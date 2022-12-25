Mavericks unveil Dirk Nowitzki statue

Tim MacMahon: On the base of the statue, it says, “Loyalty never fades away.” Dirk Nowitzki: “It’s 21 letter for my 21 years here.”
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Mavs will unveil Dirk Nowitzki’s statue before today’s matchup against the Lakers.
Hall of Famer, Don Nelson, tells @TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson the strategy they use to draft Dirk. #MavsNation pic.twitter.com/RO8f7hA5Up – 1:45 PM
The Mavs will unveil Dirk Nowitzki’s statue before today’s matchup against the Lakers.
Hall of Famer, Don Nelson, tells @TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson the strategy they use to draft Dirk. #MavsNation pic.twitter.com/RO8f7hA5Up – 1:45 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Merry Christmas, Mavs fans 🎄
Dirk Nowitzki’s statue has been unveiled 🙌
pic.twitter.com/NwT2gEXcBg – 12:52 PM
Merry Christmas, Mavs fans 🎄
Dirk Nowitzki’s statue has been unveiled 🙌
pic.twitter.com/NwT2gEXcBg – 12:52 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Dirk Nowitzki’s Mavs statue being a fadeaway is pretty sick pic.twitter.com/ipsPPCq5SW – 12:43 PM
Dirk Nowitzki’s Mavs statue being a fadeaway is pretty sick pic.twitter.com/ipsPPCq5SW – 12:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dirk has one more reveal: The motto engraved on the statue. pic.twitter.com/mpdjwO5PiU – 12:27 PM
Dirk has one more reveal: The motto engraved on the statue. pic.twitter.com/mpdjwO5PiU – 12:27 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The owner looking spiffy for his entrance to the Dirk statue unveiling. pic.twitter.com/J3KJT1Lw5R – 11:54 AM
The owner looking spiffy for his entrance to the Dirk statue unveiling. pic.twitter.com/J3KJT1Lw5R – 11:54 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Just about as many Lakers jerseys here to honor Dirk as MFFLs. pic.twitter.com/CwL4xcwANH – 11:52 AM
Just about as many Lakers jerseys here to honor Dirk as MFFLs. pic.twitter.com/CwL4xcwANH – 11:52 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The scene at Victory Plaza as the VIPs gather for Dirk’s statue unveiling. Just ran into Holger, still looking like he’s ready to coach Dirk. pic.twitter.com/46UkWJohME – 11:32 AM
The scene at Victory Plaza as the VIPs gather for Dirk’s statue unveiling. Just ran into Holger, still looking like he’s ready to coach Dirk. pic.twitter.com/46UkWJohME – 11:32 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Great be here at American Airlines Center. The big Dirk statue reveal ceremony is at 11a and if you aren’t here at the arena and watching inside then you can watch online at https://t.co/k0SNjVRnSO pic.twitter.com/jMvrmVPWdh – 11:31 AM
Great be here at American Airlines Center. The big Dirk statue reveal ceremony is at 11a and if you aren’t here at the arena and watching inside then you can watch online at https://t.co/k0SNjVRnSO pic.twitter.com/jMvrmVPWdh – 11:31 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
And in case you missed it, here was mavs.com setup piece for Dirk’s statue ceremony.
mavs.com/dirk-statue-pr… – 11:15 AM
And in case you missed it, here was mavs.com setup piece for Dirk’s statue ceremony.
mavs.com/dirk-statue-pr… – 11:15 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
We’ll be keeping you up to date about Dirk’s statue unveiling. But as far as Mavs-Lakers, LeBron James is probable, according to latest report. Finney-Smith, Green, Walker, Kleber all out for Mavericks. Jaden Hardy is questionable. – 11:13 AM
We’ll be keeping you up to date about Dirk’s statue unveiling. But as far as Mavs-Lakers, LeBron James is probable, according to latest report. Finney-Smith, Green, Walker, Kleber all out for Mavericks. Jaden Hardy is questionable. – 11:13 AM
More on this storyline
Tim MacMahon: The Dirk statue: pic.twitter.com/xp0r3Ys6lq -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 25, 2022
Mavs PR: Luka Dončić had 50 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists tonight. Dončić joins Dirk Nowitzki (2) as the only Mavs to record multiple 50-point games. Tonight was also his 5th game with 45+ points, breaking a tie with Mark Aguirre (4) for the most 45-point games in franchise history. -via Twitter @MavsPR / December 24, 2022
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2023, including several high-profile, first-time nominees including Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team. A first look at the list of eligible nominees was provided by “NBA Today” on ESPN, hosted by Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins and Zach Lowe. A complete list of eligible candidates can be found below. -via HoopHall.com / December 21, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.