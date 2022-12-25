Knicks have interest in Tobias Harris?

“The Knicks, at least internally, talked about the idea of acquiring Tobias Harris via trade before their winning streak started,” Begley said. “… Tom Thibodeau spoke highly of Harris before the game. That’s just one name to keep an eye on.”
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on NYK’s Christmas Day loss, taking stock two months into the season & club’s previous consideration on PHI’s Tobias Harris here: pic.twitter.com/QsGos85wjg – 5:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. “I always thought Tobias Harris is one of the most underrated players in the league.” pic.twitter.com/E5QuvOMsZS – 10:24 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“We’ve obviously been playing really well as of late,” Sixers forward Tobias Harris said. “A win like tonight goes to show how good of a team we are, especially when we come to play.”
“We’ve obviously been playing really well as of late,” Sixers forward Tobias Harris said. “A win like tonight goes to show how good of a team we are, especially when we come to play.”
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clips-Sixers starters:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
Tobias Harris
P.J. Tucker
Joel Embiid
De’Anthony Melton
James Harden – 6:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers are starting the usual: James Harden, DeAnthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid
76ers are starting the usual: James Harden, DeAnthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) on @Tyrese Maxey:
“Everybody knows how special Tyrese is on the court, but he’s even more special off the floor. He’s a giver. He’s always trying to uplift people he’s around. You don’t find that in many people. He’s one of those special individuals.” – 2:59 PM
During the 76ers’ Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Tyrese Maxey sustained a left foot fracture – the first major injury of his pro career. Less than a day later, he joined his teammates on the bench, in a boot but smiling, as the team faced the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 19. Less than a day after that, Maxey and his family were in West Philadelphia, passing out Thanksgiving meals to more than 300 local families on Nov. 20. Even so shortly after an injury, Tobias Harris wasn’t surprised to see Maxey in either place. “Tyrese is a man of his word,” Harris said. “He has a lot of pillars and morals that he sticks to, that make up who he is – a trustworthy person, somebody who’s loyal, and also knows his impact.” -via NBA.com / December 23, 2022
Noah Levick: Tobias Harris is out with back pain vs. the Warriors. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / December 16, 2022
Lauren Rosen: Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris’ continued growth as a multidimensional shooting threat: “He’s not just a catch-and-shoot, he’s a catch-and-rise guy… I’m really proud of the work that he’s put in.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / December 16, 2022
