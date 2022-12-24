Devin Booker wants to bring Christmas jerseys back

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker has a wish for his future NBA Christmas lists. “I miss the jerseys,” he said. “I wish they’d still switch to the Christmas jerseys.” The NBA had custom Christmas jerseys from 2012 to 2016 that had everything from first names on the back of the jerseys, cream colored script fonts to outlined letters and numbers.
Source: Arizona Republic
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I talked to Devin Booker about his organic appearance at a Phoenix car club’s holiday charity event and got to know more about the passion behind his car collection: arizonasports.com/story/3439706/… – 5:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
There was a lot of chirping going on during the game today. Dillon Brooks said he was talking to Devin Booker on the bench.
“I told him I really wanted him. I hope he plays in the M, so I can guard him. He ain’t scoring 50 on me.”
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks said he was mostly talking trash to Devin Booker during the game. He was telling him he wished he was playing and he hopes he plays in Memphis.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Morant and Booker are talking during this break in action to review goaltending call I believe.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Devin Booker, so Dillion Brooks looking to give Chris Paul hell.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I know the Suns have guys out, but way too many games have been giving 2017-18 vibes lately. This team should be a lot more competitive than it is, even without Devin Booker – 10:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
who had the under on 1.5 quarters until Dillon Brooks forces some sort of kerfuffle. Booker didn’t even need to be out there for him to bring it on. – 10:37 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić has tonight posted the NBA’s ninth 50-point game this season in a win at Houston.
Joel Embiid 59
Devin Booker 58
Anthony Davis 55
Embiid 53
Pascal Siakam 52
Booker 51
Darius Garland 51
Stephen Curry 50
Dončić 50
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Although it would have been a story book ending for Tre Mann’s week, I would have preferred to live and die by the Shai. Mann got past his defender with ease but that was elite rim protection on the help side to force a miss. Overtime. – 10:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet getting start for Devin Booker after career 31-point night in Wednesday’s loss to #Wizards.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Devin Booker (groin) return for #Christmas game uncertain azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Coming off Landry Shamet’s 31-point game, the Suns are starting him in Devin Booker’s place tonight. Last game it was Damion Lee – 9:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s groin injury: “He’s been shooting the last couple of days. Not moving as much, but is progressing a bit…he’s chomping at the bit. As you can imagine, Book’s frustrated when he can’t play.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Devin Booker has been getting up a lot of shots, not moving as much, but progressing.
For Devin Booker, there’s a story behind every car he owns. Whether it was growing up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, or Moss Point, Mississippi, each car is one the Phoenix Suns two-guard saw at one point in his life in a certain environment. It’s more than just, well, a cool collection of old school cars. “Really just seeing people around town that was getting it, people that are getting money came through in the coldest whips. … Lot of car culture around there,” Booker told Arizona Sports Friday. -via Arizona’s Sports Page / December 24, 2022
That made Booker in his element on Sunday when he showed up to the Sophisticated Few Car Club’s annual Christmas Angels charity event in south Phoenix. The car club, first formed in 1974, is the oldest in Phoenix and comes together with its love of lowriders for community outreach. It runs the event each year to donate toys, clothes and more to foster children without families for the holidays. Booker rolled up in Pretty Penny, his 1959 Chevrolet Impala, for an off the radar appearance that allowed him to embrace being a part of the community more organically. -via Arizona’s Sports Page / December 24, 2022
It was another opportunity, of course, for Booker to continue bonding with the city he’s represented for eight years. That as well as some of his Latino heritage that comes from his Mexican-American mom. His grandfather was born in Los Nogales, Mexico, right near the Texas border. Booker has said in the past that this has been much easier for him to do in Phoenix, a city with a population that’s 42.7% Hispanic or Latino where he can feel that culture. “That’s always been my plan,” Booker said of connecting to the city and his Latino roots. “Being right down here near the arena, I feel like it’s here more than ever. And you can feel the love, you can feel the passion. It’s in the arena every night. That’s the original Phoenix Suns.” -via Arizona’s Sports Page / December 24, 2022
