Bucks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Bucks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 25, 2022

By |

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $8,176,641 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $7,766,927 per win

Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday December 25, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ABC/ESPN
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
If the Celtics can win two of the homestand’s final three (Milwaukee, Houston, LA Clippers), they’ll win 60 games in the calendar year 2022.
It would be just the 3rd time since 1987 they’ve done that. pic.twitter.com/CS2YEqHoBS2:30 AM

