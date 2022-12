Devin Booker to return on Christmas Day after missing last three games

It was another opportunity, of course, for Booker to continue bonding with the city he’s represented for eight years. That as well as some of his Latino heritage that comes from his Mexican-American mom. His grandfather was born in Los Nogales, Mexico, right near the Texas border. Booker has said in the past that this has been much easier for him to do in Phoenix, a city with a population that’s 42.7% Hispanic or Latino where he can feel that culture. “That’s always been my plan,” Booker said of connecting to the city and his Latino roots. “Being right down here near the arena, I feel like it’s here more than ever. And you can feel the love, you can feel the passion. It’s in the arena every night. That’s the original Phoenix Suns.” -via Arizona’s Sports Page / December 24, 2022