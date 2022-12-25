Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $6,119,557 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $12,891,606 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday December 25, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ABC/ESPN
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
@TheWarriorsWire
After missing nine games with an adductor strain, Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest against the Grizzlies. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/23/war… – 4:00 AM