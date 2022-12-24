Dillon Brooks on Devin Booker: 'He ain't scoring 50 on me'

Damichael Cole: There was a lot of chirping going on during the game today. Dillon Brooks said he was talking to Devin Booker on the bench. “I told him I really wanted him. I hope he plays in the M, so I can guard him. He ain’t scoring 50 on me.” Dec. 27 at FedExForum 🔥🔥
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Great “overall” performance lifts Grizzlies over Suns.
“I got mad respect for whatever you want to call that – the drip, the swag,” Jenkins said about Dillon Brooks. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:20 AM
Great “overall” performance lifts Grizzlies over Suns.
“I got mad respect for whatever you want to call that – the drip, the swag,” Jenkins said about Dillon Brooks. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 2:20 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant on Dillon Brooks’ overalls:
“Ain’t no way I thought we were gonna lose with (Brooks) coming in with that on. Nooo way. It was destined for us to win this one. Man came no shirt underneath with the bucket hat. That’s DB though, man.” 😂 – 1:44 AM
Ja Morant on Dillon Brooks’ overalls:
“Ain’t no way I thought we were gonna lose with (Brooks) coming in with that on. Nooo way. It was destined for us to win this one. Man came no shirt underneath with the bucket hat. That’s DB though, man.” 😂 – 1:44 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m not going to downplay the fact we miss Book. Of course we do. He’s an All-NBA guy. He should be in the MVP conversation. We miss him, but none of the basketball Xs and Os stuff even matters if we don’t pick up on that mentality, physicality. Hit first.” Landry Shamet #Suns pic.twitter.com/hk642BZvzG – 1:42 AM
“I’m not going to downplay the fact we miss Book. Of course we do. He’s an All-NBA guy. He should be in the MVP conversation. We miss him, but none of the basketball Xs and Os stuff even matters if we don’t pick up on that mentality, physicality. Hit first.” Landry Shamet #Suns pic.twitter.com/hk642BZvzG – 1:42 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
There was a lot of chirping going on during the game today. Dillon Brooks said he was talking to Devin Booker on the bench.
“I told him I really wanted him. I hope he plays in the M, so I can guard him. He ain’t scoring 50 on me.”
Dec. 27 at FedExForum 🔥🔥 – 1:18 AM
There was a lot of chirping going on during the game today. Dillon Brooks said he was talking to Devin Booker on the bench.
“I told him I really wanted him. I hope he plays in the M, so I can guard him. He ain’t scoring 50 on me.”
Dec. 27 at FedExForum 🔥🔥 – 1:18 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks said he was mostly talking trash to Devin Booker during the game. He was telling him he wished he was playing and he hopes he plays in Memphis.
“He ain’t scoring 50 on me.” – 1:16 AM
Dillon Brooks said he was mostly talking trash to Devin Booker during the game. He was telling him he wished he was playing and he hopes he plays in Memphis.
“He ain’t scoring 50 on me.” – 1:16 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks on getting the full starting lineup back, and the message it sends to the NBA.
“We don’t fear nobody. We got a different swag to us.” – 1:14 AM
Dillon Brooks on getting the full starting lineup back, and the message it sends to the NBA.
“We don’t fear nobody. We got a different swag to us.” – 1:14 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Morant and Booker are talking during this break in action to review goaltending call I believe.
Fans are leaving heading into 4th. #Suns down 97-69 – 12:09 AM
Morant and Booker are talking during this break in action to review goaltending call I believe.
Fans are leaving heading into 4th. #Suns down 97-69 – 12:09 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Grizzlies 59 Suns 38
Dillon Brooks leads Memphis with 14 points. Steven Adams has 11 rebounds. Grizzlies holding the Suns to 38.1% shooting. A dominant all-around half of baksetball in Desmond Bane’s return. – 11:18 PM
Halftime:
Grizzlies 59 Suns 38
Dillon Brooks leads Memphis with 14 points. Steven Adams has 11 rebounds. Grizzlies holding the Suns to 38.1% shooting. A dominant all-around half of baksetball in Desmond Bane’s return. – 11:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks strapped on those overalls, laced up the boots and came to work tonight. – 11:12 PM
Dillon Brooks strapped on those overalls, laced up the boots and came to work tonight. – 11:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Devin Booker, so Dillion Brooks looking to give Chris Paul hell.
#Grizzlies force 24-second violation. #Suns down 23, Bridges picks up third foul. – 11:06 PM
No Devin Booker, so Dillion Brooks looking to give Chris Paul hell.
#Grizzlies force 24-second violation. #Suns down 23, Bridges picks up third foul. – 11:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I know the Suns have guys out, but way too many games have been giving 2017-18 vibes lately. This team should be a lot more competitive than it is, even without Devin Booker – 10:57 PM
I know the Suns have guys out, but way too many games have been giving 2017-18 vibes lately. This team should be a lot more competitive than it is, even without Devin Booker – 10:57 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 1: Grizzlies 39 Suns 20
Desmond Bane looks hasn’t skipped a beat. Looks fluid and decisive. Dillon Brooks has 10 points. The starters scored 32 points. About as good of a first quarter as you could have imagined. – 10:45 PM
End of 1: Grizzlies 39 Suns 20
Desmond Bane looks hasn’t skipped a beat. Looks fluid and decisive. Dillon Brooks has 10 points. The starters scored 32 points. About as good of a first quarter as you could have imagined. – 10:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This is the big advantage to having Desmond Bane back. The Grizzlies will stagger Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks with the second unit, and then Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis will have multiple guys effective in the pick & roll at all times. – 10:43 PM
This is the big advantage to having Desmond Bane back. The Grizzlies will stagger Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks with the second unit, and then Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis will have multiple guys effective in the pick & roll at all times. – 10:43 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks and Torrey Craig traded some words after that timeout before their teammates came in and split it up. Ja Morant also got involved toward the end. A lot of chirping so far in this one… 🍿 – 10:38 PM
Dillon Brooks and Torrey Craig traded some words after that timeout before their teammates came in and split it up. Ja Morant also got involved toward the end. A lot of chirping so far in this one… 🍿 – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig and Dillon Brooks having words and had to be separated. Suns are gonna need a little more of that fight if they don’t want to get blown out tonight – 10:38 PM
Torrey Craig and Dillon Brooks having words and had to be separated. Suns are gonna need a little more of that fight if they don’t want to get blown out tonight – 10:38 PM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
I know Dillon Brooks ain’t mad about someone swiping him in the air now lmao – 10:37 PM
I know Dillon Brooks ain’t mad about someone swiping him in the air now lmao – 10:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
who had the under on 1.5 quarters until Dillon Brooks forces some sort of kerfuffle. Booker didn’t even need to be out there for him to bring it on. – 10:37 PM
who had the under on 1.5 quarters until Dillon Brooks forces some sort of kerfuffle. Booker didn’t even need to be out there for him to bring it on. – 10:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dillon Brooks pounds the back stanchion of the basket as he scores and is fouled.
Hits FT. #Suns down 30-10 with 3:24 left in the 1st. #Grizzlies – 10:36 PM
Dillon Brooks pounds the back stanchion of the basket as he scores and is fouled.
Hits FT. #Suns down 30-10 with 3:24 left in the 1st. #Grizzlies – 10:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant have been in Ayton’s ear this entire first quarter. – 10:33 PM
Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant have been in Ayton’s ear this entire first quarter. – 10:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić has tonight posted the NBA’s ninth 50-point game this season in a win at Houston.
Joel Embiid 59
Devin Booker 58
Anthony Davis 55
Embiid 53
Pascal Siakam 52
Booker 51
Darius Garland 51
Stephen Curry 50
Dončić 50
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:31 PM
Luka Dončić has tonight posted the NBA’s ninth 50-point game this season in a win at Houston.
Joel Embiid 59
Devin Booker 58
Anthony Davis 55
Embiid 53
Pascal Siakam 52
Booker 51
Darius Garland 51
Stephen Curry 50
Dončić 50
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Although it would have been a story book ending for Tre Mann’s week, I would have preferred to live and die by the Shai. Mann got past his defender with ease but that was elite rim protection on the help side to force a miss. Overtime. – 10:24 PM
Although it would have been a story book ending for Tre Mann’s week, I would have preferred to live and die by the Shai. Mann got past his defender with ease but that was elite rim protection on the help side to force a miss. Overtime. – 10:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landry Shamet getting start for Devin Booker after career 31-point night in Wednesday’s loss to #Wizards.
2nd start this season. #Suns – 9:53 PM
Landry Shamet getting start for Devin Booker after career 31-point night in Wednesday’s loss to #Wizards.
2nd start this season. #Suns – 9:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Devin Booker (groin) return for #Christmas game uncertain azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:38 PM
#Suns update: Devin Booker (groin) return for #Christmas game uncertain azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Coming off Landry Shamet’s 31-point game, the Suns are starting him in Devin Booker’s place tonight. Last game it was Damion Lee – 9:34 PM
Coming off Landry Shamet’s 31-point game, the Suns are starting him in Devin Booker’s place tonight. Last game it was Damion Lee – 9:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Devin Booker has been getting up a lot of shots, not moving as much, but progressing.
When asked if he’ll play on #Christmas at #Nuggets, Williams said, ‘I don’t want to speculate.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/CtqMxSvzpV – 8:20 PM
Monty Williams said Devin Booker has been getting up a lot of shots, not moving as much, but progressing.
When asked if he’ll play on #Christmas at #Nuggets, Williams said, ‘I don’t want to speculate.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/CtqMxSvzpV – 8:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Didnt see Devin Booker getting up shots with everyone else when media availability opened up.
Will miss third straight game tonight with groin soreness. #Suns – 12:59 PM
Didnt see Devin Booker getting up shots with everyone else when media availability opened up.
Will miss third straight game tonight with groin soreness. #Suns – 12:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Devin Booker (groin) out, Desmond Bane (toe) questionable for #Grizzlies azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:35 PM
#Suns update: Devin Booker (groin) out, Desmond Bane (toe) questionable for #Grizzlies azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:35 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
On Friday’s “NBA Pulse” @Michael C. Wright joins me to discuss his #NBA MVP Ladder, KD & Giannis facing off tonight, & the @Phoenix Suns battling the @Memphis Grizzlies without Devin Booker
@nba @iHeartPodcasts @iHeartMedia
https://t.co/QvLMSudZpo pic.twitter.com/UMrzmXw1hD – 12:33 PM
On Friday’s “NBA Pulse” @Michael C. Wright joins me to discuss his #NBA MVP Ladder, KD & Giannis facing off tonight, & the @Phoenix Suns battling the @Memphis Grizzlies without Devin Booker
@nba @iHeartPodcasts @iHeartMedia
https://t.co/QvLMSudZpo pic.twitter.com/UMrzmXw1hD – 12:33 PM
More on this storyline
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s groin injury: “He’s been shooting the last couple of days. Not moving as much, but is progressing a bit…he’s chomping at the bit. As you can imagine, Book’s frustrated when he can’t play.” Wouldn’t speculate as to whether he plays on Christmas -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / December 23, 2022
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker, Cam Payne, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder remain out for the Suns’ game tomorrow against the Grizzlies. Jock Landale and Josh Okogie have been upgraded to questionable. No Chris Paul on the injury report. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / December 22, 2022
Duane Rankin: Monty Williams took some plan for Devin Booker (groin soreness), saying he played too many minutes against #Pelicans. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / December 19, 2022
Damichael Cole: Dillon Brooks speaking about if he was disappointed to hear that Stephen Curry won’t play on Christmas. “I got Klay. I like that matchup better, because he was talking a little smack when we lost. I’ll just show him what type of defense I got.” Christmas Day. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / December 16, 2022
Dane Moore: Dillon Brooks gets ejected, Anthony Edwards waves to the crowd for more noise. Ja Morant gets ejected 30 seconds later, Anthony Edwards goes over to dap up Ja. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / December 1, 2022
Damichael Cole: Dillon Brooks is active. Big news for the Grizzlies against that Timberwolves backcourt. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / November 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.