Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam named players of the week

Michael Scotto: Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. pic.twitter.com/bj2garoSi9
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Pascal Siakam a deserving choice for Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Huge #s against quality opponents delivering his team desperately needed results: pic.twitter.com/9JC1RK39iM – 4:44 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic named Player of the Week eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pascal Siakam has been named Eastern Conference player of the week. In three games, he averaged 38.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Luka Doncic won it out west. – 4:18 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka is the Western Conference Player of the Week. In 4 games, 3 of them Mavs wins last week, Luka avg 31.5 ppg, 8 rpg, 9 apg, & 2.3 spg. That includes a 50 point effort on Friday night in Houston. It’s Luka’s 8th PotW in the last four seasons, most of any West plyr in that time. – 3:40 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers‘ Joel Embiid and James Harden were both Eastern Conference Player of the Week nominees. #Raptors‘ Pascal Siakam won the weekly award. – 3:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Pascal Siakam’s big week — Philly, NY, Cle — gets him Eastern Conference player o’ the week award – 3:33 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Toronto’s Pascal Siakam has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He had 26 points in a win against the #Cavs on Friday night.
Toronto’s Pascal Siakam has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He had 26 points in a win against the #Cavs on Friday night.
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young was a nominee for East Player of the Week, which was won by Pascal Siakam. – 3:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was a finalist for Eastern Conference Player of the Week, which was won by Toronto’s Pascal Siakam. – 3:31 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a nominee for the Western Conference Player of the Week which Luka Doncic won. – 3:31 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week. pic.twitter.com/bj2garoSi9 – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 10 of the 2022-23 season (Dec. 19-25). pic.twitter.com/Fepvz0Ncwy – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic and Pascal Siakam were just named West and East Player of the Week.
Luka Doncic and Pascal Siakam were just named West and East Player of the Week.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
West All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
BENCH
Stephen Curry
Devin Booker
Zion Williamson
LeBron James
Lauri Markkanen
Ja Morant
Deandre Ayton
ALTERNATE
NBA Math @NBA_Math
East All-Stars, per RPR MVP Predictor:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Jaylen Brown
Joel Embiid
Kevin Durant
Jayson Tatum
BENCH
DeMar DeRozan
Trae Young
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Pascal Siakam
Julius Randle
Tyrese Haliburton
Darius Garland
ALTERNATE
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Nikola Jokic since November 22:
175 field goals, tied with Luka Doncic for most in the NBA
158 assists, most in the NBA
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The offensive charge call took a lot of the steam out of the amazing Gordon dunk. Imagine the eruption if it originally counted. Reminds me of the Wiggins dunk on Luka in the NBA playoffs when it was initially called an offensive charge and then reversed. Ref call took steam out. pic.twitter.com/nqDFW8uZDK – 2:02 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic with the wicked fake pass that absolutely fools Wenyen Gabriel 👌
Luka Doncic with the wicked fake pass that absolutely fools Wenyen Gabriel 👌
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic with the wicked fake pass that absolutely fools Wenyen Gabriel 👌
Luka Doncic with the wicked fake pass that absolutely fools Wenyen Gabriel 👌
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum finished Christmas Day 28 points shy of Luka Doncic for the NBA scoring lead.
Jaylen Brown jumps to 7th.
Upcoming head-to-head matchups…
Vs. SGA in OKC Jan. 3rd
Vs. Luka in Dallas Jan. 5th
Vs. DeRozan in Boston Jan. 9th
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic headline top Christmas performers; LeBron James gets a nod in defeat
Will continue to update …
Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic headline top Christmas performers; LeBron James gets a nod in defeat
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic was upset he forgot to accessorize his pregame cowboy outfit today with his new pet: “I forgot my horny toad at the house, so next time I’ll bring that.”
What? “My horny toad.”
TCU? “No.”
Why do you have one? “Because I’m Texan.”
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Santa Luka delivered scooters for every Mavs teammate and staff member today.
Santa Luka delivered scooters for every Mavs teammate and staff member today.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum has his sixth 40-point game of the season, tying Luka Doncic for the most in the NBA this season, per Stathead. – 7:29 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka 32, Wood 30, Hardaway 26. First trio from same team to have 25+ on Christmas since 1962 – 7:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood on Luka Doncic’s pregame cowboy outfit: “That guy’s hilarious, man. I love that guy. Real Texas, right?” pic.twitter.com/IejgJ25QVz – 6:51 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
From the great @talkhoops
2022 NBA Christmas Day drinking guide: Giannis, LeBron, Embiid, Luka, celebrities and more
From the great @talkhoops
2022 NBA Christmas Day drinking guide: Giannis, LeBron, Embiid, Luka, celebrities and more
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic says he has a horned toad as a pet. Why? “Because I’m Texan.” – 6:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic on the Dirk statue ceremony. “He deserves everything.” pic.twitter.com/v5r2kFkCZA – 6:08 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Luka dropped the most points in a Christmas Day game by a Mavs player 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K0Ry7mQs3V – 5:15 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers vs. Mavericks score: Luka Doncic’s near triple-double helps lead Dallas to comeback win over L.A.
Lakers vs. Mavericks score: Luka Doncic’s near triple-double helps lead Dallas to comeback win over L.A.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic (32pts, 9reb, 9ast) paves the way for the Dallas Mavericks
Record-breaking LeBron James (38pts), Los Angeles Lakers succumb to fourth straight loss
#NBAXmas
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant.
Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Ja Morant.
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka today:
32 PTS
9 REB
9 AST
9-16 FG
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic calls it a day with a 32-9-9 line. Lakers already waved the white flag with LeBron James (38-6-5) checking out. – 5:04 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic will finish with 32 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and zero turnovers after the first quarter. He needed only 16 shots from the field for his 32 points. Mavericks are up by 16 with 2:10 to go. – 5:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd just won his challenge to overturn a charge call on which Luka Doncic would’ve fouled out.
Jason Kidd just won his challenge to overturn a charge call on which Luka Doncic would’ve fouled out.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I realize this is oversimplifying things, but the second half of this game is basically: Luka gets doubled and patiently picks out a wide-open shooter. Rinse, repeat. – 4:44 PM
More on this storyline
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points Wednesday night to lead Toronto over New York 113-106. Here’s what you need to know: Siakam’s previous career high was 44, reached three times, most recently in May 2021. He reached the total on 17-of-25 shooting and a career-high 16 free throws on 18 attempts. The Raptors win snaps a six-game losing streak. The Knicks loss snaps an eight-game winning streak, the longest in the NBA. -via The Athletic / December 23, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Pascal Siakam becomes the 5th player in Raptors history to score 50+ points, joining Fred VanVleet (54), DeMar DeRozan (52), Vince Carter (51) and Terrence Ross (51). -via Twitter @JLew1050 / December 22, 2022
Michael Grange: “I’m not a basketball historian, I’m learning. I know how important this building is, but the most important thing was the team needed every bucket to get the win …just seeing everyone cheering for each other being happy, we needed that.” – Siakam after his 52 at MSG. pic.twitter.com/XBW3cvI8rN -via Twitter @michaelgrange / December 22, 2022
