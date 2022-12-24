Jimmy Butler injury not serious?

The Heat’s injury report for Monday’s game against the Timberwolves will be released Sunday afternoon. There’s some cautious optimism around Butler that he won’t have to miss much time, if any at all, because of his sprained ankle. “We’ll have a better idea the next couple days,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said regarding Butler’s status. “But he did [sprain the ankle] in the first quarter. You could see he was able to still be in a little bit of a rhythm and flow in the second quarter. But it tightened up at halftime and he wasn’t moving great in the third quarter. Then we all just made the decision, let’s be smart about this and then we’ll evaluate him [Saturday].”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hurt again, Heat’s Jimmy Butler vows, “I will get this thing right.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “I can only imagine how my teammates feel and my coaches feel, how Coach Pat and them feel. But I want to be out there, honestly. Because I think that I can help. I know that I can help.” – 11:38 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Frustrated with the Heat’s constant injury issues? So is Jimmy Butler miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Butler after spraining his ankle last night: “It’s tough whenever I’m in and out of the lineup so much. I don’t choose to do that, obviously. But at this point, it’s frustrating.” – 10:42 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat back below .500. Takeaways and postgame reaction from painful loss to Pacers:
-Just when Heat looked healthy, Jimmy Butler sprained his ankle
-The adjustment Tyrese Haliburton made
-Heat’s preferred starting unit looked good again, even in the loss
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 111-108 loss to the Pacers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Everything went wrong on final play.
2. After a spirited comeback.
3. Lineup again whole (briefly).
4. Gabe Vincent available, doesn’t play.
5. Jimmy Butler back (briefly). – 9:30 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Heat’s Jimmy Butler (ankle) forced to sit when needed most. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:30 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat back below .500. Takeaways and postgame reaction from painful loss to Pacers as Jimmy Butler sprains ankle miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, explaining the Heat defensive miscommunication that helped lead to Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winner – 12:29 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Jimmy Butler postgame about the difference in games vs the Pacers
1st one in the mud, 2nd one three point flurry
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler puts all the blame on himself:
“That’s on me. It’s tough whenever I’m in and out of the lineup so much. I don’t choose to do that obviously.
I can only imagine how my teammates feel, how my coaches feel.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler in the locker room putting all the blame on himself
Talking about how he’s having the worst luck, and couldn’t imagine being his teammates right now
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler sprained his right ankle in the first quarter. He was able to play through it, but it tightened up at halftime and the decision was made to hold him out of the fourth quarter. – 10:44 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler has a sprained ankle, per coach Erik Spoelstra. Did it in the first quarter, kept playing, then just couldn’t anymore by the fourth quarter. He’ll be evaluated Saturday. – 10:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler
“He sprained his ankle.”
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Heat’s Jimmy Butler (ankle) forced to sit when needed most. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: Pacers 111, Heat 108. Just a brutal finish to the game for the Heat. Jimmy Butler did not play in the fourth quarter because of an apparent ankle injury. – 10:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Not sure what’s up with Jimmy Butler.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler apparently rolled his ankle in the first half. Heat have not offered an injury update. – 10:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler has yet to play in the fourth quarter. Not sure yet if it’s injury related. – 10:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 58, Pacers 56. Jimmy Butler with 14 points, Bam Adebayo with 12 points, Tyler Herro with 12 points. Pacers shooting 11 of 22 on threes, but have just five shots at the rim. – 9:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Pacers 31, Heat 28. Heat shooting just 2 of 10 on threes, Pacers shooting 6 of 11 on threes. But Miami has kept it close behind 18 paint points.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat’s offensive process so far:
Spamming a good amount of elbow touches and post splits for Bam Adebayo early
Jimmy Butler just doesn’t look to be slowed up out of any action
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The official got that wrong, calling Myles Turner for a defense 3-seconds. He had just stepped out. Jimmy Butler made the FT. – 8:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
For only the 12th time this season, the Heat will roll out their projected preseason preferred lineup of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. The Heat are 5-6 with that starting lineup. – 7:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, Jimmy Butler and Dewayne Dedmon will all warm up with the intention to play.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin still questionable for tonight
Jimmy Butler still probable
All warming up with the intention to play
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Jimmy Butler and everyone else listed as probable or questionable will warm up with the intention to play. That would leave only Omer Yurtseven definitively out. – 6:15 PM
