Nike to release signature Ja Morant sneakers line in 2023

For Morant, there’s also the $194 million contract extension he signed with the Grizzlies in July, a portfolio that includes equity in recovery-device maker Hyperice and sponsorship deals with companies that include Panini, Hasbro HAS +0.9% and Apple’s AAPL -0.2% Beats by Dre headphones. It adds up to an estimated take for Morant of about $40 million for the 2023-24 season. Happy new year indeed. But to Morant, just one of many more. “Me and my mom started a saying right after the season,” Morant tells Forbes. “Be a billionaire by 30. That’s my goal. So I have seven years.” -via Forbes.com / December 25, 2022