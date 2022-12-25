Grizzlies 54, Warriors 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (20-11) play against the Golden State Warriors (18-18) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday December 25, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 54, Golden State Warriors 64 (Q3 10:56)
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Everyone: “Jaren, if you would simply stay out of foul trouble you could be one of the best centers in the league.”
Jaren Jackson Jr: “Are there any other options?” – 9:32 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dashing through the lane
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/78Cw5kChYw – 9:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Took 11 seconds into the third quarter for Jaren Jackson Jr. to pick up his fourth foul. That’s big. Now GSW has built a 10-point lead. – 9:28 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green with a fake DHO hand-off right into Jaren Jackson’s arms to open the half. Whistle. He puts four fingers up down toward the Memphis bench. Jackson’s fourth foul 11 seconds into third quarter. – 9:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond turns to the Grizzlies bench and immediately throws up 4 fingers
Jaren Jackson Jr. now has 4 fouls – 9:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Rough final 40 seconds of the first half for the Warriors. They have to hope this doesn’t bite them later in the game pic.twitter.com/JiYqw7z44m – 9:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Players not named Ja Morant are 11-31 for the Grizzlies. Lost the rebounding battle 31-19 in the first half.
Probably pretty fortunate to be down by 5. But lots of time to talk over what went wrong now during the break. – 9:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
First half of Warriors-Grizzlies feels a lot like the first half of Knicks-Sixers. Home team controlled play and played really well, but gave up a late surge to make it close at halftime. We’ll see if the Warriors can avoid the same fate that the Knicks wound up with earlier. – 9:16 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Ugly end to the half leaves Warriors with a 59-54 lead over Grizzlies
-Led by as much as 15
-Techs: Draymond and JP
-Scoring: JP 20, DDV 13
-GSW gives MEM 16 points off turnovers – 9:14 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Grizzlies came into this game leading the NBA with 49 rebounds per game. The Warriors rank 22nd with 42.5
At halftime, the Warriors have 31 rebounds and the Grizzlies have 19 – 9:14 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Here to spread holiday cheer! 🎅
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/7OJOy8xAKA – 9:13 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
warriors finally starting missing, grizzlies finally got running. new game. – 9:13 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Good half from the Warriors. Jordan Poole got hot early. Seventeen first quarter points. Veterans brought a ton of effort/focus. Young group held the fort. DiVincenzo/Lamb hit three 3s. Led by as many as 15, but gave up a Tyus Jones 6-0 run in last 27 seconds. Only up five. – 9:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 59-54 at halftime
–Warriros shooting 52.4% from 3 (11-for-21), Grizzlies shooting 20% from 3 (3-for-15)
–Jordan Poole has 20 points and Donte DiVincenzo has 13. Next are Anthony Lamb’s 9 points and Klay’s 7 – 9:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Reminder!
3 for 1 voting today
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/SWF0EZB0I4 – 9:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bay Area legend Brock Purdy in the house for Grizz-Warriors 🏈 pic.twitter.com/2M8jCTTR2B – 9:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ugly finish to the half for the Warriors: First a Jordan Poole turnover. Then Klay Thompson fouls Tyus Jones on a 3-pointer Then Poole gets called for a technical foul.
Jones made all four free throws to cut GSW’s lead to five at halftime. Poole has 20 points, Morant 22 points. – 9:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
peep the hand switch. sheesh @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/PhNT3AR5hU – 9:12 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors lead the Grizzlies 59-54 at the half. Golden State has had decent control of the game since tipoff, leading by 15 points at one point.
Jordan Poole has 20 points (6th 20-point half of the season) on 6-of-13 FG, 3-of-7 3PT. Donte DiVincenzo adds 13 points on 5-of-8 FG. – 9:11 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors led by as many as 15 in the second quarter. Tyus Jones’ four free throws with 4.4 seconds left in the half cut pulled the Grizzlies within five.
Golden State 59, Memphis 54 – 9:11 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors had the ball and a nine-point lead with a chance to go into the locker room up double digits. Then …
Poole turnover
Klay fouls 3-point shooter
Poole technical
The lead is just 5 at the half – 9:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Well that was an important swing for the Grizzlies at the end of the first half.
A foul on a 3-point shot by Thompson and a tech on Jordan Poole cuts a 9-point deficit to five on the second to last possession. – 9:10 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Bruh. Jah almost bah-humbugged the entire GSW team w that dunk. Would’ve had to end the game in the second quarter if he’d put that down – 9:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Foul on Klay with Tyus Jones shooting a 3 and a tech on Jordan Poole
What a bad, bad sequence at the end of the first half – 9:09 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Draymond has passed Tim Hardaway for third most career dimes in franchise history!
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/k9pNHWnOkG – 9:04 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That was a bad third foul on Dillon Brooks. Didn’t need that one at all. – 9:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The rebounding in this one reminds me of Game 6 of the playoff series. The Grizzlies owned the glass (55-37) in Game 5, then GSW put Kevon Looney in the starting lineup & won the battle 70-44 in Game 6
GSW is 22nd in rebounding, but it has a 28-14 advantage vs. Memphis right now – 9:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins was fully in the Christmas spirit 🎄 pic.twitter.com/LEdfEdLZOI – 9:02 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
square em. dot em. get it out the net.
🗳 https://t.co/7exzut8CEo pic.twitter.com/yAakwmVXV5 – 9:01 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
TO at Chase Center, 4:27 left in Q2
-Warriors 52, Grizzlies
-Rebounds: Warriors 26, Grizzlies 13 – 9:00 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
if the warriors gonna shoot 100% on jump shots (not verified) this gonna be long night haha. grizzlies gotta get stops and run to be themselves. hardly any of it so far. – 8:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Wiseman was plus-2 in his first five minutes with three rebounds and one assist. – 8:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
DiVincenzo knocks down a 18-footer, and the Warriors now lead Memphis by 13 with 6:07 left in the half. Golden State is shooting nearly 50% from the field, while the Grizzlies are shooting 41.7%. Dubs are guarding well and knocking down shots, including 10 3-pointers. – 8:53 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Warriors 50 Grizzlies 37 with 6:07 left in the 2nd quarter.
Golden state is shooting 10-17 (!!) on 3-pointers. Memphis is 2-12.
Grizzlies have a 20-4 points in the paint advantage, but they’re going to need to knock down some more shots to beat the Warriors. – 8:53 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
#Dubnation my husband and all my male cousins hammered the Grizzlies (-7) I was the only one who bet on the Warriors and was mocked. I need them to prove me right 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻 – 8:53 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anthony Lamb is now 3-for-3 from deep and is the Warriors’ second-leading scorer with 9 points – 8:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that gear shift tho @Desmond Bane 🎿
🗳 https://t.co/7exzut8CEo pic.twitter.com/zkPtYpbfyg – 8:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. picks up his third foul on an offensive foul with 7:24 left in the second quarter. – 8:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
3-point shooting comparison with under eight minutes left in the half:
Warriors: 9/15
Grizzlies: 2/11 – 8:50 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
This Warriors “no threes” defense should be the staple. Bane can hardly get a clean look – 8:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Now Draymond Green is hitting 3s. This has not been the first half the Grizzlies were hoping for. – 8:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kuminga is becoming a better and better playmaker, especially as a passer. Still trouble when he dribbles too much – 8:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors now up 39-29, their biggest lead of the night
Grizzlies haven’t led since the game started with a Ja to JJJ alley-oop – 8:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors coaches seemed very happy with James Wiseman after the first quarter – 8:42 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors guards trying to get their Christmas dunks in huh – 8:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a nice note to end the first quarter.
keep pushing.
we trail by 4. pic.twitter.com/ioJ6X7cYO8 – 8:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead Memphis 33-29 after one. Jordan Poole already has 17 points, made three 3s in 11 minutes. Golden State went 6/11 from deep as a team in the first quarter. – 8:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors (6-for-11) shot 54.5% on 3s in the first quarter
Grizzlies (2-for-8) shot 25% and were 5-for-10 on free throws – 8:41 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiseman’s sheer size impacted Grizzlies shots in the paint. And he mostly just had his hands up. It’s clear positioning is his priority – 8:40 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Soaking up the knowledge.
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/JSfUdrhVB1 – 8:40 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Capable stretch from the Warriors’ younger players. They threw Moody, Wiseman and Kuminga on the floor together the last five minutes of the first quarter (Kuminga 3 mins) and went +2 against a deep Grizzlies team. – 8:39 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole has 17 points in the first quarter on 5 of 9 shooting including three 3s.
Warriors lead 33-29 after one. – 8:39 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies down by 4 after one.
Warriors dominated the glass and made six 3s. Poole with 17.
Grizzlies 2-8 from deep and 5-10 from the free-throw line. – 8:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 33-29 vs. the Grizzlies after the first quarter
Jordan Poole
11 minutes
17 points
5-for-9 from the field
3-for-5 from deep
4-for-4 from the free-throw line – 8:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Jordan just needed a little bit of space 🎯
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/9MonqCtz2N – 8:35 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Imagine being Jordan Poole. Has Steph to mentor every night lol cheat code!!!! – 8:35 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Ty Jerome, a two-way player, is the oldest Dub on the floor at age 25. – 8:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
one dribble.
two passes.
three points. pic.twitter.com/pczTmAVL5J – 8:34 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
MIKE BREEN: “Ja Morant gets past Jordan Poole, puts it in!”
MARK JACKSON: “With all due respect, a great play but it’s Poole who’s delivered thus far.”
JEFF VAN GUNDY: “You know what didnt deliver? The Zimmerman Telegram.”
MIKE BREEN: “Lets welcome in Lisa Salters. Hi, Lisa!” – 8:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Did they officially make Jordan Poole a splash brother yet? Sheeeshhhh that was over some tough defense from Dillon Brooks. – 8:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Really good body control by Jonathan Kuminga to get fouled there – 8:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks missess the technical foul free throw and Draymond Green goes wild on the bench. Kicking his legs in the air and pumping toward the crowd. – 8:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ja Morant just made a tough layup in traffic. Draymond Green leaped off the bench and said… something. Refs slap Draymond with a tech. – 8:32 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green gets a tech from the bench. Dillon Brooks misses the free throw. Warriors down 26-25 with 3:08 left in the first. – 8:32 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Draymond Green just picked up a technical from the Warriors bench. – 8:31 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors on the court right now: DiVincenzo, Poole, Moody, D. Green, Wiseman. – 8:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
First two Warriors off the bench: James Wiseman and Moses Moody – 8:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Brock Purdy and Deebo Samuel are courtside at Chase Center for Warriors-Grizzlies on Christmas pic.twitter.com/Om88e7XFUo – 8:28 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole and Steph Curry in Dillon Brooks’ ear after the first of those two Poole 3s. Then Brooks yells something toward Joe Lacob’s section after he hit an answer wing 3 in front of him. Had Lacob up talking to the refs after. Always a little extra in this matchup. – 8:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Some fun up and down basketball so far. Jordan Poole has 10 points, but the Grizzlies just responded fast. 21-19 Warriors lead – 8:26 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies had been 0-for on every non-layup until that Dillon Brooks triple.
Now down by 2. – 8:25 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Poole nailed that three in Brooks’ face and talked to him all the way down the court. – 8:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
All five Warriors starters have now been called for a foul
6 minutes left in the first quarter – 8:24 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
What if Steph Curry wasn’t injured for the Christmas Day matchup against Memphis? 👀 pic.twitter.com/BazEA7DPBg – 8:19 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
This isn’t the 1st signature shoe for the Memphis Grizzlies franchise.
Past Grizz Sigs include:
• Allen Iverson – Reebok Answer 13 (2009)
• Hasheem Thabeet – Li-Ning (2010)
• Shane Battier – Peak Battier 6 (2011) pic.twitter.com/Gsf4gzdbJm – 8:19 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies have been outrebounded 8-1. Given up a few wide open 3s and they trail 15-8 early. – 8:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Donte DiVincenzo up to 38.6 percent from 3 this season. Two in the first quarter. He’s made 15 of his last 29. – 8:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
What Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins needs to do to get back on the court
https://t.co/KHGtb1rfLE pic.twitter.com/YDf511uMF1 – 8:16 PM
What Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins needs to do to get back on the court
https://t.co/KHGtb1rfLE pic.twitter.com/YDf511uMF1 – 8:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Stepback
buckets 💥
» https://t.co/ocDF2EGGU9 pic.twitter.com/yNkIveyowm – 8:16 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr was smart for not using his challenge so early even though that was clearly a missed call on the Ja Morant layup – 8:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
12 + trip.
trip + 12.
🗳 https://t.co/7exzut8CEo pic.twitter.com/iNxCUr16pr – 8:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Jordan Poole is too smooth
» https://t.co/ocDF2EHeJH pic.twitter.com/Y6fZbrfm3F – 8:11 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Donte’s back. Knocks down a 3-pointer from the left wing to open up the scoring for the Warriors. – 8:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Happy holidays from Draymond Green and the Warriors pic.twitter.com/pgxKyU5XJp – 8:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Looks like Joe Lacob has new Niners QB Brock Purdy next to him courtside for the Christmas game between the Warriors-Grizzlies about to tip. – 8:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Hoping that we get Dillon Brooks vs Klay Thompson, but I feel like Taylor will lean more towards Brooks on Jordan Poole. – 8:06 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Warriors fans boo all the Grizzlies players during intros, with extra sauce for Brooks and Morant. – 8:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Tune in to #NBAXmas on Channel 86 or on the SXM App 👇
At 8p ET, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies take on the defending champs
🔊 https://t.co/3tfWvrhr0j pic.twitter.com/PsydS0l7Ur – 8:01 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation is family 💛
#NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/WeZE3LHBHt – 7:56 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Ja Morant discusses his new signature shoe, the Nike Ja 1:
“It’s definitely a big milestone for me and something I’ll never forget. I feel like the most important thing was telling a story.” — @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/Ye2VPvZ9KZ – 7:55 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Klay Thompson has a special Christmas edition of his Anta KT 8 today for #NBAXmas 🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/mYs4rZbdla – 7:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
What’s next for James Wiseman after his 30-point performance?
Talked about that and his “demanding more in the post” comment on our pregame show before Warriors-Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/Nles9XGu3R – 7:45 PM
What’s next for James Wiseman after his 30-point performance?
Talked about that and his “demanding more in the post” comment on our pregame show before Warriors-Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/Nles9XGu3R – 7:45 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Ja Morant debuts a new Nike Ja 1 next up on #NBAXmas 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/MqIyJiETrM – 7:41 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters on Christmas
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney – 7:39 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/BqtGbidlFP – 7:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Donte DiVincenzo is back in the starting lineup for Golden State. pic.twitter.com/tkqYFU4ANA – 7:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters vs Grizzlies
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 7:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
11 years ago today, 11 suited up as a Warrior for the first time.
Today, he’s back at it on #NBAXmas
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/CP8p52Zy3V – 7:26 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant ready for Christmas game vs. Golden State Warriors pic.twitter.com/50EPXVWIMF – 7:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
making a wish come true during the holidays 💙
@MakeAWishMidS | @GrizzCommunity pic.twitter.com/NdaNe8n9Zg – 7:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Christmas with the Warriors fam pic.twitter.com/ezyugqnXIY – 7:21 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“Woh… bucket”
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/2GSDn0LiEf – 7:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Catch me soon on Warriors Pregame Live talking the state of the Dubs and James Wiseman before this Christmas game against the Grizzlies – 7:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Selfishly it’s nice to have a little family time, either before or after.”
Stephen Curry will miss this year’s #NBA Christmas game with a shoulder injury, but talked earlier in the season about playing in one of those primetime viewing slots.
#GrindCity at #DubNation tonight. pic.twitter.com/DO6aaUNfos – 7:00 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jordan Poole has his #NBAXmas Kobe options ready 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/S3m43tXpuS – 6:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Kenneth Lofton Jr. wanted me to put out an announcement that Danny Green cannot take him on the ping pong table.
So here is that announcement. – 6:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Moves on #NBAXmas
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/dPZZZDumX3 – 6:52 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Ja Morant will debut his new Nike signature shoe on ABC & ESPN tonight! #NBAXmas #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/hQjwKR4BTb – 6:50 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Ja Morant will debut his new Nike signature show on ABC & ESPN tonight! #NBAXmas #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/YiYy19zeTW – 6:43 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Ja Morant arrived in a full Nike Ja signature sweat suit and a new Ja 1 colorway 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/cv2JGXB6eS – 6:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins is here in Christmas pajamas.
He said Danny Green gifted all the rookies ugly Christmas sweaters and told them to wear them to the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/YqpB9LU7om – 6:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins comes to pregame presser in full Christmas pajamas. Jenkins said his family inspired it and they all have matching pajamas. While Jenkins says he is very comfortable, he will change into Grizzlies gear before the game. pic.twitter.com/79zcJgM6sP – 6:36 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
He flies high 🤯
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/E4mqb4Rjn4 – 6:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Merry Christmas from Grizzlies coach, Taylor Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/fEKNFOto9B – 6:33 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Christmas jammies for Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins pregame. pic.twitter.com/A6at3xLpGx – 6:32 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors had this game as a target date for Andrew Wiggins’ return, but Kerr says his injury has lingered longer than anticipated. With this kind of injury they want to be extra careful bringing him back so it doesn’t get worse. Live action work is a must before returning. – 6:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
There was optimism that Andrew Wiggins would be back today from his adductor strain. Not yet. This will be his 10th straight missed game. Steve Kerr: “It’s lingered longer than expected. With groin injuries, you have to be careful.” Needs to get live work in before being cleared. – 6:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins’ adductor strain has “lingered longer than we expected,” Steve Kerr says
The hope is Wiggins plays soon but no exact date yet – 6:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green went through the Warriors’ walk through a little bit ago and Kerr anticipates that he will play tonight against the Grizzlies. He was listed as questionable with right foot soreness. – 6:18 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green (questionable with right foot soreness) should be ready to play, according to Steve Kerr. He went through the team’s walk through fine. – 6:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green “should be ready to play” tonight vs. the Grizzlies – 6:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is expected to be available today vs Grizzlies. – 6:17 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors coach Steve Kerr offered condolences to the family of his “good friend” and former NBA executive and UNLV assistant coach Mark Warkentein. – 6:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Here to spread holiday cheer.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/qHgGIFUMHU – 5:53 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
came thru the exit to make a entrance. pic.twitter.com/phDzVQY2gM – 5:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Marcus Smart on defending Steph Curry in NBA Finals: “He’s going to challenge you because he moves so much. It was learning about how to play through more excruciating pain against a guy like Steph. How do you adjust when you’re not 100%?.” https://t.co/QIokqQcJgz pic.twitter.com/0uYV6GE1jC – 5:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Marcus Smart on defending Steph Curry in NBA Finals: “He’s going to challenge you because he moves so much. It was learning about how to play through more excruciating pain against a guy like Steph. How do you adjust when you’re not 100%?.” on.nba.com/3hM2nbR – 5:11 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant.
None have celebrated their 25th birthday yet. – 5:06 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dressed in our #NBAXmas best!
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/7cd0lLdwuD – 5:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2011, Klay Thompson scored seven points in his NBA debut with the @Golden State Warriors.
Thompson holds the NBA records for most points in a quarter (37), most 3PM in a game (14), most 3PM in a half (10-T), and most 3PM in a quarter (9).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 5:00 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
51 points in the 3Q for the Mavs today ties the team record for points in any quarter. They scored 51 in the 4th vs Golden State on Jan. 15th, 1985. – 4:33 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
30-point margin in the 3rd quarter (Mavs 51, Lakers 21) is the largest in the league this season, topping Nets-Warriors 1st quarter (46-17) from Wednesday. – 4:30 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The Mavs scored 51 points in the 3rd quarter. That’s the most points by any team in any quarter this season. Golden State and Orlando each had a 50-point quarter this season. – 4:29 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
The Warriors will play on Christmas Day for the 10th consecutive year and 12th time in the last 13 years. Tip-off vs. Memphis at 5 p.m. (PST). More Christmas Day Notes: pic.twitter.com/iuTYyDPADV – 2:41 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Holly Jolly Showdown on #WarriorsGround
🏀 GSW vs. MEM
🕒 5pm PT
📺 #NBAonABC
📻 @957thegame & @ESPNRADIO
📲 https://t.co/ZkjPJj14fy
📝 https://t.co/bBBJz0z8uX
@googlecloud || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/LkixsBEcxL – 2:35 PM
