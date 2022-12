James Harden on potential return to Houston: I'm very excited to be here

Is James Harden seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency? Or is the 76ers point guard letting the team know there will be no discount this time? We’ll find out in negotiations this summer. But ESPN reported the former an hour before the Sixers faced the New York Knicks in a Christmas Day game on Sunday morning at Madison Square Garden. “I’m here,” Harden said following the Sixers’ 119-112 victory over the Knicks. “We are playing very well. And I don’t know where the report came from. But I’m very excited to be here. We are playing well, and we’re continuing to get getter.”Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer