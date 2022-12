Dillon Brooks complains about officiating

Thompson himself had a different explanation of what happened between him and Brooks. “He was talking dynasty and all that. You can’t talk dynasty when you haven’t won,” Thompson told after the match. “I don’t think people realize how hard that is, the commitment and sacrifice it takes. You have to sacrifice your body.” “I thought it was premature talk to even mention that word. They bring the best out of us, I think we do the same. If you don’t like them, you have to respect them because they’re a threat,” Klay concluded. -via BasketNews / December 26, 2022