Knicks have interest in Tobias Harris?

During the 76ers’ Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Maxey sustained a left foot fracture – the first major injury of his pro career. Less than a day later, he joined his teammates on the bench, in a boot but smiling, as the team faced the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 19. Less than a day after that, Maxey and his family were in West Philadelphia, passing out Thanksgiving meals to more than 300 local families on Nov. 20. Even so shortly after an injury, Tobias Harris wasn’t surprised to see Maxey in either place. “Tyrese is a man of his word,” Harris said. “He has a lot of pillars and morals that he sticks to, that make up who he is – a trustworthy person, somebody who’s loyal, and also knows his impact.” -via NBA.com / December 23, 2022