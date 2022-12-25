Nike to release signature Ja Morant sneakers line in 2023

Confirming one of the sneaker industry’s worst-kept secrets, Nike has officially announced that it’s adding Memphis Grizzlies superstar guard Ja Morant to its signature roster. The brand has designated Morant as its ‘first Gen Z’ signature athlete, touting him as a revolutionary player who is setting the tone for modern basketball culture.
Source: Brandon Richard @ complex.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ja Morant @JaMorant
The grind starts on day one. 🥷🏽
The #Ja1 ‘Day One.’ Available globally April 2023. pic.twitter.com/kHewyTW5vy – 12:02 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant: “It’s a shoe for underdogs that have the dawg in them, kicks for anyone who has ever been underrated or overlooked, who’s been told they’re too small, or their dreams too big.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:01 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
More on Nike Ja 1:
From Nike: “It’s constructed to keep players in control, maximize hang time, and reduce landing force through lockdown benefits.”
From Ja Morant: “It’s a shoe for underdogs who have the dawg in them, kicks for anyone who has been underrated or overlooked.” pic.twitter.com/WeXwPMdqoC – 12:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
From past players to those who covered signature sneaker athletes, I talked with several people about how Ja Morant can build a successful empire as the next Nike basketball signature shoe athlete.
“There’s no bigger brand than Nike.”
For subscribers: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:41 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The first sneaker is a low-cut model with touches of some of the past recent Nike releases. Congrats to Ja Morant. Big day for Nike and the Grizzlies.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:24 AM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Ja Morant will make his #NBA Christmas game debut in his new signature kicks, the @Nike Ja 1 ….
And with that, his business empire is progressing. “Be a billionaire by 30,” Morant tells me. “I have seven years.”
A Christmas #Sports #Business read
forbes.com/sites/jabariyo… – 11:03 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant shows off the first photos of the Nike Ja 1 sneaker. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VhPmiqodfR – 11:02 AM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
The giftskii I’ve always dreamed of finally arrived. 🎁
Excited to share the #Ja1, dedicated to the 1 who inspires me the most. 💙
letssss goooooo pic.twitter.com/bYqd7oQXGT – 11:00 AM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
The moment you realize you actually got the @Ja Morant city jersey you’ve been asking for pic.twitter.com/RrYOKl5pDc – 10:41 AM
More on this storyline
For Morant, there’s also the $194 million contract extension he signed with the Grizzlies in July, a portfolio that includes equity in recovery-device maker Hyperice and sponsorship deals with companies that include Panini, Hasbro HAS +0.9% and Apple’s AAPL -0.2% Beats by Dre headphones. It adds up to an estimated take for Morant of about $40 million for the 2023-24 season. Happy new year indeed. But to Morant, just one of many more. “Me and my mom started a saying right after the season,” Morant tells Forbes. “Be a billionaire by 30. That’s my goal. So I have seven years.” -via Forbes.com / December 25, 2022
You want to tell Morant how ridiculously difficult that will be? It would be like stepping in front of him when he’s driving the lane for an acrobatic dunk. This is how ridiculously difficult it is: Only three athletes, Jordan, Tiger and LeBron, have ever landed on the Forbes list of billionaires—all of them known by one name. Sort of like “Ja.” “I see unlimited potential,” says his agent, Jim Tanner of Tandem Sports + Entertainment, who, to be fair, would most likely get a cut of that billion. “I just look forward, like everybody else, to seeing how far he can take it.” -via Forbes.com / December 25, 2022
“He plays with joy,” New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum tells Forbes. “He’ll do a 360 layup, with 20 seconds left, [the Grizzlies] down two. He’s a fearless, carefree basketball player.” -via Forbes.com / December 25, 2022
