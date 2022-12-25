Suns 9, Nuggets 18: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (19-14) play against the Denver Nuggets (11-11) at Ball Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Sunday December 25, 2022

Phoenix Suns 9, Denver Nuggets 18 (Q1 05:30)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jokic is out of his mind already. Just uncorked a hell of a Sombor Shuffle. – Jokic is out of his mind already. Just uncorked a hell of a Sombor Shuffle. – 11:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker played four minutes. Two points on 1-of-2 shooting. Trying to rewind game to see when it happened, but I do remember seeing him walk down the court talking to himself. #Nuggets #NBAXMas – 11:02 PM Booker played four minutes. Two points on 1-of-2 shooting. Trying to rewind game to see when it happened, but I do remember seeing him walk down the court talking to himself. #Suns

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Booker came out of the game early for some reason. He played 4 minutes and Shamet came in for him. – Booker came out of the game early for some reason. He played 4 minutes and Shamet came in for him. – 11:01 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Quick 11 by Joker 😤

6:23 left in the first 11:01 PM Quick 11 by Joker 😤6:23 left in the first pic.twitter.com/HcworodQA9

Katy Winge @katywinge

I’m eating Christmas cookies and watching the Nuggets life is so good – I’m eating Christmas cookies and watching the Nuggets life is so good – 11:00 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Alright, about as strong of a stretch as you can realistically ask for from the Nuggets. They’re clearly having fun out there. Murray’s breaking out the dribble moves and they’re trying hard on defense. – Alright, about as strong of a stretch as you can realistically ask for from the Nuggets. They’re clearly having fun out there. Murray’s breaking out the dribble moves and they’re trying hard on defense. – 11:00 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic with a dominant opening six minutes, then had a healthy chat with Tony Brothers heading into this timeout just now. – Nikola Jokic with a dominant opening six minutes, then had a healthy chat with Tony Brothers heading into this timeout just now. – 10:59 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Didn’t see if Devin Booker was on the bench, but he got subbed out much earlier than usual – Didn’t see if Devin Booker was on the bench, but he got subbed out much earlier than usual – 10:59 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Shamet checked in for Booker. Don’t see Booker on the bench. – Shamet checked in for Booker. Don’t see Booker on the bench. – 10:59 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets not only are owning the paint, but have had a few GREAT looks at 3-pointers that have not fallen yet. Denver is getting whatever they want in the first 5+ minutes of the game.

Denver leads 16-9 at the first break. – Nuggets not only are owning the paint, but have had a few GREAT looks at 3-pointers that have not fallen yet. Denver is getting whatever they want in the first 5+ minutes of the game.Denver leads 16-9 at the first break. – 10:59 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton has done an excellent job on Nikola Jokic over the last few years, but the MVP is having his way with this matchup early on. He’s already got 11 points in the first 4 and a half minutes – Deandre Ayton has done an excellent job on Nikola Jokic over the last few years, but the MVP is having his way with this matchup early on. He’s already got 11 points in the first 4 and a half minutes – 10:57 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nikola Jokic came to play tonight. He is battling for position on defense with Ayton and is feasting in the paint on offense. He is 4-5 from the field with 11 points in just over 4 minutes. – Nikola Jokic came to play tonight. He is battling for position on defense with Ayton and is feasting in the paint on offense. He is 4-5 from the field with 11 points in just over 4 minutes. – 10:57 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Joker’s got 11 points in the first 4:20 (!) of the game. – Joker’s got 11 points in the first 4:20 (!) of the game. – 10:57 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

aaron gordon is playing like he’s heard people say he might be an all-star candidate – aaron gordon is playing like he’s heard people say he might be an all-star candidate – 10:56 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns down 11-2 early and once again their opponent strikes first, with more urgency. This pattern has gotten old quick – Suns down 11-2 early and once again their opponent strikes first, with more urgency. This pattern has gotten old quick – 10:55 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets begin game on 10-2 run. Joker gets an And-1 after a poor transition possession. Makes the FT. 11-2. – Nuggets begin game on 10-2 run. Joker gets an And-1 after a poor transition possession. Makes the FT. 11-2. – 10:54 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

KCP is on Booker and Murray is on CP3 to start tonight, but Denver is switching pretty often. – KCP is on Booker and Murray is on CP3 to start tonight, but Denver is switching pretty often. – 10:53 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker just put MPJ on skates – Devin Booker just put MPJ on skates – 10:53 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Suns attack MPJ quick and Booker drives right by him after getting him off his feet for a layup. – Suns attack MPJ quick and Booker drives right by him after getting him off his feet for a layup. – 10:53 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Suns show like they are going to double Jokic, but do not and Jokic drills a jumper to get things started. – Suns show like they are going to double Jokic, but do not and Jokic drills a jumper to get things started. – 10:52 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Suns at Nuggets is about to tip on ESPN. I believe I’ve made my final appearance. – Suns at Nuggets is about to tip on ESPN. I believe I’ve made my final appearance. – 10:51 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets vs Suns about to tip. Christmas basketball is here! – Nuggets vs Suns about to tip. Christmas basketball is here! – 10:50 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Underrated thing about tonight’s game is the Suns haven’t lost in Denver since before the playoff series sweep. Nuggets fans are among the loudest in letting the Suns know how much they are not welcome. Last year’s 1 meeting there was The Amir Coffey Game. – Underrated thing about tonight’s game is the Suns haven’t lost in Denver since before the playoff series sweep. Nuggets fans are among the loudest in letting the Suns know how much they are not welcome. Last year’s 1 meeting there was The Amir Coffey Game. – 10:46 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Loud crowd tonight in Denver. Substantial boos for the Suns and cheers for the Nuggets. – Loud crowd tonight in Denver. Substantial boos for the Suns and cheers for the Nuggets. – 10:44 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Make of this what you want, but I’m 99% sure “Suns in 4” guy is here tonight at Ball Arena. – Make of this what you want, but I’m 99% sure “Suns in 4” guy is here tonight at Ball Arena. – 10:42 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Tony Brothers gets significant boos from the Nuggets fans around me when introduced. – Tony Brothers gets significant boos from the Nuggets fans around me when introduced. – 10:39 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Memphis is 3 minutes away from losing to the Warriors and falling one loss behind the Nuggets.

If Denver beats the Suns tonight, they will take sole control of the 1st seed in the West. – Memphis is 3 minutes away from losing to the Warriors and falling one loss behind the Nuggets.If Denver beats the Suns tonight, they will take sole control of the 1st seed in the West. – 10:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s hard to say for both of those guys, but it is good to see them running and getting up shots.”

Monty Williams when asked about status Cameron Payne (foot) and Cam Johnson (knee) as far when they’ll be back. #NBAXMas #Suns #Nuggets 10:32 PM “It’s hard to say for both of those guys, but it is good to see them running and getting up shots.”Monty Williams when asked about status Cameron Payne (foot) and Cam Johnson (knee) as far when they’ll be back. #NBAXMas #Suns #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/AkR3CVGQ19

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets are getting Tony Brothers tonight for the second time this season. The first time he officiated Denver this year was in the opener in Utah. – Nuggets are getting Tony Brothers tonight for the second time this season. The first time he officiated Denver this year was in the opener in Utah. – 10:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I’m not one to blame it on injuries and all that other stuff. The guys who step on the floor got to go after it. That’s something that we haven’t seen consistently in the past three to four weeks.”

Monty Williams as #Suns are coming off a 25-point loss to #Grizzlies. #SunsXMas 10:29 PM “I’m not one to blame it on injuries and all that other stuff. The guys who step on the floor got to go after it. That’s something that we haven’t seen consistently in the past three to four weeks.”Monty Williams as #Suns are coming off a 25-point loss to #Grizzlies. #SunsXMas pic.twitter.com/uFxLyKqefT

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Don’t miss Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns face Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets!

Hear the action at 10:30p ET on Channel 86 or on the SXM App 👇

#NBAXmas 🔊 pic.twitter.com/DgwpEa9F0K – 10:28 PM Don’t miss Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns face Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets!Hear the action at 10:30p ET on Channel 86 or on the SXM App 👇#NBAXmas 🔊 https://t.co/3tfWvrhr0j

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Jamal leads the Nuggets out of the tunnel, which is abnormal. It’s usually Nikola. Like, every time. – Jamal leads the Nuggets out of the tunnel, which is abnormal. It’s usually Nikola. Like, every time. – 10:27 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets are currently the only team in the West with a +.500 record on the road.

They’re obviously at home tonight, and it’s only 9-8, but I still think that’s notable. – The Nuggets are currently the only team in the West with a +.500 record on the road.They’re obviously at home tonight, and it’s only 9-8, but I still think that’s notable. – 10:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“First of all, Merry Christmas to everybody, especially our fans in the Valley.”

Monty Williams opening remarks as he later talked about the return of Devin Booker and the uniqueness of reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAXMas 10:21 PM “First of all, Merry Christmas to everybody, especially our fans in the Valley.”Monty Williams opening remarks as he later talked about the return of Devin Booker and the uniqueness of reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAXMas pic.twitter.com/3xrUoiYMkW

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“That’s going so far back, and we’re a completely different team.”

#Nuggets coach Michael Malone on if team has an extra fuel for tonight’s #NBAXmas game from getting swept by #Suns in 2021 playoffs. 10:18 PM “That’s going so far back, and we’re a completely different team.”#Nuggets coach Michael Malone on if team has an extra fuel for tonight’s #NBAXmas game from getting swept by #Suns in 2021 playoffs. pic.twitter.com/OtEeFQPLWl

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

This guy has had some huge games against #Suns.

Jamal Murray getting up shots pregame with Aaron Gordon.

#Nuggets #NBAXmas 10:13 PM This guy has had some huge games against #Suns.Jamal Murray getting up shots pregame with Aaron Gordon.#Nuggets #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/lc7NMakmYM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets sticking with the same starters.

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Suns are going with:

Chris Paul

Devin Booker

Torrey Craig

Mikal Bridges

Deandre Ayton – Nuggets sticking with the same starters.Jamal MurrayKentavious Caldwell-PopeMichael Porter Jr.Aaron GordonNikola JokicSuns are going with:Chris PaulDevin BookerTorrey CraigMikal BridgesDeandre Ayton – 10:08 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

For Denver to take control against the Suns, they need to punch first and assert their style of play on the Suns.

If they let Phoenix get comfortable, they are equipped to slice the Nuggets up. Getting the Suns playing from behind is the best way to control the game. – For Denver to take control against the Suns, they need to punch first and assert their style of play on the Suns.If they let Phoenix get comfortable, they are equipped to slice the Nuggets up. Getting the Suns playing from behind is the best way to control the game. – 10:06 PM

Michael Singer @msinger



Curious which one of them staggers with the bench unit. – #Nuggets sticking with their normal starters: Jamal, KCP, MPJ, AG and Joker.Curious which one of them staggers with the bench unit. – 10:03 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters vs. Suns:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic – Nuggets starters vs. Suns:Jamal MurrayKentavious Caldwell-PopeMichael Porter Jr.Aaron GordonNikola Jokic – 10:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker finishes his pregame work with his usual bounce lob dunk. #Suns #NBAXmas. 10:01 PM Devin Booker finishes his pregame work with his usual bounce lob dunk. #Suns #NBAXmas. pic.twitter.com/nrMIGMVymZ

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Fresh out the box.

Deandre Ayton sporting these Carolina Blue Puma kicks for the 1st time for #NBAXmas game. #Suns 9:46 PM Fresh out the box.Deandre Ayton sporting these Carolina Blue Puma kicks for the 1st time for #NBAXmas game. #Suns pic.twitter.com/gkLZiuyf6H

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker finishes press with his bounce lob dunk. #Suns 9:44 PM Devin Booker finishes press with his bounce lob dunk. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TYE1RQCedf

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Safe to say Coach had a great Christmas morning 😂 9:35 PM Safe to say Coach had a great Christmas morning 😂 pic.twitter.com/xiR77H49pI

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Devin Booker is officially playing for Phoenix tonight. He’s missed the last three games. – Devin Booker is officially playing for Phoenix tonight. He’s missed the last three games. – 9:34 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Watch out for the Joker performance that’s about to happen tonight 👀😳 9:30 PM Watch out for the Joker performance that’s about to happen tonight 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/5NnHJnqw6G

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

If the Nuggets play tonight by the book, I’m expecting DeAndre Jordan at the backup center vs. Bismack Biyombo. Maybe we’ll see some Zeke Nnaji at backup power forward. – If the Nuggets play tonight by the book, I’m expecting DeAndre Jordan at the backup center vs. Bismack Biyombo. Maybe we’ll see some Zeke Nnaji at backup power forward. – 9:24 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone says it will be a by committee approach and based on opponent personnel when it comes to replacing Jeff Green’s minutes. Mentioned Zeke Nnaji at power forward, Vlatko Cancar and Michael Porter Jr. and Bruce Brown as small ball fours who could play in that spot. – Michael Malone says it will be a by committee approach and based on opponent personnel when it comes to replacing Jeff Green’s minutes. Mentioned Zeke Nnaji at power forward, Vlatko Cancar and Michael Porter Jr. and Bruce Brown as small ball fours who could play in that spot. – 9:09 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Show me a better Christmas scene than fresh-cut Joker warming up with Ralphie in the bunny suit. (Sam, the ball boy, is a real one for this). 9:07 PM Show me a better Christmas scene than fresh-cut Joker warming up with Ralphie in the bunny suit. (Sam, the ball boy, is a real one for this). pic.twitter.com/ye7FIQFHfC

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Asked Michael Malone if he sensed any animosity from his team toward the Suns following Denver’s playoff series loss in 2021:

“In no part of our preparation or our messaging to our players involved bringing up the playoffs from two years ago.” – Asked Michael Malone if he sensed any animosity from his team toward the Suns following Denver’s playoff series loss in 2021:“In no part of our preparation or our messaging to our players involved bringing up the playoffs from two years ago.” – 8:54 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Michael Porter Jr. will be on a minute restriction again tonight. I’d bet he plays between 25-30 minutes. – Michael Porter Jr. will be on a minute restriction again tonight. I’d bet he plays between 25-30 minutes. – 8:50 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

After Zeke Nnaji dislocated his pinky last game, Malone says he has no restrictions tonight at all. – After Zeke Nnaji dislocated his pinky last game, Malone says he has no restrictions tonight at all. – 8:50 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Malone said the Nuggets will deal with Jeff Green’s replacement in the rotation on a game by game basis. – Malone said the Nuggets will deal with Jeff Green’s replacement in the rotation on a game by game basis. – 8:47 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

First career Christmas Day game for Bones Hyland coming up. 8:42 PM First career Christmas Day game for Bones Hyland coming up. pic.twitter.com/u33rn10Q4C

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

It has to be a Christian Braun night tonight. – It has to be a Christian Braun night tonight. – 8:24 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I’m expecting to see Christian Braun in the rotation tonight with Jeff Green out from the talks I’ve had. Denver wants to get him minutes.

I’d think one of Gordon or MPJ gets staggered with some combo of Bones/Brown/Braun/Nnaji off the bench tonight as the rotation. – I’m expecting to see Christian Braun in the rotation tonight with Jeff Green out from the talks I’ve had. Denver wants to get him minutes.I’d think one of Gordon or MPJ gets staggered with some combo of Bones/Brown/Braun/Nnaji off the bench tonight as the rotation. – 7:50 PM

John Henson @Johnhenson31

MKE gotta go get Crowder/should’ve kept TUCK… and GA/K Mid both gotta check JT or JB all night giving them diff looks … or it’s child’s play out there for them boys. – MKE gotta go get Crowder/should’ve kept TUCK… and GA/K Mid both gotta check JT or JB all night giving them diff looks … or it’s child’s play out there for them boys. – 7:30 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Talked with Stan Kroenke a couple weeks ago. He said he and Josh were planning to attend both the Rams game and Nuggets game later tonight. With the game firmly in hand, do we think they left at halftime? – Talked with Stan Kroenke a couple weeks ago. He said he and Josh were planning to attend both the Rams game and Nuggets game later tonight. With the game firmly in hand, do we think they left at halftime? – 6:59 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

🌟 TRIPLE VOTING DAY! 🌟

Waiting for Suns basketball tonight? Vote your favorite Suns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game!

🗳️ VOTE NOW: pic.twitter.com/xSjbiWr1rq – 6:10 PM 🌟 TRIPLE VOTING DAY! 🌟Waiting for Suns basketball tonight? Vote your favorite Suns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game!🗳️ VOTE NOW: https://t.co/RrQOCwgP5s