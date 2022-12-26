Jeff Green out at least four weeks

Denver Nuggets reserve big man Jeff Green is going to miss at least four weeks after getting injured during Friday night’s victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Green suffered a left finger sprain and hand fracture and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Source: RealGM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The first answer we have to how Denver will fill Jeff Green’s minutes: Small ball. Nuggets went to a lineup with four guards around Nikola Jokic to close the 1st and got killed on the offensive glass. – 11:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The first answer we have to how Denver will fill Jeff Green’s minutes: Small ball: Nuggets went to a lineup with four guards around Nikola Jokic to close the 1st and got killed on the offensive glass. – 11:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets sticking with the Murray stagger to the bench tonight. Looks like their bench is going small with Jeff Green out. – 11:06 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone said the Nuggets will deal with Jeff Green’s replacement in the rotation on a game by game basis. – 8:47 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I’m expecting to see Christian Braun in the rotation tonight with Jeff Green out from the talks I’ve had. Denver wants to get him minutes.
I’d think one of Gordon or MPJ gets staggered with some combo of Bones/Brown/Braun/Nnaji off the bench tonight as the rotation. – 7:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Christmas Day injury report: Jamal Murray (left foot inflammation) and Zeke Nnaji (left finger sprain) are probable vs. Suns. Jeff Green is out. – 9:43 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Late to this, but the Nuggets injury report is out for their Christmas matchup with the Suns:
Jeff Green (L hand fracture/L finger sprain) is out.
Jamal Murray (L foot inflammation) is probable.
Zeke Nnaji (L finger sprain) is probable. – 9:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets injury report vs. Suns: Jamal is probable (left foot inflammation), and Zeke is probable with a left finger sprain. Jeff Green is out with that fractured hand. – 4:51 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray (left foot inflammation) and Zeke Nnaji (finger sprain) are both probable to play against Phoenix tomorrow. Jeff Green will miss his first game with a broken hand and finger sprain. – 4:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Big injury news for Denver: Jeff Green sustained a left finger sprain and left hand fracture in the 4th quarter last night vs. Portland, Nuggets announced today. He’ll be reevaluated in four weeks. Denver may try and soak up some of those backup PF minutes with Michael Porter Jr. – 4:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jeff Green being out is a big loss for the Nuggets. He’s been remarkably consistent in good for Denver off their bench, considering it’s his 15th season. Big opportunity for both Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar to step up over the next month. – 3:42 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Left finger sprain and hand fracture for Jeff Green, per Nuggets. Green — a key reserve for Denver this season — will be reevaluated in four weeks. – 3:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets announced Jeff Green has a left finger sprain and a hand fracture that he sustained in the 4th quarter of last night’s game.
He will be reevaluated in 4 weeks. – 3:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets announce that Jeff Green sustained a left finger sprain and a hand fracture in last night’s win. He’ll be re-evaluated in four weeks. – 3:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jeff Green got hit in the nuts so Murray isolated against two defenders and drilled a 3 because of course. – 10:47 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jeff Green dunk of the night comes with 2:25 left in the first quarter. – 9:27 PM
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone says it will be a by committee approach and based on opponent personnel when it comes to replacing Jeff Green’s minutes. Mentioned Zeke Nnaji at power forward, Vlatko Cancar and Michael Porter Jr. and Bruce Brown as small ball fours who could play in that spot. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / December 25, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Denver’s Jeff Green fractured his left hand and sprained a finger and will be re-evaluated in a month, Nuggets say. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 24, 2022
Denver: Jamal Murray (left knee injury management) and Michael Porter (left heel strain) have been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against Portland. Jeff Green (low back pain) has been downgraded to probable. -via HoopsHype / December 22, 2022
