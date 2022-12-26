Jazz 0, Spurs 0: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (19-16) play against the San Antonio Spurs (22-22) at AT&T Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022
Utah Jazz 0, San Antonio Spurs 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
If you’re watching the ATTSN broadcast to the delayed Jazz game, here’s some more background on how Will Hardy got his start in the Spurs organization through a connection at Williams College. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 8:17 PM
If you’re watching the ATTSN broadcast to the delayed Jazz game, here’s some more background on how Will Hardy got his start in the Spurs organization through a connection at Williams College. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 8:17 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Official statement:
Due to a potential security threat, which has impacted fans entering the AT&T Center, the tip for tonight’s Spurs-Jazz game has been pushed to 7:40. – 8:09 PM
Official statement:
Due to a potential security threat, which has impacted fans entering the AT&T Center, the tip for tonight’s Spurs-Jazz game has been pushed to 7:40. – 8:09 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Spurs game has been delayed. Tip set for 7:40:
Official statement: FWD
Due to a potential security threat, which has impacted fans entering the AT&T Center. – 8:08 PM
Spurs game has been delayed. Tip set for 7:40:
Official statement: FWD
Due to a potential security threat, which has impacted fans entering the AT&T Center. – 8:08 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Official word – Due to a potential security threat, which has impacted fans entering the AT&T Center, the tip for tonight’s Spurs-Jazz game has been pushed to 7:40. – 8:04 PM
Official word – Due to a potential security threat, which has impacted fans entering the AT&T Center, the tip for tonight’s Spurs-Jazz game has been pushed to 7:40. – 8:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The start of tonight’s game between the Spurs and Jazz is being delayed half an hour due to what seems to be a security issue at one entrance to the AT&T Center.
We’re looking at a 7:40 tip time now. – 8:01 PM
The start of tonight’s game between the Spurs and Jazz is being delayed half an hour due to what seems to be a security issue at one entrance to the AT&T Center.
We’re looking at a 7:40 tip time now. – 8:01 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Tonight’s Spurs game at the AT&T Center has been delayed.
I understand there were long lines outside the arena and security wasn’t letting fans in, not sure why. Fans are coming in now, working to learn more about what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/sUVfYwPgHD – 7:59 PM
Tonight’s Spurs game at the AT&T Center has been delayed.
I understand there were long lines outside the arena and security wasn’t letting fans in, not sure why. Fans are coming in now, working to learn more about what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/sUVfYwPgHD – 7:59 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz v. Spurs has been delayed 30 minutes. Players are in the locker-room. – 7:57 PM
Jazz v. Spurs has been delayed 30 minutes. Players are in the locker-room. – 7:57 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I’m hearing that the Spurs- Jazz game has been delayed. A statement is expected to come shortly.
Fans coming into the arena say that signs around AT&T Center say “Gates closed” one person was told there was an emergency but no danger.
Fans slowly trickling in now – 7:56 PM
I’m hearing that the Spurs- Jazz game has been delayed. A statement is expected to come shortly.
Fans coming into the arena say that signs around AT&T Center say “Gates closed” one person was told there was an emergency but no danger.
Fans slowly trickling in now – 7:56 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Not sure what’s going on, but the arena in San Antonio closed all but one gate to get into the parking lot and arena. There’s some sort of situation but I don’t know what it is – 7:41 PM
Not sure what’s going on, but the arena in San Antonio closed all but one gate to get into the parking lot and arena. There’s some sort of situation but I don’t know what it is – 7:41 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Traveling to OKC this afternoon for tomorrow’s Spurs game has been an adventure due to Southwest Airlines troubles, but here at the Austin airport I’ve got Farm to Taco to eat & @Jeff McDonald‘s latest chock-full-of-information notebook to pass the time:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:23 PM
Traveling to OKC this afternoon for tomorrow’s Spurs game has been an adventure due to Southwest Airlines troubles, but here at the Austin airport I’ve got Farm to Taco to eat & @Jeff McDonald‘s latest chock-full-of-information notebook to pass the time:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:23 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Will Hardy on what SA means to him:
“I came here 22, single, as an intern and left 11 years later, 33 years old, an assistant coach for Gregg Popovich on the bench, married with a daughter and another one on the way, so in a lot of ways I feel like I grew up in San Antonio.” – 6:56 PM
Will Hardy on what SA means to him:
“I came here 22, single, as an intern and left 11 years later, 33 years old, an assistant coach for Gregg Popovich on the bench, married with a daughter and another one on the way, so in a lot of ways I feel like I grew up in San Antonio.” – 6:56 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Gameday Vibes✌️
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/DkaHx4HA9V – 6:56 PM
Gameday Vibes✌️
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/DkaHx4HA9V – 6:56 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
On his first day on the job as a Spurs intern 12 years ago, Will Hardy was handed a whistle and told to referee a scrimmage. How many fouls did Hardy call on Tim Duncan?
“Zero,” he said. “I called zero.” – 6:42 PM
On his first day on the job as a Spurs intern 12 years ago, Will Hardy was handed a whistle and told to referee a scrimmage. How many fouls did Hardy call on Tim Duncan?
“Zero,” he said. “I called zero.” – 6:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder Injury report vs Spurs:
Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT
Ousmane Dieng (Wrist) OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle) OUT
Eugene Omoruyi (GL) OUT
Lindy Waters III (GL) OUT
Jaylin Williams (GL) OUT
The Blue play at noon tomorrow in the Paycom Center before the Spurs game. – 6:35 PM
Thunder Injury report vs Spurs:
Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT
Ousmane Dieng (Wrist) OUT
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle) OUT
Eugene Omoruyi (GL) OUT
Lindy Waters III (GL) OUT
Jaylin Williams (GL) OUT
The Blue play at noon tomorrow in the Paycom Center before the Spurs game. – 6:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’re back at the crib tonight! 🏠Play Call Your Shot tonight for a chance to win 2 Club Level Tickets!
🔗 https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5 pic.twitter.com/UlnGSdD2EC – 6:01 PM
We’re back at the crib tonight! 🏠Play Call Your Shot tonight for a chance to win 2 Club Level Tickets!
🔗 https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5 pic.twitter.com/UlnGSdD2EC – 6:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Odds on James Harden’s next team, if not the 76ers, per @betonline_ag:
Rockets 2/1
Heat 5/1
Celtics 7/1
Mavericks 7/1
Lakers 8/1
Knicks 8/1
Bulls 9/1
Clippers 10/1
Spurs 10/1
Hawks 12/1
Nuggets 12/1 – 5:30 PM
Odds on James Harden’s next team, if not the 76ers, per @betonline_ag:
Rockets 2/1
Heat 5/1
Celtics 7/1
Mavericks 7/1
Lakers 8/1
Knicks 8/1
Bulls 9/1
Clippers 10/1
Spurs 10/1
Hawks 12/1
Nuggets 12/1 – 5:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎁 putting a bow on the past week of dunks 🎁
#DunksOfTheWeek | @wasatchford pic.twitter.com/rbSlNJLDT4 – 4:15 PM
🎁 putting a bow on the past week of dunks 🎁
#DunksOfTheWeek | @wasatchford pic.twitter.com/rbSlNJLDT4 – 4:15 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1976, the @San Antonio Spurs Larry Kenon had 29 points, 15 rebounds, and an NBA-record 11 steals in a win over the Kings.
Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Kenon is the only player to record at least 25p/15r/10s in a game.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:20 PM
📅 On this day in 1976, the @San Antonio Spurs Larry Kenon had 29 points, 15 rebounds, and an NBA-record 11 steals in a win over the Kings.
Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Kenon is the only player to record at least 25p/15r/10s in a game.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:20 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.