Dillon Brooks complains about officiating

Drew Hill: Dillon Brooks on the Klay Thompson taunt: “Refs let it happen. He was doing it all game then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. F-cking up calls and putting the wrong guys at the free-throw line. It was a circus. Should have had different refs.”
Source: Twitter @DrewHill_DM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond stuck his tongue out at Dillon Brooks 😭 pic.twitter.com/rJ25GxoQ2l – 12:30 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson on his technical foul for standing over Dillon Brooks: “Just some good ole fashion trash talk. I didn’t think it warranted a technical, but I forget about the taunting rule.” – 11:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson on the technical taunt of Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/MH2NGJLfKn – 11:38 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Klay Thompson on taunting Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks: “Just some good old-fashioned trash talk. I don’t think it warranted a technical but I forgot about the taunting rule. It’s always fun to talk trash. We’ve been doing that since we were in middle school.” – 11:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I asked Dillon Brooks about his reaction to Klay Thompson’s celebration over him.
“The refs let it happen. They were doing it all game, and then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. F***** up calls, putting the wrong guys on the free-throw line. It was a circus.” – 11:19 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks on the Klay Thompson taunt:
“Refs let it happen. He was doing it all game then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. F-cking up calls and putting the wrong guys at the free-throw line. It was a circus. Should have had different refs.” – 11:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Dillon Brooks throwing a terrible alley oop down 13 at the buzzer after getting emasculated by Klay pic.twitter.com/a3FTFqCBjI – 10:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Klay Thompson scores and trucks Dillon Brooks before pumping up the crowd.
He got a technical for it. A little more spice for the rivalry. Warriors having all the fun this day. They have been the much better team. – 10:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson just got into Dillon Brooks’ face with Brooks falling to the ground, technical foul
The Warriors have loved every second of chirping at Brooks – 10:32 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Warriors’ sixth tech comes with Klay Thompson taunting Dillon Brooks after hitting a jumper – 10:32 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is the first non-Ja Grizzlies player to reach double figures. He just did so with 7:57 left in the fourth. – 10:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole picks up his second technical foul after he was called for a foul on Dillon Brooks.
He finishes with 32 points on 11-of-25 shooting. The good news for the Warriors is that they’ve been receiving good scoring contributions from others, but it’s still a big loss. – 10:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jordan Poole is a problem. And Dillon Brooks has four fouls. Not good. – 9:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
This truly is Draymond’s Christmas with Dillon Brooks as Warriors Enemy No. 1
Brooks is up to 4 fouls, 2 turnovers and is a minus-4 – 9:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That was a bad third foul on Dillon Brooks. Didn’t need that one at all. – 9:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Did they officially make Jordan Poole a splash brother yet? Sheeeshhhh that was over some tough defense from Dillon Brooks. – 8:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks missess the technical foul free throw and Draymond Green goes wild on the bench. Kicking his legs in the air and pumping toward the crowd. – 8:32 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green gets a tech from the bench. Dillon Brooks misses the free throw. Warriors down 26-25 with 3:08 left in the first. – 8:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole and Steph Curry in Dillon Brooks’ ear after the first of those two Poole 3s. Then Brooks yells something toward Joe Lacob’s section after he hit an answer wing 3 in front of him. Had Lacob up talking to the refs after. Always a little extra in this matchup. – 8:26 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies had been 0-for on every non-layup until that Dillon Brooks triple.
Now down by 2. – 8:25 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Hoping that we get Dillon Brooks vs Klay Thompson, but I feel like Taylor will lean more towards Brooks on Jordan Poole. – 8:06 PM
More on this storyline
Thompson himself had a different explanation of what happened between him and Brooks. “He was talking dynasty and all that. You can’t talk dynasty when you haven’t won,” Thompson told after the match. “I don’t think people realize how hard that is, the commitment and sacrifice it takes. You have to sacrifice your body.” “I thought it was premature talk to even mention that word. They bring the best out of us, I think we do the same. If you don’t like them, you have to respect them because they’re a threat,” Klay concluded. -via BasketNews / December 26, 2022
“Some good, old-fashioned trash talk,” Thompson said. “It’s always fun to talk trash. We’ve been doing that since we were in middle school. You usually play your best or you get frazzled. For me, it’s usually the former.” -via ESPN / December 26, 2022
Steven Adams dominated his matchup against Deandre Ayton and helped hold the Suns center to five rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. played bully ball against a smaller Suns lineup on his way to 24 points and 10 rebounds, Brooks was excellent on both ends of the floor, Bane was aggressive and Morant finished with 11 assists. So after Morant put the Western Conference on notice, the win against the Suns sent a league-wide message. “We don’t fear nobody,” Brooks said. “We got a different type of swag to us.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / December 24, 2022
