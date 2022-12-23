Wizards vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 23, 2022- by

By |

The Washington Wizards play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Washington Wizards are spending $12,667,338 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $7,930,191 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSCA
Away TV: NBCSWA
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings are 8-point favorites vs. the Washington Wizards on Friday. – 3:09 AM
Ryan Miller
@millerjryan
Collin Sexton ‘fires everybody else up’ in return as Jazz beat Wizards ksl.com/article/505452…2:05 AM

