Gilbert Arenas on Draymond Green's fight video: 'Someone wanted it to be seen'

Gilbert Arenas: If the video came out, someone wanted it to be seen. Q. Well, whoever filmed it could just wanted the clout of putting it out. Arenas: No, that was organizational. Q. Do you say the Warriors wanted that video to make Draymond look bad? Arenas: Okay, let’s just put it to thought. We have practice cameras, we have camera cameras, we have people filming… It happened. Who is in control of it all now? The team. ‘Hey, anybody who recorded it, this is not getting out. If this gets out, you’re fired immediately and we’re suing, because we’re in private property and we own the footage. So if it gets to TMZ, you have to remember: whose contract is up this summer?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond stuck his tongue out at Dillon Brooks 😭 pic.twitter.com/rJ25GxoQ2l – 12:30 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
A very Draymond Christmas:
3 PTS
13 REB
13 AST
2 BLK
1-3 FG
His only bucket was a 3. pic.twitter.com/BTkvB0uTZe – 11:07 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Draymond Green has his 15th career “non-points” double-double: 12 assists and 11 rebounds. Second all-time behind Jason Kidd (25). No other player has more than eight. H/t @ESPNStatsInfo
4:21 to go, Warriors up 115-98. – 10:30 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond throws basically a jump ball outlet to Kuminga, but Ja knocked it away. But Moody was hustling down on the play and picked up the loose ball for a dunk
The effort from the draft picks have been spot on tonight – 10:13 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond and Curry jumped off the bench to stop play after the replay showed Morant lost the ball before any contact. But the ball was already handed in for the technical FT – 10:06 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
If Jaren was officiated the same as Draymond he’d have one foul – 9:56 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
As Mark Jackson points out, three times in a row Draymond fouls Santi on threes, with no call – 9:44 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
This truly is Draymond’s Christmas with Dillon Brooks as Warriors Enemy No. 1
Brooks is up to 4 fouls, 2 turnovers and is a minus-4 – 9:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green with a fake DHO hand-off right into Jaren Jackson’s arms to open the half. Whistle. He puts four fingers up down toward the Memphis bench. Jackson’s fourth foul 11 seconds into third quarter. – 9:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond turns to the Grizzlies bench and immediately throws up 4 fingers
Jaren Jackson Jr. now has 4 fouls – 9:27 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Ugly end to the half leaves Warriors with a 59-54 lead over Grizzlies
-Led by as much as 15
-Techs: Draymond and JP
-Scoring: JP 20, DDV 13
-GSW gives MEM 16 points off turnovers – 9:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Now Draymond Green is hitting 3s. This has not been the first half the Grizzlies were hoping for. – 8:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks missess the technical foul free throw and Draymond Green goes wild on the bench. Kicking his legs in the air and pumping toward the crowd. – 8:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ja Morant just made a tough layup in traffic. Draymond Green leaped off the bench and said… something. Refs slap Draymond with a tech. – 8:32 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green gets a tech from the bench. Dillon Brooks misses the free throw. Warriors down 26-25 with 3:08 left in the first. – 8:32 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Draymond Green just picked up a technical from the Warriors bench. – 8:31 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Happy holidays from Draymond Green and the Warriors pic.twitter.com/pgxKyU5XJp – 8:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters on Christmas
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney – 7:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters vs Grizzlies
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 7:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green went through the Warriors’ walk through a little bit ago and Kerr anticipates that he will play tonight against the Grizzlies. He was listed as questionable with right foot soreness. – 6:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green “should be ready to play” tonight vs. the Grizzlies – 6:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green (questionable with right foot soreness) should be ready to play, according to Steve Kerr. He went through the team’s walk through fine. – 6:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is expected to be available today vs Grizzlies. – 6:17 PM
Gilbert Arenas: You gotta paint a picture. Jordan Poole is the new face coming up, right? So to make it a point if they not sign Draymond Green back now there’s footage of why. ‘Why would you get rid of this four-time champion, the soul and heart of our team?’ You have to show the people an example so the fans, the world can say ‘oh, that’s why. Let’s trade Draymond Green.’ -via YouTube / December 26, 2022
“Pretty strong,” a Western Conference executive said of Green’s chances to leave the Warriors. “If they win a championship again this year, there will be pressure to keep things together, but the stuff with the punch [on Jordan Poole] in the preseason, that probably put the nail in it. There was already a good chance he would go just because his production is not what it was and he is getting older [32]. It would be hard to justify paying him $20-something-million a year.” -via Heavy.com / December 26, 2022
Two teams mentioned by the executive who spoke with Deveney were the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons. “Now, there is the question of, ‘okay, who does pay Draymond if he leaves?’ Will it be a team like the Lakers, and he has so many ties with Klutch and LeBron? Or would the Pistons bring him home? There is a small number of teams that would want him, and if does not get a good offer from them, maybe he goes back to the Warriors on a cheaper, short-term deal.” -via Heavy.com / December 26, 2022
Duane Rankin: “100%. I always bring it back to franchise that believed in me. That drafted the 18-year-old kid out of Kentucky.” Devin Booker as he set arena record for most points in single game with 58 in #Suns win over #Pelicans. Gilbert Arenas had previous record of 54 Dec. 22, 2006. pic.twitter.com/DbWwq8yjaS -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / December 18, 2022
Bradley Beal explained why he re-signed with the Washington Wizards during a recent episode of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas. (via No Chill with Gilbert Arenas): “But to have the pieces we have, we have enough to know that we can compete on a nightly basis with no BS. We know that we got a job, everybody’s able to be a star in their role, and we can go do that. On the flip side of it, the business side of it. There were no teams in the market, free agency-wise. I’m just being frank. There was nowhere else for me to go where I can be like, ‘Oh, I can go win.’ It was teams that strategically wasn’t what I wanted. So realistically, I wouldn’t say my hand was forced, but this was my best decision and best option on the table at the time.” -via TalkBasket / December 4, 2022
