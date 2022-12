Mavericks unveil Dirk Nowitzki statue

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2023, including several high-profile, first-time nominees including Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team . A first look at the list of eligible nominees was provided by “NBA Today” on ESPN, hosted by Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins and Zach Lowe. A complete list of eligible candidates can be found below. -via HoopHall.com / December 21, 2022