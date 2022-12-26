Clippers 88, Pistons 74: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (19-15) play against the Detroit Pistons (27-27) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022

Los Angeles Clippers 88, Detroit Pistons 74 (Q3 06:48)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Reggie Jackson is still in foul trouble – Reggie Jackson is still in foul trouble – 8:32 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Whatever Pistons talked about at halftime about these 3rd quarters didn’t click immediately.

Clippers have their largest lead of the game at 81-69 with 8:16 left in 3rd quarter. Morris got his 2nd 4-point play of the game. PG up to 18 points and has as many middys as Pistons. – Whatever Pistons talked about at halftime about these 3rd quarters didn’t click immediately.Clippers have their largest lead of the game at 81-69 with 8:16 left in 3rd quarter. Morris got his 2nd 4-point play of the game. PG up to 18 points and has as many middys as Pistons. – 8:28 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Clippers lead by 12, which is their largest of the game. – The Clippers lead by 12, which is their largest of the game. – 8:26 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

And now Clippers are in bonus last 8:53 of 3rd quarter with a 12-point lead. – And now Clippers are in bonus last 8:53 of 3rd quarter with a 12-point lead. – 8:25 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bojan Bogdanovic technical. I don’t blame him tbh.

Batum contested Bogdanovic 3 closely, miss and no call. Then Bogdanovic fouled Jackson in transition. Foul on Bogdanovic instead of a charge.

Clippers up 10 – Bojan Bogdanovic technical. I don’t blame him tbh.Batum contested Bogdanovic 3 closely, miss and no call. Then Bogdanovic fouled Jackson in transition. Foul on Bogdanovic instead of a charge.Clippers up 10 – 8:24 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Bojan Bogdanovic just picked up a tech. That’s his 8th of the season. – Bojan Bogdanovic just picked up a tech. That’s his 8th of the season. – 8:24 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

…and here we go. Bogey just got t’d up because he was upset he didn’t get a whistle on a 3-point attempt.

Clippers up 10. – …and here we go. Bogey just got t’d up because he was upset he didn’t get a whistle on a 3-point attempt.Clippers up 10. – 8:23 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

One more thing to watch

Pistons aren’t going to let PG be great. They’re going to blitz. George’s teammates will have opportunities if Clippers protect the basketball, which they didn’t do too well in first half (8 turnovers, 8 points allowed off TO) – One more thing to watchPistons aren’t going to let PG be great. They’re going to blitz. George’s teammates will have opportunities if Clippers protect the basketball, which they didn’t do too well in first half (8 turnovers, 8 points allowed off TO) – 8:18 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Wouldn’t be surprised to see Moses Brown in second half. T. Lue had to do that last month vs Pistons too.

Clippers were +13 with Zubac on floor and -8 with him off floor in first half tonight in Detroit.

There’s no reason to have the smurf lineup out there, but we’ll see… – Wouldn’t be surprised to see Moses Brown in second half. T. Lue had to do that last month vs Pistons too.Clippers were +13 with Zubac on floor and -8 with him off floor in first half tonight in Detroit.There’s no reason to have the smurf lineup out there, but we’ll see… – 8:13 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

That said!

Dwane Casey’s Pistons are the worst non-Lakers 3rd quarter team in the NBA. Pistons were up 3 at half Friday night in ATL, then got smacked.

Casey is prioritizing the 3rd quarter issue, per his pregame statements: 8:10 PM That said!Dwane Casey’s Pistons are the worst non-Lakers 3rd quarter team in the NBA. Pistons were up 3 at half Friday night in ATL, then got smacked.Casey is prioritizing the 3rd quarter issue, per his pregame statements: pic.twitter.com/7ejf5U3TSV

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Hidden win for Clippers: 7-0 advantage on fast break at half.

But Clippers should really be up double digits with the shooting they got.

This game threatens to tighten due to:

– Not enough paint for Clippers (7/9 FGs)

– Expected paint regression for Pistons (8/22 FGs) – Hidden win for Clippers: 7-0 advantage on fast break at half.But Clippers should really be up double digits with the shooting they got.This game threatens to tighten due to:– Not enough paint for Clippers (7/9 FGs)– Expected paint regression for Pistons (8/22 FGs) – 8:08 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers lead 66-61 in Detroit at halftime.

3s: Clippers (12/25, 48%), Detroit (11/18, 61.1%).

Reggie Jackson leads all scorers with 14 points on 💯shooting from everywhere. He also leads all foulers with 3. His status will determine whether or not this game needs OT or not. – Clippers lead 66-61 in Detroit at halftime.3s: Clippers (12/25, 48%), Detroit (11/18, 61.1%).Reggie Jackson leads all scorers with 14 points on 💯shooting from everywhere. He also leads all foulers with 3. His status will determine whether or not this game needs OT or not. – 8:05 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

25 of the Clippers 42 shots are from 3…I guess this is where we are as a basketball culture – 25 of the Clippers 42 shots are from 3…I guess this is where we are as a basketball culture – 8:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Marcus Morris Sr. has a 4-point play opportunity on the other side of the late quarter TV timeout. Clippers up 57-54 with 2:33 left in 1st half.

This isn’t the game we had last month in LA. It’s a low-energy shootout. Pistons have already made 11 3s after making only 6 in LA. – Marcus Morris Sr. has a 4-point play opportunity on the other side of the late quarter TV timeout. Clippers up 57-54 with 2:33 left in 1st half.This isn’t the game we had last month in LA. It’s a low-energy shootout. Pistons have already made 11 3s after making only 6 in LA. – 7:56 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Former Pistons forward Marcus Morris knocks down a 3 while getting fouled by Bey. He gives the Clippers a 57-54 lead. – Former Pistons forward Marcus Morris knocks down a 3 while getting fouled by Bey. He gives the Clippers a 57-54 lead. – 7:56 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Reggie Jackson is in foul trouble – Reggie Jackson is in foul trouble – 7:53 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Saddiq Bey has made three of his four 3-pointers here in the second quarter. He’s a big reason why the Pistons have the lead right now. – Saddiq Bey has made three of his four 3-pointers here in the second quarter. He’s a big reason why the Pistons have the lead right now. – 7:51 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Saddiq Bey is 3-3 from 3 in the second quarter. – Saddiq Bey is 3-3 from 3 in the second quarter. – 7:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

John Wall got Luke Kennard a transition 3, then got a steal and a middy.

He’s responsible for all of the scoring so far in 2nd quarter, because Pistons went 6 scoreless possessions in a row to force a Dwane Casey timeout.

Tied at 36 with 9:32 left in 1st half. – John Wall got Luke Kennard a transition 3, then got a steal and a middy.He’s responsible for all of the scoring so far in 2nd quarter, because Pistons went 6 scoreless possessions in a row to force a Dwane Casey timeout.Tied at 36 with 9:32 left in 1st half. – 7:42 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Pistons are scoreless through the first 2.5 minutes of the second quarter and the Clippers have scored five straight to tie the game at 36. – Pistons are scoreless through the first 2.5 minutes of the second quarter and the Clippers have scored five straight to tie the game at 36. – 7:41 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hayes-Ivey stagger to start. Ivey went out early in 1Q, Hayes played entire first. Ivey now in to start 2Q with Hayes on bench.

My guess is that means no CoJo.

Also, Stewart is the starting 4/backup 5 with Bagley out. – Hayes-Ivey stagger to start. Ivey went out early in 1Q, Hayes played entire first. Ivey now in to start 2Q with Hayes on bench.My guess is that means no CoJo.Also, Stewart is the starting 4/backup 5 with Bagley out. – 7:37 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: Pistons 36, Clippers 31.

Best offensive quarter in quite some time. Just really good ball movement for the most part.

Hayes: 11 points, 3 rebound and 3 assists

Bogdanovic/Duren: 8 points each

Detroit was 7-11 from 3 in that quarter. – END OF 1Q: Pistons 36, Clippers 31.Best offensive quarter in quite some time. Just really good ball movement for the most part.Hayes: 11 points, 3 rebound and 3 assistsBogdanovic/Duren: 8 points eachDetroit was 7-11 from 3 in that quarter. – 7:35 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

End of the 1st quarter:

Hayes: 11 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts

Duren: 8 pts, 3 reb, 1 ast

Bogdanovic: 8 pts, 1 reb, 2 ast

Reggie Jackson: 12 pts, 1 ast (4-4 FG, 2-2 from 3) – End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 36, #Clippers 31.Hayes: 11 pts, 3 rebs, 3 astsDuren: 8 pts, 3 reb, 1 astBogdanovic: 8 pts, 1 reb, 2 astReggie Jackson: 12 pts, 1 ast (4-4 FG, 2-2 from 3) – 7:34 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Killian Hayes first-half triple-double watch: 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists with 1:09 left in the 1Q. – Killian Hayes first-half triple-double watch: 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists with 1:09 left in the 1Q. – 7:31 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Duren just capped off a possession full of hustle right there for the Pistons. Saddiq had an offensive rebound and a save and Duren cleaned up the glass with a putback dunk. – Duren just capped off a possession full of hustle right there for the Pistons. Saddiq had an offensive rebound and a save and Duren cleaned up the glass with a putback dunk. – 7:29 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

That was probably the Pistons’ best hustle possession of the season .. got like three loose balls, two offensive rebounds and it ended with a layup.

Good stuff. – That was probably the Pistons’ best hustle possession of the season .. got like three loose balls, two offensive rebounds and it ended with a layup.Good stuff. – 7:29 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers take a timeout to get some bench in while leading 22-21. 3:53 left in opening quarter.

For all of those who signed up for the Reggie Jackson (12 points) vs Killian Hayes (11 points) duel, this game is for you. – Clippers take a timeout to get some bench in while leading 22-21. 3:53 left in opening quarter.For all of those who signed up for the Reggie Jackson (12 points) vs Killian Hayes (11 points) duel, this game is for you. – 7:26 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hayes and RJax are trading buckets in this first quarter, tugging on the emotions of Pistons fans everywhere.

Hayes has 11 points

Jackson with 12 points

Clippers lead by one. – Hayes and RJax are trading buckets in this first quarter, tugging on the emotions of Pistons fans everywhere.Hayes has 11 pointsJackson with 12 pointsClippers lead by one. – 7:25 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

The Pistons trail 22-21 with 3:52 left in the first quarter. – The Pistons trail 22-21 with 3:52 left in the first quarter. – 7:25 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Killian Hayes has three 3s in this first quarter. He has 9 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. – Killian Hayes has three 3s in this first quarter. He has 9 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. – 7:23 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

10 points already for Reggie Jackson. Clippers up 12-11 in Detroit and benefitting from Pistons missing five straight shots inside the arc. 7:20 PM 10 points already for Reggie Jackson. Clippers up 12-11 in Detroit and benefitting from Pistons missing five straight shots inside the arc. pic.twitter.com/OsobC7wg6L

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Stew crossed over three Clippers and went to dunk but the ball slipped out. That was setting up to be the best dribble drive of his live. – Stew crossed over three Clippers and went to dunk but the ball slipped out. That was setting up to be the best dribble drive of his live. – 7:17 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Reggie Jackson has 10 points in the first four minutes of the game. He’s 3-3 from the field, including 2-2 from 3. – Reggie Jackson has 10 points in the first four minutes of the game. He’s 3-3 from the field, including 2-2 from 3. – 7:16 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Boos for Reggie Jackson at the free-throw line, but he cashes both. – Boos for Reggie Jackson at the free-throw line, but he cashes both. – 7:14 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Former Pistons guard Reggie Jackson nails a 3 then gets a reverse layup in transition. – Former Pistons guard Reggie Jackson nails a 3 then gets a reverse layup in transition. – 7:12 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Time to see if two days off did some good for the Time to see if two days off did some good for the #Pistons and their third quarter woes. – 7:09 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Precious Achiuwa is up to doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs. Clippers. That’s encouraging. He’s been out since Nov. 9 with a sprained ankle/ligament damage. – Precious Achiuwa is up to doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs. Clippers. That’s encouraging. He’s been out since Nov. 9 with a sprained ankle/ligament damage. – 6:35 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Starters Clips-DET:

Marcus Morris

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Reggie Jackson

DET

Bojan Bogdanovic

Isaiah Stewart

Jalen Duren

Jaden Ivey

Killian Hayes – Starters Clips-DET:Marcus MorrisNicolas BatumIvica ZubacPaul GeorgeReggie JacksonDETBojan BogdanovicIsaiah StewartJalen DurenJaden IveyKillian Hayes – 6:34 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

LAC

Marcus Morris Sr.

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Reggie Jackson

DET

Bojan Bogdanovic

Isaiah Stewart

Jalen Duren

Jaden Ivey

Killian Hayes – LACMarcus Morris Sr.Nicolas BatumIvica ZubacPaul GeorgeReggie JacksonDETBojan BogdanovicIsaiah StewartJalen DurenJaden IveyKillian Hayes – 6:33 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers are starting Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight, while Detroit starts Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren. – Clippers are starting Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight, while Detroit starts Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren. – 6:32 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers say that John Wall is available tonight in Detroit. – Clippers say that John Wall is available tonight in Detroit. – 5:52 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Via Pistons PR, here’s some of what Ty Lue discussed pregame with reporters in Detroit: 5:48 PM Via Pistons PR, here’s some of what Ty Lue discussed pregame with reporters in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/KDOZ8Vl14N

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Pistons have ruled out Marvin Bagley III vs Clippers due to non-COVID illness. Doesn’t guarantee Nerlens Noel in the rotation, but something to monitor. – Pistons have ruled out Marvin Bagley III vs Clippers due to non-COVID illness. Doesn’t guarantee Nerlens Noel in the rotation, but something to monitor. – 5:35 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Ty Lue said Duren reminds him of Ben Wallace. “He treats every shot like it’s a miss.”

With Stewart back (he missed the last meeting), he worried about Detroit on the glass. – Ty Lue said Duren reminds him of Ben Wallace. “He treats every shot like it’s a miss.”With Stewart back (he missed the last meeting), he worried about Detroit on the glass. – 5:32 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Precious Achiuwa was able to practice today. Sounds like he was mostly a full participant, taking contact, etc. He’s doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs the Clippers but Nurse says he’s getting closer to a return, which could come as early as this week. – Precious Achiuwa was able to practice today. Sounds like he was mostly a full participant, taking contact, etc. He’s doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs the Clippers but Nurse says he’s getting closer to a return, which could come as early as this week. – 4:41 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Kawhi Leonard, who hasn’t been playing in back-to-backs (sound familiar?), is getting a load management night in Detroit tonight. Meaning, he should be good to go vs the Raptors tomorrow. It’ll be his 1st game in Toronto since he got his ring Dec. 11, 2019 – more than 3 years ago – Kawhi Leonard, who hasn’t been playing in back-to-backs (sound familiar?), is getting a load management night in Detroit tonight. Meaning, he should be good to go vs the Raptors tomorrow. It’ll be his 1st game in Toronto since he got his ring Dec. 11, 2019 – more than 3 years ago – 3:55 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Morning after Christmas last year, Clippers were 17-15 and 5th in West … but lost Paul George to a torn ligament in right elbow.

Morning after Christmas this year, Clippers are 19-15 and 5th in West … and have a mostly healthy roster for the final week of 2022. – Morning after Christmas last year, Clippers were 17-15 and 5th in West … but lost Paul George to a torn ligament in right elbow.Morning after Christmas this year, Clippers are 19-15 and 5th in West … and have a mostly healthy roster for the final week of 2022. – 3:14 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

John Wall (ankle) was added to the injury report for tonight as questionable. – John Wall (ankle) was added to the injury report for tonight as questionable. – 2:54 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

John Wall has been downgraded to questionable due to his right ankle ahead of tonight’s game in Detroit, per the Clippers. – John Wall has been downgraded to questionable due to his right ankle ahead of tonight’s game in Detroit, per the Clippers. – 2:38 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Pistons are waiving forward Braxton Key and signing G League College Park guard Jared Rhoden to a two-way NBA deal, sources tell The Pistons are waiving forward Braxton Key and signing G League College Park guard Jared Rhoden to a two-way NBA deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . – 1:43 PM