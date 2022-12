Hornets 75, Blazers 77: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Recently @Nate Duncan and @John Hollinger did their annual organizational rankings. As you can imagine, Charlotte have tunneled down the list.

Tonight at Moda Center — it’ll be a special one with a postgame ceremony honoring Damian Lillard on becoming the Blazers all-time leading scorer. If you can’t make it to the game, we’ll have it for you on @ROOTSPORTS_NW ! – 6:03 PM

“When you think Blazers, I want you to think of me.”Damian Lillard reflects on his career after passing Clyde Drexler as Portland’s all-time leading scorer.

The NBA say Sean Corbin is not available to officiate tonight’s game between Charlotte and Portland due to travel issues.Bill Kennedy and Leon Wood will be the officials for tonight’s game. – 6:31 PM

What are the top five traits any future Hornets addition needs to have?My top 5:1) + Defender2) Leadership3) Off Ball offense4) Toughness5) Physical Strength – 7:30 PM

Blazers assistant coach Steve Hetzel is back tonight. He’d been away from the team for a few weeks for personal reasons. – 7:31 PM

Nassir Little taking set shots around the basket. Doesn’t look like he’s been cleared to jump yet but he’s been off crutches for a bit. pic.twitter.com/asa21FB6vF

At Moda Center for @Portland Trail Blazers vs. @Charlotte Hornets — first game back for @Damian Lillard since he passed Clyde Drexler to become Portland’s career scoring leader.

Blazers say Justise Winslow will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering a grade 2 left ankle sprain in Oklahoma City. – 8:18 PM

Blazers announce, Justise Winslow has suffered a grade 2 ankle sprain following further testing.Winslow will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 8:38 PM

Andrew Wiggins remains out for an 11th straight game tomorrow vs Hornets with an adductor strain. JaMychal Green is still in health and safety protocols. Draymond Green is probable for Warriors. – 8:44 PM

No Justise Winslow tonight vs. Charlotte. His sprained left ankle will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks. Don’t expect that to be too big a problem for @Portland Trail Blazers tonight. Hornets (9-24) are in 14th place in the East, ahead of only Detroit (8-27).

The Pistons not only lead, 101-96, going into the fourth, but they’ve won their first 3Q since Charlotte on Dec. 14 (six games) pic.twitter.com/k6MWx66kQD

No Dennis Smith Jr. or Nick Richards is Portland tonight for the #Hornets . Cody Martin also remains out. – 9:03 PM

Nets beat the Cavs 125-117 to extend the win streak to nine games. KD, Kyrie Irving and T.J. Warren all played well. Nic Claxton with another big block. Team now heads to Atlanta then Charlotte, both very favorable. – 9:34 PM

Hornets (9-24) on the 5th leg of a six-game road trip. They’ve won 2 of the last 3, including 134-130 against the Lakers on Friday. With Lamelo Ball and Gordon Hayward healthy, maybe they’ll get on the road to respectability. – 9:58 PM

Clippers have to clean up 2nd half lull. They know about it, they still get hit with it.– Wed. vs CHA, lost 22 points off of 36-point lead– Fri. at PHI, wrong end of 29-point turnaround (up 20, down 9)– Mon. at DET, wrong end of 29-point turnaround (up 15, down 14) – 10:26 PM

Keon Johnson was already rounding into form and now he’s going to see a significant increase in minutes with Justise Winslow out for at least a few weeks. – 10:26 PM

Nice minutes for Keon Johnson so far. Chauncey Billups indicated he’s going to get a bigger opportunity with Justise Winslow out for a while. – 10:32 PM

On the night in which he is being honored for being @Portland Trail Blazers all-time scorer, @Damian Lillard is scoreless after one quarter (0-2 from the field).Charlotte leads 34-30 after 1Q. @Anfernee Simons leads with 13 points.

The Blazers committed 8 turnovers in the first quarter and allowed the Hornets to shoot 57.1% from the field. Blazers trail 36-33 here in the 2nd. – 10:42 PM

Hornets are scoring almost at will on Blazers, mixing in 3’s with forays to the basket.It’s Charlotte 40-38 two minutes into the 2Q. – 10:43 PM

Hornets are scoring almost at will on Blazers, mixing in 5 threes with numerous uncontested forays to the baskets.It’s Charlotte 45-37 with 9:26 left in 2Q.

Lillard and Grant have combined for 9 points and we are midway through the second quarter. Hornets lead 55-45. Blazers have committed 10 turnovers. – 10:57 PM

This would be up there for the Blazers’ worst game of the season. Getting outplayed on just about every level by one of the worst teams in the league. – 11:00 PM

Defense is the biggest problem — Hornets are on their way to 70 first-half points — but Dame has yet to make a field goal. He is 0-5 from the field — 0-3 on 3-point attempts.Charlotte 60, Portland 49 with 3:20 left in 2Q.

Damian Lillard scores his first field goal of the game with 32 seconds remaining in the first half. Blazers down 67-61. – 11:10 PM

Seeing Green 🟩Ant’s getting buckets from all over the floor, including at the foul line. Check out where he ranks among NBA guards with the Percentile Spectrum Slider from our Next Gen Broadcast. pic.twitter.com/wZzaxBMvZK

Blazers go 11-3 in the first three minutes of the third quarter to take a 72-70 lead. – 11:32 PM

Great response to Terry Stotts congratulating Damian Lillard on becoming the all-time leading scorer. And as always, Terry with a great summation of what Dame means to the team and the city. One of the highlights of the evening thus far. – 11:33 PM

