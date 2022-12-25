James Harden was eyeing return to Houston since his Brooklyn stint

The early chatter about Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard James Harden considering a return to Houston dates back to before he requested a trade out of Brooklyn, league sources told Yahoo Sports. When Nets officials first learned of Harden’s waning commitment to their franchise, his purported interest in rejoining the Rockets was on Brooklyn’s radar as much as the looming threat of Philadelphia.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
From @Jake Fischer on Harden:
“When Nets officials first learned of Harden’s waning commitment to their franchise, his purported interest in rejoining the Rockets was on Brooklyn’s radar as much as the looming threat of Philadelphia.” – 1:45 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Watch Doc screaming at Harrell to get out of the strong side dunker spot, ruining the spacing for Harden’s drive.
Harrell ignored him and Doc was pissed. pic.twitter.com/tWhg4Yc858 – 1:31 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers clawing back on Christmas, trailing by just 3, 63-60, at halftime.
Embiid: 16 PTS / 2 REB
Melton: 12 PTS / 4-4 3fg
Harden: 11 PTS / 7 AST
Harris: 6 PTS / 6 REB
Milton: 5 PTS (including a sickeningly stunning halftime half court buzzer beater lol) – 1:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Yowza, Shake Milton. That’ll cut the Knicks’ lead to 63-60 at the break. Sixers trailed by as many as 14 but rallied. Embiid has 16 points on 4-of-10 from the floor and 7-of-11 from the line. Harden with 11 points. Melton with 12 on 4-of-4 from deep. – 1:12 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Word of James Harden weighing a Houston reunion dates back to his strained days in Brooklyn, before the trade request that brought him to Philadelphia. More @YahooSports, how this wandering eye is different than Harden’s look to the Sixers a year ago: sports.yahoo.com/sources-james-… – 1:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Harden reportedly open to Houston return, truth or negotiation tactic? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/25/har… – 12:58 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Harden breaks out a red Harden Vol 7 on #NBAXMas pic.twitter.com/xBcGOiu5QV – 12:52 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Knicks 37, Sixers 25 at the end of the first. Knicks shot 50 percent, got 8 second-chance points and 8 in transition. Embiid is 2-of-6 from the floor and 0-for-2 from the FT line. Harden and Melton both have 6 points. – 12:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden dismisses questions about a potential return to the Houston Rockets inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 12:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I think Harden returning to the Rockets… is a good thing? for OKC with the remaining protected picks/swaps they own from them – 12:20 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari after covering Harden, Jalen, KPJ and Sengun on defense for 48 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ef6jJZ1yDZ – 12:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I think Harden returning to the Rockets… is a good thing? for OKC with the swaps they own from them – 12:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
James Harden obviously makes the Rockets better, and the Rockets have to be better next season when the bills on the Westbrook-CP trade are due, but he cannot come back and dictate flight schedules and practice schedules and all that stuff. If he’s back, he’s 1-of-15, not 1-of-1 – 12:14 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
While we wait for Sixers-Knicks, some preliminary thoughts on the report that James Harden is considering heading back to Houston in free agency, because not even Christmas morning is safe from the Sixers being chaotic phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-rep… – 12:01 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
James Harden back to the Houston Rockets is a possibility #NBA
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Should The Houston Rockets Sign James Harden Next Offseason? youtu.be/k9yJ330Tp-s @LockedOnRockets – 11:51 AM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
This may partially be a leverage play for Harden, but anyone who believes it’s ONLY leverage does not understand the breadth of his relationship with Houston.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Very telling line in the Harden leak to Woj:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
What if…
James Harden realized how badly he compromised Houston’s situation with the Russell Westbrook trade.
So he asks out, allows Houston to build up a new war chest, and then comes back when they’re flushed with picks, young talent, and cap space.
Master plan/mea culpa? – 11:26 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Related, the Harden considering Houston in FA story coming out now is hilarious. – 11:21 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I project the Rockets to have $59.3M in cap space this summer.
And that’s without sacrificing any of their young core.
That’s more than enough to add James Harden and to have enough left over to add more talent around him, along with keeping all the kids.
Interesting scenario! – 11:15 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July — if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers: es.pn/3WqsJ1S – 11:03 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Inside the Sixers: Joel Embiid, James Harden, and company prepare for a marquee matchup: ‘Hopefully, we can put on a show’ inquirer.com/sixers/new-yor… via @phillyinquirer – 5:05 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden’s record night and another big showing from Joel Embiid powered the Sixers to their seventh straight win.inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:10 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Ayton and Murray ahead of Harden is wild. I guess it could be a games played thing? espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:49 PM
More on this storyline
While Harden was frustrated with Kyrie Irving’s part-time playing status in Brooklyn and a January knee injury to Kevin Durant left him shouldering the Nets’ offensive burden, sources said Harden also longed for the familiarity of Houston, where he rose into a central magnate of the area’s popular culture and entertainment industry. You were someone in Houston if you knew Harden. And after one road visit to San Antonio last season, sources said, Harden took a detour amid the Nets’ road trip to have another evening as a Houston kingmaker. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 25, 2022
A championship is the one thing Harden’s resume lacks as well. People familiar with Harden’s thinking have long listed Dwyane Wade’s three titles as something Harden sees ahead of his standing on the great guard rankings in NBA history. The rebuilding Rockets aren’t exactly a more established situation for Harden to earn a trophy. Harden’s agreement to remain in Philadelphia is a one-year deal plus another option for the 2023-24 season. It is no secret his partnership with Embiid may not last beyond that. But this season is still, and will always be, rooted in a clear common initiative of contending for a championship. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 25, 2022
All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July — if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / December 25, 2022
