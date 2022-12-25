Bucks 61, Celtics 62: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-10) play against the Boston Celtics (10-10) at TD Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday December 25, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 61, Boston Celtics 62 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Bucks couldn’t miss as the half came to a close and Jaylen Brown bricked all three free throws on the final play before halftime. Cs managed to hang on to a one-point lead, but the Bucks have been in control for a little while now as Jrue Holiday made his imprint on the game. – 6:27 PM
The Bucks couldn’t miss as the half came to a close and Jaylen Brown bricked all three free throws on the final play before halftime. Cs managed to hang on to a one-point lead, but the Bucks have been in control for a little while now as Jrue Holiday made his imprint on the game. – 6:27 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart with 5 assists at halftime. Came into today’s game averaging 6.8 assists per game this month. – 6:25 PM
Marcus Smart with 5 assists at halftime. Came into today’s game averaging 6.8 assists per game this month. – 6:25 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Hammer that vote button ➡️ https://t.co/EdDw352OFk pic.twitter.com/C5dkYF5m9p – 6:24 PM
Hammer that vote button ➡️ https://t.co/EdDw352OFk pic.twitter.com/C5dkYF5m9p – 6:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has 13 points and four assists to lead the #Bucks. Brook Lopez has 12, Giannis Antetokounmpo 11.
Jayson Tatum has 19 for the #Celtics, Jaylen Brown has 15. – 6:24 PM
Jrue Holiday has 13 points and four assists to lead the #Bucks. Brook Lopez has 12, Giannis Antetokounmpo 11.
Jayson Tatum has 19 for the #Celtics, Jaylen Brown has 15. – 6:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Brown is an 80.7 percent FT shooter this season, so that was definitely mental. #Celtics #Bucks – 6:24 PM
Brown is an 80.7 percent FT shooter this season, so that was definitely mental. #Celtics #Bucks – 6:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 62-61 at the half
Tatum – 19 points, 3 steals
Brown – 15 points
Brogdon – 7 points
Smart – 6 assists
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 8-18 3Ps
Celtics – 6 TOs
Holiday – 13 points
Lopez – 12 points
Giannis – 11 points
Bucks – 57.5% FGs
Bucks – 4-14 3Ps
Bucks – 10 TOs – 6:23 PM
Celtics lead 62-61 at the half
Tatum – 19 points, 3 steals
Brown – 15 points
Brogdon – 7 points
Smart – 6 assists
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 8-18 3Ps
Celtics – 6 TOs
Holiday – 13 points
Lopez – 12 points
Giannis – 11 points
Bucks – 57.5% FGs
Bucks – 4-14 3Ps
Bucks – 10 TOs – 6:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook is doing it all!!
Vote for #NBAAllStarGame: https://t.co/cn8ocOorc3 pic.twitter.com/Y1cRGhBulW – 6:23 PM
Brook is doing it all!!
Vote for #NBAAllStarGame: https://t.co/cn8ocOorc3 pic.twitter.com/Y1cRGhBulW – 6:23 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Brown misses all three FTs with 0.6 left in the first half, giving the #Bucks the momentum heading into the break. BOS 62, MIL 61.
Tatum 19, Brown 15; Holiday 13, Lopez 12, Antetokounmpo 11. – 6:22 PM
Brown misses all three FTs with 0.6 left in the first half, giving the #Bucks the momentum heading into the break. BOS 62, MIL 61.
Tatum 19, Brown 15; Holiday 13, Lopez 12, Antetokounmpo 11. – 6:22 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics lead 62-61 at halftime over the Bucks, tho those 3 missed FTs from Brown will hurt. Fun half of basketball so far, one more to go. Tatum has 19 points, Brown has 15. C’s will take Giannis shooting jumpers as he’s at 11 points on 5-12 shooting. – 6:22 PM
Celtics lead 62-61 at halftime over the Bucks, tho those 3 missed FTs from Brown will hurt. Fun half of basketball so far, one more to go. Tatum has 19 points, Brown has 15. C’s will take Giannis shooting jumpers as he’s at 11 points on 5-12 shooting. – 6:22 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
And the officials decide that there was illegal contact on that Jaylen Brown 3 by Bobby Portis before the halftime buzzer.
But Brown misses all three free throws.
Live look at Portis: pic.twitter.com/6C2QopzyVh – 6:21 PM
And the officials decide that there was illegal contact on that Jaylen Brown 3 by Bobby Portis before the halftime buzzer.
But Brown misses all three free throws.
Live look at Portis: pic.twitter.com/6C2QopzyVh – 6:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Really bad foul by the Bucks there.
But Brown misses all thee free throws. So, no real harm done. – 6:21 PM
Really bad foul by the Bucks there.
But Brown misses all thee free throws. So, no real harm done. – 6:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday’s step-back three was just the fourth the #Bucks made in the first half: 4-for-14.
BUT
The #Celtics didn’t make any additional threes in the second quarter. – 6:21 PM
Jrue Holiday’s step-back three was just the fourth the #Bucks made in the first half: 4-for-14.
BUT
The #Celtics didn’t make any additional threes in the second quarter. – 6:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jaylen Brown didn’t beat the buzzer, but he drew a foul on Bobby Portis with six-tenths of a second left.
Brown went 0-for-3 and the #Celtics lead 62-61 at the half. – 6:21 PM
Jaylen Brown didn’t beat the buzzer, but he drew a foul on Bobby Portis with six-tenths of a second left.
Brown went 0-for-3 and the #Celtics lead 62-61 at the half. – 6:21 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown is fouled on the last second 3-pointer. He’s going to the line with 3 shots and .6 on the clock – 6:20 PM
Jaylen Brown is fouled on the last second 3-pointer. He’s going to the line with 3 shots and .6 on the clock – 6:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Big quarter for Jrue Holiday getting the #bucks in this with Giannis struggling. – 6:18 PM
Big quarter for Jrue Holiday getting the #bucks in this with Giannis struggling. – 6:18 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
From the great @talkhoops
2022 NBA Christmas Day drinking guide: Giannis, LeBron, Embiid, Luka, celebrities and more
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3981429/2022/1… – 6:17 PM
From the great @talkhoops
2022 NBA Christmas Day drinking guide: Giannis, LeBron, Embiid, Luka, celebrities and more
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3981429/2022/1… – 6:17 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Feels like the Celtics have outplayed the Bucks and also gotten a friendlier whistle but it’s a 2-point game. – 6:16 PM
Feels like the Celtics have outplayed the Bucks and also gotten a friendlier whistle but it’s a 2-point game. – 6:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brook Lopez is my DPOY right now. He’s been so ridiculously good protecting the rim for the Bucks. – 6:12 PM
Brook Lopez is my DPOY right now. He’s been so ridiculously good protecting the rim for the Bucks. – 6:12 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jays are getting it down so far. Jayson Tatum’s at 14 points on 5-10 shooting. Jaylen Brown’s at 15 points on 6-9 shooting. – 6:09 PM
Jays are getting it down so far. Jayson Tatum’s at 14 points on 5-10 shooting. Jaylen Brown’s at 15 points on 6-9 shooting. – 6:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This was Al Horford in the corner on that Tatum dunk on Giannis: pic.twitter.com/JVJ9hcvcmy – 6:08 PM
This was Al Horford in the corner on that Tatum dunk on Giannis: pic.twitter.com/JVJ9hcvcmy – 6:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Whatever the name of this movie was is what Tatum just did to Giannis pic.twitter.com/y9dbhwgRwM – 6:05 PM
Whatever the name of this movie was is what Tatum just did to Giannis pic.twitter.com/y9dbhwgRwM – 6:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jaylen Brown has 15 points and Jayson Tatum has 12 for the #Celtics, who lead 53-46 with 4:02 left in the first half. – 6:05 PM
Jaylen Brown has 15 points and Jayson Tatum has 12 for the #Celtics, who lead 53-46 with 4:02 left in the first half. – 6:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That Jrue Holiday “reach in” in transition on Brown to stop a 3 on 1 with no transition take foul is killing me. They’re WAY to inclusive on the “legitimate attempt at the ball” aspect of the transition take foul. – 6:05 PM
That Jrue Holiday “reach in” in transition on Brown to stop a 3 on 1 with no transition take foul is killing me. They’re WAY to inclusive on the “legitimate attempt at the ball” aspect of the transition take foul. – 6:05 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Respect to Giannis as always who challenges every shot even when late or out of position on the rotation. Still, monster slam by Tatum, Christmas basketball ladies and gentleman 🏀 🎄 – 6:05 PM
Respect to Giannis as always who challenges every shot even when late or out of position on the rotation. Still, monster slam by Tatum, Christmas basketball ladies and gentleman 🏀 🎄 – 6:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Giannis saw the Finals and decided he’d also attack the Celtics in drop coverage. – 6:05 PM
Giannis saw the Finals and decided he’d also attack the Celtics in drop coverage. – 6:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum throws down one of the best posters of his career right on Giannis’ head. This past year, he has finally become athletic enough to just go right over anybody waiting for him at the rim if he has the room to take off. – 6:04 PM
Tatum throws down one of the best posters of his career right on Giannis’ head. This past year, he has finally become athletic enough to just go right over anybody waiting for him at the rim if he has the room to take off. – 6:04 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics totally fine with Giannis being determined to be Steph for some reason. – 6:04 PM
Celtics totally fine with Giannis being determined to be Steph for some reason. – 6:04 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Christmas poster from Jayson Tatum, on Giannis of all people – 6:04 PM
Christmas poster from Jayson Tatum, on Giannis of all people – 6:04 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Great give-and-go with Tatum and Smart… and Tatum has Giannis on a poster – 6:03 PM
Great give-and-go with Tatum and Smart… and Tatum has Giannis on a poster – 6:03 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
A faint “MVP” chant from the balcony as Grant Williams shoots free throws – 6:02 PM
A faint “MVP” chant from the balcony as Grant Williams shoots free throws – 6:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday picks up his second foul with 5:35 to go in the first half and Bostin is in the bonus.
#Celtics lead 49-44. – 6:02 PM
Jrue Holiday picks up his second foul with 5:35 to go in the first half and Bostin is in the bonus.
#Celtics lead 49-44. – 6:02 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Celtics holding a lead thanks to and 8-3 edge in made three-pointers. Bucks hanging in with a 12-2 edge in points off turnovers. Neither team playing much defense. – 5:59 PM
Celtics holding a lead thanks to and 8-3 edge in made three-pointers. Bucks hanging in with a 12-2 edge in points off turnovers. Neither team playing much defense. – 5:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Smart just made a great read to close out to Pat Connaughton early but ended up hammering Connaughton and walked back to the bench with his hands over his head. Then he turned around and realized they never actually called a foul, much to the Bucks bench’s dismay. – 5:59 PM
Smart just made a great read to close out to Pat Connaughton early but ended up hammering Connaughton and walked back to the bench with his hands over his head. Then he turned around and realized they never actually called a foul, much to the Bucks bench’s dismay. – 5:59 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
It would be really confusing to be Grant Williams and hear that Bobby Portis committed a hostile act against you that you didn’t feel or see. – 5:56 PM
It would be really confusing to be Grant Williams and hear that Bobby Portis committed a hostile act against you that you didn’t feel or see. – 5:56 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Here’s the “Physical Taunt” by Bobby Portis.
Looks like he punched Grant Williams in the back pic.twitter.com/4SoaKkeG15 – 5:55 PM
Here’s the “Physical Taunt” by Bobby Portis.
Looks like he punched Grant Williams in the back pic.twitter.com/4SoaKkeG15 – 5:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Giannis was locked in before his Christmas showdown vs. the Celtics 🎄
(📍@GooglePixel_US) pic.twitter.com/J2BPz4SFdf – 5:55 PM
Giannis was locked in before his Christmas showdown vs. the Celtics 🎄
(📍@GooglePixel_US) pic.twitter.com/J2BPz4SFdf – 5:55 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Blake did his version of the Horford flinch on the Giannis missed FT and Horford enjoyed it quite a bit. – 5:54 PM
Blake did his version of the Horford flinch on the Giannis missed FT and Horford enjoyed it quite a bit. – 5:54 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Need the Philly most violent act audio over that Bobby Portis physical taunt. Hilarious stuff. – 5:54 PM
Need the Philly most violent act audio over that Bobby Portis physical taunt. Hilarious stuff. – 5:54 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
That should’ve been a no-call on Portis. But the fact that we lost 3 minutes of our lives while it was reviewed for a hostile act is inexcusable lol. – 5:53 PM
That should’ve been a no-call on Portis. But the fact that we lost 3 minutes of our lives while it was reviewed for a hostile act is inexcusable lol. – 5:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It’s being described in the building as a physical taunt, so Jayson Tatum makes a free throw. – 5:53 PM
It’s being described in the building as a physical taunt, so Jayson Tatum makes a free throw. – 5:53 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Portis called for a “physical taunt penalty.” 15-yards and first down for #Celtics? – 5:53 PM
Portis called for a “physical taunt penalty.” 15-yards and first down for #Celtics? – 5:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Bobby Portis with a “Physical Taunt” penalty. Results in a technical foul. – 5:53 PM
Bobby Portis with a “Physical Taunt” penalty. Results in a technical foul. – 5:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
So it looks like Bobby Portis hit Grant Williams in the back after that box out. It didn’t look like he hit him hard at all. After review, it’s a technical foul on Portis. – 5:52 PM
So it looks like Bobby Portis hit Grant Williams in the back after that box out. It didn’t look like he hit him hard at all. After review, it’s a technical foul on Portis. – 5:52 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Refs are reviewing Bobby Portis for a hostile act for doing like a fake punch to Grant’s back that Grant didn’t even feel – 5:51 PM
Refs are reviewing Bobby Portis for a hostile act for doing like a fake punch to Grant’s back that Grant didn’t even feel – 5:51 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
joe ingles just passed out of an open 3 to a giannis long 2. not great. – 5:51 PM
joe ingles just passed out of an open 3 to a giannis long 2. not great. – 5:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis just got hit with a technical foul.
He was stunned by it.
So much so, he’s more likely to get another one now.
There’s a conversation happening now. – 5:50 PM
Bobby Portis just got hit with a technical foul.
He was stunned by it.
So much so, he’s more likely to get another one now.
There’s a conversation happening now. – 5:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After nearly nine minutes of no whistles, the #Bucks and #Celtics have been called for seven fouls in the last seven or so…. – 5:49 PM
After nearly nine minutes of no whistles, the #Bucks and #Celtics have been called for seven fouls in the last seven or so…. – 5:49 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Grant Williams cannot believe he got called for that swipe lol – 5:48 PM
Grant Williams cannot believe he got called for that swipe lol – 5:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics are going right at Matthews on defense and disregarding him almost entirely on offense. – 5:47 PM
The Celtics are going right at Matthews on defense and disregarding him almost entirely on offense. – 5:47 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Red Panda to perform at halftime of Celtics-Bucks… It’s gonna kill @Chris Forsberg when he finds out. He’s working in studio today. – 5:46 PM
Red Panda to perform at halftime of Celtics-Bucks… It’s gonna kill @Chris Forsberg when he finds out. He’s working in studio today. – 5:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
FWIW… I thought Blake held up OK against Giannis in that famous BKN/MIL series a few years ago. I’m sure Mazzulla wants to get a look at how he could use him. – 5:46 PM
FWIW… I thought Blake held up OK against Giannis in that famous BKN/MIL series a few years ago. I’m sure Mazzulla wants to get a look at how he could use him. – 5:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Blake Griffin gets the third center minutes tonight and not Luke Kornet. Interesting changeup from Mazzulla. – 5:44 PM
Blake Griffin gets the third center minutes tonight and not Luke Kornet. Interesting changeup from Mazzulla. – 5:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Blake Griffin is the second big off the bench instead of Kornet. #Celtics #Bucks – 5:43 PM
Blake Griffin is the second big off the bench instead of Kornet. #Celtics #Bucks – 5:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After further review, Sam Hauser’s three counts. It remains 36-28 #Celtics after one in Boston. – 5:42 PM
After further review, Sam Hauser’s three counts. It remains 36-28 #Celtics after one in Boston. – 5:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 36-28 after one
Brown – 13 points
Tatum – 7 points, 3 assists
Horford – 6 points
Celtics – 53.8% FGs
Celtics – 8-13 3Ps
Celtics – 1 TO
Antetokounmpo – 6 points
Holiday – 6 points
Lopez – 5 points
Bucks – 52.4% FGs
Bucks – 2-8 3Ps
Bucks – 4 TOs – 5:41 PM
Celtics lead 36-28 after one
Brown – 13 points
Tatum – 7 points, 3 assists
Horford – 6 points
Celtics – 53.8% FGs
Celtics – 8-13 3Ps
Celtics – 1 TO
Antetokounmpo – 6 points
Holiday – 6 points
Lopez – 5 points
Bucks – 52.4% FGs
Bucks – 2-8 3Ps
Bucks – 4 TOs – 5:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Hauser banks in a contested 35-footer at the buzzer and the Celtics finish the quarter off with a 36-28 lead. A crucial quick run to open up the lead again in the final seconds after the second unit had nearly squandered the lead. – 5:40 PM
Hauser banks in a contested 35-footer at the buzzer and the Celtics finish the quarter off with a 36-28 lead. A crucial quick run to open up the lead again in the final seconds after the second unit had nearly squandered the lead. – 5:40 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Bucks have lost their last 3 first quarters by a total of 30 points (107-77). – 5:40 PM
Bucks have lost their last 3 first quarters by a total of 30 points (107-77). – 5:40 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics just hung 36 first quarter points on the No. 2 defense.
Boston shot 8-13 from three in the period. – 5:40 PM
Celtics just hung 36 first quarter points on the No. 2 defense.
Boston shot 8-13 from three in the period. – 5:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Sam Hauser, mired in a serious slump. banks in a 3 at the buzzer. #Celtics lead #Bucks 36-28 after 1Q. Brown 13, Tatum 7, Horford 6; Antetokounmpo 6, Holiday 6, Lopez 5. – 5:40 PM
Sam Hauser, mired in a serious slump. banks in a 3 at the buzzer. #Celtics lead #Bucks 36-28 after 1Q. Brown 13, Tatum 7, Horford 6; Antetokounmpo 6, Holiday 6, Lopez 5. – 5:40 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Great offensive start for the C’s up 36-28 on the Bucks after the first quarter. Celtics shot 8-13 from 3. Jaylen Brown put up 13 points on 5-8 shooting. – 5:39 PM
Great offensive start for the C’s up 36-28 on the Bucks after the first quarter. Celtics shot 8-13 from 3. Jaylen Brown put up 13 points on 5-8 shooting. – 5:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Sam Hauser beats the buzzer on the #Bucks after Giannis Antetokounmpo committed an offensive foul with 1.7 seconds left.
#Celtics go 8-for-13 from behind the three-point line in the first quarter in taking a 36-28 lead. – 5:39 PM
Sam Hauser beats the buzzer on the #Bucks after Giannis Antetokounmpo committed an offensive foul with 1.7 seconds left.
#Celtics go 8-for-13 from behind the three-point line in the first quarter in taking a 36-28 lead. – 5:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow. Great plays by Brogdon to break up the MIL fast break AND the follow-up in bounds play with 1 second remaining in the 1st … leads to a LONG running Hauser 3 at the buzzer.
#Celtics start 14/26 and lead 36-28. – 5:39 PM
Wow. Great plays by Brogdon to break up the MIL fast break AND the follow-up in bounds play with 1 second remaining in the 1st … leads to a LONG running Hauser 3 at the buzzer.
#Celtics start 14/26 and lead 36-28. – 5:39 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I think the Celtics will live with those fadeaways from Giannis. He tried to back down Grant and Grant didn’t move and if that’s the result, so be it – 5:37 PM
I think the Celtics will live with those fadeaways from Giannis. He tried to back down Grant and Grant didn’t move and if that’s the result, so be it – 5:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics used to run those simple high screens to let Brown, Tatum bounce around the big man for 3s. Works great vs. this MIL defense, as it did for Brown there. – 5:37 PM
#Celtics used to run those simple high screens to let Brown, Tatum bounce around the big man for 3s. Works great vs. this MIL defense, as it did for Brown there. – 5:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hauser holds his own defensively, but if he’s not making shots, he really has no role on this team. – 5:36 PM
Hauser holds his own defensively, but if he’s not making shots, he really has no role on this team. – 5:36 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams developing a nice little two-man game would be a BIG deal for the Celtics – 5:34 PM
Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams developing a nice little two-man game would be a BIG deal for the Celtics – 5:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter-Joe Ingles-Wesley Matthews-Bobby Portis-Brook Lopez for the #Bucks right now. – 5:33 PM
Jevon Carter-Joe Ingles-Wesley Matthews-Bobby Portis-Brook Lopez for the #Bucks right now. – 5:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks trail by 8.
#Celtics 6-for-9 (66.7%) from behind the three-point line and already have made four more than Milwaukee with 2:39 to go in the first quarter. – 5:32 PM
#Bucks trail by 8.
#Celtics 6-for-9 (66.7%) from behind the three-point line and already have made four more than Milwaukee with 2:39 to go in the first quarter. – 5:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Robert Williams playing his 2022 style help defense away from Jevon Carter on that last possession. – 5:30 PM
Robert Williams playing his 2022 style help defense away from Jevon Carter on that last possession. – 5:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Giannis goes out and Horford goes out. As both Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka did, it appears Joe Mazzulla will match Horford minutes to Giannis’ minutes. – 5:29 PM
Giannis goes out and Horford goes out. As both Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka did, it appears Joe Mazzulla will match Horford minutes to Giannis’ minutes. – 5:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
First free throws of the game come at the 3:51 mark. Also, the first foul of the game. #Celtics lead the #Bucks 27-20. – 5:28 PM
First free throws of the game come at the 3:51 mark. Also, the first foul of the game. #Celtics lead the #Bucks 27-20. – 5:28 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
first foul of the game called 8:09 into the game. C’s shooting 64.7% while the Bucks are at 50%. great product early on in this game. – 5:28 PM
first foul of the game called 8:09 into the game. C’s shooting 64.7% while the Bucks are at 50%. great product early on in this game. – 5:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great blockout by White against Giannis for the rebound led to that Tatum and Brown transition play. – 5:28 PM
Great blockout by White against Giannis for the rebound led to that Tatum and Brown transition play. – 5:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown wonderful job of staying in control on that break instead of just trying to dunk on everyone. He slowed down and avoided the defenders for the easy layup – 5:27 PM
Jaylen Brown wonderful job of staying in control on that break instead of just trying to dunk on everyone. He slowed down and avoided the defenders for the easy layup – 5:27 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
With Giannis forced to cover Jaylen Brown and Horford such a threat in the corner that Lopez needs to respect it, Tatum got a much more open lane to the basket than the Bucks normally allow – 5:26 PM
With Giannis forced to cover Jaylen Brown and Horford such a threat in the corner that Lopez needs to respect it, Tatum got a much more open lane to the basket than the Bucks normally allow – 5:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Seeing Holiday on Tatum/Brown brings me back to that #Celtics #Bucks series. Worked for stretches in that series, but that’s a small primary wing defender to put on them. Especially when they ideally want Giannis playing at the rim. – 5:26 PM
Seeing Holiday on Tatum/Brown brings me back to that #Celtics #Bucks series. Worked for stretches in that series, but that’s a small primary wing defender to put on them. Especially when they ideally want Giannis playing at the rim. – 5:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis and Wesley Matthews set to check in for Milwaukee. – 5:25 PM
Bobby Portis and Wesley Matthews set to check in for Milwaukee. – 5:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That Smart turnaround was on a delayed ATO set from Boston. They’ve been really good on those plays this season. – 5:25 PM
That Smart turnaround was on a delayed ATO set from Boston. They’ve been really good on those plays this season. – 5:25 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Looks like it’ll be Hauser first off the bench for Joe Mazzulla – 5:24 PM
Looks like it’ll be Hauser first off the bench for Joe Mazzulla – 5:24 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
It’s me! It’s @Eric Nehm! It’s @Jay King! It’s @Jared Weiss! It’s @HuntPatterson_! It’s Bucks-Celtics live blog time! theathletic.com/live-blogs/mil… – 5:24 PM
It’s me! It’s @Eric Nehm! It’s @Jay King! It’s @Jared Weiss! It’s @HuntPatterson_! It’s Bucks-Celtics live blog time! theathletic.com/live-blogs/mil… – 5:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Starters remain in the game after the first timeout for the #Bucks – 5:23 PM
Starters remain in the game after the first timeout for the #Bucks – 5:23 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics gave these out and I’m really digging the details lol pic.twitter.com/JQHEYGTBHm – 5:23 PM
Celtics gave these out and I’m really digging the details lol pic.twitter.com/JQHEYGTBHm – 5:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Six assists for the Celtics on their first seven hoops. The only one that was unassisted was that Tatum pullup triple in transition.
Both Boston and Milwaukee are middle of the pack in pace, but the Celtics are making a big effort to push the ball to open this game. – 5:22 PM
Six assists for the Celtics on their first seven hoops. The only one that was unassisted was that Tatum pullup triple in transition.
Both Boston and Milwaukee are middle of the pack in pace, but the Celtics are making a big effort to push the ball to open this game. – 5:22 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Our first matchup with Milwaukee this season is going to be a physical one. pic.twitter.com/5gePwnBTBf – 5:22 PM
Our first matchup with Milwaukee this season is going to be a physical one. pic.twitter.com/5gePwnBTBf – 5:22 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Grant Williams and Derrick White signing Christmas carols for the fans pic.twitter.com/76uqOKHgPb – 5:22 PM
Grant Williams and Derrick White signing Christmas carols for the fans pic.twitter.com/76uqOKHgPb – 5:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks made 2 of their 4 three-pointers, though, which is a tremendous start for them all things considered. – 5:22 PM
#Bucks made 2 of their 4 three-pointers, though, which is a tremendous start for them all things considered. – 5:22 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
19-12 lead for the Celtics just 4 minutes into the game as Bud calls the first timeout of the night. The Celtics are on pace for 224 points, which probably would’ve seemed reasonable a month ago. – 5:21 PM
19-12 lead for the Celtics just 4 minutes into the game as Bud calls the first timeout of the night. The Celtics are on pace for 224 points, which probably would’ve seemed reasonable a month ago. – 5:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics hit 5 of their first 6 looks from 3, hunting them out aggressively in the full court early. #Bucks have gotten out to shooters more often this year, with an opposing 3PT% of 35%, the 9th best defensive mark in the league. Boston just behind them at 35.1%. – 5:21 PM
#Celtics hit 5 of their first 6 looks from 3, hunting them out aggressively in the full court early. #Bucks have gotten out to shooters more often this year, with an opposing 3PT% of 35%, the 9th best defensive mark in the league. Boston just behind them at 35.1%. – 5:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starting small forces Giannis to guard a perimeter player. He can do it, but the Bucks prefer him to keep his energy early in game and to stick with guys closer to the rim.
That, plus Lopez in the drop, is opening up a ton of good looks for Boston to open this game. – 5:21 PM
Celtics starting small forces Giannis to guard a perimeter player. He can do it, but the Bucks prefer him to keep his energy early in game and to stick with guys closer to the rim.
That, plus Lopez in the drop, is opening up a ton of good looks for Boston to open this game. – 5:21 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics got their record breaking offense back for Christmas I guess. – 5:20 PM
Celtics got their record breaking offense back for Christmas I guess. – 5:20 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics start 4-5 from 3-point land tonight. Apparently they were saving all their 3s for this game lol – 5:19 PM
Celtics start 4-5 from 3-point land tonight. Apparently they were saving all their 3s for this game lol – 5:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrueski gets the first bucket of the game. pic.twitter.com/ls2Owz7zh7 – 5:19 PM
Jrueski gets the first bucket of the game. pic.twitter.com/ls2Owz7zh7 – 5:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With Rob Williams back, JD Davison is the Celtics second inactive player tonight. – 5:17 PM
With Rob Williams back, JD Davison is the Celtics second inactive player tonight. – 5:17 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford back to burying a corner 3 for the first Celtics bucket of the game… so that’s good – 5:16 PM
Al Horford back to burying a corner 3 for the first Celtics bucket of the game… so that’s good – 5:16 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
if you actively choose to watch Rams-Broncos over Celtics-Bucks, I’ve got no hope left for you. – 5:15 PM
if you actively choose to watch Rams-Broncos over Celtics-Bucks, I’ve got no hope left for you. – 5:15 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jayson Tatum continues the tribute to his ’66 Mustang with a new Air Jordan 37 Low PE 👀 pic.twitter.com/PDc2l2RV3n – 5:14 PM
Jayson Tatum continues the tribute to his ’66 Mustang with a new Air Jordan 37 Low PE 👀 pic.twitter.com/PDc2l2RV3n – 5:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Marcus Smart on defending Steph Curry in NBA Finals: “He’s going to challenge you because he moves so much. It was learning about how to play through more excruciating pain against a guy like Steph. How do you adjust when you’re not 100%?.” https://t.co/QIokqQcJgz pic.twitter.com/0uYV6GE1jC – 5:12 PM
Marcus Smart on defending Steph Curry in NBA Finals: “He’s going to challenge you because he moves so much. It was learning about how to play through more excruciating pain against a guy like Steph. How do you adjust when you’re not 100%?.” https://t.co/QIokqQcJgz pic.twitter.com/0uYV6GE1jC – 5:12 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Cool for local guy Pat Connaughton to get a Christmas start. He always has a ton of friends and family at Garden games. – 5:11 PM
Cool for local guy Pat Connaughton to get a Christmas start. He always has a ton of friends and family at Garden games. – 5:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Marcus Smart on defending Steph Curry in NBA Finals: “He’s going to challenge you because he moves so much. It was learning about how to play through more excruciating pain against a guy like Steph. How do you adjust when you’re not 100%?.” on.nba.com/3hM2nbR – 5:11 PM
Marcus Smart on defending Steph Curry in NBA Finals: “He’s going to challenge you because he moves so much. It was learning about how to play through more excruciating pain against a guy like Steph. How do you adjust when you’re not 100%?.” on.nba.com/3hM2nbR – 5:11 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Malcolm Brogdon with a Christmas message for the fans pregame here at TD Garden pic.twitter.com/tvT3SbLDVv – 5:09 PM
Malcolm Brogdon with a Christmas message for the fans pregame here at TD Garden pic.twitter.com/tvT3SbLDVv – 5:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Game time in Boston. Long awaited. #Celtics & #Bucks pic.twitter.com/DWDzDsP8zy – 5:07 PM
Game time in Boston. Long awaited. #Celtics & #Bucks pic.twitter.com/DWDzDsP8zy – 5:07 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant.
None have celebrated their 25th birthday yet. – 5:06 PM
Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant.
None have celebrated their 25th birthday yet. – 5:06 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics are 15-20 on Christmas all time
Last year the C’s lost 117-113 in Milwaukee – 5:02 PM
Celtics are 15-20 on Christmas all time
Last year the C’s lost 117-113 in Milwaukee – 5:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Don’t miss #NBAXmas matchups on Channel 86 or on the SXM App 👇
Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks are in bean-town to take on Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics! Hear the action at 5p ET.
🔊 https://t.co/3tfWvrhr0j pic.twitter.com/aVVMxHI6bO – 5:01 PM
Don’t miss #NBAXmas matchups on Channel 86 or on the SXM App 👇
Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks are in bean-town to take on Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics! Hear the action at 5p ET.
🔊 https://t.co/3tfWvrhr0j pic.twitter.com/aVVMxHI6bO – 5:01 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
7 mins before tip and the Celtics are blasting Turn My Swag On by Soulja Boy – 5:00 PM
7 mins before tip and the Celtics are blasting Turn My Swag On by Soulja Boy – 5:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Mike Budenholzer switches up the starting lineup – Pat Connaughton gets the call at home.
He joins Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 4:52 PM
Mike Budenholzer switches up the starting lineup – Pat Connaughton gets the call at home.
He joins Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 4:52 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bucks at Celtics – TD Garden – December 25, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Milwaukee – Middleton pic.twitter.com/vJnVJOTZHN – 4:49 PM
Bucks at Celtics – TD Garden – December 25, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Milwaukee – Middleton pic.twitter.com/vJnVJOTZHN – 4:49 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Merry Christmas @Milwaukee Bucks fans! Get a preview of the Christmas Day rematch between the Bucks and Celtics from @Pat Connaughton & @DaveKoehnPxP on the Bucks Radio Network on.soundcloud.com/YCs7Z – 4:42 PM
Merry Christmas @Milwaukee Bucks fans! Get a preview of the Christmas Day rematch between the Bucks and Celtics from @Pat Connaughton & @DaveKoehnPxP on the Bucks Radio Network on.soundcloud.com/YCs7Z – 4:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Pat Connaughton
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 4:42 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Pat Connaughton
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 4:42 PM
Sean Kelley @SeanKelleyLive
Hello Old Friend. Shall we do a broadcast today?
@Milwaukee Bucks at @Boston Celtics on @ESPNRadio w/ my partner @CoryAlexanderVA and @KevinPWinter pic.twitter.com/bMxt2Bq5Wo – 4:32 PM
Hello Old Friend. Shall we do a broadcast today?
@Milwaukee Bucks at @Boston Celtics on @ESPNRadio w/ my partner @CoryAlexanderVA and @KevinPWinter pic.twitter.com/bMxt2Bq5Wo – 4:32 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Marcus Smart sinks another pregame circus shot pic.twitter.com/R0pxG6AJam – 4:26 PM
Marcus Smart sinks another pregame circus shot pic.twitter.com/R0pxG6AJam – 4:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby is 1 of only 10 players averaging a double-double this season & the only player who doesn’t consistently start.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/bfrVFfrCLe – 4:26 PM
Bobby is 1 of only 10 players averaging a double-double this season & the only player who doesn’t consistently start.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/bfrVFfrCLe – 4:26 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Joe Ingles warming up here in Boston pic.twitter.com/BheDwUiawY – 4:16 PM
Joe Ingles warming up here in Boston pic.twitter.com/BheDwUiawY – 4:16 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Brook Lopez saying hey to Derrick White and Celtics assistant (and former Bucks assistant) Ben Sullivan pregame pic.twitter.com/QHB7AZylUO – 4:13 PM
Brook Lopez saying hey to Derrick White and Celtics assistant (and former Bucks assistant) Ben Sullivan pregame pic.twitter.com/QHB7AZylUO – 4:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Can Tatum and the Celtics win it all this year? 🤔🏆
@Ramona Shelburne on Boston’s road to redemption (@ESPNPlus) 🔗 https://t.co/M7Xoauwi51 pic.twitter.com/cTFDkb1uuk – 4:00 PM
Can Tatum and the Celtics win it all this year? 🤔🏆
@Ramona Shelburne on Boston’s road to redemption (@ESPNPlus) 🔗 https://t.co/M7Xoauwi51 pic.twitter.com/cTFDkb1uuk – 4:00 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Have a very merry Derrick White Christmas 🎄☃️ #JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/Tmwzn3aReI – 3:59 PM
Have a very merry Derrick White Christmas 🎄☃️ #JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/Tmwzn3aReI – 3:59 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Over an hour before tip and Tatum just go an MVP chant as he signed autographs for some fans – 3:57 PM
Over an hour before tip and Tatum just go an MVP chant as he signed autographs for some fans – 3:57 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Last Christmas, the Bucks rallied late in the 4th quarter to defeat the Celtics, 117-113.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/UhhWjPyI0D – 3:49 PM
Last Christmas, the Bucks rallied late in the 4th quarter to defeat the Celtics, 117-113.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/UhhWjPyI0D – 3:49 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Marcus Smart is available. Time to reunite the full starting 5? Please give me Rob starting on Xmas. – 3:48 PM
Celtics say Marcus Smart is available. Time to reunite the full starting 5? Please give me Rob starting on Xmas. – 3:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart is active. #Celtics back to full strength aside from Gallo. – 3:48 PM
Marcus Smart is active. #Celtics back to full strength aside from Gallo. – 3:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Marcus Smart will be available for this afternoon’s showdown with the Bucks in Boston. – 3:48 PM
The Celtics say Marcus Smart will be available for this afternoon’s showdown with the Bucks in Boston. – 3:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Coach Bud on Robert Williams:
He’s such a great shot blocker. It feels like last year they kind of turned him loose…he’s a 6’11” free safety.
He’s very unique and very different. – 3:41 PM
Coach Bud on Robert Williams:
He’s such a great shot blocker. It feels like last year they kind of turned him loose…he’s a 6’11” free safety.
He’s very unique and very different. – 3:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mike Budenholzer: Khris Middleton not making injury progress at pace Bucks hoped nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:41 PM
Mike Budenholzer: Khris Middleton not making injury progress at pace Bucks hoped nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:41 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Do you need Grayson Allen to shoot more threes?
Coach Bud: Yes
How do you go about facilitating that?
Coach Bud (with a smile): I yell at him pic.twitter.com/ytFTxDwoor – 3:40 PM
Do you need Grayson Allen to shoot more threes?
Coach Bud: Yes
How do you go about facilitating that?
Coach Bud (with a smile): I yell at him pic.twitter.com/ytFTxDwoor – 3:40 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) will not play tonight against the Celtics, per Mike Budenholzer – 3:38 PM
Bucks forward Khris Middleton (knee) will not play tonight against the Celtics, per Mike Budenholzer – 3:38 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Coach Bud: No Khris Middleton for the Bucks this afternoon pic.twitter.com/zVni0mYVJ3 – 3:37 PM
Coach Bud: No Khris Middleton for the Bucks this afternoon pic.twitter.com/zVni0mYVJ3 – 3:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue wearing a special sweater today. 🥺💚
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/CX8PxpVvaH – 3:33 PM
Jrue wearing a special sweater today. 🥺💚
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/CX8PxpVvaH – 3:33 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Coach Mazzulla ahead of today’s Christmas Day tilt against Giannis and the Bucks:
I don’t think you can give him one look all game pic.twitter.com/L5pn9hVc8X – 3:18 PM
Coach Mazzulla ahead of today’s Christmas Day tilt against Giannis and the Bucks:
I don’t think you can give him one look all game pic.twitter.com/L5pn9hVc8X – 3:18 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
My fifth Christmas with @TheAthletic. And my fifth Christmas covering a Bucks game.
Merry Christmas, y’all. pic.twitter.com/J33X353462 – 3:16 PM
My fifth Christmas with @TheAthletic. And my fifth Christmas covering a Bucks game.
Merry Christmas, y’all. pic.twitter.com/J33X353462 – 3:16 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Our first meeting this season.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/pXdnRjo3dH – 2:02 PM
Our first meeting this season.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/pXdnRjo3dH – 2:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Follow along for Milwaukee #Bucks vs. Boston #Celtics on Christmas Day 🎅🏽, which features playoff rematch, Eastern Conference’s top two teams
☑️ jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 1:50 PM
Follow along for Milwaukee #Bucks vs. Boston #Celtics on Christmas Day 🎅🏽, which features playoff rematch, Eastern Conference’s top two teams
☑️ jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 1:50 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 8 dunks today?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/ASs5GtHTUh – 1:11 PM
Will the Bucks have more or less than 8 dunks today?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/ASs5GtHTUh – 1:11 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
🚨 #NBAAllStar VOTES COUNT 3X TODAY 🚨
Head to https://t.co/1qmHgL32lA or the @NBA App to vote for our trio ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/VfiCxetliW – 1:00 PM
🚨 #NBAAllStar VOTES COUNT 3X TODAY 🚨
Head to https://t.co/1qmHgL32lA or the @NBA App to vote for our trio ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/VfiCxetliW – 1:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Thrice as nice!!
Your vote counts TRIPLE today!!
🗳 https://t.co/cn8ocOnTmv pic.twitter.com/tjOUjSzxf7 – 12:08 PM
Thrice as nice!!
Your vote counts TRIPLE today!!
🗳 https://t.co/cn8ocOnTmv pic.twitter.com/tjOUjSzxf7 – 12:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Milwaukee #Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren, gave every NBA player the Black Wall Street the Board Game as a #Christmas gift. About 450 games were given as gifts to all 30 #NBA teams. Learn more in @andscape bit.ly/3WI8IE2 #NBAXmas – 11:26 AM
Milwaukee #Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and his wife, Lauren, gave every NBA player the Black Wall Street the Board Game as a #Christmas gift. About 450 games were given as gifts to all 30 #NBA teams. Learn more in @andscape bit.ly/3WI8IE2 #NBAXmas – 11:26 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis has a special message for you & yours today: pic.twitter.com/b97rm4D208 – 11:01 AM
Giannis has a special message for you & yours today: pic.twitter.com/b97rm4D208 – 11:01 AM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.