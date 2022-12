Jimmy Butler injury not serious?

The Heat’s injury report for Monday’s game against the Timberwolves will be released Sunday afternoon. There’s some cautious optimism around Butler that he won’t have to miss much time, if any at all, because of his sprained ankle. “We’ll have a better idea the next couple days,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said regarding Butler’s status. “But he did [sprain the ankle] in the first quarter. You could see he was able to still be in a little bit of a rhythm and flow in the second quarter. But it tightened up at halftime and he wasn’t moving great in the third quarter. Then we all just made the decision, let’s be smart about this and then we’ll evaluate him [Saturday].”Source: Miami Herald