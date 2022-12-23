Wizards vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Washington Wizards are spending $12,667,338 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $7,930,191 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: NBCSWA

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Anderson

@JandersonSacBee

The Sacramento Kings are 8-point favorites vs. the Washington Wizards on Friday. – The Sacramento Kings are 8-point favorites vs. the Washington Wizards on Friday. – 3:09 AM