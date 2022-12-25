Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 25, 2022- by

By |

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $6,119,557 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $12,891,606 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday December 25, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ABC/ESPN
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Biderman
@TheWarriorsWire
After missing nine games with an adductor strain, Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest against the Grizzlies. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/23/war…4:00 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home