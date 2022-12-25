Zion Williamson expects to return against Pacers

Andrew Lopez: Zion Williamson is no longer listed on the Pelicans’ injury report. He missed two games while being in health and safety protocols. He’s on track to play tomorrow against the Pacers. Larry Nance (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. Brandon Ingram is out.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson no longer on the injury report. Looks like he’ll play against the Pacers.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson is no longer listed on the Pelicans’ injury report. He missed two games while being in health and safety protocols.
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
This month, Jrue Holiday has been the primary defender on Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen, De’Aaron Fox, Franz Wagner, and Kevin Porter Jr.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jaxson Hayes became the 9th Pelicans player to score 20+ points in a victory last night as the wins continue to roll in w/o Brandon Ingram and/or Zion Williamson.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Somehow the Pels survive
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
No Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols) or Brandon Ingram (left big toe contusion) tonight against the Thunder. CJ McCollum (right calf soreness) is questionable. – 6:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Zion and Brandon Ingram remain OUT for the Pelicans tonight in OKC.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Notable updates on the Pelicans injury report for tonight’s game vs. Thunder:
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum, fresh off his 40-point game last night, is listed as questionable for tonight’s game at OKC with right calf soreness.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most iso PPG on 50+ FG% this season:
5.8 — Kyrie
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
CJ McCollum diary: ‘You’re starting to see Zion unleashed.’ The #Pelicans guard talks about the rise of Zion, Damian Lillard’s scoring record, playing Santa for @BGCA_Clubs kids, playing the JV game on Christmas Day and more in his third @andscape diary. bit.ly/3GfwhP6 – 10:43 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i ranked the christmas day games (and got a tiny bit mad about zion not being involved) 🎄🏀🎄 theringer.com/nba/2022/12/23… – 9:32 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum continues his hot stretch, piling up 40 points and drilling seven three-pointers, as #Pelicans post 126-117 home win over Spurs. Jonas Valanciunas double-double, with Zion, Ingram, Nance sidelined for New Orleans. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/LCXoye8WDB pic.twitter.com/ZyKitAquxP – 10:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pelicans 126, Spurs 117
McCollum 40 pts, 8 rebs, 9 assts
StatMuse @statmuse
CJ McCollum tonight:
40 PTS
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum is up to 35 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists with 6 minutes left.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
No Zion, but Pels’ bigs are still giving Spurs problems. Collins and Poeltl both with two fouls. – 8:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
With Larry Nance Jr. out for second straight game, it’s Willy Hernangomez at backup center. Will be interesting to see how Zion’s minutes are divided up beyond Naji Marshall moving into that starting spot – 8:21 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
3-point fiends, this might be the game for you. Without BI and Zion, the Pelicans have attempted nearly half of their field goal attempts from deep, with all four makes coming from behind the arc.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Starting lineups:
Naji starts in place of Zion. pic.twitter.com/G08ET33rSd – 7:44 PM
Starting lineups:
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Ahead of tonight’s Pelicans-Spurs matchup, contemplating Zion Williamson’s return from health and safety protocols.
