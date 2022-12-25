Bucks vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $8,176,641 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $7,766,927 per win

Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday December 25, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC/ESPN

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

