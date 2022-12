Zach LaVine wants to move to the Lakers?

“A full rebuild kind of thing, that is not going to happen this year, but they could get started on it,” an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “They’re not going to trade away Zach LaVine during the season. They will have an easier time with moving on from DeMar DeRozan if that is where they go but even that, it is something they would wait until the summer to do, rather than try to pull off a move at the deadline. “LaVine wants to go to the Lakers, that has been pretty clear for a while now. The agents (from Klutch Sports) want him to be in Los Angeles, he is a UCLA guy and they did some rattling about his contract last offseason, to kind of lay the groundwork if things blew up. Which they seem to be doing.”Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com