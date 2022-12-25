76ers vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

76ers vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

76ers vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 25, 2022- by

By |

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $8,024,093 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $8,008,748 per win

Game Time: 12:00 PM EST on Sunday December 25, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ABC/ESPN
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home