Christian Wood when asked about possible extension: 'I'm happy to be here'

Tim MacMahon: “I’m happy to be here,” Christian Wood told ESPN when asked about the possibility of an extension. “That’s what I’ll say. The vibe is good. … I’m open to it.” I asked if it needs to be for four years. “I can’t answer that,” Wood said with a laugh before walking away.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Good morning. Here’s a look back at Mavericks-Lakers, the remarkable day Christian Wood had, plus: who is that sharp-dressed man?
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Christian Wood, or 99-percent of the league, 30 points and 8 rebounds is an outstanding game. Not only did Wood do that today but tied career highs with 7 assists and 4 steals too. – 6:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood on Luka Doncic’s pregame cowboy outfit: “That guy’s hilarious, man. I love that guy. Real Texas, right?” pic.twitter.com/IejgJ25QVz – 6:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood after his first Christmas NBA game: “I used to be that kid sitting at home, watching Kobe, watching LeBron, that DWade-LeBron pass. Just to be playing against him on Christmas Day specifically, it’s a blessing.” – 6:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood, post-Christmas win, just before Jalen Brunson’s return:
“The vibes are great here.” pic.twitter.com/Rl2nljGWZg – 5:58 PM
Christian Wood, post-Christmas win, just before Jalen Brunson’s return:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Christian Wood is playing really great. He’s going to be written about on our Next Contract series on @spotrac soon. Very, very soon.
He’s now extension eligible and could cash in or could bet on himself and really cash in as an unrestricted free agent this summer. – 5:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
On the day that Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood becomes eligible for a four-year, $77 million contract extension, he delivers 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. – 5:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Christian Wood today:
30 PTS
8 REB
7 AST
4 STL
12-17 FG
Mavs have won 3 straight when Wood starts. pic.twitter.com/ULb1RpciQ6 – 5:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers continue to struggle to protect the paint without AD, with Christian Wood going 9 for 10 in the paint, and Dallas up to 44 paint points, to LAL’s 38.
LeBron’s up to 38 points and is a +6 with LAL trailing by 12. – 4:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs opened the second half with Dwight Powell at center next to Christian Wood.
Reggie Bullock, who started the game, is on the bench. – 4:00 PM
Christian Wood @Chriswood_5
First time playing on Christmas Day, feels like a dream come true merry Christmas #MFFL – 2:10 PM
More on this storyline
Trailing by 11 points at the break, the Dallas Mavericks built a safer double-digit advantage of their own in the third period and went on to the 124-115 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers. Logging his second NBA Christmas Day appearance, Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic went for 32 points, nine assists, nine rebounds, and two steals over 39 minutes. Providing the necessary scoring help, Christian Wood poured in 30 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 of his 26 points in the second half. -via EuroHoops.net / December 25, 2022
Rival teams have begun monitoring what the Dallas Mavericks intend to do with center Christian Wood. Dallas has yet to show any indication that he has been made available for a trade, but some teams believe that could change soon. -via Bleacher Report / December 22, 2022
Callie Caplan: Christian Wood’s reaction to the latest big Luka Doncic dunk: “We’ve been having a conversation — he thinks he has more bounce than me. I told him not a chance in hell.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / December 17, 2022
