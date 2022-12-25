James Harden on potential return to Houston: I'm very excited to be here

Is James Harden seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency? Or is the 76ers point guard letting the team know there will be no discount this time? We’ll find out in negotiations this summer. But ESPN reported the former an hour before the Sixers faced the New York Knicks in a Christmas Day game on Sunday morning at Madison Square Garden. “I’m here,” Harden said following the Sixers’ 119-112 victory over the Knicks. “We are playing very well. And I don’t know where the report came from. But I’m very excited to be here. We are playing well, and we’re continuing to get getter.”
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — The pros and cons of a James Harden return to Houston ift.tt/Uoywu75 – 5:18 PM
Embiid, Harden spark second-half run by 76ers to top Knicks for eighth straight win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/25/emb… – 4:35 PM
After the win over the Knicks today, Joel Embiid and James Harden singled out De’Anthony Melton for the way he played #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/25/joe… via @SixersWire – 4:27 PM
New story from New York on quite a day for James Harden:
Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight (from @AP) apnews.com/article/0f26e4… – 3:45 PM
After a win over the Knicks, James Harden addresses the Rockets report and his commitment to the franchise #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/25/jam… via @SixersWire – 3:24 PM
76ers vs. Knicks score, takeaways: Joel Embiid, James Harden shine as Philadelphia pulls off comeback win
A Christmas W for Philly 🙌
Embiid: 35 PTS, 8 REB
A Christmas DUB for Philly 🙌
Embiid: 35 PTS, 8 REB
Joel Embiid & James Harden combined for 64 points and Georges Niang hit 4 threes in the fourth quarter to help lift PHI over NYK at MSG. Harden added 13 assists as he & Embiid proved to be too much for NYK. PHI shot 12 more FTs than Knicks, who have lost 3 straight. – 2:35 PM
That’s 3 straight losses for the Knicks after 8 straight wins.
A James Harden Houston reunion, at this stage of Harden’s career, doesn’t make much sense. The Rockets should be focused on developing organically. Harden, 33, fits better with a contender — like Philadelphia. – 2:32 PM
76ers did to Knicks exactly what they did to Clippers
Friday night: down 20, 29-point turnaround, won 119-114
Christmas: down 14, 28-point turnaround, won 119-112
Just an insane display of offensive talent from Embiid and Harden in the second half. 8 in a row for the Sixers phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 2:27 PM
76ers vs. Knicks score: Joel Embiid, James Harden shine as Philadelphia pulls off comeback win in New York
Sixers beat the Knicks in Christmas at MSG, 119-112. They are 20-12 and have won eight games in a row.
That’s 3 straight losses for the Knicks after 8 straight wins.
Final: Sixers 119, Knicks 112.
Embiid and Harden combine for 64 points, and Philly goes 18-for-39 from 3, as the Sixers win their eighth straight.
FINAL: Sixers 119, Knicks 112 to win their eighth game in a row. Another double-digit comeback for the Sixers, who trailed by 14 in the first half. Embiid with 35 and 8. Harden with 29 and 13. Melton (15 points on 5-of-7 from deep) and Niang (16 points) were also huge. – 2:25 PM
Not something the Sixers have done much of this year but the team had it cooking with Harden on and Joel off. So when Joel re-enters he selflessly spaces the floor for Beard. And it works. Kudos to Joel here pic.twitter.com/8twolBZrnY – 2:22 PM
Great start to the day with 76ers-Knicks going OVER with more than 5:00 left and James Harden topping his assists prop too. 5% plus package will have plays on every Christmas 🎄 game. NBA MAX plays at @WagerTalk a perfect 5-0 on the season. Let’s ride! – 2:17 PM
Julius Randle has been picking on James Harden for a lot of today. Harden is now starting to pick on Randle on these Niang pick-and-pops. – 2:11 PM
A Jericho Sims dunk with 1:11 to go in the third gave the Knicks a 93-88 lead.
Joel Embiid and James Harden have scored 57 points together today…
Now 76ers have their first lead. Harden has taken over the game with Embiid resting. Feeds Niang for a 3-pointer that makes it 101-98 with 10:37 left. – 2:00 PM
Sixers’ defense has been disgusting today but Embiid and Harden have been about as good as they can possibly play on offense for last quarter and a half – 1:59 PM
James Harden hits a 3 to tie the game for the second time since the opening tip on one possession, then hits Georges Niang for another to put Philly into the lead for the first time all game with 10:37 to go. Harden is now up to 26 and 9, while Joel Embiid has 31 points. – 1:59 PM
James Harden with 2 really huge triples, including one where he was fouled, and Philadelphia is within 96-95 after 3 quarters. New York has led all throughout this one with their largest lead being 14. Harden has 23 points on 5/11 shooting and Joel Embiid has 31. #Sixers – 1:54 PM
Knicks 96, Sixers 95 at the end of the third. Both teams now shooting more than 53 percent from the floor. Embiid and Randle both with 31 points. Harden with 23. Brunson with 21 and 11. – 1:54 PM
From @Jake Fischer on Harden:
Watch Doc screaming at Harrell to get out of the strong side dunker spot, ruining the spacing for Harden’s drive.
The @Philadelphia 76ers clawing back on Christmas, trailing by just 3, 63-60, at halftime.
Embiid: 16 PTS / 2 REB
Melton: 12 PTS / 4-4 3fg
Harden: 11 PTS / 7 AST
Harris: 6 PTS / 6 REB
Yowza, Shake Milton. That’ll cut the Knicks’ lead to 63-60 at the break. Sixers trailed by as many as 14 but rallied. Embiid has 16 points on 4-of-10 from the floor and 7-of-11 from the line. Harden with 11 points. Melton with 12 on 4-of-4 from deep. – 1:12 PM
Word of James Harden weighing a Houston reunion dates back to his strained days in Brooklyn, before the trade request that brought him to Philadelphia. More @YahooSports, how this wandering eye is different than Harden’s look to the Sixers a year ago: sports.yahoo.com/sources-james-… – 1:04 PM
Harden reportedly open to Houston return, truth or negotiation tactic? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/25/har… – 12:58 PM
James Harden breaks out a red Harden Vol 7 on #NBAXMas pic.twitter.com/xBcGOiu5QV – 12:52 PM
Knicks 37, Sixers 25 at the end of the first. Knicks shot 50 percent, got 8 second-chance points and 8 in transition. Embiid is 2-of-6 from the floor and 0-for-2 from the FT line. Harden and Melton both have 6 points. – 12:38 PM
James Harden dismisses questions about a potential return to the Houston Rockets inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 12:37 PM
I think Harden returning to the Rockets… is a good thing? for OKC with the remaining protected picks/swaps they own from them – 12:20 PM
Jabari after covering Harden, Jalen, KPJ and Sengun on defense for 48 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ef6jJZ1yDZ – 12:19 PM
I think Harden returning to the Rockets… is a good thing? for OKC with the swaps they own from them – 12:17 PM
James Harden obviously makes the Rockets better, and the Rockets have to be better next season when the bills on the Westbrook-CP trade are due, but he cannot come back and dictate flight schedules and practice schedules and all that stuff. If he’s back, he’s 1-of-15, not 1-of-1 – 12:14 PM
While we wait for Sixers-Knicks, some preliminary thoughts on the report that James Harden is considering heading back to Houston in free agency, because not even Christmas morning is safe from the Sixers being chaotic phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-rep… – 12:01 PM
James Harden back to the Houston Rockets is a possibility #NBA
Should The Houston Rockets Sign James Harden Next Offseason? youtu.be/k9yJ330Tp-s @LockedOnRockets – 11:51 AM
This may partially be a leverage play for Harden, but anyone who believes it’s ONLY leverage does not understand the breadth of his relationship with Houston.
Very telling line in the Harden leak to Woj:
Very telling line in the Harden leak to Woj:
Very telling line in the Harden lead to Woj:
What if…
James Harden realized how badly he compromised Houston’s situation with the Russell Westbrook trade.
So he asks out, allows Houston to build up a new war chest, and then comes back when they’re flushed with picks, young talent, and cap space.
Related, the Harden considering Houston in FA story coming out now is hilarious. – 11:21 AM
I project the Rockets to have $59.3M in cap space this summer.
And that’s without sacrificing any of their young core.
That’s more than enough to add James Harden and to have enough left over to add more talent around him, along with keeping all the kids.
ESPN Sources: All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July — if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers: es.pn/3WqsJ1S – 11:03 AM
Inside the Sixers: Joel Embiid, James Harden, and company prepare for a marquee matchup: ‘Hopefully, we can put on a show’ inquirer.com/sixers/new-yor… via @phillyinquirer – 5:05 AM
James Harden’s record night and another big showing from Joel Embiid powered the Sixers to their seventh straight win.inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:10 PM
Asked before the game about the report, Harden responded: “What report?” Harden said he didn’t know what the reporter was talking about. He also became agitated when asked about the report that he was considering going back to Houston. “Why would you ask me about that on Christmas, man?” he said. “You didn’t say Merry Christmas or nothing. You asked me about something that I ain’t even … I’m not answering. I didn’t see nothing.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / December 25, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers PR: Since returning to the lineup on Dec. 5, @James Harden is averaging 12.1 assists per game. His 109 assists over a 9-game span are the most by a @Philadelphia 76ers player since Mo Cheeks had 118 from 10/30-11/17, 1982. Chamberlain is the only other 76er with 109+ assists over 9 games. -via Twitter @SixersStats / December 25, 2022
