Dirk Nowitzki on GOAT debate: If LeBron James James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the scoring record, I’m sort of running out of arguments for Michael Jordan

Nowitzki was in awe of James’ athleticism this far in his career. “It’s tremendous that he can still play like this in Year 20. His athleticism is incredible, and I’m happy for him,” Nowitzki said. He even went a step further, weighing in on the GOAT debate. “I always say Michael Jordan is the GOAT, but if James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the scoring record, I’m sort of running out of arguments for Michael,” Nowitzki added Source: EuroHoops.net