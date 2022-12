Darvin Ham on facing Luka Doncic: It's a nightmare, we don't have the answer

But he and Russell Westbrook, who had 17 points and seven assists off the bench after missing two games because of left foot soreness, can’t pull off magic tricks if there’s no cohesiveness or consistency on defense. “We can’t just assume that … [because] we have first-ballot Hall of Famers on this roster that we can just play around with the game and waste possessions and someone’s going to put their cape on and come save the day,” Ham said . “We have to get out in front of things. We have to be the ones to set a tone, not match someone else’s energy.” -via Los Angeles Times / December 24, 2022