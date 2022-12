James Harden was eyeing return to Houston since his Brooklyn stint

A championship is the one thing Harden’s resume lacks as well. People familiar with Harden’s thinking have long listed Dwyane Wade’s three titles as something Harden sees ahead of his standing on the great guard rankings in NBA history. The rebuilding Rockets aren’t exactly a more established situation for Harden to earn a trophy. Harden’s agreement to remain in Philadelphia is a one-year deal plus another option for the 2023-24 season. It is no secret his partnership with Embiid may not last beyond that. But this season is still, and will always be, rooted in a clear common initiative of contending for a championship. -via Yahoo! Sports / December 25, 2022