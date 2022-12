Stephen Curry progressing well, to be re-evaluated in two weeks

The noise couldn’t drown out the memories Durant made with his Warriors teammates. When Stephen Curry was named Finals MVP, he silenced the silly attempts to disparage all he had built with the Warriors. And when he crossed paths with Curry last summer, Durant says, he told his former MVP partner, “The way you played in that Finals is the way I enjoy seeing you play.” “That’s my family over there,” he says. “I can be a Brooklyn Net and y’all can be the Golden State Warriors, and it’ll still be love. … When they succeed, I succeed, because I’m a part of that history forever.” -via Washington Post / December 23, 2022