Stephen Curry progressing well, to be re-evaluated in two weeks

Marc J. Spears: Warriors say Stephen Curry, who suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder on December 14 at Indiana and has missed the team’s last 4 games, was recently re-evaluated. The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry is “progressing well but still a ways away from playing a game.” He’s putting work in the weight room and he put up shots yesterday and this morning.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry has returned to the weight room and was able to get some shots up this morning. He’s still a ways away from returning to live action, though, Kerr says. – 2:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for at least two more weeks. pic.twitter.com/M1ofNDYcLh – 1:27 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry is “making good progress” and will be reevaluated in two weeks, per the Warriors. – 1:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Injury update on Stephen Curry (shoulder), who will be OUT for #Christmas game vs. #Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/M8HBheNU3H – 1:00 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry is making “good progress” on his left shoulder subluxation, Warriors say. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks. – 1:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say Stephen Curry, who suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder on December 14 at Indiana and has missed the team’s last 4 games, was recently re-evaluated. The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks. – 12:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors announce that Stephen Curry (subluxation of his left shoulder) is “making good progress” and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is “making good progress” in his left shoulder rehab and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, per the Warriors – 12:58 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Warriors say Curry is making good progress and will be reevaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/wgrX8ytd3B – 12:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Celtics’ Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown: “This is the best they’ve played as a tandem & individually.” Smart on Tatum’s MVP chances, holding teammates accountable, being obsessed w/ Steph Curry after Finals loss, his DPOY chances & more https://t.co/QIokqQcJgz pic.twitter.com/wLvLVFFgRD – 11:50 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić has tonight posted the NBA’s ninth 50-point game this season in a win at Houston.
Joel Embiid 59
Devin Booker 58
Anthony Davis 55
Embiid 53
Pascal Siakam 52
Booker 51
Darius Garland 51
Stephen Curry 50
Dončić 50
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Bucks 85-75. Seth Curry’s baseline j at the buzzer was off. Bucks still within striking distance going into the fourth. Can they make it a game? Kyrie Irving is just 1-for-9 from the field. Has six rebounds and four assists to his credit. – 9:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Four-point play on Seth Curry is overturned into an offensive foul on Curry. Bucks have used their only challenge but it wipes 4 potential points off the board for Brooklyn. – 8:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
MarJon Beauchamp checks in for the #Bucks. He will defend Seth Curry. – 7:59 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @Damion Lee’s got Curry Brand options for tonight’s ESPN action! pic.twitter.com/FD7diRkBMY – 7:31 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond’s thoughts on if the Warriors are in play-in situation: “I feel bad for whoever the one or two seed is … frankly if I was sitting in the one or two seed with (Curry, Thompson, Green, Wiggins and Poole) coming into my building, I don’t want to be there.” – 3:50 PM
More on this storyline
Golden State Warriors PR: Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/UQoABVCcbX -via Twitter @WarriorsPR / December 24, 2022
It should be noted that the average share — 2.7 — is up 4% from last year. As linear TV usage declines, even declining audiences will generally make up a greater percentage of the shrinking viewership pie. On Tuesday, TNT averaged 1.17 million viewers for the Knicks’ rout of the Stephen Curry-less Warriors — nearly tripling last year’s equivalent Pacers-Heat game, which faced unscheduled NFL competition and was the least-watched game on TNT or ESPN last season (~393K). TNT coverage was blacked out in the Bay Area. -via Sports Media Watch / December 24, 2022
The noise couldn’t drown out the memories Durant made with his Warriors teammates. When Stephen Curry was named Finals MVP, he silenced the silly attempts to disparage all he had built with the Warriors. And when he crossed paths with Curry last summer, Durant says, he told his former MVP partner, “The way you played in that Finals is the way I enjoy seeing you play.” “That’s my family over there,” he says. “I can be a Brooklyn Net and y’all can be the Golden State Warriors, and it’ll still be love. … When they succeed, I succeed, because I’m a part of that history forever.” -via Washington Post / December 23, 2022
