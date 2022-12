Gilbert Arenas on Draymond Green's fight video: 'Someone wanted it to be seen'

Gilbert Arenas: If the video came out, someone wanted it to be seen. Q. Well, whoever filmed it could just wanted the clout of putting it out. Arenas: No, that was organizational. Q. Do you say the Warriors wanted that video to make Draymond look bad? Arenas: Okay, let’s just put it to thought. We have practice cameras, we have camera cameras, we have people filming… It happened. Who is in control of it all now? The team. ‘Hey, anybody who recorded it, this is not getting out. If this gets out, you’re fired immediately and we’re suing, because we’re in private property and we own the footage. So if it gets to TMZ, you have to remember: whose contract is up this summer?Source: YouTube