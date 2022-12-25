Suns 9, Nuggets 18: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (19-14) play against the Denver Nuggets (11-11) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Sunday December 25, 2022
Phoenix Suns 9, Denver Nuggets 18 (Q1 05:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is out of his mind already. Just uncorked a hell of a Sombor Shuffle. – 11:02 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Mikal taking it to the hoop!
🌟 All-Star vote: https://t.co/RrQOCwgP5s pic.twitter.com/97o4Q5apWO – 11:02 PM
Mikal taking it to the hoop!
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker played four minutes. Two points on 1-of-2 shooting. Trying to rewind game to see when it happened, but I do remember seeing him walk down the court talking to himself. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAXMas – 11:02 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Booker came out of the game early for some reason. He played 4 minutes and Shamet came in for him. – 11:01 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Quick 11 by Joker 😤
6:23 left in the first pic.twitter.com/HcworodQA9 – 11:01 PM
Quick 11 by Joker 😤
Katy Winge @katywinge
I’m eating Christmas cookies and watching the Nuggets life is so good – 11:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, about as strong of a stretch as you can realistically ask for from the Nuggets. They’re clearly having fun out there. Murray’s breaking out the dribble moves and they’re trying hard on defense. – 11:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic with a dominant opening six minutes, then had a healthy chat with Tony Brothers heading into this timeout just now. – 10:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Didn’t see if Devin Booker was on the bench, but he got subbed out much earlier than usual – 10:59 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets not only are owning the paint, but have had a few GREAT looks at 3-pointers that have not fallen yet. Denver is getting whatever they want in the first 5+ minutes of the game.
Denver leads 16-9 at the first break. – 10:59 PM
Nuggets not only are owning the paint, but have had a few GREAT looks at 3-pointers that have not fallen yet. Denver is getting whatever they want in the first 5+ minutes of the game.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton has done an excellent job on Nikola Jokic over the last few years, but the MVP is having his way with this matchup early on. He’s already got 11 points in the first 4 and a half minutes – 10:57 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic came to play tonight. He is battling for position on defense with Ayton and is feasting in the paint on offense. He is 4-5 from the field with 11 points in just over 4 minutes. – 10:57 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
aaron gordon is playing like he’s heard people say he might be an all-star candidate – 10:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns down 11-2 early and once again their opponent strikes first, with more urgency. This pattern has gotten old quick – 10:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gordon 3.
Jokic putback. Fouled by Bridges.
Gordon 3.
Jokic putback. Fouled by Bridges.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets begin game on 10-2 run. Joker gets an And-1 after a poor transition possession. Makes the FT. 11-2. – 10:54 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Ready to go.
Ready to go.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
KCP is on Booker and Murray is on CP3 to start tonight, but Denver is switching pretty often. – 10:53 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Suns attack MPJ quick and Booker drives right by him after getting him off his feet for a layup. – 10:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Murray on Paul.
Murray on Paul.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Suns show like they are going to double Jokic, but do not and Jokic drills a jumper to get things started. – 10:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This #Nuggets starting five of Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic, Caldwell-Pope and Murray is a top-five #NBA starting lineup.
#Suns got four of their five starters. Monty Williams has been critical of this team’s starts.
This #Nuggets starting five of Porter Jr., Gordon, Jokic, Caldwell-Pope and Murray is a top-five #NBA starting lineup.
#Suns got four of their five starters. Monty Williams has been critical of this team’s starts.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Suns at Nuggets is about to tip on ESPN. I believe I’ve made my final appearance. – 10:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Underrated thing about tonight’s game is the Suns haven’t lost in Denver since before the playoff series sweep. Nuggets fans are among the loudest in letting the Suns know how much they are not welcome. Last year’s 1 meeting there was The Amir Coffey Game. – 10:46 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Loud crowd tonight in Denver. Substantial boos for the Suns and cheers for the Nuggets. – 10:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Make of this what you want, but I’m 99% sure “Suns in 4” guy is here tonight at Ball Arena. – 10:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tony Brothers gets significant boos from the Nuggets fans around me when introduced. – 10:39 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Memphis is 3 minutes away from losing to the Warriors and falling one loss behind the Nuggets.
Memphis is 3 minutes away from losing to the Warriors and falling one loss behind the Nuggets.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s hard to say for both of those guys, but it is good to see them running and getting up shots.”
Monty Williams when asked about status Cameron Payne (foot) and Cam Johnson (knee) as far when they’ll be back. #NBAXMas #Suns #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/AkR3CVGQ19 – 10:32 PM
“It’s hard to say for both of those guys, but it is good to see them running and getting up shots.”
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are getting Tony Brothers tonight for the second time this season. The first time he officiated Denver this year was in the opener in Utah. – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m not one to blame it on injuries and all that other stuff. The guys who step on the floor got to go after it. That’s something that we haven’t seen consistently in the past three to four weeks.”
“I’m not one to blame it on injuries and all that other stuff. The guys who step on the floor got to go after it. That’s something that we haven’t seen consistently in the past three to four weeks.”
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Don’t miss Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns face Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets!
Hear the action at 10:30p ET on Channel 86 or on the SXM App 👇
Don’t miss Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns face Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets!
Hear the action at 10:30p ET on Channel 86 or on the SXM App 👇
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal leads the Nuggets out of the tunnel, which is abnormal. It’s usually Nikola. Like, every time. – 10:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are currently the only team in the West with a +.500 record on the road.
They’re obviously at home tonight, and it’s only 9-8, but I still think that’s notable. – 10:22 PM
The Nuggets are currently the only team in the West with a +.500 record on the road.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“First of all, Merry Christmas to everybody, especially our fans in the Valley.”
Monty Williams opening remarks as he later talked about the return of Devin Booker and the uniqueness of reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. #Suns #Nuggets #NBAXMas pic.twitter.com/3xrUoiYMkW – 10:21 PM
“First of all, Merry Christmas to everybody, especially our fans in the Valley.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“That’s going so far back, and we’re a completely different team.”
#Nuggets coach Michael Malone on if team has an extra fuel for tonight’s #NBAXmas game from getting swept by #Suns in 2021 playoffs. pic.twitter.com/OtEeFQPLWl – 10:18 PM
“That’s going so far back, and we’re a completely different team.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
This guy has had some huge games against #Suns.
Jamal Murray getting up shots pregame with Aaron Gordon.
This guy has had some huge games against #Suns.
Jamal Murray getting up shots pregame with Aaron Gordon.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets sticking with the same starters.
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Suns are going with:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Torrey Craig
Mikal Bridges
Nuggets sticking with the same starters.
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Suns are going with:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Torrey Craig
Mikal Bridges
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
For Denver to take control against the Suns, they need to punch first and assert their style of play on the Suns.
For Denver to take control against the Suns, they need to punch first and assert their style of play on the Suns.
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets sticking with their normal starters: Jamal, KCP, MPJ, AG and Joker.
#Nuggets sticking with their normal starters: Jamal, KCP, MPJ, AG and Joker.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Suns:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nuggets starters vs. Suns:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Christmas starters
Christmas starters
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker finishes his pregame work with his usual bounce lob dunk. #Suns #NBAXmas. pic.twitter.com/nrMIGMVymZ – 10:01 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Pregame slam.
Pregame slam.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Smiling because it’s 3-for-1 voting tonight for the ASG ⭐️
Smiling because it’s 3-for-1 voting tonight for the ASG ⭐️
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Fresh out the box.
Fresh out the box.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker finishes press with his bounce lob dunk. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TYE1RQCedf – 9:44 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Safe to say Coach had a great Christmas morning 😂 pic.twitter.com/xiR77H49pI – 9:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Devin Booker is officially playing for Phoenix tonight. He’s missed the last three games. – 9:34 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Watch out for the Joker performance that’s about to happen tonight 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/5NnHJnqw6G – 9:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
If the Nuggets play tonight by the book, I’m expecting DeAndre Jordan at the backup center vs. Bismack Biyombo. Maybe we’ll see some Zeke Nnaji at backup power forward. – 9:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
In visiting #Suns press conference room. #Cardinals #Bucs #NFLChristmas pic.twitter.com/dUEwOLr9LT – 9:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says it will be a by committee approach and based on opponent personnel when it comes to replacing Jeff Green’s minutes. Mentioned Zeke Nnaji at power forward, Vlatko Cancar and Michael Porter Jr. and Bruce Brown as small ball fours who could play in that spot. – 9:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Show me a better Christmas scene than fresh-cut Joker warming up with Ralphie in the bunny suit. (Sam, the ball boy, is a real one for this). pic.twitter.com/ye7FIQFHfC – 9:07 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The most wonderful time of the year ❄️
The most wonderful time of the year ❄️
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Asked Michael Malone if he sensed any animosity from his team toward the Suns following Denver’s playoff series loss in 2021:
“In no part of our preparation or our messaging to our players involved bringing up the playoffs from two years ago.” – 8:54 PM
Asked Michael Malone if he sensed any animosity from his team toward the Suns following Denver’s playoff series loss in 2021:
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Porter Jr. will be on a minute restriction again tonight. I’d bet he plays between 25-30 minutes. – 8:50 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
After Zeke Nnaji dislocated his pinky last game, Malone says he has no restrictions tonight at all. – 8:50 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone said the Nuggets will deal with Jeff Green’s replacement in the rotation on a game by game basis. – 8:47 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
First career Christmas Day game for Bones Hyland coming up. pic.twitter.com/u33rn10Q4C – 8:42 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Calling Nuggets Nation 🗣
Show us your Christmas game day fits using #UltraDrip and @MichelobULTRA
Calling Nuggets Nation 🗣
Show us your Christmas game day fits using #UltraDrip and @MichelobULTRA
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I’m expecting to see Christian Braun in the rotation tonight with Jeff Green out from the talks I’ve had. Denver wants to get him minutes.
I’d think one of Gordon or MPJ gets staggered with some combo of Bones/Brown/Braun/Nnaji off the bench tonight as the rotation. – 7:50 PM
I’m expecting to see Christian Braun in the rotation tonight with Jeff Green out from the talks I’ve had. Denver wants to get him minutes.
John Henson @Johnhenson31
MKE gotta go get Crowder/should’ve kept TUCK… and GA/K Mid both gotta check JT or JB all night giving them diff looks … or it’s child’s play out there for them boys. – 7:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Talked with Stan Kroenke a couple weeks ago. He said he and Josh were planning to attend both the Rams game and Nuggets game later tonight. With the game firmly in hand, do we think they left at halftime? – 6:59 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
🌟 TRIPLE VOTING DAY! 🌟
Waiting for Suns basketball tonight? Vote your favorite Suns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game!
🌟 TRIPLE VOTING DAY! 🌟
Waiting for Suns basketball tonight? Vote your favorite Suns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game!
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Christmas day. Nuggs basketball.
LET’S GO pic.twitter.com/wS3xidbpWQ – 6:06 PM
Christmas day. Nuggs basketball.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
One trend to track tonight in Nuggets/Suns: Jamal Murray has handed out 10+ assists in only 10 regular season games across his entire career. Two of those instances came in his last two games (11 assists vs. Charlotte, 12 assists vs. Portland). – 5:11 PM
