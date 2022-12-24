Kevin Durant on Ben Simmons: 'He was incredible'

Nick Friedell: KD with some praise for Simmons after the game. “He was incredible. 12, 11 and 8, three steals, I think his aggression was good all night.” Also noted that Simmons was the “catalyst” in forcing Giannis into seven turnovers.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
As for the game – Giannis Antetokounmpo preached urgency after another 🐢 start in #Bucks 118-100 loss to #Nets
🌟🌟 Bucks felt they did a good job on KD/Kyrie … but others had a good night.
🗣️ Pat Connaughton has an explanation for offensive woes
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD with some praise for Simmons after the game. “He was incredible. 12, 11 and 8, three steals, I think his aggression was good all night.”
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant walked to the bench and slapped hands with Jacque Vaughn. Kyrie Irving bumped chests with Royce O’Neale. The entire Nets bench rose to its feet and cheered the starters.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD on Ben Simmons’ performance:
“He was incredible.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD said Jacque Vaughn put up box-out stats for the entire team about a month ago. Durant said “a lot of guys didn’t like where they were at.”
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says Nets being able to put multiple bodies around Giannis was huge for them tonight. Simmons, Claxton and Durant were all there at points.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 118, Bucks 100
Durant: 24 pts, 9/17 shooting
Claxton: 19 pts, 9/10 shooting
Irving: 18 pts, 6/18 shooting
O’Neale: 17 pts, 5/8 from three
Biggest win of the season for Brooklyn with a complete team effort. That’s 8-straight and 15 of 18.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons tonight:
12 PTS
11 REB
8 AST
3 STL
6-9 FG
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets have dominated this game, but a late push to end the third by the Bucks has them within 10 heading into the fourth.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 60, Bucks 47
Durant: 14 points, 2 reb, 3 ast, 5/10 shooting
Claxton: 12 pts, 3 reb, 6/6 shooting
Warrren: 10 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 4/7 shooting
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 60, Bucks 47
Durant: 14 points, 2 reb, 3 ast, 5/10 shooting
Claxton: 10 pts, 3 reb, 6/6 shooting
Warrren: 10 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 4/7 shooting
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Strong start for Brooklyn, which leads 36-29. Nets are shooting 58 percent from the field and a blistering 6-for-7 from 3.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Nets lead 36-29 after one.
Brook Lopez & Jrue Holiday (9), Giannis Antetokounmpo (8) lead the scoring for the #Bucks
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Bucks subbed Giannis Antetokounmpo out at the 4:34 mark—which feels like forever ago — and brought him back in the game with just over a minute left.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD hit two threes after an 0/3 start. Nets are 5/5 from deep and doing a nice job defensively.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD hit two threes after an 0-3 start. Nets are 5/5 from deep and doing a nice job defensively.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Jacque Vaughn. This one comes after Giannis whips a wrap-around dime to Brook Lopez for an uncontested dunk.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
And here.. we.. go.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter/Kyrie Irving
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons will start on Giannis tonight:
“But one guy doesn’t stop him. It’s that simple. He’s too strong, too fast. too physical.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD comes into this game against the Bucks tonight shooting 59.7 % from the field in the month of December.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“We’re an efficient team. Mid-20s, 30s in assists, that’s just our game now. I expect us to do that.”
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant this season:
30.1 PPG
6.6 RPG
5.3 APG
1.6 BPG
56.4 FG%
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant is having one of the best shooting seasons of his career while leading Brooklyn up the Eastern Conference standings.
And Steve Kerr had a stern reminder for the NBA world Wednesday:
“He’s the game guy.”
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
On Friday’s “NBA Pulse” @Michael C. Wright joins me to discuss his #NBA MVP Ladder, KD & Giannis facing off tonight, & the @Phoenix Suns battling the @Memphis Grizzlies without Devin Booker
@nba @iHeartPodcasts @iHeartMedia
