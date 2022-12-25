LeBron James out vs. Mavericks?

ClutchPoints: LA will be without JTA (right ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury). While LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is listed as probable, the Lakers announced.
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
This month, Jrue Holiday has been the primary defender on Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen, De’Aaron Fox, Franz Wagner, and Kevin Porter Jr.
He’ll get Jayson Tatum tomorrow. Quite a month of defensive assignments. – 4:48 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
And for your listening pleasure on this xmas weekend…the excellent @jj_redick joins the Crossover pod to discuss:
🩼 The agony of leaving the game
🎙️ Transitioning from player to pundit
⚖️ NBA parity!
😕 The Lakers’ LeBron conundrum
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA32hD pic.twitter.com/OOJQ7WpFq1 – 1:03 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Last night was RJ Barrett’s second career game with at least 44 points, 7 rebounds and six made three-pointers.
He is just the third player in NBA history to record more than one such game before turning 23. The other two players are:
LeBron James and Luka Doncic – 9:34 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch LeBron James’ shoe come off on play to tie game, Lakers fall to Hornets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/24/wat… – 8:21 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Lebron James lost his shoe in the last seconds of the game while Lakers were down by 2⃣ PTS 🥴
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/bok7Z8FJ4W – 1:28 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron lost his shoe on the potential game-winning play for the Lakers 😳 pic.twitter.com/58yFHs0tb9 – 1:09 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I’ve seen a lot of crazy endings to games but never – never, ever, nevuh, evuh – seen a dude lose his shoe like this. Bron’s shoe fled like the baseline was its freedom pic.twitter.com/81BBLjpohY – 1:06 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
bahaha nooooo way. game on the line, LeBron loses his shoe. Schroder misses. Lakers lose.
https://t.co/p4nfv4e3Gz pic.twitter.com/OKaN7cYbgA – 1:01 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Unfortunately for LeBron and Nike, it’s gotta be the shoes. AK – 12:59 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Now with 18 points in the 4th Q, @LeBron James has 34 on the night, plus 8 assists, his most recent layup tying the game at 130 with 42.0 seconds remaining. – 12:53 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL hadn’t been within 1 possession on the scoreboard since the 11:36 mark of the 3rd Q until LeBron punctuated an 11-2 run to make it 114-111 with just under 5 minutes to play. – 12:43 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James drilled a 3 with 2.8 seconds left in the second, giving him 14 points to go along with 5 rebounds as the Lakers tied Charlotte 67-67 at the half. Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook both had 10 points at the half. – 11:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 67, Hornets 67
LeBron James has 14 points and 5 assists. Russell Westbrook and Austin Reaves have 10 points each. The Lakers gave up 40 points in the second quarter. The Hornets are up to 36 points in the paint and 10 fast-break points. – 11:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a 67-all tie at halftime, with LeBron atoning for a late turnover with a 3-pointer just ahead of the 2nd Q buzzer.
LeBron’s 14 points and 5 assists led the Lakers, with Westbrook and Reaves chipping in 10 points off the pine. – 11:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 31, Hornets 27
Wenyen Gabriel leads LA with 7 points. He’s done an impressive job of battling in the paint. LeBron James and Austin Reaves each have 6 points. The Lakers are shooting 47.8%. – 11:11 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: With Anthony Davis out, the Lakers need a version of LeBron James that isn’t realistic sports.yahoo.com/with-anthony-d… – 11:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight:
50 PTS
8 REB
10 AST
3 STL
6 3P
Only Harden, Westbrook and LeBron have ever put up that statline or better. pic.twitter.com/4dhNeIoDHG – 10:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Showtime back in the mix tonight… LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Austin Reaves (right ankle sprain) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte. – 9:54 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Austin Reaves are both upgraded to available for tonight’s game, per the Lakers. – 9:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Both LeBron and Austin Reaves have been upgraded to available tonight. – 9:52 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover: fantastic convo with ever-erudite
@jj_redick on:
🩼 The agony of leaving the game
🎙️ Transitioning from player to pundit
⚖️ NBA parity!
😕 The Lakers’ LeBron conundrum
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/0b6kFjkmNA – 5:32 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Kicks-mas with @LeBron James 👑🎄 #NBAKicks #NBAChristmas
Download the NBA App to see more holiday kicks! 🎅 https://t.co/NZeVfM8QNs pic.twitter.com/gUQgZANE6d – 5:09 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Santa Perk is still rolling with LeBron James as the GOAT 👀🎄 @Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/yUnOcZKi5g – 3:35 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Who will be the MVP of Christmas Day? 🤔 🎄
@Chiney Ogwumike: Giannis
@Adrian Wojnarowski: Jokić
@Ramona Shelburne: Ja
@Kendrick Perkins: Embiid
@ZachLowe_NBA: LeBron pic.twitter.com/xCastn2W42 – 3:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The #Lakers are screwed. There’s no way out unless they sell low on Davis and begin the process of moving on from LeBron this summer. Instead, it seems like they’re gonna hope for a miracle. It’s not coming. What a disaster. #Pelicans can legitimately dream of Victor Wembenyama. – 3:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Will AD’s injury make Lakers feel more or less pressure to trade, how close is Kawhi getting to being back to his old form, what’s LeBron hinting at, can Clips get the chemistry needed in 15 consecutive healthy games? Latest on LA hoops with @Dave McMenamin youtu.be/uixvu_GIxbQ – 3:10 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover pod: fantastic convo with ever-erudite @jj_redick on:
🩼 The agony of leaving the game
🎙️ Transitioning from player to pundit
⚖️ NBA parity!
😕 The Lakers’ LeBron conundrum
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/hvr6XwPfQC – 10:21 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
Fate whispers to the Warrior, You cannot survive the Storm.” The Warrior whispered back, “I am the Storm….” – 8:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers appear set to get Russell Westbrook back after a two-game absence Friday against Charlotte. Russ had one of his better games vs the Hornets last year, scoring 35 points when LeBron and AD were both out. pic.twitter.com/kGkxW19WCa – 6:50 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Lakers guard @Lonnie Walker was a big fan of @LeBron James when he was a kid.
He tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 how much of an honor it is to play with LeBron. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/4bcdCEBBGx – 6:13 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The top 10 NBA players this year, according to @CerebroSports’ single number stat C-RAM:
1. Jokic
2. Davis
3. Luka
4. Sabonis
5. Embiid
6. Steph
7. Durant
8. Giannis
9. LeBron
10. Tatum
What stands out? QT with a player and I’ll respond with their rank. pic.twitter.com/ZX8zGoRLDv – 4:20 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Oldest players to average at least 26 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists
Age 38 season – LeBron James
Age 37 – LeBron James
Age 34 – LeBron James
Age 33 – LeBron James
Age 32 – LeBron James
Age 31 – Larry Bird
💪 – 3:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA Christmas Day: @heydb breaks down all the matchups. Doris Burke, Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy also dish on the best teams, best players, LeBron James’ 20th season & more https://t.co/ZJEjonQ9t3 pic.twitter.com/jcRJokPte1 – 2:44 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Which players have generated the most views on the NBA’s socials this season?
1. Steph Curry (485M)
2. Ja Morant (351M)
3. LeBron James (268M)
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (215M)
5. Luka Doncic (210M)
6. Jayson Tatum (153M)
7. Jordan Poole (148.7M)
Full list:basketballnews.com/stories/curry-… – 2:43 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Congrats to my brother @Dwyane Wade on being on the eligible candidate HOF list!! I mean he ain’t no candidate, he’s IN!!!!! Hahaha! 🫡🙏🏾 – 2:23 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Top age-38 TPAs in NBA history:
1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 302.6
2. John Stockton: 299.35
3. Tim Duncan: 219.46
4. Karl Malone: 210.67
5. Reggie Miller: 138.95
6. Michael Jordan: 119.44
7. Arvydas Sabonis: 102.2
8. LeBron James: 88.58
LeBron can play in up to 51 more games. pic.twitter.com/DBdEGSYlng – 12:39 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron has been heating up over his last five games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6uS6zU7aVV – 10:33 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James on De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis: “They complement each other very well. I think Sabonis’ ability to play at the elbow like his father used to do, his ability to pass, his ability to rebound and score makes him very dynamic.” pic.twitter.com/YkrNzVaEbL – 9:05 AM
