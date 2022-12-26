Clippers vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $10,121,077 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $15,562,608 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

