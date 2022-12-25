Bucks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $8,176,641 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $7,766,927 per win
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday December 25, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ABC/ESPN
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanGrandePBP
If the Celtics can win two of the homestand’s final three (Milwaukee, Houston, LA Clippers), they’ll win 60 games in the calendar year 2022.
It would be just the 3rd time since 1987 they’ve done that. pic.twitter.com/CS2YEqHoBS – 2:30 AM