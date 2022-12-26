Hornets 75, Blazers 77: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (9-24) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (16-16) at Moda Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 75, Portland Trail Blazers 77 (Q3 07:14)
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Great response to Terry Stotts congratulating Damian Lillard on becoming the all-time leading scorer. And as always, Terry with a great summation of what Dame means to the team and the city. One of the highlights of the evening thus far. – 11:33 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers go 11-3 in the first three minutes of the third quarter to take a 72-70 lead. – 11:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Seeing Green 🟩
Ant’s getting buckets from all over the floor, including at the foul line. Check out where he ranks among NBA guards with the Percentile Spectrum Slider from our Next Gen Broadcast. pic.twitter.com/wZzaxBMvZK – 11:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Melo and PJ on the same page 📄
@LaMelo Ball x @PJ Washington | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/bTxpAV6Xzy – 11:28 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🌪️ 🌪️ 🌪️
⭐️ Vote Dame: https://t.co/Ei3Zkqcfmc pic.twitter.com/URaXMuEvsl – 11:17 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Hornets 67, Blazers 61: halftime. 16 points for @Anfernee Simons. 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 8 points, 5 assists, 2 blocks for @Damian Lillard. – 11:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sick assist, strong finish
@LaMelo Ball x @PJ Washington | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ddDTGhYDzE – 11:13 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard scores his first field goal of the game with 32 seconds remaining in the first half. Blazers down 67-61. – 11:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Floating for the reverse 🤌
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/t3UqJDu3m2 – 11:06 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Defense is the biggest problem — Hornets are on their way to 70 first-half points — but Dame has yet to make a field goal. He is 0-5 from the field — 0-3 on 3-point attempts.
Charlotte 60, Portland 49 with 3:20 left in 2Q.
#RipCity – 11:03 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
This would be up there for the Blazers’ worst game of the season. Getting outplayed on just about every level by one of the worst teams in the league. – 11:00 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard and Grant have combined for 9 points and we are midway through the second quarter. Hornets lead 55-45. Blazers have committed 10 turnovers. – 10:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kelly with the 👌
@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/iLrFnJOJaP – 10:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Mark with the softest touch 🤌
@Mark Williams | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/mXhNxCmnlU – 10:48 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers also honoring the one and only Clyde Drexler tonight pic.twitter.com/nXIF6XSpkW – 10:47 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Hornets are scoring almost at will on Blazers, mixing in 5 threes with numerous uncontested forays to the baskets.
It’s Charlotte 45-37 with 9:26 left in 2Q.
#RipCity – 10:45 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Hornets are scoring almost at will on Blazers, mixing in 3’s with forays to the basket.
It’s Charlotte 40-38 two minutes into the 2Q. – 10:43 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers committed 8 turnovers in the first quarter and allowed the Hornets to shoot 57.1% from the field. Blazers trail 36-33 here in the 2nd. – 10:42 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Hornets 34, Blazers 30: end of first quarter. 13 points for @Anfernee Simons. 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 5 assists for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 60 percent, CHA 55 percent. – 10:38 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
On the night in which he is being honored for being @Portland Trail Blazers all-time scorer, @Damian Lillard is scoreless after one quarter (0-2 from the field).
Charlotte leads 34-30 after 1Q.
@Anfernee Simons leads with 13 points.
#RipCity – 10:37 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Coast-to-coast + 1
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/pCd1T4C43y – 10:34 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nice minutes for Keon Johnson so far. Chauncey Billups indicated he’s going to get a bigger opportunity with Justise Winslow out for a while. – 10:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Plumlee with the lefty jumper!
@Mason Plumlee | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/fJaY2YiSuG – 10:30 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Keon Johnson was already rounding into form and now he’s going to see a significant increase in minutes with Justise Winslow out for at least a few weeks. – 10:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have to clean up 2nd half lull. They know about it, they still get hit with it.
– Wed. vs CHA, lost 22 points off of 36-point lead
– Fri. at PHI, wrong end of 29-point turnaround (up 20, down 9)
– Mon. at DET, wrong end of 29-point turnaround (up 15, down 14) – 10:26 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Corner Nurk is automatic!
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/mBsSSWwFOW – 10:24 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Videos of Jayson Tatum and Steph Curry congratulating Damian Lillard on becoming the Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer. #ripcity pic.twitter.com/tGSCSi3oEm – 10:23 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Anfernee Simons has 8 points in the game’s first 2 minutes. At this rate, he’ll score 192.
#RipCity
#hellowilt – 10:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
can i get uhhhhhhh… starting 5
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/mhvkHA45Lw – 10:11 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Hornets (9-24) on the 5th leg of a six-game road trip. They’ve won 2 of the last 3, including 134-130 against the Lakers on Friday. With Lamelo Ball and Gordon Hayward healthy, maybe they’ll get on the road to respectability. – 9:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Bedtime? Nahhh, it’s gametime.
📍 – Portland, OR
🆚 – @Portland Trail Blazers
⏰ – 10PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/ZbxEgfTdA1 – 9:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets beat the Cavs 125-117 to extend the win streak to nine games. KD, Kyrie Irving and T.J. Warren all played well. Nic Claxton with another big block. Team now heads to Atlanta then Charlotte, both very favorable. – 9:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 5️⃣ on the floor!
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/02pundSVtx – 9:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
⚠️ WARNING: CUTE ⚠️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/O6W035oN83 – 9:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Charlotte Hornets
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/nUxPVCEsIl – 9:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at POR
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Nick Richards (R Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/OxjJgBk2mh – 9:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons not only lead, 101-96, going into the fourth, but they’ve won their first 3Q since Charlotte on Dec. 14 (six games) pic.twitter.com/k6MWx66kQD – 8:54 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
No Justise Winslow tonight vs. Charlotte. His sprained left ankle will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks. Don’t expect that to be too big a problem for @Portland Trail Blazers tonight. Hornets (9-24) are in 14th place in the East, ahead of only Detroit (8-27).
#RipCity
#moreshaedonsharpe – 8:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins remains out for an 11th straight game tomorrow vs Hornets with an adductor strain. JaMychal Green is still in health and safety protocols. Draymond Green is probable for Warriors. – 8:44 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce, Justise Winslow has suffered a grade 2 ankle sprain following further testing.
Winslow will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 8:38 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Justise Winslow will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering a grade 2 left ankle sprain in Oklahoma City. – 8:18 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
At Moda Center for @Portland Trail Blazers vs. @Charlotte Hornets — first game back for @Damian Lillard since he passed Clyde Drexler to become Portland’s career scoring leader.
#RipCity – 7:58 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nassir Little taking set shots around the basket. Doesn’t look like he’s been cleared to jump yet but he’s been off crutches for a bit. pic.twitter.com/asa21FB6vF – 7:48 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers assistant coach Steve Hetzel is back tonight. He’d been away from the team for a few weeks for personal reasons. – 7:31 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
What are the top five traits any future Hornets addition needs to have?
My top 5:
1) + Defender
2) Leadership
3) Off Ball offense
4) Toughness
5) Physical Strength – 7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Cheesin’ and ballin’ in Portland 😁 — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/hSMlP7G0KD – 6:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA say Sean Corbin is not available to officiate tonight’s game between Charlotte and Portland due to travel issues.
Bill Kennedy and Leon Wood will be the officials for tonight’s game. – 6:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
“When you think Blazers, I want you to think of me.”
Damian Lillard reflects on his career after passing Clyde Drexler as Portland’s all-time leading scorer.
📝 @Casey Holdahl rip.city/3YuYubL – 6:08 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Tonight at Moda Center — it’ll be a special one with a postgame ceremony honoring Damian Lillard on becoming the Blazers all-time leading scorer. If you can’t make it to the game, we’ll have it for you on @ROOTSPORTS_NW! – 6:03 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Recently @Nate Duncan and @John Hollinger did their annual organizational rankings. As you can imagine, Charlotte have tunneled down the list.
si.com/nba/hornets/ne… – 5:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Former teammates, forever family ❤️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/UWbVQcgTip – 4:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First night of a back-to-back on the road.
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/hBanJ2KhUx – 4:00 PM
