LeBron James available to play in record-setting 17th Christmas Day game

Brad Turner: Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for today’s game at Dallas. James is set to appear in his record-setting 17th career game on Christmas Day.
Source: Twitter @BA_Turner
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
LeBron faces up on Luka to close out the first quarter. Misses a triple. But Lakers get out of the first 12 minutes up 28-21. LeBron has 10 points, Luka 7. – 3:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL were up 23-11 when LeBron subbed out; lead is down to 4 at 25-21 when he returned. – 3:10 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Eight early points for LeBron James who has the Lakers up 17-6 with 7:17 left in the first. Luka Doncic has yet to score or even take a shot. – 2:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is bullying a small Mavs lineup early, already with four buckets in the paint towards 8 points, as LAL get off to a 17-6 lead.
Lakers are doubling Luka (0 FGA’s) and the Mavs support players aren’t making them pay just yet. – 2:52 PM
LeBron is bullying a small Mavs lineup early, already with four buckets in the paint towards 8 points, as LAL get off to a 17-6 lead.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Merry Christmas from Dallas. A record 17th Christmas Day game for LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/Q9HHEAaML2 – 2:50 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
#NBAXmas LeBron 20s today for @LeBron James 🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/jF8oku8KLj – 2:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jeff Van Gundy on LeBron James: “He’s still playing individually well more so on offense than on defense. But they’re just not very good. He’s a part of that. He had a large part with who’s on the roster. It’s a hard position.” https://t.co/ZJEjoo8iHb pic.twitter.com/kRbuuCA0c1 – 2:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jeff Van Gundy on LeBron James: “He’s still playing individually well more so on offense than on defense. But they’re just not very good. He’s a part of that. He had a large part with who’s on the roster. It’s a hard position.” bit.ly/3YCGw7f – 2:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
LeBron James and the LA Lakers take on Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks! Hear all the action at 2:30p ET on NBA Radio Channel 86 or on the SXM App 👇
#NBAXmas 🔊 https://t.co/3tfWvrhr0j pic.twitter.com/H1epIkehzm – 2:29 PM
LeBron James and the LA Lakers take on Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks! Hear all the action at 2:30p ET on NBA Radio Channel 86 or on the SXM App 👇
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mavs-Lakers better be an awesome Luka-LeBron shootout or there’s going to be a big nap happening. – 2:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron will start his NBA-record 17th 🎅🏼 game today in Dallas. – 1:50 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for today’s game at Dallas. James is set to appear in his record-setting 17th career game on Christmas Day. – 1:49 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron is passing Kobe for the most Christmas games in NBA history.
Officially the torch bearer for the hoops holiday. pic.twitter.com/RG5tDSKMeC – 12:42 PM
LeBron is passing Kobe for the most Christmas games in NBA history.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) listed as probable for today’s #NBAChristmas game vs. #Mavericks
He’ll set all-time record for most NBA Christmas games played. He and Kobe Bryant are tied at 16.
With a win, James will have the most Christmas game victories. #LakeShow #Lakers pic.twitter.com/WBSZe1Jrba – 12:09 PM
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) listed as probable for today’s #NBAChristmas game vs. #Mavericks
He’ll set all-time record for most NBA Christmas games played. He and Kobe Bryant are tied at 16.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Merry Christmas, y’all!
LeBron is in town for the day, but his influence has guided how the Jason Kidd and the Mavericks have coached Luka Doncic for 1.5 years now.
On tough love, a specific pod and, just for Luka, lots of bets: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:35 AM
Merry Christmas, y’all!
LeBron is in town for the day, but his influence has guided how the Jason Kidd and the Mavericks have coached Luka Doncic for 1.5 years now.
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron on Christmas:
26.4 PPG
7.8 RPG
7.1 APG
If he wins today he will have the most Christmas wins of all-time. pic.twitter.com/vxnXVHCpYm – 11:19 AM
LeBron on Christmas:
26.4 PPG
7.8 RPG
7.1 APG
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
We’ll be keeping you up to date about Dirk’s statue unveiling. But as far as Mavs-Lakers, LeBron James is probable, according to latest report. Finney-Smith, Green, Walker, Kleber all out for Mavericks. Jaden Hardy is questionable. – 11:13 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Christmas Day leaders since 2000:
PTS — LeBron
REB — LeBron
AST — LeBron
STL — Westbrook
BLK — Shaq pic.twitter.com/eJueHJ0XJ2 – 10:00 AM
Christmas Day leaders since 2000:
PTS — LeBron
REB — LeBron
AST — LeBron
STL — Westbrook
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
This month, Jrue Holiday has been the primary defender on Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen, De’Aaron Fox, Franz Wagner, and Kevin Porter Jr.
He’ll get Jayson Tatum tomorrow. Quite a month of defensive assignments. – 4:48 PM
This month, Jrue Holiday has been the primary defender on Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen, De’Aaron Fox, Franz Wagner, and Kevin Porter Jr.
ClutchPoints: LA will be without JTA (right ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury). While LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is listed as probable, the Lakers announced. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / December 25, 2022
But he and Russell Westbrook, who had 17 points and seven assists off the bench after missing two games because of left foot soreness, can’t pull off magic tricks if there’s no cohesiveness or consistency on defense. “We can’t just assume that … [because] we have first-ballot Hall of Famers on this roster that we can just play around with the game and waste possessions and someone’s going to put their cape on and come save the day,” Ham said. “We have to get out in front of things. We have to be the ones to set a tone, not match someone else’s energy.” -via Los Angeles Times / December 24, 2022
