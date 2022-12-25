Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $6,119,557 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $12,891,606 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday December 25, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ABC/ESPN

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?