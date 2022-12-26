Jazz 0, Spurs 0: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (19-16) play against the San Antonio Spurs (22-22) at AT&T Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday December 26, 2022

Utah Jazz 0, San Antonio Spurs 0 (8:00 pm ET)

Eric Walden @tribjazz

If you're watching the ATTSN broadcast to the delayed Jazz game, here's some more background on how Will Hardy got his start in the Spurs organization through a connection at Williams College.

David Locke @DLocke09

Jazz v. Spurs is now scheduled to tip off at 6:30 mtn time

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Official statement:

Official statement:

Due to a potential security threat, which has impacted fans entering the AT&T Center, the tip for tonight's Spurs-Jazz game has been pushed to 7:40.

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Spurs game has been delayed. Tip set for 7:40:

Official statement: FWD

Spurs game has been delayed. Tip set for 7:40:

Official statement:

Due to a potential security threat, which has impacted fans entering the AT&T Center.

David Locke @DLocke09

Official word – Due to a potential security threat, which has impacted fans entering the AT&T Center, the tip for tonight's Spurs-Jazz game has been pushed to 7:40.

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The start of tonight’s game between the Spurs and Jazz is being delayed half an hour due to what seems to be a security issue at one entrance to the AT&T Center.

The start of tonight's game between the Spurs and Jazz is being delayed half an hour due to what seems to be a security issue at one entrance to the AT&T Center.

We're looking at a 7:40 tip time now.

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Tonight’s Spurs game at the AT&T Center has been delayed.

Tonight's Spurs game at the AT&T Center has been delayed.

I understand there were long lines outside the arena and security wasn't letting fans in, not sure why. Fans are coming in now, working to learn more about what's going on.

David Locke @DLocke09

Jazz v. Spurs has been delayed 30 minutes. Players are in the locker-room.

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

I’m hearing that the Spurs- Jazz game has been delayed. A statement is expected to come shortly.

Fans coming into the arena say that signs around AT&T Center say “Gates closed” one person was told there was an emergency but no danger.

I'm hearing that the Spurs- Jazz game has been delayed. A statement is expected to come shortly.

Fans coming into the arena say that signs around AT&T Center say "Gates closed" one person was told there was an emergency but no danger.

Fans slowly trickling in now

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Not sure what's going on, but the arena in San Antonio closed all but one gate to get into the parking lot and arena. There's some sort of situation but I don't know what it is

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Traveling to OKC this afternoon for tomorrow’s Spurs game has been an adventure due to Southwest Airlines troubles, but here at the Austin airport I’ve got Farm to Taco to eat &

Traveling to OKC this afternoon for tomorrow's Spurs game has been an adventure due to Southwest Airlines troubles, but here at the Austin airport I've got Farm to Taco to eat

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

Will Hardy on what SA means to him:

Will Hardy on what SA means to him:

"I came here 22, single, as an intern and left 11 years later, 33 years old, an assistant coach for Gregg Popovich on the bench, married with a daughter and another one on the way, so in a lot of ways I feel like I grew up in San Antonio."

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

On his first day on the job as a Spurs intern 12 years ago, Will Hardy was handed a whistle and told to referee a scrimmage. How many fouls did Hardy call on Tim Duncan?

On his first day on the job as a Spurs intern 12 years ago, Will Hardy was handed a whistle and told to referee a scrimmage. How many fouls did Hardy call on Tim Duncan?

"Zero," he said. "I called zero."

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thunder Injury report vs Spurs:

Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT

Ousmane Dieng (Wrist) OUT

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle) OUT

Eugene Omoruyi (GL) OUT

Lindy Waters III (GL) OUT

Jaylin Williams (GL) OUT

Thunder Injury report vs Spurs:

Chet Holmgren (Foot) OUT

Ousmane Dieng (Wrist) OUT

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Ankle) OUT

Eugene Omoruyi (GL) OUT

Lindy Waters III (GL) OUT

Jaylin Williams (GL) OUT

The Blue play at noon tomorrow in the Paycom Center before the Spurs game.

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

