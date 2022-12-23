Zach LaVine wants to move to the Lakers?

“A full rebuild kind of thing, that is not going to happen this year, but they could get started on it,” an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “They’re not going to trade away Zach LaVine during the season. They will have an easier time with moving on from DeMar DeRozan if that is where they go but even that, it is something they would wait until the summer to do, rather than try to pull off a move at the deadline. “LaVine wants to go to the Lakers, that has been pretty clear for a while now. The agents (from Klutch Sports) want him to be in Los Angeles, he is a UCLA guy and they did some rattling about his contract last offseason, to kind of lay the groundwork if things blew up. Which they seem to be doing.”
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
A primer on how we got here with Zach LaVine, plus throwing out some fake trades:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/za… – 10:00 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine on tonight’s buzzer-beating win at Atlanta and Ayo Dosunmu’s knack for offensive rebounds. pic.twitter.com/BIrjnvSrUo – 10:56 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 110, Hawks 108
Bulls win second straight on Ayo Dosunmu putback at the buzzer
DeRozan 28 pts, 6 rebs, 5 assists
LaVine 22 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assists
Vucevic 20 pts, 7 rebs
Young 34 pts – 9:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls came up with back-to-back stops on Dejounte Murray and Trae Young in isolation. And Zach LaVine drilled a pair of midrange jumpers to put Bulls ahead 106-104.
37.4 secs left – 9:49 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Big back-to-back jumpers by Zach LaVine puts the Bulls ahead 106-104. Only 37.4 seconds left. Another great Bulls-Hawks finish. – 9:49 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Back-to-back clutch plays by Zach LaVine, who sends the Bulls up 106-104. – 9:49 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
LaVine hits a jumper and the Bulls get the lead back. Hawks call a timeout w/ 37.4 left on the clock. – 9:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
LaVine carves up the Hawks defense to splash the game-tying shot. 104-104 in the final minute. – 9:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is 5th game of season, and second straight, where DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic each score 20 points or more – 9:47 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Tonight’s issue is that DeRozan and LaVine just don’t miss 20-footers. – 9:47 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Now *that* is how you get out in transition. Quick fire passes, flashy finish from LaVine. – 9:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls take a 61-49 lead into the first half after a strong first half.
DeRozan leads with 10 points, LaVine adds 12 points, Vooch tallies nine.
Caruso’s exit obviously a major concern heading into the second half, especially with Trae Young currently scorching for 29 points. – 8:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 61, Hawks 51 at half
Bulls using 8-man rotation in B2B and still look like more active team, though they didn’t close well and Caruso’s 2nd half status is unknown
DeRozan 13 pts
LaVine 12 pts
Vucevic 9 pts
Bulls 57.5%
Young 29 pts – 8:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Another strong start by the Bulls to kick off the second leg of the back-to-back in Atlanta. Leading 30-25 at the end of the first quarter.
LaVine: 8 points, 3 assists
Vooch: 7 points
Trae Young has scored 16 of the Hawks’ 25 points. – 8:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine checks out with 8 points and 3 assists in his first rotational turn. Stuck himself all over Bogdanovic on last possession for strong contest and miss. – 8:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The LaVine vs. Murray matchup is good stuff.
Read this from @Rob Schaefer from last season’s All-Star game about their deep bond:
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:51 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Zach LaVine to the @Los Angeles Lakers? Alex Caruso to the … @Miami Heat? @Philadelphia 76ers? NBA front-office execs weigh in on what is next for the struggling @Chicago Bulls …
heavy.com/sports/chicago… – 6:33 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Multiple NBA executives believe Gary Trent Jr will opt out of his $18.8 million player option and enter free agency this summer.
More on why he’s a top Raptors trade candidate, plus the futures of Zach LaVine, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Goran Dragic (left ankle soreness) and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) out vs. Hawks. Alex Caruso (right elbow sprain) is questionable. Javonte Green is doubtful.
Zach LaVine is not listed on injury report and poised for another B2B. – 1:36 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
As for Zach LaVine, the Knicks are at the top of the list, but the Lakers are in the mix with 7/1 odds, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/xfbyOdtgYV – 12:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Tom Thibodeau, success of Knicks’ starting five, Obi Toppin, Zach Lavine, OG Anunoby & more in this week’s Mailbag. Thanks to @2lowtech, @fuccimane, @caelnnotkale, @TheKOTShow & @benchwarmerpost for the questions! Full show here: https://t.co/vLmOkqAbQH pic.twitter.com/QHhzZePc3F – 12:40 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Multiple NBA executives believe Kristaps Porzingis could opt out of his $36 million player option for a new long-term deal this summer.
More on his future, along with Zach LaVine, Kyle Kuzma, Gary Trent Jr, and others, on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:28 AM
Multiple NBA executives believe Kristaps Porzingis could opt out of his $36 million player option for a new long-term deal this summer.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
SOUND ON
The Heat’s defensive timeline last night:
– Soft switching = Vucevic starting 4 of 4
– Zone = LaVine beginning a streak of 3 straight triples
– Double and recover = Best thing seen last night, but not a sustainable act as a defensive base
Film on the Heat’s defense: pic.twitter.com/6V5XPGDpLG – 10:23 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine reiterated his max contract hasn’t weighed on him, and he responds to @TheAthletic report that he’s been disconnected from the Bulls.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine on Sunday’s halftime: “Sometimes you need those conversations, from top to bottom. And you get through it. Everybody should be frustrated.” pic.twitter.com/G1PPl1LQQC – 11:12 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
DeRozan on his partnership with LaVine: “Every great relationship is a work in progress. And when you appreciate it and it’s something you want to be a part (of), you’re going to go through the good and the bad with it. Not saying the bad is a bad thing. It just comes with it.” pic.twitter.com/zqEYJKtGt3 – 10:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
One win against the shorthanded Heat will not fix all that ails the Bulls — but they needed Tuesday’s result, nonetheless
Plus, the win came with some encouraging wrinkles: Active defense, the Big 3’s balance, Zach LaVine’s response, and more
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:15 PM
One win against the shorthanded Heat will not fix all that ails the Bulls — but they needed Tuesday’s result, nonetheless
Plus, the win came with some encouraging wrinkles: Active defense, the Big 3’s balance, Zach LaVine’s response, and more
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 10:15 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 113, Heat 103
Bulls snap 4-game skid and improve to 6-1 against Celtics, Bucks, Heat and Nets
Vucevic 29 pts, 12 rebs
DeRozan 24 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assists
LaVine 21 pts, 7 assists, 6 rebs – 9:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 113, Heat 103
Bulls snap 4-game skid and improve to mprove to 6-1 against Celtics, Bucks, Heat and Nets
Vucevic 29 pts, 12 rebs
DeRozan 24 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assists
LaVine 21 pts, 7 assists, 6 rebs – 9:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is 4th time this season that Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic have each scored 20 or more points in same game.
If Bulls win, they’ll be 2-2 in those games. – 9:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nice defensive sequence by Bulls at end of the third quarter that is emblematic of way they need to play.
Coby White takes a hard hit and falls behind play, but sprints back to cut off a Haywood Highsmith drive, forcing a rushed pass that Zach LaVine hurdles in to intercept. pic.twitter.com/XleWAVBMxO – 9:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Seemed like a promising start for the Bulls after a rocky day of news around the team, but the Heat got hot and those turnovers returned.
Heat lead 57-52 at the half.
LaVine leads scoring with 14 points, Coby White matches him with 14 off the bench. – 8:39 PM
Seemed like a promising start for the Bulls after a rocky day of news around the team, but the Heat got hot and those turnovers returned.
Heat lead 57-52 at the half.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine showed with Team USA and early last season he can defend at a high level? Where is that now for a max contract guy? That seemed to be the genesis of the locker room dispute on Sunday. Billy Donovan defends LaVine’s D… sort of …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/12/… – 8:37 PM
Zach LaVine showed with Team USA and early last season he can defend at a high level? Where is that now for a max contract guy? That seemed to be the genesis of the locker room dispute on Sunday. Billy Donovan defends LaVine’s D… sort of …
Read it:
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Heat 57, Bulls 52
LaVine: 14 pts, 4 ast
Coby: 14 pts, 3-5 3P
Vucevic: 12 pts, 7 reb
Adebayo 16-5-5, Robinson 12 pts, Herro 11 pts for Heat – 8:34 PM
Halftime: Heat 57, Bulls 52
LaVine: 14 pts, 4 ast
Coby: 14 pts, 3-5 3P
Vucevic: 12 pts, 7 reb
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heat 57, Bulls 52 at half
White 14 pts, 3-5 from 3
LaVIne 14 pts, 4 assists
Vucevic 12 pts, 7 rebs
Adebayo 16 pts, 5 rebs, 5 assists
Heat – 8:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Good defense by bickering #Bulls in 1stQ, but hard to tell with no Butler or Lowry for Heat. Bulls lead 31-21, Miami shooting 36.4%, LaVine leads with 11 pts – 8:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine and Bulls with impressive 1st quarter against shorthanded Heat. LaVine scored 11 points with three 3s and several strong defensive sequences – 8:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls 31, Heat 21 at end of one. LaVine 11 for Chicago. Adebayo 10 for Heat. – 8:05 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine is 3-4 from 3-point range and has been far more active defensively — on the ball and in help rotations — so far this game.
All eyes on him with, uh, everything that’s happened today. – 8:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine cracks a smile as he sinks a shot from the Heat logo, his third 3-pointer of the night.
Big boost for the leading man’s mojo as the Bulls take a 26-19 in Miami. – 7:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yeah it’s one of those nights for LaVine
But it doesn’t help that he’s just getting great looks above the break every time down
Can’t sit back in zone it feels – 7:58 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LaVine with three straight -three pointers. Bulls 26-19. 2:55 to play 1st. – 7:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Vuc toasted the Heat’s switching scheme. LaVine currently roasting the zone. Bulls up 26-19. – 7:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dipo on LaVine, Highsmith on DeRozan
Bulls already trying to guard screen for the Herro switch – 7:42 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls reportedly frustrated with on-court chemistry between LaVine, DeRozan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/20/bul… – 6:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Can confirm @Joe Cowley Tweet that players had strong exchange at halftime of Timberwolves loss, which drew coaches’ attention. Sources said multiple teammates directed frustration at Zach LaVine, and the situation intensified. – 5:57 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zach LaVine reportedly is not “seeing eye-to-eye” with the Bulls’ front office and DeMar DeRozan amid struggles.
LaVine is in the first year of a five-year, $215 million contract.
➡️ https://t.co/zKmqHRspYk pic.twitter.com/0eLSlpRDw9 – 5:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zach LaVine not seeing eye-to-eye with Bulls, met one-on-one with DeMar DeRozan, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/zach-… – 4:44 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
FWIW: Zach LaVine is No. 46 in our Trade Value Rankings. hoopshype.com/lists/trade-va… – 3:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaVine this season:
— 22/4/4
— 44/37/83%
— 10-15 record
Only MJ has more seasons with 20+ PPG by a Bull. pic.twitter.com/PPaMbfyzRn – 2:52 PM
“The problem on LaVine is from the Lakers’ side, there is nothing they could trade to Chicago short of Anthony Davis,” the executive said. “Now, that is a possibility—Davis is a Chicago guy and if he were going to leave the Lakers, the Bulls would be one of the few places he’d be OK with. The Bulls and the Lakers would be swapping stars with injury problems, essentially. LaVine (who is 27) is younger than Davis, so that is an advantage but at full health, Davis (29) is a much, much better player.” -via Heavy.com / December 23, 2022
KC Johnson: LaVine: “I always say I don’t know how Ayo gets so many offensive rebounds. Every game you watch him, he gets an offensive rebound, a layup or a kickout. For him to inbound the ball and get down to the dunker spot, I don’t know how he did it. He’s a winning player.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / December 22, 2022
Just before Chicago executives Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley arrived in Las Vegas for the Showcase, Bulls star Zach LaVine drew the frustration of his teammates during a blowout loss to Minnesota. Several NBA teams, including the New York Knicks, are monitoring whether LaVine will become available on the trade market after Chicago’s underwhelming start to the season at 12-18, Lonzo Ball’s return from injury in question, and Nikola Vucevic’s looming free agency. -via HoopsHype / December 21, 2022
