76ers 13, Knicks 19: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (19-12) play against the New York Knicks (15-15) at Madison Square Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 12:00 PM EST on Sunday December 25, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 13, New York Knicks 19 (Q1 06:49)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I think Harden returning to the Rockets… is a good thing? for OKC with the remaining protected picks/swaps they own from them – 12:20 PM
I think Harden returning to the Rockets… is a good thing? for OKC with the remaining protected picks/swaps they own from them – 12:20 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari after covering Harden, Jalen, KPJ and Sengun on defense for 48 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ef6jJZ1yDZ – 12:19 PM
Jabari after covering Harden, Jalen, KPJ and Sengun on defense for 48 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ef6jJZ1yDZ – 12:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I think Harden returning to the Rockets… is a good thing? for OKC with the swaps they own from them – 12:17 PM
I think Harden returning to the Rockets… is a good thing? for OKC with the swaps they own from them – 12:17 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
A pair of treys from @Julius Randle to get us in the spirit 🎄
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/8hMm0OqdOv pic.twitter.com/fnYG4svU2B – 12:15 PM
A pair of treys from @Julius Randle to get us in the spirit 🎄
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/8hMm0OqdOv pic.twitter.com/fnYG4svU2B – 12:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
A second consecutive slow start for the Sixers, who trail 12-6 less than four minutes into this game. Knicks are 5-of-8 from the floor, including 2-of-2 from deep. – 12:14 PM
A second consecutive slow start for the Sixers, who trail 12-6 less than four minutes into this game. Knicks are 5-of-8 from the floor, including 2-of-2 from deep. – 12:14 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
James Harden obviously makes the Rockets better, and the Rockets have to be better next season when the bills on the Westbrook-CP trade are due, but he cannot come back and dictate flight schedules and practice schedules and all that stuff. If he’s back, he’s 1-of-15, not 1-of-1 – 12:14 PM
James Harden obviously makes the Rockets better, and the Rockets have to be better next season when the bills on the Westbrook-CP trade are due, but he cannot come back and dictate flight schedules and practice schedules and all that stuff. If he’s back, he’s 1-of-15, not 1-of-1 – 12:14 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
This one’s for you, Knicks fam 🗣️ @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/nxIDBosDaw – 12:14 PM
This one’s for you, Knicks fam 🗣️ @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/nxIDBosDaw – 12:14 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
you’ve heard of elf on the shelf but what about _______ in the ________? pic.twitter.com/RFHDEOBeU0 – 12:13 PM
you’ve heard of elf on the shelf but what about _______ in the ________? pic.twitter.com/RFHDEOBeU0 – 12:13 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Here we go. Merry Christmas from MSG for 76ers-Knicks. Red-hot Philadelphia has won seven in a row. Knicks have dropped two straight since being red-hot. – 12:09 PM
Here we go. Merry Christmas from MSG for 76ers-Knicks. Red-hot Philadelphia has won seven in a row. Knicks have dropped two straight since being red-hot. – 12:09 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“if I can’t be with my family on Christmas, I wanna be with y’all.” ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/4t1Mf5lhjH – 12:03 PM
“if I can’t be with my family on Christmas, I wanna be with y’all.” ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/4t1Mf5lhjH – 12:03 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
While we wait for Sixers-Knicks, some preliminary thoughts on the report that James Harden is considering heading back to Houston in free agency, because not even Christmas morning is safe from the Sixers being chaotic phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-rep… – 12:01 PM
While we wait for Sixers-Knicks, some preliminary thoughts on the report that James Harden is considering heading back to Houston in free agency, because not even Christmas morning is safe from the Sixers being chaotic phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-rep… – 12:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Merry Christmas from SiriusXM!
5 games in a row get started now in New York as the 76ers take on the Knicks!
Hear all the action on NBA Radio Channel 86 and the SXM App!
#NBAXmas 🔊 https://t.co/3tfWvrhr0j pic.twitter.com/fTCF1bSzKh – 11:58 AM
Merry Christmas from SiriusXM!
5 games in a row get started now in New York as the 76ers take on the Knicks!
Hear all the action on NBA Radio Channel 86 and the SXM App!
#NBAXmas 🔊 https://t.co/3tfWvrhr0j pic.twitter.com/fTCF1bSzKh – 11:58 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Christmas at The Garden 🔜
@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/dSZ0H7tarA – 11:54 AM
Christmas at The Garden 🔜
@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/dSZ0H7tarA – 11:54 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
James Harden back to the Houston Rockets is a possibility #NBA
eurohoops.net/uncategorized/… – 11:53 AM
James Harden back to the Houston Rockets is a possibility #NBA
eurohoops.net/uncategorized/… – 11:53 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Should The Houston Rockets Sign James Harden Next Offseason? youtu.be/k9yJ330Tp-s @LockedOnRockets – 11:51 AM
Should The Houston Rockets Sign James Harden Next Offseason? youtu.be/k9yJ330Tp-s @LockedOnRockets – 11:51 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Smile it’s the holiday season 🎄
#NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/MwqGRN7KEB – 11:48 AM
Smile it’s the holiday season 🎄
#NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/MwqGRN7KEB – 11:48 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
This may partially be a leverage play for Harden, but anyone who believes it’s ONLY leverage does not understand the breadth of his relationship with Houston.
He still has friends and family here, he still hosts charity events here, and most Rockets fans still love James Harden. – 11:43 AM
This may partially be a leverage play for Harden, but anyone who believes it’s ONLY leverage does not understand the breadth of his relationship with Houston.
He still has friends and family here, he still hosts charity events here, and most Rockets fans still love James Harden. – 11:43 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Very telling line in the Harden leak to Woj:
“For all of Harden’s history and connection with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and CEO Tad Brown, his working relationships with Embiid and coach Doc Rivers resemble something closer to a work in progress.” – 11:39 AM
Very telling line in the Harden leak to Woj:
“For all of Harden’s history and connection with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and CEO Tad Brown, his working relationships with Embiid and coach Doc Rivers resemble something closer to a work in progress.” – 11:39 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Very telling line in the Harden leak to Woj:
“For all of Harden’s history and connection with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and CEO Tad Brown, his working relationships with Embiid and coach Doc Rivers resemble something closer to a work in progress.” – 11:37 AM
Very telling line in the Harden leak to Woj:
“For all of Harden’s history and connection with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and CEO Tad Brown, his working relationships with Embiid and coach Doc Rivers resemble something closer to a work in progress.” – 11:37 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Very telling line in the Harden lead to Woj:
“For all of Harden’s history and connection with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and CEO Tad Brown, his working relationships with Embiid and coach Doc Rivers resemble something closer to a work in progress.” – 11:37 AM
Very telling line in the Harden lead to Woj:
“For all of Harden’s history and connection with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and CEO Tad Brown, his working relationships with Embiid and coach Doc Rivers resemble something closer to a work in progress.” – 11:37 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
today’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/8xfn29Y5FM – 11:30 AM
today’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/8xfn29Y5FM – 11:30 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
What if…
James Harden realized how badly he compromised Houston’s situation with the Russell Westbrook trade.
So he asks out, allows Houston to build up a new war chest, and then comes back when they’re flushed with picks, young talent, and cap space.
Master plan/mea culpa? – 11:26 AM
What if…
James Harden realized how badly he compromised Houston’s situation with the Russell Westbrook trade.
So he asks out, allows Houston to build up a new war chest, and then comes back when they’re flushed with picks, young talent, and cap space.
Master plan/mea culpa? – 11:26 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Related, the Harden considering Houston in FA story coming out now is hilarious. – 11:21 AM
Related, the Harden considering Houston in FA story coming out now is hilarious. – 11:21 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I project the Rockets to have $59.3M in cap space this summer.
And that’s without sacrificing any of their young core.
That’s more than enough to add James Harden and to have enough left over to add more talent around him, along with keeping all the kids.
Interesting scenario! – 11:15 AM
I project the Rockets to have $59.3M in cap space this summer.
And that’s without sacrificing any of their young core.
That’s more than enough to add James Harden and to have enough left over to add more talent around him, along with keeping all the kids.
Interesting scenario! – 11:15 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“for all of harden’s history and connection with sixers president daryl morey and and ceo tad brown, his working relationships with joel embiid and coach doc rivers resemble something closer to a work in progress”
potential “buried the lede” alert
https://t.co/2M1AxCmgBc pic.twitter.com/nvHiHYpVVa – 11:13 AM
“for all of harden’s history and connection with sixers president daryl morey and and ceo tad brown, his working relationships with joel embiid and coach doc rivers resemble something closer to a work in progress”
potential “buried the lede” alert
https://t.co/2M1AxCmgBc pic.twitter.com/nvHiHYpVVa – 11:13 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July — if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers: es.pn/3WqsJ1S – 11:03 AM
ESPN Sources: All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July — if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers: es.pn/3WqsJ1S – 11:03 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. “I always thought Tobias Harris is one of the most underrated players in the league.” pic.twitter.com/E5QuvOMsZS – 10:24 AM
#Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. “I always thought Tobias Harris is one of the most underrated players in the league.” pic.twitter.com/E5QuvOMsZS – 10:24 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Today is the 75th anniversary of the NBA’s first Christmas Day game.
On December 25th, 1947, the New York Knicks beat the Providence Steamrollers – 9:48 AM
Today is the 75th anniversary of the NBA’s first Christmas Day game.
On December 25th, 1947, the New York Knicks beat the Providence Steamrollers – 9:48 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Merry Christmas from SiriusXM NBA Radio! #NBAXmas
12:00pm/et: Sixers vs Knicks
2:30pm/et: Lakers vs Mavericks
5:00pm/et: Bucks vs Celtics
8:00pm/et: Grizzlies vs Warriors
10:30pm/et: Suns vs Nuggets
🔊 https://t.co/3tfWvrhr0j
📻 SiriusXM Channel 86 pic.twitter.com/FxSlRvHzZQ – 9:40 AM
Merry Christmas from SiriusXM NBA Radio! #NBAXmas
12:00pm/et: Sixers vs Knicks
2:30pm/et: Lakers vs Mavericks
5:00pm/et: Bucks vs Celtics
8:00pm/et: Grizzlies vs Warriors
10:30pm/et: Suns vs Nuggets
🔊 https://t.co/3tfWvrhr0j
📻 SiriusXM Channel 86 pic.twitter.com/FxSlRvHzZQ – 9:40 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Your vote counts triple today! ⭐️
Count it for New York | #NBAAllStar – 9:36 AM
Your vote counts triple today! ⭐️
Count it for New York | #NBAAllStar – 9:36 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Merry Christmas from NYC! If you’ve ripped through your gifts, catch up on some behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the streaking Sixers as they head into today’s game against the Knicks inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 9:32 AM
Merry Christmas from NYC! If you’ve ripped through your gifts, catch up on some behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the streaking Sixers as they head into today’s game against the Knicks inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 9:32 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
It’s dropped to below 50 degrees on Christmas morning in Palm Beach County. So can’t wait to get inside and watch Knicks kick off holiday card at noon from South Florida. Merry Knickmas! pic.twitter.com/mf3LoRg8u3 – 9:16 AM
It’s dropped to below 50 degrees on Christmas morning in Palm Beach County. So can’t wait to get inside and watch Knicks kick off holiday card at noon from South Florida. Merry Knickmas! pic.twitter.com/mf3LoRg8u3 – 9:16 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all. And once again, as the Knicks play at noon on Christmas Day our gift to you is having our own curmudgeonly Scrooge @sportswatch fill in to see if the Knicks can make his heart grow. – 8:54 AM
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all. And once again, as the Knicks play at noon on Christmas Day our gift to you is having our own curmudgeonly Scrooge @sportswatch fill in to see if the Knicks can make his heart grow. – 8:54 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/1X5PzBGLag – 8:30 AM
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/1X5PzBGLag – 8:30 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
rise and shine, it’s Sixmas Day! 🎄🎅
🕖 12:00PM
📺 @ESPN
📻 @975TheFanatic
🏀 @New York Knicks
pres. by @Ticketmaster | pic.twitter.com/fW8kHWV6i2 – 6:53 AM
rise and shine, it’s Sixmas Day! 🎄🎅
🕖 12:00PM
📺 @ESPN
📻 @975TheFanatic
🏀 @New York Knicks
pres. by @Ticketmaster | pic.twitter.com/fW8kHWV6i2 – 6:53 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers center Joel Embiid has averaged 23.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 15 career games vs. the #Knicks. – 6:44 AM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid has averaged 23.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 15 career games vs. the #Knicks. – 6:44 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: Joel Embiid is the only league center ranked in the top five in scoring. pic.twitter.com/UBarlMHBPv – 6:40 AM
#DidYouKnowFlow: Joel Embiid is the only league center ranked in the top five in scoring. pic.twitter.com/UBarlMHBPv – 6:40 AM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.