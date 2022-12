Kevin Durant on Ben Simmons: 'He was incredible'

Crowder is on the final year of his deal at $10.2 million and was looking for more of a commitment from Phoenix. It would seem the Suns could use the glue-guy things he provides. They sit at 19-13 after a loss to the wobbly Wizards, but the club insists it’s on board with Crowder sitting out until it can find a trade that works. “He just didn’t show up,” the general manager told Heavy Sports. “He said he’s not playing unless he gets a contract extension that he wants. I think a lot of teams are turned off by that in and of itself. Like, ‘What? You don’t want to play for one of the best teams in the NBA and PROVE that you’re worth it so you can get a contract next year? Like, you’re not that good, bro. What are you doing?’ It’s a weird dynamic. It’s one thing if Kevin Durant’s holding out because he’s not getting paid enough, but Jae Crowder? Seriously?” -via Heavy.com / December 23, 2022