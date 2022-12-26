Klay Thompson on Dillon Brooks: 'He was talking dynasty and all that. You can't talk dynasty when you haven't won'

Thompson himself had a different explanation of what happened between him and Brooks. “He was talking dynasty and all that. You can’t talk dynasty when you haven’t won,” Thompson told after the match. “I don’t think people realize how hard that is, the commitment and sacrifice it takes. You have to sacrifice your body.” “I thought it was premature talk to even mention that word. They bring the best out of us, I think we do the same. If you don’t like them, you have to respect them because they’re a threat,” Klay concluded.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson: “They’re talented. We’re talented. We’re seasoned.”
Wrote on the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies and the reason they’re maintaining control of this rivalry theathletic.com/4034969/2022/1… – 2:44 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
One last thought of the night: Trash-talking Klay is my favorite Klay. – 2:23 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond stuck his tongue out at Dillon Brooks 😭 pic.twitter.com/rJ25GxoQ2l – 12:30 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson on his technical foul for standing over Dillon Brooks: “Just some good ole fashion trash talk. I didn’t think it warranted a technical, but I forget about the taunting rule.” – 11:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Klay Thimpson on what makes Grizz-Ws great:
“Ja is very competitive. He’s their leader. All their players follow his lead. They’re talented. We’re talented. We’re seasoned. We’re trying to hold these young bucks off as long as we can. We know it’s a tall task and a long season.” – 11:45 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Klay Thompson on Christmas blowout of Grizzlies: “It was a good night to send a message because you never know who you’re going to see down the road.” – 11:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson on the technical taunt of Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/MH2NGJLfKn – 11:38 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Klay Thompson on taunting Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks: “Just some good old-fashioned trash talk. I don’t think it warranted a technical but I forgot about the taunting rule. It’s always fun to talk trash. We’ve been doing that since we were in middle school.” – 11:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I asked Dillon Brooks about his reaction to Klay Thompson’s celebration over him.
“The refs let it happen. They were doing it all game, and then they want to catch the bad guy. That’s wack to me. F***** up calls, putting the wrong guys on the free-throw line. It was a circus.” – 11:19 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson: “He just wants to win. He’s such a competitor and doesn’t often show emotions but the guy has always known, regardless of what’s happening, Klay wants to win.” – 11:08 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Dillon Brooks throwing a terrible alley oop down 13 at the buzzer after getting emasculated by Klay pic.twitter.com/a3FTFqCBjI – 10:42 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Klay and the Warriors get the dub without Steph 🎅 pic.twitter.com/rH5z6ElOQA – 10:39 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Klay Thompson scores and trucks Dillon Brooks before pumping up the crowd.
He got a technical for it. A little more spice for the rivalry. Warriors having all the fun this day. They have been the much better team. – 10:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Klau Thompson scores and trucks Dillon Brooks before pumping up the crowd.
He got a technical for it. A little more spice for the rivalry. Warriors having all the fun this day. They have been the much better team. – 10:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson just got into Dillon Brooks’ face with Brooks falling to the ground, technical foul
The Warriors have loved every second of chirping at Brooks – 10:32 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Warriors’ sixth tech comes with Klay Thompson taunting Dillon Brooks after hitting a jumper – 10:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay has been searching for some 3s late, but a great game overall from him
His 9 rebounds are a season high. His career high is 10 – 10:28 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks is the first non-Ja Grizzlies player to reach double figures. He just did so with 7:57 left in the fourth. – 10:20 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole picks up his second technical foul after he was called for a foul on Dillon Brooks.
He finishes with 32 points on 11-of-25 shooting. The good news for the Warriors is that they’ve been receiving good scoring contributions from others, but it’s still a big loss. – 10:19 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Does Klay Thompson get to shoot all the free throws for the Warriors? – 10:03 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Incredible rough stretch here for the Warriors. Anthony Lamb gets called for a take foul. Steve Kerr gets so upset with the call, he gets slapped with a T. After the free-throws, Lamb picks up another foul. And then Klay Thompson gets called for a lane violation. – 9:49 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jordan Poole is a problem. And Dillon Brooks has four fouls. Not good. – 9:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
This truly is Draymond’s Christmas with Dillon Brooks as Warriors Enemy No. 1
Brooks is up to 4 fouls, 2 turnovers and is a minus-4 – 9:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 59-54 at halftime
–Warriros shooting 52.4% from 3 (11-for-21), Grizzlies shooting 20% from 3 (3-for-15)
–Jordan Poole has 20 points and Donte DiVincenzo has 13. Next are Anthony Lamb’s 9 points and Klay’s 7 – 9:12 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Ugly finish to the half for the Warriors: First a Jordan Poole turnover. Then Klay Thompson fouls Tyus Jones on a 3-pointer Then Poole gets called for a technical foul.
Jones made all four free throws to cut GSW’s lead to five at halftime. Poole has 20 points, Morant 22 points. – 9:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors had the ball and a nine-point lead with a chance to go into the locker room up double digits. Then …
Poole turnover
Klay fouls 3-point shooter
Poole technical
The lead is just 5 at the half – 9:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Foul on Klay with Tyus Jones shooting a 3 and a tech on Jordan Poole
What a bad, bad sequence at the end of the first half – 9:09 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That was a bad third foul on Dillon Brooks. Didn’t need that one at all. – 9:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Did they officially make Jordan Poole a splash brother yet? Sheeeshhhh that was over some tough defense from Dillon Brooks. – 8:33 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks missess the technical foul free throw and Draymond Green goes wild on the bench. Kicking his legs in the air and pumping toward the crowd. – 8:32 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green gets a tech from the bench. Dillon Brooks misses the free throw. Warriors down 26-25 with 3:08 left in the first. – 8:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole and Steph Curry in Dillon Brooks’ ear after the first of those two Poole 3s. Then Brooks yells something toward Joe Lacob’s section after he hit an answer wing 3 in front of him. Had Lacob up talking to the refs after. Always a little extra in this matchup. – 8:26 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies had been 0-for on every non-layup until that Dillon Brooks triple.
Now down by 2. – 8:25 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Hoping that we get Dillon Brooks vs Klay Thompson, but I feel like Taylor will lean more towards Brooks on Jordan Poole. – 8:06 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Klay Thompson has a special Christmas edition of his Anta KT 8 today for #NBAXmas 🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/mYs4rZbdla – 7:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters on Christmas
Poole
Klay
DiVincenzo
Draymond
Looney – 7:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters vs Grizzlies
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 7:34 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2011, Klay Thompson scored seven points in his NBA debut with the @Golden State Warriors.
Thompson holds the NBA records for most points in a quarter (37), most 3PM in a game (14), most 3PM in a half (10-T), and most 3PM in a quarter (9).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 5:00 PM
