Jeff Green out at least one month with injury

Adrian Wojnarowski: Denver’s Jeff Green fractured his left hand and sprained a finger and will be re-evaluated in a month, Nuggets say.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jeff Green being out is a big loss for the Nuggets. He’s been remarkably consistent in good for Denver off their bench, considering it’s his 15th season. Big opportunity for both Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar to step up over the next month. – 3:42 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Left finger sprain and hand fracture for Jeff Green, per Nuggets. Green — a key reserve for Denver this season — will be reevaluated in four weeks. – 3:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets announced Jeff Green has a left finger sprain and a hand fracture that he sustained in the 4th quarter of last night’s game.
He will be reevaluated in 4 weeks. – 3:26 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Denver’s Jeff Green fractured his left hand and sprained a finger and will be re-evaluated in a month, Nuggets say. – 3:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce that Jeff Green sustained a left finger sprain and a hand fracture in last night’s win. He’ll be re-evaluated in four weeks. – 3:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jeff Green got hit in the nuts so Murray isolated against two defenders and drilled a 3 because of course. – 10:47 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jeff Green dunk of the night comes with 2:25 left in the first quarter. – 9:27 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray are both questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Portland. Jeff Green’s probable with low back pain.
Again, Porter said this morning he would play (don’t think the decision is his alone). If he plays, there will be a minutes restriction. – 5:08 PM
Denver: Jamal Murray (left knee injury management) and Michael Porter (left heel strain) have been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against Portland. Jeff Green (low back pain) has been downgraded to probable. -via HoopsHype / December 22, 2022
Denver: Jamal Murray (left knee injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left lower leg contusion) and Jeff Green (low back pain) have been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against Memphis. Nikola Jokic (right knee contusion) has been downgraded to probable and Michael Porter Jr (left heel strain) has been upgraded to doubtful. -via HoopsHype / December 19, 2022
TJ McBride: “Man! The old head! I don’t know how he keeps dunking on everybody!” “Jeff is unbelievable when he is going to the rack & just jumping & dunking on people at this age. Man, unbelievable. I do not even words. He just keeps dunking on everyones head.” -Bones on Jeff Green’s dunks -via Twitter @TJMcBrideNBA / December 15, 2022
