Darvin Ham on facing Luka Doncic: It's a nightmare, we don't have the answer

Callie Caplan: Lakers coach Darvin Ham on game-planning to face Luka Doncic: “It’s a nightmare. We don’t have the answer. … His size, man, it’s a handful.”
Source: Twitter @CallieCaplan
Source: Twitter @CallieCaplan
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on game-planning to face Luka Doncic: “It’s a nightmare. We don’t have the answer. … His size, man, it’s a handful.” – 1:11 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on game-planning to face Luka Doncic: “It’s a nightmare. We don’t have the answer. … His size, man, it’s a handful.” – 1:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, Texas cowboy.
Watch: Luka Doncic goes full cowboy with outfit for Mavericks’ Christmas game vs. Lakers dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:08 PM
Luka Doncic, Texas cowboy.
Watch: Luka Doncic goes full cowboy with outfit for Mavericks’ Christmas game vs. Lakers dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Merry Christmas, y’all!
LeBron is in town for the day, but his influence has guided how the Jason Kidd and the Mavericks have coached Luka Doncic for 1.5 years now.
On tough love, a specific pod and, just for Luka, lots of bets: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:35 AM
Merry Christmas, y’all!
LeBron is in town for the day, but his influence has guided how the Jason Kidd and the Mavericks have coached Luka Doncic for 1.5 years now.
On tough love, a specific pod and, just for Luka, lots of bets: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:35 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
This month, Jrue Holiday has been the primary defender on Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen, De’Aaron Fox, Franz Wagner, and Kevin Porter Jr.
He’ll get Jayson Tatum tomorrow. Quite a month of defensive assignments. – 4:48 PM
This month, Jrue Holiday has been the primary defender on Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen, De’Aaron Fox, Franz Wagner, and Kevin Porter Jr.
He’ll get Jayson Tatum tomorrow. Quite a month of defensive assignments. – 4:48 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
ICYMI or just want to relieve it again, highlights from Harp and I on our BSSW telecast. Some of the baskets and a nice alleyoop assist, all from Luka’s second highest scoring game ever, 50 points (and 10 assists too) in last night’s 112-106 win in Houston pic.twitter.com/WGj8AaKFGY – 10:39 AM
ICYMI or just want to relieve it again, highlights from Harp and I on our BSSW telecast. Some of the baskets and a nice alleyoop assist, all from Luka’s second highest scoring game ever, 50 points (and 10 assists too) in last night’s 112-106 win in Houston pic.twitter.com/WGj8AaKFGY – 10:39 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Hubie Brown on Mavericks-Lakers, Luka Doncic’s talent and Christmas NBA games dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:40 AM
Hubie Brown on Mavericks-Lakers, Luka Doncic’s talent and Christmas NBA games dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:40 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Last night was RJ Barrett’s second career game with at least 44 points, 7 rebounds and six made three-pointers.
He is just the third player in NBA history to record more than one such game before turning 23. The other two players are:
LeBron James and Luka Doncic – 9:34 AM
Last night was RJ Barrett’s second career game with at least 44 points, 7 rebounds and six made three-pointers.
He is just the third player in NBA history to record more than one such game before turning 23. The other two players are:
LeBron James and Luka Doncic – 9:34 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Luka Doncic put up 50, including 17 in fourth, to spark Mavericks win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/24/wat… – 8:34 AM
Watch Luka Doncic put up 50, including 17 in fourth, to spark Mavericks win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/24/wat… – 8:34 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Another day at the office for Luka Doncic #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:58 AM
Another day at the office for Luka Doncic #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:58 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets insider: Luka Doncic could not be stopped ift.tt/used3QA – 3:18 AM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets insider: Luka Doncic could not be stopped ift.tt/used3QA – 3:18 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic couldn’t do it any other way, but put some SPICE on it ✨
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/bpDsbB2Vi6 – 2:48 AM
Luka Doncic couldn’t do it any other way, but put some SPICE on it ✨
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/bpDsbB2Vi6 – 2:48 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic was 2⃣ PTS away from beating his career-high milestone 👀
50 PTS
8 REB
10 AST
3 STL
✅WIN vs Rockets
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/17op0lLP5J – 2:14 AM
Luka Doncic was 2⃣ PTS away from beating his career-high milestone 👀
50 PTS
8 REB
10 AST
3 STL
✅WIN vs Rockets
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/17op0lLP5J – 2:14 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
It’s pretty telling how openly “pissed off” (his words) Darvin Ham was after this loss. He often tries to spin some sunshine after a winnable loss. Not this one. AK – 1:57 AM
It’s pretty telling how openly “pissed off” (his words) Darvin Ham was after this loss. He often tries to spin some sunshine after a winnable loss. Not this one. AK – 1:57 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A 50-piece for Luka tonight gives him the NBA scoring lead, he should be the first to cross the 1,000 point barrier Christmas Day.
44 for SGA tonight to leapfrog Jayson Tatum into 3rd. pic.twitter.com/J2AZg1Ljz0 – 1:28 AM
A 50-piece for Luka tonight gives him the NBA scoring lead, he should be the first to cross the 1,000 point barrier Christmas Day.
44 for SGA tonight to leapfrog Jayson Tatum into 3rd. pic.twitter.com/J2AZg1Ljz0 – 1:28 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Mavericks 112, Rockets 106: Luka Doncic shuts down Houston’s comeback bid ift.tt/G7kfv2H – 1:20 AM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Mavericks 112, Rockets 106: Luka Doncic shuts down Houston’s comeback bid ift.tt/G7kfv2H – 1:20 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says there’s no update on Thomas Bryant. He’s currently being evaluated. – 1:16 AM
Darvin Ham says there’s no update on Thomas Bryant. He’s currently being evaluated. – 1:16 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Knicks collapse for ages
• Haliburton ascends to stardom
• Luka’s 50 saves Mavs
• Jokic takes MVP lead
• Nets Lurking
• Harden History
• 30 team Xmas Wish List
• All-Star voting
Crazy night, join us!
📺 https://t.co/7xUmVsBDqf pic.twitter.com/PXxjJ8uw7G – 1:11 AM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Knicks collapse for ages
• Haliburton ascends to stardom
• Luka’s 50 saves Mavs
• Jokic takes MVP lead
• Nets Lurking
• Harden History
• 30 team Xmas Wish List
• All-Star voting
Crazy night, join us!
📺 https://t.co/7xUmVsBDqf pic.twitter.com/PXxjJ8uw7G – 1:11 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
One last Luka/Mavs note: Since his 4-10 FT game vs MIL. He has hit 87.5% (49-56). The team, since that MIL game, has shot 81.2% on 25.9 attempts. Overall in Dec: 8x in 13 games Mavericks have shot 80%+. 7X have shot 84.6%+ inc 88.9% at HOU (24-27) – 12:31 AM
One last Luka/Mavs note: Since his 4-10 FT game vs MIL. He has hit 87.5% (49-56). The team, since that MIL game, has shot 81.2% on 25.9 attempts. Overall in Dec: 8x in 13 games Mavericks have shot 80%+. 7X have shot 84.6%+ inc 88.9% at HOU (24-27) – 12:31 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic said he chatted with Shaq after the game, but “he didn’t speak Slovenian this time.” – 12:31 AM
Luka Doncic said he chatted with Shaq after the game, but “he didn’t speak Slovenian this time.” – 12:31 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Did Luka Doncic drop 50 points tonight because he was just that “hot” and other Mavs looked to keep him rolling?
Or because Mavs’ supporting cast shot sub-40% from the floor, and he “sensed” need to take over to pull out close win over West-worst Rockets? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:24 AM
Did Luka Doncic drop 50 points tonight because he was just that “hot” and other Mavs looked to keep him rolling?
Or because Mavs’ supporting cast shot sub-40% from the floor, and he “sensed” need to take over to pull out close win over West-worst Rockets? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:24 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
The NBA went crazy tonight:
Luka 50 pts, 10 asts, 8 rebs
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 44 pts, 10 rebs, 6 asts
RJ Barrett 44 pts, 7 rebs, 6 threes
Joel Embiid 44 pts, 7 rebs
Tyrese Halliburton 43 pts, 7 asts, 10 threes – 12:00 AM
The NBA went crazy tonight:
Luka 50 pts, 10 asts, 8 rebs
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 44 pts, 10 rebs, 6 asts
RJ Barrett 44 pts, 7 rebs, 6 threes
Joel Embiid 44 pts, 7 rebs
Tyrese Halliburton 43 pts, 7 asts, 10 threes – 12:00 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Here is Luka Doncic demonstrating that he did not give a flying hoot about dropping 50 points tonight.
Did the basket feel bigger? “No. It’s the same.”
Did you know when you were getting close to 50? “There’s stats up there, so yeah, I’m aware.” pic.twitter.com/nimuIUqany – 12:00 AM
Here is Luka Doncic demonstrating that he did not give a flying hoot about dropping 50 points tonight.
Did the basket feel bigger? “No. It’s the same.”
Did you know when you were getting close to 50? “There’s stats up there, so yeah, I’m aware.” pic.twitter.com/nimuIUqany – 12:00 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic after his 50-piece:
“[When] you feel hot, you feel like everything can go in.” – 11:33 PM
Luka Doncic after his 50-piece:
“[When] you feel hot, you feel like everything can go in.” – 11:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Too much Luka, more foul trouble for Porter, and an update on Tate. Here are three takeaways from the Rockets loss to the Mavs gallerysports.com/luka-legend-th… – 11:33 PM
Too much Luka, more foul trouble for Porter, and an update on Tate. Here are three takeaways from the Rockets loss to the Mavs gallerysports.com/luka-legend-th… – 11:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic after his 50-piece: “[When] you feel hot, you feel like everything can go in.” – 11:32 PM
Luka Doncic after his 50-piece: “[When] you feel hot, you feel like everything can go in.” – 11:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd after Luka Doncic’s second career 50-point game: “Luka is Luka. He’s the best player in the world, and he showed that tonight, carrying the load offensively.” – 11:31 PM
Jason Kidd after Luka Doncic’s second career 50-point game: “Luka is Luka. He’s the best player in the world, and he showed that tonight, carrying the load offensively.” – 11:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Silas: “When I coached Luka, he used to love getting trapped. He’s like, ‘Oh, they’re blitzing me!’ He used to love it. We obviously had to go to it because he was rolling and get the ball out of his hands, but I’m not sure that he made an easy shot.” – 11:20 PM
Silas: “When I coached Luka, he used to love getting trapped. He’s like, ‘Oh, they’re blitzing me!’ He used to love it. We obviously had to go to it because he was rolling and get the ball out of his hands, but I’m not sure that he made an easy shot.” – 11:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
At age 23, Luka Doncic has the most
Triple-doubles
45-point games
50-point games (tied)
30/5/5 games
40/5/5 games
30p/10a games
40p/10a games
ever by a Maverick. pic.twitter.com/fMqPCMb6Dt – 11:10 PM
At age 23, Luka Doncic has the most
Triple-doubles
45-point games
50-point games (tied)
30/5/5 games
40/5/5 games
30p/10a games
40p/10a games
ever by a Maverick. pic.twitter.com/fMqPCMb6Dt – 11:10 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
A 50 piece for Luka tonight lifts the Mavs to a 112-106 win in Houston. Luka with 32 of the 50 points in the 2H and 17 of those were in the 4th as the Mavs held on for the win. Mavs finish up the road trip under very difficult travel circumstances and split the 4 games. – 10:52 PM
A 50 piece for Luka tonight lifts the Mavs to a 112-106 win in Houston. Luka with 32 of the 50 points in the 2H and 17 of those were in the 4th as the Mavs held on for the win. Mavs finish up the road trip under very difficult travel circumstances and split the 4 games. – 10:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
50-point regular-season games in Mavs history:
53: Nowitzki 12-2-04 vs. Houston
51: Doncic 2-10-22 vs. Clippers
51: Nowitzki 3-23-06 vs. GS
50: Doncic tonight at Houston
50: Jackson 11-26-94 at Denver (OT)
50: Mashburn 11-12-94 at Chicago (OT) – 10:47 PM
50-point regular-season games in Mavs history:
53: Nowitzki 12-2-04 vs. Houston
51: Doncic 2-10-22 vs. Clippers
51: Nowitzki 3-23-06 vs. GS
50: Doncic tonight at Houston
50: Jackson 11-26-94 at Denver (OT)
50: Mashburn 11-12-94 at Chicago (OT) – 10:47 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Some insane numbers around the NBA tonight:
Luka: 50, Hali: 43, Embiid: 44, Harden: 20, 21, and 11, Barrett: 44, SGA: 44 pts – 10:40 PM
Some insane numbers around the NBA tonight:
Luka: 50, Hali: 43, Embiid: 44, Harden: 20, 21, and 11, Barrett: 44, SGA: 44 pts – 10:40 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Luka delivers the first 50-point, 10-assist, 5-rebound game in Mavericks history. – 10:37 PM
Luka delivers the first 50-point, 10-assist, 5-rebound game in Mavericks history. – 10:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka drops half-a-hundred and the Mavericks win in Houston. Not an easy one, but a W one. Merry Christmas to all and we’ll see you on Sunday at the Dirk statue/Lakers visit. – 10:36 PM
Luka drops half-a-hundred and the Mavericks win in Houston. Not an easy one, but a W one. Merry Christmas to all and we’ll see you on Sunday at the Dirk statue/Lakers visit. – 10:36 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Luka delivers the first 50-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist game in Mavericks history. – 10:34 PM
Luka delivers the first 50-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist game in Mavericks history. – 10:34 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
It’s a final: Mavs 112, Rockets 106. Luka had 50-8-10 and 3 steals, Spencer had 11 pts, Davis had 11 pts. Mavs are 17-16 and will host the LA Lakers on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. – 10:31 PM
It’s a final: Mavs 112, Rockets 106. Luka had 50-8-10 and 3 steals, Spencer had 11 pts, Davis had 11 pts. Mavs are 17-16 and will host the LA Lakers on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. – 10:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight:
50 PTS
8 REB
10 AST
3 STL
6 3P
Only Harden, Westbrook and LeBron have ever put up that statline or better. pic.twitter.com/4dhNeIoDHG – 10:31 PM
Luka tonight:
50 PTS
8 REB
10 AST
3 STL
6 3P
Only Harden, Westbrook and LeBron have ever put up that statline or better. pic.twitter.com/4dhNeIoDHG – 10:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić has tonight posted the NBA’s ninth 50-point game this season in a win at Houston.
Joel Embiid 59
Devin Booker 58
Anthony Davis 55
Embiid 53
Pascal Siakam 52
Booker 51
Darius Garland 51
Stephen Curry 50
Dončić 50
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:31 PM
Luka Dončić has tonight posted the NBA’s ninth 50-point game this season in a win at Houston.
Joel Embiid 59
Devin Booker 58
Anthony Davis 55
Embiid 53
Pascal Siakam 52
Booker 51
Darius Garland 51
Stephen Curry 50
Dončić 50
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Second 50-point game of Doncic’s career. The other occurred against the Clippers on Feb. 10 of this year, when he scored 51 in a 112-105 victory. – 10:29 PM
Second 50-point game of Doncic’s career. The other occurred against the Clippers on Feb. 10 of this year, when he scored 51 in a 112-105 victory. – 10:29 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic gets to 50 with a dagger 3 against the Rockets. It’s his second career 50-point performance. – 10:29 PM
Luka Doncic gets to 50 with a dagger 3 against the Rockets. It’s his second career 50-point performance. – 10:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Doncic with his sixth 3-pointer with 18.6 left. Gives him 50, the most for a Rockets opponent this season, and Dallas a 111-106 lead. – 10:28 PM
Doncic with his sixth 3-pointer with 18.6 left. Gives him 50, the most for a Rockets opponent this season, and Dallas a 111-106 lead. – 10:28 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka doing crazy Luka things now. Dribbling between his legs, making steals, knocking down 3s. He has 47-7-10. – 10:16 PM
Luka doing crazy Luka things now. Dribbling between his legs, making steals, knocking down 3s. He has 47-7-10. – 10:16 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Guess which player is Luka. I’ll give you a hint, he’s one of the first five pic.twitter.com/K2GtndLNvV – 10:09 PM
Guess which player is Luka. I’ll give you a hint, he’s one of the first five pic.twitter.com/K2GtndLNvV – 10:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Luka up to 42 points with 7 1/2 minutes left. His season high is 44, career high is 51. Most for a Rockets opponent this season is Ja Morant’s 49. Doncic still the only Mavs player in double figures. – 10:09 PM
Luka up to 42 points with 7 1/2 minutes left. His season high is 44, career high is 51. Most for a Rockets opponent this season is Ja Morant’s 49. Doncic still the only Mavs player in double figures. – 10:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic has scored 40 points tonight. The other 10 Mavericks have scored 51. – 10:08 PM
Luka Doncic has scored 40 points tonight. The other 10 Mavericks have scored 51. – 10:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Doncic stays in to start the fourth. He’s played 30 minutes. Immediately nails a 3. – 10:01 PM
Doncic stays in to start the fourth. He’s played 30 minutes. Immediately nails a 3. – 10:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 84, Mavericks 81 after 3. Rockets outscore Dallas, 34-20, in the third. Doncic with 33 but he is still the only Mavs player in double figures. Every Rockets player in double figures for the 11th time this season, two shy of last season’s total. – 9:59 PM
Rockets 84, Mavericks 81 after 3. Rockets outscore Dallas, 34-20, in the third. Doncic with 33 but he is still the only Mavs player in double figures. Every Rockets player in double figures for the 11th time this season, two shy of last season’s total. – 9:59 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Great defense by Garuba on a Luka iso to close out the third. Rockets outscore Dallas 34-20 in the third quarter. Quite a difference from the last three third quarters they’ve played – 9:58 PM
Great defense by Garuba on a Luka iso to close out the third. Rockets outscore Dallas 34-20 in the third quarter. Quite a difference from the last three third quarters they’ve played – 9:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
That sweet, sweet Tim Hardaway Jr.-to-Luka Doncic alley-oop pass to retake a one-point lead against the Houston Rockets. – 9:56 PM
That sweet, sweet Tim Hardaway Jr.-to-Luka Doncic alley-oop pass to retake a one-point lead against the Houston Rockets. – 9:56 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 21st 30 point game of the season.
That’s tied with Luka Donicic for #1 in the NBA.
SGA is scoring 30+ in 70% of his games.
All Star. – 9:41 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 21st 30 point game of the season.
That’s tied with Luka Donicic for #1 in the NBA.
SGA is scoring 30+ in 70% of his games.
All Star. – 9:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
James Harden: 9th player in NBA history with a 20-point, 20-assist triple double.
20 points, 11 rebounds, 21 assists for The Beard.
The 8 others to do it: Westbrook (5 times), Magic (3 times), Oscar (3 times), Wilt, Isiah Thomas, Rod Strickland, Guy Rodgers and Luka Doncic. – 9:29 PM
James Harden: 9th player in NBA history with a 20-point, 20-assist triple double.
20 points, 11 rebounds, 21 assists for The Beard.
The 8 others to do it: Westbrook (5 times), Magic (3 times), Oscar (3 times), Wilt, Isiah Thomas, Rod Strickland, Guy Rodgers and Luka Doncic. – 9:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets trailed by 16. They are within five nearly two minutes into the second half but it does not feel that close. That could be because Doncic looks like he can do whatever he pleases. – 9:29 PM
Rockets trailed by 16. They are within five nearly two minutes into the second half but it does not feel that close. That could be because Doncic looks like he can do whatever he pleases. – 9:29 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs lead in HOU 61-50. Choppy affair that saw 25 fouls/32 FT shot. Mavs using nearly the entire available roster, as 11 players played & all scored led by Luka’s 18 & 6 asts. Mindful of Opening Night last yr vs HOU when all 15 available players played. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:18 PM
Mavs lead in HOU 61-50. Choppy affair that saw 25 fouls/32 FT shot. Mavs using nearly the entire available roster, as 11 players played & all scored led by Luka’s 18 & 6 asts. Mindful of Opening Night last yr vs HOU when all 15 available players played. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just went airborne, multiple times, to celebrate that McKinley Wright IV-to-Theo Pinson 3-pointer. – 8:51 PM
Luka Doncic just went airborne, multiple times, to celebrate that McKinley Wright IV-to-Theo Pinson 3-pointer. – 8:51 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Cash the Luka 1Q bets. Still undefeated on those.
ICYMI, we’re running a really good sale at ETR. If you were on the fence, it’s a good time to subscribe and join us!
Link to subscribe: https://t.co/D4qft11VDZ pic.twitter.com/ArvYaoUQKZ – 8:47 PM
Cash the Luka 1Q bets. Still undefeated on those.
ICYMI, we’re running a really good sale at ETR. If you were on the fence, it’s a good time to subscribe and join us!
Link to subscribe: https://t.co/D4qft11VDZ pic.twitter.com/ArvYaoUQKZ – 8:47 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Of the Mavs’ 30 points in Q1, Luka Doncic scored 14 and assisted 7 more. – 8:39 PM
Of the Mavs’ 30 points in Q1, Luka Doncic scored 14 and assisted 7 more. – 8:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mavericks 30, Rockets 24. Rockets shot 52.4 % but Mavs score 11 points off four turnovers. Dallas also 9 of 10 from the line while the Rockets go 1 of 4. Doncic with 14 points, three assists. Rockets took just four 3-pointers. – 8:39 PM
Mavericks 30, Rockets 24. Rockets shot 52.4 % but Mavs score 11 points off four turnovers. Dallas also 9 of 10 from the line while the Rockets go 1 of 4. Doncic with 14 points, three assists. Rockets took just four 3-pointers. – 8:39 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 30-24 after the first quarter. Luka has 14-2-3 and two steals. – 8:38 PM
Mavs lead 30-24 after the first quarter. Luka has 14-2-3 and two steals. – 8:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As expected, Kevin Porter Jr. starts on Doncic. He has done relatively well on with the tough assignments. – 8:13 PM
As expected, Kevin Porter Jr. starts on Doncic. He has done relatively well on with the tough assignments. – 8:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ starters tonight vs. Rockets: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Christian Wood.
Fourth straight CWood start. – 7:36 PM
Mavs’ starters tonight vs. Rockets: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Christian Wood.
Fourth straight CWood start. – 7:36 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
HOU starters: Martin, Smith, Sengun, Green, Porter
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:35 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic
HOU starters: Martin, Smith, Sengun, Green, Porter
7:10 tip @971TheFreak – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Rockets 0-1 with this lineup.
Mavericks starters: Hardaway Jr., Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic. – 7:32 PM
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Rockets 0-1 with this lineup.
Mavericks starters: Hardaway Jr., Bullock, Wood, Dinwiddie, Doncic. – 7:32 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
A Luka funfact – with 25 pts, 9 rebs & 10 assists Wednesday at MIN, he’s had 25 “near miss” triple-doubles.
10 games – 10+ pts & assts w/ 9 rebs.
10 games – 10+ pts & rebs w/ 9 assts.
5 games – 10+ pts w/ 9 rebs and 9 assts.
He has 52 triple-doubles in 293 career gms. – 1:07 PM
A Luka funfact – with 25 pts, 9 rebs & 10 assists Wednesday at MIN, he’s had 25 “near miss” triple-doubles.
10 games – 10+ pts & assts w/ 9 rebs.
10 games – 10+ pts & rebs w/ 9 assts.
5 games – 10+ pts w/ 9 rebs and 9 assts.
He has 52 triple-doubles in 293 career gms. – 1:07 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Three of the NBA’s top 12 scorers at the Garden tonight.
Jayson Tatum begins the night 17 points behind KD and Luka for the league lead. pic.twitter.com/a2DWa706bj – 2:47 AM
Three of the NBA’s top 12 scorers at the Garden tonight.
Jayson Tatum begins the night 17 points behind KD and Luka for the league lead. pic.twitter.com/a2DWa706bj – 2:47 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– How Luka broke down the Wolves D in the 2nd half
– Why it wasn’t all about defense (backcourt 0 for 16 from 3)
– Rudy playing a different defensive role
– Missing McLaughlin, Prince and Anderson
– We love ya, happy holidays
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wha… – 5:42 PM
– How Luka broke down the Wolves D in the 2nd half
– Why it wasn’t all about defense (backcourt 0 for 16 from 3)
– Rudy playing a different defensive role
– Missing McLaughlin, Prince and Anderson
– We love ya, happy holidays
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wha… – 5:42 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The top 10 NBA players this year, according to @CerebroSports’ single number stat C-RAM:
1. Jokic
2. Davis
3. Luka
4. Sabonis
5. Embiid
6. Steph
7. Durant
8. Giannis
9. LeBron
10. Tatum
What stands out? QT with a player and I’ll respond with their rank. pic.twitter.com/ZX8zGoRLDv – 4:20 PM
The top 10 NBA players this year, according to @CerebroSports’ single number stat C-RAM:
1. Jokic
2. Davis
3. Luka
4. Sabonis
5. Embiid
6. Steph
7. Durant
8. Giannis
9. LeBron
10. Tatum
What stands out? QT with a player and I’ll respond with their rank. pic.twitter.com/ZX8zGoRLDv – 4:20 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Which players have generated the most views on the NBA’s socials this season?
1. Steph Curry (485M)
2. Ja Morant (351M)
3. LeBron James (268M)
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (215M)
5. Luka Doncic (210M)
6. Jayson Tatum (153M)
7. Jordan Poole (148.7M)
Full list:basketballnews.com/stories/curry-… – 2:43 PM
Which players have generated the most views on the NBA’s socials this season?
1. Steph Curry (485M)
2. Ja Morant (351M)
3. LeBron James (268M)
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (215M)
5. Luka Doncic (210M)
6. Jayson Tatum (153M)
7. Jordan Poole (148.7M)
Full list:basketballnews.com/stories/curry-… – 2:43 PM
More on this storyline
But he and Russell Westbrook, who had 17 points and seven assists off the bench after missing two games because of left foot soreness, can’t pull off magic tricks if there’s no cohesiveness or consistency on defense. “We can’t just assume that … [because] we have first-ballot Hall of Famers on this roster that we can just play around with the game and waste possessions and someone’s going to put their cape on and come save the day,” Ham said. “We have to get out in front of things. We have to be the ones to set a tone, not match someone else’s energy.” -via Los Angeles Times / December 24, 2022
While the Lakers were losing handily at the time of Beverley’s boast — and not to mention sit 5½ games behind Phoenix in the Western Conference standings — their coach, Darvin Ham, had no problem with his point guard’s tactic. “Pat is Pat. He wears his feelings on his sleeve,” Ham said. “I think everybody is getting a little too uptight with guys celebrating. … Obviously, there’s sportsmanship issues, and you have to be respectful of your opponent. I get that. And I think for the most part, we are. But I don’t want to see the league get to a place where players can’t have natural enthusiasm.” -via ESPN / December 20, 2022
Mark Medina: Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis is still being evaluated and plans to see more doctors later tonight. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / December 18, 2022
Clutch Points: “Howdy, howdy!” Luka Doncic dressed like a cowboy for his Christmas Day game against the Lakers 🤠 pic.twitter.com/CXrBN2eQqI -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 25, 2022
Luka Doncic dropped 50 points, leading the Mavericks past the Rockets (112-106). He received the ultimate praise from head coach Jason Kidd after the game. “Luka is Luka. He ‘s the best player in the world,” Kidd said. “and he showed that tonight carrying the load offensively. Again, there was big plays that he trusted where could have shot the ball with two guys on him, but he trusted his teammates and made the right play. -via TalkBasket / December 24, 2022
The Mavericks defeated the Rockets (112-106) behind 50 points from Luka Doncic. The Slovenian superstar also added 8 rebounds and 10 assists. After the game he talked about his opponent Jalen Green, saying that he is going to be a superstar and that Houston should build around him. “I think Jalen is going to be a superstar in this league,” Doncic said postgame. “He’s already a star, so they have a great guy here, so they should build around him.” -via TalkBasket / December 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.