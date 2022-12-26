NBA scout compares Brandon Miller to Paul George

One NBA scout compared Brandon Miller to Paul George and projected his range as high as third overall and as low as seventh. Miller vaulted from outside the Top 20 prospects to Top 5 consideration thanks to a hot start to the season averaging 20.1 points on 44.2 percent from downtown on 7.2 attempts and 8.2 rebounds per game for Alabama.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
De’Anthony Melton was instrumental defensively in order to rally and win on Friday. He received praise for his defense on Paul George. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/24/six… via @SixersWire – 1:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George has talked about this before this season, and brought it up again that he feels the next step in Clippers’ “evolution” is putting teams away. Tonight’s lost lead followed Wed., when Charlotte got back in the game, too, despite what was once a huge Clips lead. pic.twitter.com/EyBLGdujbi – 11:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Joel Embiid outscored Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined 21-20 in second half
James Harden had more assists (11) than Clippers had as a team (9) in second half – 10:04 PM
Joel Embiid outscored Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined 21-20 in second half
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Now Doc is challenging a shooting foul that would have sent Paul George to the line. – 9:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 63-51 in Philadelphia. Largest lead was 20.
Another double-digit number of 3s made for Clippers in a half: that’s 3 straight. 10/19 3s for Clippers, led by Paul George’s 3/7. George and Leonard have a combined 30.
Joel Embiid has 23 points on 10/15 FGs. – 8:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers 33, Sixers 24 after one quarter. Clippers shooting 61.9%, 5-9 from 3.
Paul George 4-8 shooting for 12 points, Kawhi has 8 points on 4-5 shooting. – 7:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clips-Sixers starters:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
Tobias Harris
P.J. Tucker
Joel Embiid
De’Anthony Melton
James Harden – 6:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers are starting the usual: James Harden, DeAnthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid
Clippers are starting the usual: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac – 6:31 PM
Law Murray: John Wall is inactive tonight. That usually means Terance Mann shifts to backup point guard. We’ll see what that means for the rest of the rotation. Clippers went all bench at times Wednesday and kept Paul George and Kawhi Leonard together at all times. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / December 23, 2022
Marcus Morris: So with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George out, then my midrange shot becomes my dominant shot. I try to get to that. And if they’re playing, I try to space the floor and shoot a ton of 3s. So it’s just natural. I’ve always played the midrange down in college. I’ve always been a midrange player. And I just so happen to find a team that allows me to play my game. -via The Athletic / December 23, 2022
Paul George: I had my serious journey of losing the mental battle during the NBA season in the pandemic bubble in Orlando. My whole life, I had faced mental challenges and had always felt like I had won that battle, but here I was in the bubble losing. I didn’t know where to go, what to do or how to cope. It was an experience that I had never had. It was tied into being shut off from the world, isolated and not being able to sleep, along with reading social media posts and seeing hateful comments that started to affect me. -via USA Today Sports / December 22, 2022
