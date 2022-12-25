James Harden seriously considering return to the Houston Rockets this offseason

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I think Harden returning to the Rockets… is a good thing? for OKC with the remaining protected picks/swaps they own from them – 12:20 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari after covering Harden, Jalen, KPJ and Sengun on defense for 48 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ef6jJZ1yDZ – 12:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I think Harden returning to the Rockets… is a good thing? for OKC with the swaps they own from them – 12:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
James Harden obviously makes the Rockets better, and the Rockets have to be better next season when the bills on the Westbrook-CP trade are due, but he cannot come back and dictate flight schedules and practice schedules and all that stuff. If he’s back, he’s 1-of-15, not 1-of-1 – 12:14 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
While we wait for Sixers-Knicks, some preliminary thoughts on the report that James Harden is considering heading back to Houston in free agency, because not even Christmas morning is safe from the Sixers being chaotic phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-rep… – 12:01 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
James Harden back to the Houston Rockets is a possibility #NBA
eurohoops.net/uncategorized/… – 11:53 AM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Should The Houston Rockets Sign James Harden Next Offseason? youtu.be/k9yJ330Tp-s @LockedOnRockets – 11:51 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
This may partially be a leverage play for Harden, but anyone who believes it’s ONLY leverage does not understand the breadth of his relationship with Houston.
He still has friends and family here, he still hosts charity events here, and most Rockets fans still love James Harden. – 11:43 AM
This may partially be a leverage play for Harden, but anyone who believes it’s ONLY leverage does not understand the breadth of his relationship with Houston.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Very telling line in the Harden leak to Woj:
“For all of Harden’s history and connection with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and CEO Tad Brown, his working relationships with Embiid and coach Doc Rivers resemble something closer to a work in progress.” – 11:39 AM
Very telling line in the Harden leak to Woj:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Very telling line in the Harden leak to Woj:
“For all of Harden’s history and connection with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and CEO Tad Brown, his working relationships with Embiid and coach Doc Rivers resemble something closer to a work in progress.” – 11:37 AM
Very telling line in the Harden leak to Woj:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Very telling line in the Harden lead to Woj:
“For all of Harden’s history and connection with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and CEO Tad Brown, his working relationships with Embiid and coach Doc Rivers resemble something closer to a work in progress.” – 11:37 AM
Very telling line in the Harden lead to Woj:
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
What if…
James Harden realized how badly he compromised Houston’s situation with the Russell Westbrook trade.
So he asks out, allows Houston to build up a new war chest, and then comes back when they’re flushed with picks, young talent, and cap space.
Master plan/mea culpa? – 11:26 AM
What if…
James Harden realized how badly he compromised Houston’s situation with the Russell Westbrook trade.
So he asks out, allows Houston to build up a new war chest, and then comes back when they’re flushed with picks, young talent, and cap space.
Michael Dugat @mdug
Related, the Harden considering Houston in FA story coming out now is hilarious. – 11:21 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I project the Rockets to have $59.3M in cap space this summer.
And that’s without sacrificing any of their young core.
That’s more than enough to add James Harden and to have enough left over to add more talent around him, along with keeping all the kids.
Interesting scenario! – 11:15 AM
I project the Rockets to have $59.3M in cap space this summer.
And that’s without sacrificing any of their young core.
That’s more than enough to add James Harden and to have enough left over to add more talent around him, along with keeping all the kids.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July — if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers: es.pn/3WqsJ1S – 11:03 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Inside the Sixers: Joel Embiid, James Harden, and company prepare for a marquee matchup: ‘Hopefully, we can put on a show’ inquirer.com/sixers/new-yor… via @phillyinquirer – 5:05 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden’s record night and another big showing from Joel Embiid powered the Sixers to their seventh straight win.inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:10 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Ayton and Murray ahead of Harden is wild. I guess it could be a games played thing? espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:49 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid and James Harden discussed their progression as a duo on the offensive end after another dominant effort #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/24/joe… via @SixersWire – 1:03 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
New (unlocked) post:
On the best game of the Harden/Embiid era, executing down the stretch against a world-class defense, and overall a very impressive comeback win.
Also:
* Stats from the win.
* Postgame quotes.
* Stats from the winning streak
And more: dailysix.com/sixers-vs-clip… – 12:34 PM
New (unlocked) post:
On the best game of the Harden/Embiid era, executing down the stretch against a world-class defense, and overall a very impressive comeback win.
Also:
* Stats from the win.
* Postgame quotes.
* Stats from the winning streak
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Eleven assists from James Harden to Joel Embiid. Solving the Clippers’ big and small units. Using the bench to make the right halftime rotation adjustments.
How the Sixers rallied back and picked up one of their best wins of the season: theathletic.com/4032918/2022/1… – 11:12 AM
Eleven assists from James Harden to Joel Embiid. Solving the Clippers’ big and small units. Using the bench to make the right halftime rotation adjustments.
Harden and his inner-circle have been openly weighing Houston in recent weeks and months, sources said, a remarkable possibility given that he requested and received a trade out of the franchise less than two years ago. -via ESPN / December 25, 2022
His future with the 76ers remains a fluid proposition, one that’s been buoyed with seven straight victories on the way into a Christmas Day meeting with the New York Knicks (noon ET on ABC and ESPN). Harden is on a winning and productive roll with All-NBA center Joel Embiid, and the state of that partnership and the Sixers’ postseason success could well be telltale factors in how Harden proceeds past this season. Experiencing a deep playoff run in a rabid, hungry Philadelphia marketplace could positively impact his thinking — just as the fallout of an early exit could too. -via ESPN / December 25, 2022
Despite forcing his way out of the Rockets in January of 2021, Harden has maintained something of a magnetic pull to Houston, drawn to the community, lifestyle and family there, sources said. After what would become relatively brief stops in Brooklyn and Philadelphia, a move back to a rebuilding Rockets franchise would effectively represent comfort and familiarity over an immediate championship pursuit. -via ESPN / December 25, 2022
