Kyrie Irving in talks with SIA Collective on a sneaker deal?

Kyrie Irving could be close to finding a new sneaker partner … so says Musiq Soulchild, who tells TMZ Sports he’s heard the Nets superstar is talking to a new shoe company about a potential deal in the aftermath of his split with Nike. We spoke to the “B.U.D.D.Y.” artist at DASH radio in L.A. this week … and he revealed to us that he got the shoe scoop after securing a pair of dope kicks from Devlin Carter at SIA Collective.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
As for the game – Giannis Antetokounmpo preached urgency after another 🐢 start in #Bucks 118-100 loss to #Nets
🌟🌟 Bucks felt they did a good job on KD/Kyrie … but others had a good night.
🗣️ Pat Connaughton has an explanation for offensive woes
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 12:28 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie on KD: “When he’s playing well and we’re all playing well and clicking, we’re a tough team to beat.” – 10:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant walked to the bench and slapped hands with Jacque Vaughn. Kyrie Irving bumped chests with Royce O’Neale. The entire Nets bench rose to its feet and cheered the starters.
This is how you make a statement. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 118, Bucks 100
Durant: 24 pts, 9/17 shooting
Claxton: 19 pts, 9/10 shooting
Irving: 18 pts, 6/18 shooting
O’Neale: 17 pts, 5/8 from three
Biggest win of the season for Brooklyn with a complete team effort. That’s 8-straight and 15 of 18.
Nets are 1.5 back of 1st. – 9:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Bucks 118-110. The win streak is eight. Kyrie Irving delivered in the fourth on a night where he didn’t have it going early. The depth showed. And the NBA is probably pissed at itself for leaving them off the Christmas Day slate. On that note, happy holidays. – 9:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving drills a transition three to put Brooklyn up 21 with 3:05 remaining.
The crowd here is into it. Big-time performance by the streaking Nets. – 9:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving hits another 3 to put the Nets up 21. This game is over. There’s 3:05 legy. – 9:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Bucks 96-86 with 6:58 left. Milwaukee is running out of time to close the gap. T.J. Warren is up to 12 points and Kyrie Irving has hit a couple shots despite a rough night to maintain the Nets’ lead. – 9:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Really rough night for Kyrie. Should see KD back in after this timeout.
Nets should probably stop leaving Brook Lopez wide open 2 feet away from the rim. – 9:33 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets have held a double digit lead through much of the game — a fact made even more impressive given that Kyrie is just 3-for-15 from the field. He has struggled to find a rhythm all night. – 9:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After trailing 23, the Bucks have cut the Nets’ lead to just 10 entering the fourth quarter. Giannis went ballistic and has 26 points and 11 rebounds entering the 4th. Kevin Durant has 22 points and 6 assists. Kyrie Irving is 1-of-9 with only 4 points. #Nets #Bucks – 9:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After trailing 23, the Bucks have cut the Nets’ lead to just 10 entering the fourth quarter. Giannis went ballistic and has 26 points and 11 rebounds entering the 4th. Kevin Durant has 26 points and 6 assists. Kyrie Irving is 1-of-9 with only 4 points. #Nets #Bucks – 9:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Bucks 85-75. Seth Curry’s baseline j at the buzzer was off. Bucks still within striking distance going into the fourth. Can they make it a game? Kyrie Irving is just 1-for-9 from the field. Has six rebounds and four assists to his credit. – 9:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets up 23 on the Bucks despite just four points from Kyrie Irving. Ben Simmons is attacking the basket more and more over the course of the game. Nic Claxton is eight-for-eight and Royce O’Neale is playing well on his t-shirt night. – 9:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This has been a really good performance from Brooklyn so far. Outplaying Milwaukee pretty handily at both ends, and is doing so without a huge game from Kevin Durant – not to mention a flat out bad one from Kyrie Irving (4 points on 1-for-7 shooting). – 9:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving with a crossover on Grayson Allen (Duke on Duke crime) and finds Claxton for a dunk on a no-look lob. That was pretty. – 7:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Bucks putting Kyrie in tons of actions with Giannis to try to force switches.
Nets have done a nice job navigating it the last two possessions after some early miscues. – 7:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets trail the Bucks 10-9 early despite no baskets from KD or Kyrie four and a half minutes into the game. Royce O’Neale with five early points on his t-shirt night. Giannis and Brook Lopez have all of the Bucks’ points. – 7:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Jacque Vaughn. This one comes after Giannis whips a wrap-around dime to Brook Lopez for an uncontested dunk.
Bucks lead, 10-9, at the 7:31 mark of the first quarter. Giannis, as expected, has been a matchup nightmare, but Nets only trail 1 with 0 from KD or Kyrie. – 7:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Here’s your random fun fact of the night. The last three Nets to don No. 11 are all in the building tonight. In order, Jacque Vaughn, Brook Lopez and Kyrie Irving. The more you know… – 7:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
And here.. we.. go.
Giannis Antetokounmpo forces a turnover on Kevin Durant, takes the ball the full length of the court and gets the and one dunk on Kyrie Irving. – 7:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter/Kyrie Irving
Jrue Holiday/Kevin Durant on both ends of the court to open things up #Bucks #Nets – 7:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Joe Harris came in and reported soreness in his knee earlier today.
Kyrie and Yuta Watanabe are full go tonight. – 5:48 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: Free from (self inflicted) distraction, Kyrie Irving is playing at an elite level. Suddenly the Nets are, too.si.com/nba/2022/12/23… – 11:57 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most iso PPG on 50+ FG% this season:
5.8 — Kyrie
5.8 — Dame
4.8 — Siakam
4.4 — DeRozan
4.3 — Zion pic.twitter.com/fe71BKn0Sd – 11:41 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie Irving is available Friday for the Nets vs. Milwaukee
Yuta Watanabe is questionable – 5:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
No Kyrie Irving on Nets status report for tomorrow’s game against Milwaukee: Watanabe (right hamstring tightness) – QUESTIONABLE
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Edwards (G League assignment) – OUT
Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT
Williams (G League – two-way) – OUT – 4:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving is not listed on the Nets injury report for tomorrows game against the Milwaukee Bucks. – 4:34 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
“I am not FREE until all of my people are FREE”
There’s still more to do in our world! Help on person or one family a day and let’s see where we end up(Humanity)
A11Even TRIBE
🤞🏾♾
Hélà – 2:14 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
I wake up everyday knowing that I come from a bloodline of
BLACK KINGS and QUEENS, who protect me eternally. It’s my responsibility to honor them by fighting for My peoples Freedom everywhere in this world. The awakening is Happening, keep trusting GOD my people
🤞🏾♾
Hélà – 2:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
#Nets notes
Kevin Durant: Knicks-Nets should be on Christmas docket.
Kyrie Irving (right calf tightness) uncertain for Friday vs MIL
Jacque Vaughn: “Do I envision (TJ Warren) playing 35 minutes? No.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:17 PM
“These shoes are made by a Black man,” responded Soulchild when asked to describe the Crocs-inspired shoes he had on (h/t Kevin Keisi of Yahoo Sports). “His name is Devlin. He has his own company called SIA Collective… He’s actually in talks trying to work out a deal with Kyrie Irving.” -via Clutch Points / December 25, 2022
Just days after it was revealed that Kyrie Irving had given $300,000 to five GoFundMe appeals, there’s a yet another example of the Nets guard’s generosity. Irving is listed as giving another $15,000 to a GoFundMe appeal for a Long Island man who lost his home — a small cottage in Southhampton — to a fire. Irving’s gift, provided four days ago, matched the GoFundMe goal set up by friends of Joseph Cassone who among other things runs an annual musical festival called Bradstock on the east end of the island. -via NetsDaily / December 24, 2022
