Steve Kerr: Andrew Wiggins injury taking longer than expected

Dalton Johnson: Andrew Wiggins’ adductor strain has “lingered longer than we expected,” Steve Kerr says The hope is Wiggins plays soon but no exact date yet
Source: Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson
Source: Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
There was optimism that Andrew Wiggins would be back today from his adductor strain. Not yet. This will be his 10th straight missed game. Steve Kerr: “It’s lingered longer than expected. With groin injuries, you have to be careful.” Needs to get live work in before being cleared. – 6:20 PM
There was optimism that Andrew Wiggins would be back today from his adductor strain. Not yet. This will be his 10th straight missed game. Steve Kerr: “It’s lingered longer than expected. With groin injuries, you have to be careful.” Needs to get live work in before being cleared. – 6:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins’ adductor strain has “lingered longer than we expected,” Steve Kerr says
The hope is Wiggins plays soon but no exact date yet – 6:18 PM
Andrew Wiggins’ adductor strain has “lingered longer than we expected,” Steve Kerr says
The hope is Wiggins plays soon but no exact date yet – 6:18 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green went through the Warriors’ walk through a little bit ago and Kerr anticipates that he will play tonight against the Grizzlies. He was listed as questionable with right foot soreness. – 6:18 PM
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green went through the Warriors’ walk through a little bit ago and Kerr anticipates that he will play tonight against the Grizzlies. He was listed as questionable with right foot soreness. – 6:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green “should be ready to play” tonight vs. the Grizzlies – 6:17 PM
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green “should be ready to play” tonight vs. the Grizzlies – 6:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green (questionable with right foot soreness) should be ready to play, according to Steve Kerr. He went through the team’s walk through fine. – 6:17 PM
Draymond Green (questionable with right foot soreness) should be ready to play, according to Steve Kerr. He went through the team’s walk through fine. – 6:17 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors coach Steve Kerr offered condolences to the family of his “good friend” and former NBA executive and UNLV assistant coach Mark Warkentein. – 6:17 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr offered condolences to the family of his “good friend” and former NBA executive and UNLV assistant coach Mark Warkentein. – 6:17 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing nine games with an adductor strain, Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest against the Grizzlies. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/23/war… – 4:00 AM
After missing nine games with an adductor strain, Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest against the Grizzlies. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/23/war… – 4:00 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins remains out and Draymond Green is questionable with right foot soreness on Warriors’ official injury report vs Grizzlies on Christmas. Donte DiVincenzo will return. – 4:31 PM
Andrew Wiggins remains out and Draymond Green is questionable with right foot soreness on Warriors’ official injury report vs Grizzlies on Christmas. Donte DiVincenzo will return. – 4:31 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Donte DiVincezno will play on Christmas Day against Memphis.
Andrew Wiggins and JaMychal Green are out. – 2:43 PM
Steve Kerr says Donte DiVincezno will play on Christmas Day against Memphis.
Andrew Wiggins and JaMychal Green are out. – 2:43 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Donte DiVincenzo is expected to play tomorrow against the Grizzlies. Andrew Wiggins and JaMychal Green will not. – 2:35 PM
Donte DiVincenzo is expected to play tomorrow against the Grizzlies. Andrew Wiggins and JaMychal Green will not. – 2:35 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry is “progressing well but still a ways away from playing a game.” He’s putting work in the weight room and he put up shots yesterday and this morning.
mercurynews.com/2022/12/24/war… – 2:34 PM
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry is “progressing well but still a ways away from playing a game.” He’s putting work in the weight room and he put up shots yesterday and this morning.
mercurynews.com/2022/12/24/war… – 2:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry has returned to the weight room and was able to get some shots up this morning. He’s still a ways away from returning to live action, though, Kerr says. – 2:32 PM
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry has returned to the weight room and was able to get some shots up this morning. He’s still a ways away from returning to live action, though, Kerr says. – 2:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
In this, Steve Kerr went deep on the growth curve of the Warriors’ younger players and the reasons for some of his rotation choices theathletic.com/4031624/2022/1… – 12:16 PM
In this, Steve Kerr went deep on the growth curve of the Warriors’ younger players and the reasons for some of his rotation choices theathletic.com/4031624/2022/1… – 12:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
State of the struggling Warriors: As 2023 looms, is there reason for optimism?
Includes a sitdown with Steve Kerr and his extended thoughts theathletic.com/4031624/2022/1… – 10:36 AM
State of the struggling Warriors: As 2023 looms, is there reason for optimism?
Includes a sitdown with Steve Kerr and his extended thoughts theathletic.com/4031624/2022/1… – 10:36 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That Aaron Wiggins cut cleared out that open three for Mann, but it was just too long. Another way Wiggins makes winning plays that do not count in the stat sheet – 8:48 PM
That Aaron Wiggins cut cleared out that open three for Mann, but it was just too long. Another way Wiggins makes winning plays that do not count in the stat sheet – 8:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Winning Aaron Wiggins checks in, he saved basketball will save this game. – 8:41 PM
Winning Aaron Wiggins checks in, he saved basketball will save this game. – 8:41 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andrew Wiggins going through a post-practice workout on Friday. He practiced fully for the first time since he suffered an adductor strain.
He’s missed the Warriors last nine games and hasn’t played since December 3rd against Houston.
He’s questionable for Saturday v. Memphis pic.twitter.com/TtjsnrwAJ7 – 4:24 PM
Andrew Wiggins going through a post-practice workout on Friday. He practiced fully for the first time since he suffered an adductor strain.
He’s missed the Warriors last nine games and hasn’t played since December 3rd against Houston.
He’s questionable for Saturday v. Memphis pic.twitter.com/TtjsnrwAJ7 – 4:24 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Donte DiVincenzo and Andrew Wiggins both practiced in full today, per Steve Kerr. DiVincenzo is probable for Christmas day. Wiggins is questionable. – 3:55 PM
Donte DiVincenzo and Andrew Wiggins both practiced in full today, per Steve Kerr. DiVincenzo is probable for Christmas day. Wiggins is questionable. – 3:55 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Donte DiVincenzo and Andrew Wiggins both practiced in full today, per Steve Kerr. DiVinzenco is probable for Christmas day. Wiggins is questionable. – 3:54 PM
Donte DiVincenzo and Andrew Wiggins both practiced in full today, per Steve Kerr. DiVinzenco is probable for Christmas day. Wiggins is questionable. – 3:54 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr confirms that Andrew Wiggins participated in Warriors practice, as did Donte DiVincenzo. Says Wiggins is ‘questionable’ for Xmas game vs Grizzlies – 3:53 PM
Steve Kerr confirms that Andrew Wiggins participated in Warriors practice, as did Donte DiVincenzo. Says Wiggins is ‘questionable’ for Xmas game vs Grizzlies – 3:53 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Donte DiVincenzo and Andrew Wiggins both practiced in full today, per Steve Kerr. DiVinzenco is probable for Friday. Wiggins is questionable. – 3:53 PM
Donte DiVincenzo and Andrew Wiggins both practiced in full today, per Steve Kerr. DiVinzenco is probable for Friday. Wiggins is questionable. – 3:53 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins and Donte DiVincenzo practiced today. JaMychal Green did not. Steve Kerr said DiVincenzo should be available to play on Christmas. Wiggins is questionable. – 3:52 PM
Andrew Wiggins and Donte DiVincenzo practiced today. JaMychal Green did not. Steve Kerr said DiVincenzo should be available to play on Christmas. Wiggins is questionable. – 3:52 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Andrew Wiggins practiced fully today. He is questionable for Christmas. DD practiced fully. JMG did not practice. – 3:51 PM
Andrew Wiggins practiced fully today. He is questionable for Christmas. DD practiced fully. JMG did not practice. – 3:51 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond’s thoughts on if the Warriors are in play-in situation: “I feel bad for whoever the one or two seed is … frankly if I was sitting in the one or two seed with (Curry, Thompson, Green, Wiggins and Poole) coming into my building, I don’t want to be there.” – 3:50 PM
Draymond’s thoughts on if the Warriors are in play-in situation: “I feel bad for whoever the one or two seed is … frankly if I was sitting in the one or two seed with (Curry, Thompson, Green, Wiggins and Poole) coming into my building, I don’t want to be there.” – 3:50 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant is having one of the best shooting seasons of his career while leading Brooklyn up the Eastern Conference standings.
And Steve Kerr had a stern reminder for the NBA world Wednesday:
“He’s the game guy.”
clutchpoints.com/warriors-news-… – 1:11 PM
Kevin Durant is having one of the best shooting seasons of his career while leading Brooklyn up the Eastern Conference standings.
And Steve Kerr had a stern reminder for the NBA world Wednesday:
“He’s the game guy.”
clutchpoints.com/warriors-news-… – 1:11 PM
More on this storyline
Kendra Andrews: The Warriors had this game as a target date for Andrew Wiggins’ return, but Kerr says his injury has lingered longer than anticipated. With this kind of injury they want to be extra careful bringing him back so it doesn’t get worse. Live action work is a must before returning. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / December 25, 2022
Kendra Andrews: Donte DiVincezno will play tomorrow against the Grizzlies, per Kerr. Andrew Wiggins and JaMychal Green are out. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / December 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.