Zion Williamson expects to return against Pacers

CJ McCollum: You guys are starting to see what you thought you would see with Zion Williamson. I hadn’t seen him up close and personal before I came here. I had this idea what I thought it was like, then I played with him. I don’t think we’ll ever see anything like it. The way he plays, the efficiency, strength, the power. The finesse to handle and touch around the basket. He had a stretch of nine games around 30 [points], basically. Something ridiculous like that where you’re starting to see the comfort level. -via Andscape / December 23, 2022