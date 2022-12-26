Dirk Nowitzki on GOAT debate: If LeBron James James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the scoring record, I’m sort of running out of arguments for Michael Jordan

Nowitzki was in awe of James’ athleticism this far in his career. “It’s tremendous that he can still play like this in Year 20. His athleticism is incredible, and I’m happy for him,” Nowitzki said. He even went a step further, weighing in on the GOAT debate. “I always say Michael Jordan is the GOAT, but if James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the scoring record, I’m sort of running out of arguments for Michael,” Nowitzki added.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dirk’s statue is all in the details, down to the shoes he wore during the 2011 NBA Finals 🧐 (h/t @Nick DePaula) pic.twitter.com/YtsrWnHvVj – 9:49 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James on Dirk Nowitzki: He’s a legend, the greatest international player ever sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 8:15 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James is 629 points shy of an all-time #NBA scoring record eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:17 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James acknowledged Dirk Nowitzki’s greatness and even called him the greatest international player ever 👏 pic.twitter.com/MuambR9ZgW – 6:16 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
A statue dedicated to Dirk Nowitzki was unveiled yesterday in front of the Dallas Mavericks arena.
After the game, LeBron James talked about Dirk and where he’d put him among the all-time greats 😎
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron called Nowitzki “the greatest international player ever” #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:58 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Mavericks unveiled a statue of franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki 👏🇩🇪
Mavericks unveiled a statue of franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki 👏🇩🇪
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
This is the LeBron James charge in Game 1 of the 2018 Finals redux: Not actually all that close to the restricted area, but he was leaning and once they review, that’s fair game. – 1:35 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron James on Mavs statue honoree Dirk Nowitzki: ‘That boy was cold, man. Dirk was cold’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic headline top Christmas performers; LeBron James gets a nod in defeat
Will continue to update …
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Crazy stat. LeBron James has a 20-year career average of 27 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists in 1,391 career games.
But he has never recorded exactly 27 pts, 7 rebs, 7 asts in a single game. – 9:13 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James, after the Lakers’ 4th straight loss w/o AD, spoke with urgency about where things stand unless something is done to right the season. “How many times are you going to try to dig yourselves out until it’s too much dirt on you?” bit.ly/3YSkg9l – 8:10 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers’ Christmas day tilt started with LeBron James dominating, talking smack to the Mavericks bench and having fun.
He started to slump as the Lakers gave up a 51-point quarter, and by the end, the 37-year-old star sounded tired of digging: ocregister.com/2022/12/25/lak… – 7:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most threes on Christmas Day:
31 — James Harden
28 — LeBron James
25 — Kevin Durant
Brad Townsend @townbrad
‘Loyalty never fades away’: Mavs unveil Dirk Nowitzki statue, honor signature shot dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood after his first Christmas NBA game: “I used to be that kid sitting at home, watching Kobe, watching LeBron, that DWade-LeBron pass. Just to be playing against him on Christmas Day specifically, it’s a blessing.” – 6:22 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
From the great @talkhoops
2022 NBA Christmas Day drinking guide: Giannis, LeBron, Embiid, Luka, celebrities and more
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic on the Dirk statue ceremony. “He deserves everything.” pic.twitter.com/v5r2kFkCZA – 6:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Micah Parsons and ex-Cowboys fan LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/QY27EQgrnx – 6:05 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Mavs 124, Lakers 115
The Lakers drop to 13-20 and 1-4 since Anthony Davis’ foot injury. They have allowed 124+ points in four of those five games. LeBron had 38 points. With four games left on this trip, LA needs to stop their unraveling soon.
Up next: at ORL on Tuesday. – 5:11 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic (32pts, 9reb, 9ast) paves the way for the Dallas Mavericks
Record-breaking LeBron James (38pts), Los Angeles Lakers succumb to fourth straight loss
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers allowed the Mavs to score 51 pts in the 3rd Q en route to a 124-115 Christmas Day loss in Dallas. That’s four straight defeats for LAL without AD. LeBron 38p on 13-of-23 6r 5a; Russ 17p 5r 4a; Reaves 16p on 5-of-7. ORL up next on Tuesday. – 5:08 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron James: +2
Russell Westbrook: -30
Single-game plus-minus is dangerously flawed but that’s the Lakers in a nutshell.
Russ wasn’t actually bad but it’s just a sign of the help.
There isn’t enough when Russ is running the second unit when LeBron’s not out there. – 5:07 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic calls it a day with a 32-9-9 line. Lakers already waved the white flag with LeBron James (38-6-5) checking out. – 5:04 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron’s out here running DHO with Austin Reaves. Mavs send help, swing to wide open Westbrook who bricks.
There’s just nothing.
Such a colossal waste of LeBron who still has enough in the tank to be a All-NBA 1st Team player. – 5:03 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
I know the AD injury is soul crushing but this Lakers roster construction is just embarrassingly bad.
There’s not a single high level wing defender.
The frontcourt features no size.
There isn’t a single career 40% shooter from 3.
Laughably bad. And yet LeBron remains amazing. – 5:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron has more points (38) than the four other Lakers starters combined (32).
I can’t even with this shit anymore. – 4:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers continue to struggle to protect the paint without AD, with Christian Wood going 9 for 10 in the paint, and Dallas up to 44 paint points, to LAL’s 38.
LeBron’s up to 38 points and is a +6 with LAL trailing by 12. – 4:55 PM
Lakers continue to struggle to protect the paint without AD, with Christian Wood going 9 for 10 in the paint, and Dallas up to 44 paint points, to LAL’s 38.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With LeBron resting, the Lakers run with a FIVE GUARD LINEUP.
“Everything is bigger in Texas, my ass!!!” – Darvin Ham
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Most consecutive 30-point games
37 or Older – NBA history
LeBron – 7 (active)
LeBron – 6
LeBron – 4
Jordan – 4
The most consistently excellent scorer at this stage of a career ever. And it’s really not close. – 4:46 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Maybe Rob Pelinka has promised lebron and AD a generational 2023 offseason – 4:45 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron James is the oldest player in NBA history to score 30+ in 7 straight games.
Nobody has even 5 straight after turning 35.
Kobe had 10 straight when he was 34.
That’s the only other streak of 7 or more after turning 34.
Just beyond ridiculous. – 4:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Now that LeBron’s averaging around 30 points per game (he just reached 30 for the 7th straight game), he’s on pace to pass Kareem in 21 or 22 more games.
He’s currently 637 points behind Kareem (including today’s 30, with 10 minutes to play). – 4:38 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron after signing an extension with these lakers and timing it so he couldn’t be traded this season: pic.twitter.com/D0efiQqapo – 4:37 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Lakers entering the 4th quarter:
With LeBron on floor: +2 in 27 mins
With LeBron on bench: -21 in 9 mins
They just don’t have anything else with AD hurt. – 4:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers just -30’d a quarter and LeBron is still +2 for the game.
Rob Pelinka is the freaking Grinch. – 4:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I understand this is a team game.’
I truly do.
But can someone explain to me how can LeBron James, who had 18 points on 9-of-15 shooting in the first half in leading #Lakers to a 54-43 halftime lead have just two FGAs in the 2nd half so far.
#Mavs cut lead to 3. #NBAXmas – 4:06 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
No team has committed to doubling Luka the way the Lakers have as he had just 6 FGA/10 pts in 1st half. Other have to take advantage. Wood has w/15. But trip of THJ, Bullock and Dinwiddie a combined 2-14 as Mavs trail LA 54-43. LeBron 18 for Lakers. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 3:56 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Watching this Dirk unveiling ceremony and they’ve got Holger Geschwindner helping design the statue itself with the sculpting crew. Can’t help but think of @PhilBeckner in some art studio in Portland consulting on the Dame details in 15 years. – 3:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 54, Mavericks 43
Single-game plus-minus doesn’t always tell the full story, but it does today: The Lakers are plus-25 in LeBron James’ 19 minutes and minus-14 in the six minutes he has sat on the bench. LeBron has 18 points on 9-of-15 shooting. – 3:46 PM
Halftime: Lakers 54, Mavericks 43
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 54-43 lead into the half, led by @LeBron James, in his 17th Christmas game, who scored 18 points on 9 of 15 FG’s with 3 assists and 0 turnovers, for a game-best +24.
Dallas converted just 5 of 22 3’s, and LAL swarmed Doncic, often w/doubles, holding him to 10 points. – 3:42 PM
LAL take a 54-43 lead into the half, led by @LeBron James, in his 17th Christmas game, who scored 18 points on 9 of 15 FG’s with 3 assists and 0 turnovers, for a game-best +24.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron’s back in, and LAL quickly go on a 10-2 run, and LeBron is now +25 with LAL up 51-37. – 3:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
As Dirk was on the big screen, LeBron ran the length of the court to give Mavs’ assistant (and former LAL aide) Greg St. Jean a big hug. LeBron has had a running dialogue with Jason Kidd and his staff in the first half. – 3:34 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
LeBron sharing the scouting report on LeBron pic.twitter.com/ugrFFP5795 – 3:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is a +19, but the Mavs have dominated when he’s been on the bench, and LAL lead by just 5 after a quick 5-0 run. – 3:32 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
And people really have the nerve to say that Lebron ain’t that damn Skilled 🤣🤣🤣 Merry Christmas and Carry on… – 3:25 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Nearing midpoint of 2Q, LeBron has 16, including a sweet, swooping reverse layup and the Lakers are trying to turn the clock back to 2020, up 41-30. – 3:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron continues to take advantage of Dallas at the rim, up to 7 for 9 in the paint, plus a turnaround baseline jumper, for 16 points that have LAL up 41-30. – 3:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Merry Christmas to LeBron James, who is doing pretty much whatever he wants.
All of us during the holidays should be so lucky. – 3:23 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
There are college graduates who have watched LeBron play on Christmas every year since they were 3 years old – 3:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
LeBron faces up on Luka to close out the first quarter. Misses a triple. But Lakers get out of the first 12 minutes up 28-21. LeBron has 10 points, Luka 7. – 3:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL were up 23-11 when LeBron subbed out; lead is down to 4 at 25-21 when he returned. – 3:10 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Eight early points for LeBron James who has the Lakers up 17-6 with 7:17 left in the first. Luka Doncic has yet to score or even take a shot. – 2:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is bullying a small Mavs lineup early, already with four buckets in the paint towards 8 points, as LAL get off to a 17-6 lead.
Lakers are doubling Luka (0 FGA’s) and the Mavs support players aren’t making them pay just yet. – 2:52 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Merry Christmas from Dallas. A record 17th Christmas Day game for LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/Q9HHEAaML2 – 2:50 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
#NBAXmas LeBron 20s today for @LeBron James 🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/jF8oku8KLj – 2:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jeff Van Gundy on LeBron James: “He’s still playing individually well more so on offense than on defense. But they’re just not very good. He’s a part of that. He had a large part with who’s on the roster. It’s a hard position.” https://t.co/ZJEjoo8iHb pic.twitter.com/kRbuuCA0c1 – 2:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Jeff Van Gundy on LeBron James: “He’s still playing individually well more so on offense than on defense. But they’re just not very good. He’s a part of that. He had a large part with who’s on the roster. It’s a hard position.” bit.ly/3YCGw7f – 2:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
LeBron James and the LA Lakers take on Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks! Hear all the action at 2:30p ET on NBA Radio Channel 86 or on the SXM App 👇
#NBAXmas 🔊 https://t.co/3tfWvrhr0j pic.twitter.com/H1epIkehzm – 2:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dirk Nowitzki on his 21-year Mavericks record: “Well we hope Luka can break it! That would be pretty cool.” – 2:24 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Dirk Nowitzki’s statue in Dallas includes the Hyperdunk 2010 he wore during the 2011 NBA Finals 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6RNpAsT2JB – 2:23 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dirk Nowitzki on his kids’ reactions to the statue: “Right now, Papa is not cool.”
Said 9-year-old Malaika is already in the parental embarrassment stage. 7-year-old Max was pumped to help push the unveiling button. 6-year-old Morris got a little too shy. pic.twitter.com/2LXJSmejVr – 2:19 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dirk Nowitzki on getting emotional when thinking about the permanence of his Mavs statue: “Long, long after we’re gone, generations after us are going to Google — maybe Google is already gone — and ask ‘who is this guy?’” pic.twitter.com/Alj2nJMhZV – 2:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dirk explains who came up with the motto and when. Sounds like he actually did it, in the 11th hour. pic.twitter.com/1iC70rl5Ne – 2:13 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dirk speaks about a “very, very cool day.” pic.twitter.com/qnKLiAjsM2 – 2:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mavs-Lakers better be an awesome Luka-LeBron shootout or there’s going to be a big nap happening. – 2:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron will start his NBA-record 17th 🎅🏼 game today in Dallas. – 1:50 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for today’s game at Dallas. James is set to appear in his record-setting 17th career game on Christmas Day. – 1:49 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Mavs will unveil Dirk Nowitzki’s statue before today’s matchup against the Lakers.
Hall of Famer, Don Nelson, tells @TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson the strategy they use to draft Dirk. #MavsNation pic.twitter.com/RO8f7hA5Up – 1:45 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Merry Christmas, Mavs fans 🎄
Dirk Nowitzki’s statue has been unveiled 🙌
pic.twitter.com/NwT2gEXcBg – 12:52 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Dirk Nowitzki’s Mavs statue being a fadeaway is pretty sick pic.twitter.com/ipsPPCq5SW – 12:43 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron is passing Kobe for the most Christmas games in NBA history.
Officially the torch bearer for the hoops holiday. pic.twitter.com/RG5tDSKMeC – 12:42 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dirk has one more reveal: The motto engraved on the statue. pic.twitter.com/mpdjwO5PiU – 12:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) listed as probable for today’s #NBAChristmas game vs. #Mavericks
He’ll set all-time record for most NBA Christmas games played. He and Kobe Bryant are tied at 16.
With a win, James will have the most Christmas game victories. #LakeShow #Lakers pic.twitter.com/WBSZe1Jrba – 12:09 PM
LeBron James (left ankle soreness) listed as probable for today’s #NBAChristmas game vs. #Mavericks
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The owner looking spiffy for his entrance to the Dirk statue unveiling. pic.twitter.com/J3KJT1Lw5R – 11:54 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Just about as many Lakers jerseys here to honor Dirk as MFFLs. pic.twitter.com/CwL4xcwANH – 11:52 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Merry Christmas, y’all!
LeBron is in town for the day, but his influence has guided how the Jason Kidd and the Mavericks have coached Luka Doncic for 1.5 years now.
On tough love, a specific pod and, just for Luka, lots of bets: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:35 AM
Merry Christmas, y’all!
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The scene at Victory Plaza as the VIPs gather for Dirk’s statue unveiling. Just ran into Holger, still looking like he’s ready to coach Dirk. pic.twitter.com/46UkWJohME – 11:32 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Great be here at American Airlines Center. The big Dirk statue reveal ceremony is at 11a and if you aren’t here at the arena and watching inside then you can watch online at https://t.co/k0SNjVRnSO pic.twitter.com/jMvrmVPWdh – 11:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron on Christmas:
26.4 PPG
7.8 RPG
7.1 APG
If he wins today he will have the most Christmas wins of all-time. pic.twitter.com/vxnXVHCpYm – 11:19 AM
LeBron on Christmas:
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
And in case you missed it, here was mavs.com setup piece for Dirk’s statue ceremony.
And in case you missed it, here was mavs.com setup piece for Dirk’s statue ceremony.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
We’ll be keeping you up to date about Dirk’s statue unveiling. But as far as Mavs-Lakers, LeBron James is probable, according to latest report. Finney-Smith, Green, Walker, Kleber all out for Mavericks. Jaden Hardy is questionable. – 11:13 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Christmas Day leaders since 2000:
PTS — LeBron
REB — LeBron
AST — LeBron
STL — Westbrook
BLK — Shaq pic.twitter.com/eJueHJ0XJ2 – 10:00 AM
Christmas Day leaders since 2000:
