Mavericks to sign AJ Lawson

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Report: Dallas Mavericks waiving Tyler Dorsey, signing AJ Lawson dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…1:48 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Mavericks are waiving guard Tyler Dorsey and signing F/G AJ Lawson on a two-way NBA contract out of NBA G League College Park, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:12 PM

Former Timberwolves player AJ Lawson re-joined G League team College Park Skyhawks for the 2022-23 season. -via HoopsHype / December 9, 2022
Jon Krawczynski: The Wolves will waive AJ Lawson to make room for Ryan, per sources. Wolves are starved for shooting and Ryan could help there. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / December 7, 2022

