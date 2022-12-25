76ers vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $8,024,093 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $8,008,748 per win

Game Time: 12:00 PM EST on Sunday December 25, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ABC/ESPN

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!