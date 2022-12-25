76ers vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $8,024,093 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $8,008,748 per win
Game Time: 12:00 PM EST on Sunday December 25, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ABC/ESPN
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
