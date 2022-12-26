Mavericks to sign AJ Lawson

Shams Charania: The Mavericks are waiving guard Tyler Dorsey and signing F/G AJ Lawson on a two-way NBA contract out of NBA G League College Park, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
More on this storyline
Former Timberwolves player AJ Lawson re-joined G League team College Park Skyhawks for the 2022-23 season. -via HoopsHype / December 9, 2022
Alberto de Roa: The Timberwolves have officially made the signing of Matt Ryan to a two-way contract official. To do so, AJ Lawson has been waived. -via Twitter @TikotDeRoa / December 8, 2022
Jon Krawczynski: The Wolves will waive AJ Lawson to make room for Ryan, per sources. Wolves are starved for shooting and Ryan could help there. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / December 7, 2022
