on the board. 2-0 Kings. – Harrison Barnes goes over the top of Porzingis to get the Kings on the board. 2-0 Kings. – 10:12 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

On the eve of Christmas Eve, I give you @AnnouncerScott. Happy holidays, Sacramento! 10:11 PM On the eve of Christmas Eve, I give you @AnnouncerScott. Happy holidays, Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/6CWZNJ9bUb

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Landry Shamet getting start for Devin Booker after career 31-point night in Wednesday’s loss to

2nd start this season. 9:53 PM Landry Shamet getting start for Devin Booker after career 31-point night in Wednesday’s loss to #Wizards 2nd start this season. #Suns

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Kristaps Porziņģis and Daniel Gafford have played a total of 49 minutes together this season, according to the NBA’s stats database. Tonight, they’ll start alongside each other for the first time since they became teammates last season. – Kristaps Porziņģis and Daniel Gafford have played a total of 49 minutes together this season, according to the NBA’s stats database. Tonight, they’ll start alongside each other for the first time since they became teammates last season. – 9:48 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Sacramento Kings, with Deni Avdija out:

PG: Monté Morris

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Daniel Gafford

C: Kristaps Porziņģis – The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Sacramento Kings, with Deni Avdija out:PG: Monté MorrisSG: Bradley BealSF: Kyle KuzmaPF: Daniel GaffordC: Kristaps Porziņģis – 9:42 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings starters vs. Wizards:

G De’Aaron Fox

G Kevin Huerter

F Harrison Barnes

F Keegan Murray

C Domantas Sabonis – Kings starters vs. Wizards:G De’Aaron FoxG Kevin HuerterF Harrison BarnesF Keegan MurrayC Domantas Sabonis – 9:38 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“You can tell he’s imposed his identity on this group … they look like they’re playing for each other.”

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. speaks on his relationship with Coach Brown and what he’s seen from the Kings under his leadership. 9:34 PM “You can tell he’s imposed his identity on this group … they look like they’re playing for each other.”Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. speaks on his relationship with Coach Brown and what he’s seen from the Kings under his leadership. pic.twitter.com/tzbrCmx76D

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Wizards small forward Will Barton has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings due to lower back soreness. – Wizards small forward Will Barton has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Kings due to lower back soreness. – 9:33 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis is back tonight and the Wizards are going with a new starting 5:

Morris, Beal, Kuzma, Porzingis, Gafford – Kristaps Porzingis is back tonight and the Wizards are going with a new starting 5:Morris, Beal, Kuzma, Porzingis, Gafford – 9:33 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) has been cleared to return for tonight’s Kings-Wizards game. – Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) has been cleared to return for tonight’s Kings-Wizards game. – 9:31 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“You’re right, we don’t talk about Kevin Huerter a lot, we do talk about Red Velvet though.” 👀

Coach breaks down the qualities that make Huerter special outside of his shooting. 9:24 PM “You’re right, we don’t talk about Kevin Huerter a lot, we do talk about Red Velvet though.” 👀Coach breaks down the qualities that make Huerter special outside of his shooting. pic.twitter.com/xUIeJTr0ed

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

How many players have a better-looking jump shot than Bradley Beal? 9:21 PM How many players have a better-looking jump shot than Bradley Beal? pic.twitter.com/1Sjh6tf7lm

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

“De’Aaron is not just a scorer. He’s not just Speedy Gonzales. He’s sacrificing his body as an All-Star caliber player.”

Coach Brown gets some help from 9:19 PM “De’Aaron is not just a scorer. He’s not just Speedy Gonzales. He’s sacrificing his body as an All-Star caliber player.”Coach Brown gets some help from @Kayte Christensen when highlighting Fox’s defensive efforts 😅 pic.twitter.com/DiKpL4aYr4

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Delon Wright, who is about to play in his first game since he suffered Grade 2 hamstring strain on Oct. 25, will be on a minutes restriction tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – Delon Wright, who is about to play in his first game since he suffered Grade 2 hamstring strain on Oct. 25, will be on a minutes restriction tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 8:59 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Harrison Barnes is averaging 16.6 points per game in his last three games. The Kings are 17-13 and hold the 6th spot in the Western Conference. Will the Sacramento Kings light the beam tonight? 8:51 PM Harrison Barnes is averaging 16.6 points per game in his last three games. The Kings are 17-13 and hold the 6th spot in the Western Conference. Will the Sacramento Kings light the beam tonight? pic.twitter.com/9HEDI2ZD90

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Kristaps Porziņģis is going through his usual early pregame shooting routine in Sacramento. Porziņģis is said to be a game-time decision after he missed the last two games because of a non-Covid illness, but he looks sharp and healthy now. 8:45 PM Kristaps Porziņģis is going through his usual early pregame shooting routine in Sacramento. Porziņģis is said to be a game-time decision after he missed the last two games because of a non-Covid illness, but he looks sharp and healthy now. pic.twitter.com/KcmMT4TStG

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Both Deni Avdija and Will Barton are OUT for tonight’s game due to lower back soreness, per the Wizards. Porzingis remains questionable. – Both Deni Avdija and Will Barton are OUT for tonight’s game due to lower back soreness, per the Wizards. Porzingis remains questionable. – 8:39 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Jaime Echenique has been traded to the Motor City Cruise, the Capital City Go-Go announced. Echenique became the first Colombian-born NBA player last year when he debuted with the Wizards. Great story. – Jaime Echenique has been traded to the Motor City Cruise, the Capital City Go-Go announced. Echenique became the first Colombian-born NBA player last year when he debuted with the Wizards. Great story. – 8:37 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Deni Avdija (lower back soreness) will not play tonight in Sacramento, Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. Kristaps Porziņģis (non-Covid illness) will be a game-time decision. – Deni Avdija (lower back soreness) will not play tonight in Sacramento, Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. Kristaps Porziņģis (non-Covid illness) will be a game-time decision. – 8:34 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Richaun Holmes will be available for the Kings tonight vs. Washington. – Richaun Holmes will be available for the Kings tonight vs. Washington. – 8:16 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Richaun Holmes will be available for the slings tonight vs. Washington. – Richaun Holmes will be available for the slings tonight vs. Washington. – 8:16 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings center Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness) is available vs. the Wizards tonight. – Kings center Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness) is available vs. the Wizards tonight. – 8:16 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Washington Wizards are listing Deni Avdija (back) and Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Delon Wright (hamstring) is available.

Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness) remains questionable for Sacramento. – The Washington Wizards are listing Deni Avdija (back) and Kristaps Porzingis (non-COVID illness) as questionable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Delon Wright (hamstring) is available.Richaun Holmes (non-COVID illness) remains questionable for Sacramento. – 4:42 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Delon Wright is back. After missing the last 29 games due to a hamstring injury, Wright will return against the Kings tonight, the Wizards say. – Delon Wright is back. After missing the last 29 games due to a hamstring injury, Wright will return against the Kings tonight, the Wizards say. – 4:41 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Delon Wright, who has been sidelined since Oct. 25 because of a hamstring strain, will be available to play tonight in Sacramento, the Wizards said. Deni Avdija (lower back soreness) and Kristaps Porziņģis (non-Covid illness) are listed as questionable to play. – Delon Wright, who has been sidelined since Oct. 25 because of a hamstring strain, will be available to play tonight in Sacramento, the Wizards said. Deni Avdija (lower back soreness) and Kristaps Porziņģis (non-Covid illness) are listed as questionable to play. – 4:41 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) is not on the Wizards at Kings injury report indicating he will make his return after 29 games missed from the October 25 injury.

Deni Avdija (lower back soreness) and Kristaps Porzingis (non-Covid illness) remain questionable. – Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) is not on the Wizards at Kings injury report indicating he will make his return after 29 games missed from the October 25 injury.Deni Avdija (lower back soreness) and Kristaps Porzingis (non-Covid illness) remain questionable. – 4:32 PM